@opentelemetry/exporter-trace-otlp-http

Getting Started • API Reference • SDK Reference
Contributing • Development Guide • Examples
This is the JavaScript version of OpenTelemetry, a framework for collecting traces and metrics from applications.
|API Version
|Core version
|Experimental Packages
|Contrib Version
|1.0.x
|1.x
|0.26.x
|0.26.x
|1.0.x
|0.26.x
|-----
|------
|1.0.x
|0.25.x
|-----
|------
|1.0.x
|0.24.x
|-----
|0.24.x
|1.0.x
|0.23.x
|-----
|0.23.x
|1.0.x
|0.22.x
|-----
|0.22.x
|0.21.x
|0.21.x
|-----
|0.21.x
|0.20.x
|0.20.x
|-----
|0.20.x
|v1.0.0-rc.3
|0.19.x
|-----
|0.16.x
|0.18.x
|0.18.x
|-----
|0.14.x
|0.17.x
|-----
|------
|0.16.x
|-----
|------
|0.15.x
|-----
|0.13.x
|0.14.x
|-----
|0.12.x
|0.13.x
|-----
|------
|0.12.x
|-----
|0.11.x
|0.11.x
|-----
|0.10.x
The current version for each package can be found in the respective
package.json file for that module. For additional details see the versioning and stability document in the specification.
npm install --save @opentelemetry/api
npm install --save @opentelemetry/sdk-node
npm install --save @opentelemetry/auto-instrumentations-node
Note:
auto-instrumentations-node is a meta package from opentelemetry-js-contrib that provides a simple way to initialize multiple Node.js instrumentations.
// tracing.js
'use strict'
const process = require('process');
const opentelemetry = require('@opentelemetry/sdk-node');
const { getNodeAutoInstrumentations } = require('@opentelemetry/auto-instrumentations-node');
const { ConsoleSpanExporter } = require('@opentelemetry/sdk-trace-base');
const { Resource } = require('@opentelemetry/resources');
const { SemanticResourceAttributes } = require('@opentelemetry/semantic-conventions');
// configure the SDK to export telemetry data to the console
// enable all auto-instrumentations from the meta package
const traceExporter = new ConsoleSpanExporter();
const sdk = new opentelemetry.NodeSDK({
resource: new Resource({
[SemanticResourceAttributes.SERVICE_NAME]: 'my-service',
}),
traceExporter,
instrumentations: [getNodeAutoInstrumentations()]
});
// initialize the SDK and register with the OpenTelemetry API
// this enables the API to record telemetry
sdk.start()
.then(() => console.log('Tracing initialized'))
.catch((error) => console.log('Error initializing tracing', error));
// gracefully shut down the SDK on process exit
process.on('SIGTERM', () => {
sdk.shutdown()
.then(() => console.log('Tracing terminated'))
.catch((error) => console.log('Error terminating tracing', error))
.finally(() => process.exit(0));
});
node -r ./tracing.js app.js
The above example will emit auto-instrumented telemetry about your Node.js application to the console. For a more in-depth example, see the Getting Started Guide. For more information about automatic instrumentation see @opentelemetry/sdk-trace-node, which provides auto-instrumentation for Node.js applications. If the automatic instrumentation does not suit your needs, or you would like to create manual traces, see @opentelemetry/sdk-trace-base
If you are a library author looking to build OpenTelemetry into your library, please see the documentation. As a library author, it is important that you only depend on properties and methods published on the public API. If you use any properties or methods from the SDK that are not officially a part of the public API, your library may break if an Application Owner uses a different SDK implementation.
|Platform Version
|Supported
|Node.JS
v16
|✅
|Node.JS
v14
|✅
|Node.JS
v12
|✅
|Node.JS
v10
|✅
|Node.JS
v8
|See Node Support below
|Web Browsers
|✅ See Browser Support below
Automated tests are run using the latest release of each currently active version of Node.JS.
While Node.JS v8 and v10 are no longer supported by the Node.JS team, the latest versions of Node.JS v8 and v10 are still included in our testing suite.
Please note that versions of Node.JS v8 prior to
v8.5.0 will NOT work, because OpenTelemetry Node depends on the
perf_hooks module introduced in
v8.5.0
Automated browser tests are run in the latest version of Headless Chrome. There is currently no list of officially supported browsers, but OpenTelemetry is developed using standard web technologies with wide support and should work in currently supported versions of major browsers.
|Signal
|API Status
|SDK Status
|Tracing
|Stable
|Release Candidate
|Metrics
|Development
|Development
|Logs
|Roadmap
|Roadmap
For a more detailed breakdown of feature support see the specification compliance matrix.
We'd love your help!. Use tags up-for-grabs and good first issue to get started with the project. For instructions to build and make changes to this project, see the CONTRIBUTING guide.
We have a weekly SIG meeting! See the community page for meeting details and notes.
Approvers (@open-telemetry/js-approvers):
Find more about the approver role in community repository.
Maintainers (@open-telemetry/js-maintainers):
Find more about the maintainer role in community repository.
|Package
|Description
|@opentelemetry/api
|This package provides TypeScript interfaces, enums and no-op implementations for the OpenTelemetry core trace and metrics model. It is intended for use both on the server and in the browser.
|@opentelemetry/core
|This package provides default and no-op implementations of the OpenTelemetry api for trace and metrics. It's intended for use both on the server and in the browser.
|Package
|Description
|@opentelemetry/sdk-trace-base
|This module provides a full control over instrumentation and span creation. It doesn't load
async_hooks or any instrumentation by default. It is intended for use both on the server and in the browser.
|@opentelemetry/sdk-metrics-base
|This module provides instruments and meters for reporting of time series data.
|@opentelemetry/sdk-trace-node
|This module provides automatic tracing for Node.js applications. It is intended for use on the server only.
|@opentelemetry/sdk-trace-web
|This module provides automated instrumentation and tracing for Web applications. It is intended for use in the browser only.
OpenTelemetry is vendor-agnostic and can upload data to any backend with various exporter implementations. Even though, OpenTelemetry provides support for many backends, vendors/users can also implement their own exporters for proprietary and unofficially supported backends.
See the OpenTelemetry registry for a list of exporters available.
OpenTelemetry can collect tracing data automatically using instrumentations. Vendors/Users can also create and use their own. Currently, OpenTelemetry supports automatic tracing for:
These plugins are hosted at https://github.com/open-telemetry/opentelemetry-js-contrib/tree/master/plugins/node
These instrumentations are hosted at https://github.com/open-telemetry/opentelemetry-js-contrib/tree/master/plugins/web
To request automatic tracing support for a module not on this list, please file an issue. Alternatively, you can write an instrumentation yourself.
|Package
|Description
|@opentelemetry/shim-opentracing
|OpenTracing shim allows existing OpenTracing instrumentation to report to OpenTelemetry
Metric and trace exporters are split into separate packages:
@opentelemetry/exporter-otlp-http =>
@opentelemetry/exporter-trace-otlp-http and
@opentelemetry/exporter-metrics-otlp-http
@opentelemetry/exporter-otlp-grpc =>
@opentelemetry/exporter-trace-otlp-grpc and
@opentelemetry/exporter-metrics-otlp-grpc
@opentelemetry/exporter-otlp-proto =>
@opentelemetry/exporter-trace-otlp-proto and
@opentelemetry/exporter-metrics-otlp-proto
Metric types are renamed:
@openetelemetry/api-metrics
Meter
createValueRecorder =>
createHistogram
createValueObserver =>
createObservableGauge
createSumObserver =>
createObservableCounter
createUpDownSumObserver =>
createObservableUpDownCounter
ValueRecorder =>
Histogram
ValueObserver =>
ObservableGauge
SumObserver =>
ObservableCounter
UpDownSumObserver =>
ObservableUpDownCounter
ObserverResult =>
ObservableResult
Observation.observer =>
Observation.observable
@opentelemetry/sdk-metrics-base
MetricKind
VALUE_RECORDER =>
HISTOGRAM
SUM_OBSERVER =>
OBSERVABLE_COUNTER
UP_DOWN_SUM_OBSERVER =>
OBSERVABLE_UP_DOWN_COUNTER
VALUE_OBSERVER =>
OBSERVABLE_GAUGE
Collector exporter packages and types are renamed:
@opentelemetry/exporter-collector =>
@opentelemetry/exporter-otlp-http
CollectorExporterBase =>
OTLPExporterBase
CollectorTraceExporter =>
OTLPTraceExporter
CollectorMetricExporter =>
OTLPMetricExporter
CollectorExporterBrowserBase =>
OTLPExporterBrowserBase
CollectorExporterNodeBase =>
OTLPExporterNodeBase
CollectorExporterConfigBase =>
OTLPExporterConfigBase
CollectorExporterError =>
OTLPExporterError
COLLECTOR_SPAN_KIND_MAPPING =>
OTLP_SPAN_KIND_MAPPING
collectorTypes =>
otlpTypes
@opentelemetry/exporter-collector-grpc =>
@opentelemetry/exporter-otlp-grpc
CollectorTraceExporter =>
OTLPTraceExporter
CollectorMetricExporter =>
OTLPMetricExporter
CollectorExporterConfigNode =>
OTLPExporterConfigNode
@opentelemetry/exporter-collector-proto =>
@opentelemetry/exporter-otlp-proto
CollectorExporterNodeBase =>
OTLPExporterNodeBase
CollectorMetricExporter =>
OTLPMetricExporter
CollectorTraceExporter =>
OTLPTraceExporter
HttpTraceContextPropagator ->
W3CTraceContextPropagator
HttpBaggagePropagator ->
W3CBaggagePropagator
ResourceAttributes renamed to
SemanticResourceAttributes in the
@opentelemetry/semantic-conventions package
HttpBaggage renamed to
HttpBaggagePropagator
HttpTraceContext renamed to
HttpTraceContextPropagator
JaegerHttpTracePropagator renamed to
JaegerPropagator
serviceName configuration removed from Collector exporters. Use
service.name Resource attribute instead.
API is now a peer dependency. This means that users will need to include
@opentelemetry/api as a dependency of their project in order to use the SDK. NPM version 7+ (Node 15+) should do this automatically.
All plugins have been removed in favor of instrumentations.
The
@opentelemetry/propagator-b3 package previously exported three propagators:
B3Propagator,
B3SinglePropagator, and
B3MultiPropagator, but now only exports the
B3Propagator. It extracts b3 context in single and multi-header encodings, and injects context using the single-header encoding by default, but can be configured to inject context using the multi-header endcoding during construction:
new B3Propagator({ injectEncoding: B3InjectEncoding.MULTI_HEADER }). If you were previously using the
B3SinglePropagator or
B3MultiPropagator directly, you should update your code to use the
B3Propagator with the appropriate configuration. See the readme for full details and usage.
Sampling configuration via environment variable has changed. If you were using
OTEL_SAMPLING_PROBABILITY then you should replace it with
OTEL_TRACES_SAMPLER=parentbased_traceidratio and
OTEL_TRACES_SAMPLER_ARG=<number> where
<number> is a number in the [0..1] range, e.g. "0.25". Default is 1.0 if unset.
diag.setLogLevel is removed and LogLevel can be set by an optional second parameter to
setLogger
PR-1880 feat(diag-logger): introduce a new global level api.diag for internal diagnostic logging
PR-1925 feat(diag-logger): part 2 - breaking changes - remove api.Logger, api.NoopLogger, core.LogLevel, core.ConsoleLogger
Logger and
LogLevel implementations and change the way you should use the replacement
DiagLogger and
DiagLogLevel, below are simple examples of how to change your existing usages.
The new global
api.diag provides the ability to set the global diagnostic logger
setLogger() and logging level
setLogLevel(), it is also a
DiagLogger implementation and should be directly to log diagnostic messages.
All included logger references have been removed in preference to using the global
api.diag directly, so you no longer need to pass around the logger instance via function parameters or included as part of the configuration for a component.
import { diag, DiagConsoleLogger, DiagLogLevel } from "@opentelemetry/api";
// Setting the default Global logger to use the Console
// And optionally change the logging level (Defaults to INFO)
diag.setLogger(new DiagConsoleLogger(), DiagLogLevel.ERROR)
import { diag } from "@opentelemetry/api";
// Remove or make optional the parameter and don't use it.
export function MyFunction() {
diag.debug("...");
diag.info("...");
diag.warn("...");
diag.error("...");
diag.verbose("..");
}
import { diag } from "@opentelemetry/api";
diag.setLogger();
PR-1855 Use instrumentation loader to load plugins and instrumentations
registerInstrumentations instead
//Previously in node
const provider = new NodeTracerProvider({
plugins: {
'@grpc/grpc-js': {
enabled: true,
path: '@opentelemetry/plugin-grpc-js',
},
}
});
// Now
const provider = new NodeTracerProvider();
const { registerInstrumentations } = require('@opentelemetry/instrumentation');
registerInstrumentations({
instrumentations: [
{
plugins: {
'@grpc/grpc-js': {
enabled: true,
path: '@opentelemetry/plugin-grpc-js',
},
}
}
],
tracerProvider: provider,
});
// or if you want to load only default instrumentations / plugins
registerInstrumentations({
tracerProvider: provider,
});
//Previously in browser
const provider = new WebTracerProvider({
plugins: [
new DocumentLoad()
]
});
// Now
const { registerInstrumentations } = require('@opentelemetry/instrumentation');
const provider = new WebTracerProvider();
registerInstrumentations({
instrumentations: [
new DocumentLoad(),
],
});
registerInstrumentations supports loading old plugins and instrumentations together. It also supports setting tracer provider and meter provider on instrumentations
PR-1874 More specific API type names
Some types exported from
"@opentelemetry/api" have been changed to be more specific.
AttributeValue renamed to
SpanAttributeValue
Attributes renamed to
SpanAttributes
EntryTtl renamed to
BaggageEntryTtl
EntryValue renamed to
BaggageEntryValue
Status renamed to
SpanStatus
StatusCode renamed to
SpanStatusCode
PR-1863 removed public attributes
keepAlive and
httpAgentOptions from nodejs
CollectorTraceExporter and
CollectorMetricExporter
PR-1764 removed some APIs from
Tracer:
Tracer.getCurrentSpan(): use
api.getSpan(api.context.active())
Tracer.withSpan(span): use
api.context.with(api.setSpan(api.context.active(), span))
Tracer.bind(target): use
api.context.bind(target)
PR-1797 chore!: split metrics into its own api package:
require("@opentelemetry/api").metrics will need to be changed to
require("@opentelemetry/api-metrics").metrics
PR-1725 Use new gRPC default port
@opentelemetry/exporter-collector-grpc is changed from
55680 to
4317
PR-1749 chore: improve naming of span related context APIs
[gs]etActiveSpan() to
[gs]etSpan()
setExtractedSpanContext() to
setSpanContext()
getParentSpanContext() to
getSpanContext()
Apache 2.0 - See LICENSE for more information.