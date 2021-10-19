openbase logo
@operational/components

by contiamo
19.0.0 (see all)

Building blocks for effective operational interfaces

Overview

Popularity

Downloads/wk

28

GitHub Stars

266

Maintenance

Last Commit

4mos ago

Contributors

44

Package

Dependencies

26

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

No?

