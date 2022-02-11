openbase logo
@openui5/sap.ui.documentation

by SAP
1.97.0 (see all)

OpenUI5 lets you build enterprise-ready web applications, responsive to all devices, running on almost any browser of your choice.

429

GitHub Stars

2.6K

Maintenance

Last Commit

6d ago

Contributors

454

Package

Dependencies

5

License

Apache-2.0

Type Definitions

Not Found

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

openui5

OpenUI5. Build Once. Run on any device.

REUSE status

What is it?

OpenUI5 lets you build enterprise-ready web applications, responsive to all devices, running on almost any browser of your choice. It's based on JavaScript and follows web standards. It eases your development with a client-side HTML5 rendering library including a rich set of controls and supports data binding to different data models (JSON, XML and OData).

And... it's free and open source: OpenUI5 is licensed under the Apache License, Version 2.0 - see LICENSE.txt. It also contains third-party open source modules. See the list and respective licenses in THIRDPARTY.txt. Third-party module license information is also available in machine-readable format in the .reuse/dep5 file.

Try it!

Check out our control playground as well as a number of sample applications.

Get it!

Go to the download page and get the complete UI5 runtime and the UI5 SDK containing the documentation and many example apps as well as the complete runtime.

Or use UI5 Tooling, the recommended tool for working with OpenUI5! It allows you to manage your framework dependencies and to build optimized packages for all applications, components and libraries. Get started here.

Get started!

Try the Hello World, read the Developer Guide and refer to the API Reference. Use App Templates as a foundation for your developments (available in SAP Business Application Studio or here on GitHub). Check out the SAP Community Forum for 20,000+ questions and answers and stackoverflow (use the tag "sapui5") to discuss code-related problems and questions. Or join the OpenUI5 Slack.

Hack it!

You can get the sources and build UI5 on your own, please check the documentation for the UI5 development setup. You might then want to understand how control libraries are structured and controls are developed. Maybe there's a bug you could analyze and fix?

