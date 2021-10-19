The
@operational/components package contains simple, stateless UI building blocks - your typical input fields, buttons, cards, grids, and so on. See demo and docs.
Install the package via npm or yarn:
npm install @operational/components
Create your first application like so:
import * as React from "react"
import { Button, OperationalUI } from "@operational/components"
// Always wrap your interface in the `OperationalUI` wrapper,
// which does important setup work, and takes a single child element.
// See https://www.npmjs.com/package/%40operational%2Fcomponents
const App = () => (
<OperationalUI>
<Button>Hello</Button>
</OperationalUI>
)
To get started contributing, please check out our contributing guidelines.