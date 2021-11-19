OpenSearch Node.js client
opensearch-js is a community-driven, open source fork of elasticsearch-js licensed under the Apache v2.0 License. For more information, see opensearch.org.
The OpenSearch JavaScript client provides a safer and easier way to interact with your OpenSearch cluster. Rather than using OpenSearch from the browser and potentially exposing your data to the public, you can build an OpenSearch client that takes care of sending requests to your cluster.
The client contains a library of APIs that let you perform different operations on your cluster and return a standard response body. The example here demonstrates some basic operations like creating an index, adding documents, and searching your data.
npm i @opensearch-project/opensearch
If you prefer to add the client manually or just want to examine the source code, see opensearch-js on GitHub.
Then require the client:
const { Client } = require('@opensearch-project/opensearch')
'use strict';
var host = 'localhost';
var protocol = 'https';
var port = 9200;
var auth = 'admin:admin'; // For testing only. Don't store credentials in code.
var ca_certs_path = '/full/path/to/root-ca.pem';
// Optional client certificates if you don't want to use HTTP basic authentication.
// var client_cert_path = '/full/path/to/client.pem'
// var client_key_path = '/full/path/to/client-key.pem'
// Create a client with SSL/TLS enabled.
var { Client } = require('@opensearch-project/opensearch');
var fs = require('fs');
var client = new Client({
node: protocol + '://' + auth + '@' + host + ':' + port,
ssl: {
ca: fs.readFileSync(ca_certs_path),
// You can turn off certificate verification (rejectUnauthorized: false) if you're using self-signed certificates with a hostname mismatch.
// cert: fs.readFileSync(client_cert_path),
// key: fs.readFileSync(client_key_path)
}
})
async function search() {
// Create an index with non-default settings.
var index_name = 'books'
var settings = {
'settings': {
'index': {
'number_of_shards': 4,
'number_of_replicas': 3
}
}
}
var response = await client.indices.create({
index: index_name,
body: settings
})
console.log('Creating index:')
console.log(response.body)
// Add a document to the index.
var document = {
'title': 'The Outsider',
'author': 'Stephen King',
'year': '2018',
'genre': 'Crime fiction'
}
var id = '1'
var response = await client.index({
id: id,
index: index_name,
body: document,
refresh: true
})
console.log('Adding document:')
console.log(response.body)
// Search for the document.
var query = {
'query': {
'match': {
'title': {
'query': 'The Outsider'
}
}
}
}
var response = await client.search({
index: index_name,
body: query
})
console.log('Search results:')
console.log(response.body.hits)
// Delete the document.
var response = await client.delete({
index: index_name,
id: id
})
console.log('Deleting document:')
console.log(response.body)
// Delete the index.
var response = await client.indices.delete({
index: index_name
})
console.log('Deleting index:')
console.log(response.body)
}
search().catch(console.log)
This project has adopted the Amazon Open Source Code of Conduct. For more information see the Code of Conduct FAQ, or contact opensource-codeofconduct@amazon.com with any additional questions or comments.
This project is licensed under the Apache v2.0 License.
Copyright OpenSearch Contributors. See NOTICE for details.