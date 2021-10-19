Operational UI Components

The @operational/components package contains simple, stateless UI building blocks - your typical input fields, buttons, cards, grids, and so on. See demo and docs.

Getting Started

Install the package via npm or yarn:

npm install @operational/components

Create your first application like so:

import * as React from "react" import { Button, OperationalUI } from "@operational/components" const App = () => ( < OperationalUI > < Button > Hello </ Button > </ OperationalUI > )

Contributing

To get started contributing, please check out our contributing guidelines.