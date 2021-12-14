Your development companion for doing quality, faster. For a full documentation please go to chimpjs.com.
$ npm install -g chimp
$ chimp COMMAND
running command...
$ chimp (-v|--version|version)
chimp/0.0.0-development darwin-x64 node-v12.16.2
$ chimp --help [COMMAND]
USAGE
$ chimp COMMAND
...
chimp create [NAME]
create (scaffold) a new app
USAGE
$ chimp create [NAME]
ARGUMENTS
NAME name of the new app, also used as the directory
OPTIONS
-a, --appPrefix=appPrefix [default: ~app] prefix that points to the sourcecode of your app
-g, --generatedPrefix=generatedPrefix [default: ~generated] prefix that points to the generated by chimp helper code
-h, --help show CLI help
EXAMPLES
$ chimp create my-new-app
$ chimp create my-new-app -a ~src -g ~chimp-helpers
See code: src/commands/create.ts
chimp generate
generate GraphQL code
USAGE
$ chimp generate
OPTIONS
-a, --appPrefix=appPrefix [default: ~app] prefix that points to the sourcecode of your app
-g, --generatedPrefix=generatedPrefix [default: ~generated] prefix that points to the generated by chimp helper code
-h, --help show CLI help
-p, --modulesPath=modulesPath path to the graphQL modules, only use if you are migrating an existing Apollo
App and you want to use chimp only for a part of it
EXAMPLES
$ chimp generate
$ chimp generate -a ~src -g ~chimp-helpers
See code: src/commands/generate.ts
chimp help [COMMAND]
display help for chimp
USAGE
$ chimp help [COMMAND]
ARGUMENTS
COMMAND command to show help for
OPTIONS
--all see all commands in CLI
See code: @oclif/plugin-help
chimp init
init Chimp
USAGE
$ chimp init
OPTIONS
-h, --help show CLI help
-p, --modulesPath=modulesPath [default: ./src/modules] path to the GraphQL modules.
EXAMPLES
$ chimp init
$ chimp init -p ./src/chimp-modules
See code: src/commands/init.ts
Please manually add pathsToModuleNameMapper like so:
const { pathsToModuleNameMapper } = require("ts-jest/utils");
const { compilerOptions } = require("./tsconfig");
// ...
module.exports = {
// ...,
moduleNameMapper: pathsToModuleNameMapper(compilerOptions.paths, {
prefix: "<rootDir>/"
})
}