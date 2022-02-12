openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

@opentelemetry/instrumentation-net

by open-telemetry
0.27.0 (see all)

OpenTelemetry instrumentation for JavaScript modules

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

8.8K

GitHub Stars

221

Maintenance

Last Commit

6d ago

Contributors

129

Package

Dependencies

2

License

Apache-2.0

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

Getting Started   •   API Documentation

GitHub release (latest by date including pre-releases) Codecov Status license
Build Status Beta

Contributing   •   Instrumentations   •   Propagators   •   Examples

About this project

This is a repository for OpenTelemetry JavaScript contributions that are not part of the core repository and core distribution of the API and SDK.

Instrumentations

OpenTelemetry can collect tracing data automatically using instrumentations. Vendors/Users can also create and use their own. Currently, OpenTelemetry supports automatic tracing for:

Node Instrumentations

Web Instrumentations

Metapackages

Multiple instrumentations may be leveraged via metapackages.

Resource Detectors

OpenTelemetry can collect resource attributes of the entity that producing telemetry. For example, a process producing telemetry that is running in a container on Kubernetes has a Pod name, it is in a namespace and possibly is part of a Deployment which also has a name. All three of these attributes can be included in the Resource.

Currently, OpenTelemetry supports automatic collection for following environments:

Supported Runtimes

Platform VersionSupported
Node.JS v16
Node.JS v14
Node.JS v12
Node.JS v10
Node.JS v8See Node Support below
Web Browsers✅ See Browser Support below

Node Support

Automated tests are run using the latest release of each currently active version of Node.JS. While Node.JS v8 and v10 are no longer supported by the Node.JS team, the latest versions of Node.JS v8 and v10 are still included in our testing suite. Please note that versions of Node.JS v8 prior to v8.5.0 will NOT work, because OpenTelemetry Node depends on the perf_hooks module introduced in v8.5.0

Browser Support

Automated browser tests are run in the latest version of Headless Chrome. There is currently no list of officially supported browsers, but OpenTelemetry is developed using standard web technologies with wide support and should work in currently supported versions of major browsers.

Contributing

We'd love your help!. Use tags up-for-grabs and good first issue to get started with the project. Follow CONTRIBUTING guide to report issues or submit a proposal.

Thanks to all the people who already contributed

License

Apache 2.0 - See LICENSE for more information.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial