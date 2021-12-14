chimp

Your development companion for doing quality, faster. For a full documentation please go to chimpjs.com.

Usage

$ npm install -g chimp $ chimp COMMAND running command... $ chimp (-v|--version|version) chimp/0.0.0-development darwin-x64 node-v12.16.2 $ chimp --help [COMMAND] USAGE $ chimp COMMAND ...

Commands

chimp create [NAME]

create (scaffold) a new app

USAGE $ chimp create [ NAME ] ARGUMENTS NAME name of the new app, also used as the directory OPTIONS -a, -g, -h, EXAMPLES $ chimp create my- new -app $ chimp create my- new -app -a ~src -g ~chimp-helpers

See code: src/commands/create.ts

chimp generate

generate GraphQL code

USAGE $ chimp generate OPTIONS -a, -g, -h, -p, App and you want to use chimp only for a part of it EXAMPLES $ chimp generate $ chimp generate -a ~src -g ~chimp-helpers

See code: src/commands/generate.ts

chimp help [COMMAND]

display help for chimp

USAGE $ chimp help [COMMAND] ARGUMENTS COMMAND command to show help for OPTIONS

See code: @oclif/plugin-help

chimp init

init Chimp

USAGE $ chimp init OPTIONS -h, -p, EXAMPLES $ chimp init $ chimp init -p ./src/chimp-modules

See code: src/commands/init.ts

Updating jest.config.js after chimp init

Please manually add pathsToModuleNameMapper like so: