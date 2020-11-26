OpenZeppelin SDK is not being actively developed. We recommend using Upgrades Plugins instead.
For more information, see Building for interoperability: why we’re focusing on Upgrades Plugins.
Formerly known as ZeppelinOS
OpenZeppelin is a platform to develop, deploy and operate smart contract projects on Ethereum and every other EVM and eWASM-powered blockchain.
This repository includes the OpenZeppelin Command-Line Interface and Upgrades Library.
First, install Node.js and npm. Then, install the OpenZeppelin SDK running:
npm install --global @openzeppelin/cli
If you get an
EACCESS permission deniederror while installing, please refer to the npm documentation on global installs permission errors. Alternatively, you may run
sudo npm install --unsafe-perm --global @openzeppelin/cli, but this is highly discouraged, and you should rather either use a node version manager or manually change npm's default directory.
We recommend to use the OpenZeppelin SDK through the
openzeppelin sdk command-line interface.
To start, create a directory for the project and access it:
mkdir my-project
cd my-project
Use
npm to create a
package.json file:
npm init
And initialize the OpenZeppelin SDK project:
openzeppelin init my-project
Now it is possible to use
openzeppelin deploy to create instances for these contracts that
later can be upgraded, and many more things.
Run
openzeppelin --help for more details about thes and all the other functions of the
OpenZeppelin CLI.
The OpenZeppelin SDK documentation explains how to build a project using our platform, how to upgrade contracts, how to share packages for other projects to reuse, how to vouch for the quality of a package, how to use the JavaScript libraries to operate the project, and it explains details of the platform and some advanced topics.
If you find a security issue, please contact us at security@openzeppelin.com. We give rewards for reported issues, according to impact and severity.
Join our Community Forum or community channel on Telegram, where you can talk to all the OpenZeppelin developers, contributors, partners, and users.
You can also follow the recent developments of the project in the OpenZeppelin blog and Twitter account.
To set up a local development environment for contributing, clone the repository and run
yarn in the root of the project.
Please refer to the contributing guide for more details on how to contribute.
