openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

@opensearch-project/opensearch

by opensearch-project
1.0.0 (see all)

Node.js Client for OpenSearch

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

24.5K

GitHub Stars

51

Maintenance

Last Commit

3mos ago

Contributors

130

Package

Dependencies

4

License

Apache-2.0

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

Nodejs Integration Bundler codecov Chat PRs welcome!

OpenSearch logo

OpenSearch Node.js client

Welcome!

opensearch-js is a community-driven, open source fork of elasticsearch-js licensed under the Apache v2.0 License. For more information, see opensearch.org.

Example use

The OpenSearch JavaScript client provides a safer and easier way to interact with your OpenSearch cluster. Rather than using OpenSearch from the browser and potentially exposing your data to the public, you can build an OpenSearch client that takes care of sending requests to your cluster.

The client contains a library of APIs that let you perform different operations on your cluster and return a standard response body. The example here demonstrates some basic operations like creating an index, adding documents, and searching your data.

Setup

To add the client to your project, install it with npm:

npm i @opensearch-project/opensearch

If you prefer to add the client manually or just want to examine the source code, see opensearch-js on GitHub.

Then require the client:

const { Client } = require('@opensearch-project/opensearch')

Sample code

'use strict';

var host = 'localhost';
var protocol = 'https';
var port = 9200;
var auth = 'admin:admin'; // For testing only. Don't store credentials in code.
var ca_certs_path = '/full/path/to/root-ca.pem';

// Optional client certificates if you don't want to use HTTP basic authentication.
// var client_cert_path = '/full/path/to/client.pem'
// var client_key_path = '/full/path/to/client-key.pem'

// Create a client with SSL/TLS enabled.
var { Client } = require('@opensearch-project/opensearch');
var fs = require('fs');
var client = new Client({
    node: protocol + '://' + auth + '@' + host + ':' + port,
    ssl: {
        ca: fs.readFileSync(ca_certs_path),
        // You can turn off certificate verification (rejectUnauthorized: false) if you're using self-signed certificates with a hostname mismatch.
        // cert: fs.readFileSync(client_cert_path),
        // key: fs.readFileSync(client_key_path)
    }
})

async function search() {

    // Create an index with non-default settings.
    var index_name = 'books'
    var settings = {
        'settings': {
            'index': {
                'number_of_shards': 4,
                'number_of_replicas': 3
            }
        }
    }

    var response = await client.indices.create({
        index: index_name,
        body: settings
    })

    console.log('Creating index:')
    console.log(response.body)

    // Add a document to the index.
    var document = {
        'title': 'The Outsider',
        'author': 'Stephen King',
        'year': '2018',
        'genre': 'Crime fiction'
    }

    var id = '1'

    var response = await client.index({
        id: id,
        index: index_name,
        body: document,
        refresh: true
    })

    console.log('Adding document:')
    console.log(response.body)

    // Search for the document.
    var query = {
        'query': {
            'match': {
                'title': {
                    'query': 'The Outsider'
                }
            }
        }
    }

    var response = await client.search({
        index: index_name,
        body: query
    })

    console.log('Search results:')
    console.log(response.body.hits)

    // Delete the document.
    var response = await client.delete({
        index: index_name,
        id: id
    })

    console.log('Deleting document:')
    console.log(response.body)

    // Delete the index.
    var response = await client.indices.delete({
        index: index_name
    })

    console.log('Deleting index:')
    console.log(response.body)
}

search().catch(console.log)

Project Resources

Code of Conduct

This project has adopted the Amazon Open Source Code of Conduct. For more information see the Code of Conduct FAQ, or contact opensource-codeofconduct@amazon.com with any additional questions or comments.

License

This project is licensed under the Apache v2.0 License.

Copyright OpenSearch Contributors. See NOTICE for details.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial