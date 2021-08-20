⚠️ This project is not being actively maintained. It is advisable to use an alternative (Hardhat, Truffle).
Blazing fast smart contract testing. One-line setup for an awesome testing experience.
npm test.
@truffle/contract or
web3-eth-contract as you see fit.
test-environment is the result of our learnings while developing the OpenZeppelin Contracts, combining best practices and the tools we've come to rely on over the years. We think you'll love it!
npm install --save-dev @openzeppelin/test-environment
By including
require('@openzeppelin/test-environment') in your test files, a local ganache-powered blockchain with unlocked accounts will be spun up, and all tools configured to work with it.
Here's a quick sample of how using
test-environment in a Mocha + Chai setup looks like.
const { accounts, contract } = require('@openzeppelin/test-environment');
const [ owner ] = accounts;
const { expect } = require('chai');
const MyContract = contract.fromArtifact('MyContract'); // Loads a compiled contract
describe('MyContract', function () {
it('deployer is owner', async function () {
const myContract = await MyContract.new({ from: owner });
expect(await myContract.owner()).to.equal(owner);
});
});
If you're used to
truffle test, this probably looks very familiar. Follow our guide on migrating from Truffle to have your project running with
test-environment in a breeze!
Note: if you'd rather not rely on truffle contracts and use web3 contract types directly, worry not: you can configure
test-environment to use the
web3-eth-contract abstraction.
truffle test, head instead to Migrating from Truffle.
Released under the MIT License.