OpenSearch Node.js client

opensearch-js is a community-driven, open source fork of elasticsearch-js licensed under the Apache v2.0 License. For more information, see opensearch.org.

Example use

The OpenSearch JavaScript client provides a safer and easier way to interact with your OpenSearch cluster. Rather than using OpenSearch from the browser and potentially exposing your data to the public, you can build an OpenSearch client that takes care of sending requests to your cluster.

The client contains a library of APIs that let you perform different operations on your cluster and return a standard response body. The example here demonstrates some basic operations like creating an index, adding documents, and searching your data.

Setup

To add the client to your project, install it with npm:

npm i @opensearch-project/opensearch

If you prefer to add the client manually or just want to examine the source code, see opensearch-js on GitHub.

Then require the client:

const { Client } = require ( '@opensearch-project/opensearch' )

Sample code

; var host = 'localhost' ; var protocol = 'https' ; var port = 9200 ; var auth = 'admin:admin' ; var ca_certs_path = '/full/path/to/root-ca.pem' ; var { Client } = require ( '@opensearch-project/opensearch' ); var fs = require ( 'fs' ); var client = new Client({ node : protocol + '://' + auth + '@' + host + ':' + port, ssl : { ca : fs.readFileSync(ca_certs_path), } }) async function search ( ) { var index_name = 'books' var settings = { 'settings' : { 'index' : { 'number_of_shards' : 4 , 'number_of_replicas' : 3 } } } var response = await client.indices.create({ index : index_name, body : settings }) console .log( 'Creating index:' ) console .log(response.body) var document = { 'title' : 'The Outsider' , 'author' : 'Stephen King' , 'year' : '2018' , 'genre' : 'Crime fiction' } var id = '1' var response = await client.index({ id : id, index : index_name, body : document , refresh : true }) console .log( 'Adding document:' ) console .log(response.body) var query = { 'query' : { 'match' : { 'title' : { 'query' : 'The Outsider' } } } } var response = await client.search({ index : index_name, body : query }) console .log( 'Search results:' ) console .log(response.body.hits) var response = await client.delete({ index : index_name, id : id }) console .log( 'Deleting document:' ) console .log(response.body) var response = await client.indices.delete({ index : index_name }) console .log( 'Deleting index:' ) console .log(response.body) } search().catch( console .log)

Project Resources

Code of Conduct

This project has adopted the Amazon Open Source Code of Conduct. For more information see the Code of Conduct FAQ, or contact opensource-codeofconduct@amazon.com with any additional questions or comments.

License

This project is licensed under the Apache v2.0 License.

Copyright

Copyright OpenSearch Contributors. See NOTICE for details.