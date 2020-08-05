⚠️ This project is deprecated. All development on the GSN has been moved to the OpenGSN organization. Please refer to the OpenGSN localgsn implementation. We won't be developing new features nor addressing issues. Read here for more info.

OpenZeppelin GSN Helpers

Helper functions and scripts for using the Gas Station Network. Develop and test your GSN application with minimal setup.

Provides methods for:

Deploying a RelayHub instance

instance Funding a recipient

Query a recipient's or relayer owner's GSN balance

Running and registering a relayer

Withdrawing a relayer's revenue

Overview

Installation

npm install @openzeppelin/gsn-helpers

Usage

The GSN Helpers come in two flavors: a command-line interface and a JavaScript library, providing high flexibility.

The following samples show how to use each to deploy the RelayHub contract, fund a recipient and then start a relayer server.

Using the CLI

npx oz-gsn deploy-relay-hub --ethereumNodeURL http://localhost:8545 Deploying singleton RelayHub instance RelayHub deployed at 0xd216153c06e857cd7f72665e0af1d7d82172f494 npx oz-gsn fund-recipient --recipient <address> --amount 50000000 Recipient <address> balance is now 50000000 wei npx oz-gsn run-relayer --ethereumNodeURL http://localhost:8545 --quiet Starting relayer ~/.cache/gsn-nodejs/gsn-relay-v0.2.1 -EthereumNodeUrl http://localhost:8545 -RelayHubAddress 0xd216153c06e857cd7f72665e0af1d7d82172f494 -Port 8090 -Url http://localhost:8090 Relay is funded and ready!

Using the JavaScript library

const { deployRelayHub, runRelayer, fundRecipient, } = require ( '@openzeppelin/gsn-helpers' ); const web3 = new Web3( 'http://localhost:8545' ); await deployRelayHub(web3); await runRelayer(web3, { quiet : true }); await fundRecipient(web3, { recipient : < address > , amount: 50000000 });

NOTE: All of these actions require a local blockchain to be running in the background on port 8545.

Learn More

Head to Preparing a Testing Environment to quickstart your project with ready-to-use GSN setup scripts.

For detailed usage information, take a look at the API Reference.

License

The MIT License.