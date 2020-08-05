openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

@openzeppelin/gsn-provider

by OpenZeppelin
0.1.11 (see all)

Web3 provider for the Gas Station Network

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

405

GitHub Stars

35

Maintenance

Last Commit

2yrs ago

Contributors

12

Package

Dependencies

11

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Not Found

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate
Deprecated!
This project is deprecated. We are no longer actively developing new features nor addressing issues. Head to the readme for more information.

Readme

⚠️ This project is deprecated. All development on the GSN has been moved to the OpenGSN organization. Please refer to the OpenGSN provider implementation (GSNv1 version here). We won't be developing new features nor addressing issues. Read here for more info.

OpenZeppelin GSN Provider

NPM Package Build Status

GSN Provider

A web3.js compatible provider for sending transactions via the Gas Station Network (GSN). This package wraps a modified version of the RelayClient from tabookey-gasless with a custom web3 Provider.

Overview

Installation

$ npm install @openzeppelin/gsn-provider

Usage

Create a GSNProvider and use it as the provider for your web3 instance:

const Web3 = require("web3");
const { GSNProvider } = require("@openzeppelin/gsn-provider");

const web3 = new Web3(new GSNProvider("http://localhost:8545"));

Transactions sent to contracts will then be automatically routed through the GSN:

const myContract = new web3.eth.Contract(abi, address);

// Sends the transaction via the GSN
await myContract.methods.myFunction().send({ from });

// Disable GSN for a specific transaction
await myContract.methods.myFunction().send({ from, useGSN: false });

Learn More

License

Released under the MIT License.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial