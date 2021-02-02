Elliptic

Fast elliptic-curve cryptography in a plain javascript implementation.

NOTE: Please take a look at http://safecurves.cr.yp.to/ before choosing a curve for your cryptography operations.

Incentive

ECC is much slower than regular RSA cryptography, the JS implementations are even more slower.

Benchmarks

$ node benchmarks/index.js Benchmarking: sign elliptic eccjs ------------------------ Fastest is elliptic ======================== Benchmarking: verify elliptic eccjs ------------------------ Fastest is elliptic ======================== Benchmarking: gen elliptic eccjs ------------------------ Fastest is elliptic ======================== Benchmarking: ecdh elliptic ------------------------ Fastest is elliptic ========================

API

ECDSA

var EC = require ( 'elliptic' ).ec; var ec = new EC( 'secp256k1' ); var key = ec.genKeyPair(); var msgHash = [ 0 , 1 , 2 , 3 , 4 , 5 , 6 , 7 , 8 , 9 , 10 ]; var signature = key.sign(msgHash); var derSign = signature.toDER(); console .log(key.verify(msgHash, derSign)); var pubPoint = key.getPublic(); var x = pubPoint.getX(); var y = pubPoint.getY(); var pub = pubPoint.encode( 'hex' ); var pub = { x : x.toString( 'hex' ), y : y.toString( 'hex' ) }; var pub = { x : x.toBuffer(), y : y.toBuffer() }; var pub = { x : x.toArrayLike(Buffer), y : y.toArrayLike(Buffer) }; var key = ec.keyFromPublic(pub, 'hex' ); var signature = '3046022100...' ; var signature = new Buffer( '...' ); var signature = { r : 'b1fc...' , s : '9c42...' }; console .log(key.verify(msgHash, signature));

EdDSA

var EdDSA = require ( 'elliptic' ).eddsa; var ec = new EdDSA( 'ed25519' ); var key = ec.keyFromSecret( '693e3c...' ); var msgHash = [ 0 , 1 , 2 , 3 , 4 , 5 , 6 , 7 , 8 , 9 , 10 ]; var signature = key.sign(msgHash).toHex(); console .log(key.verify(msgHash, signature)); var pub = '0a1af638...' ; var key = ec.keyFromPublic(pub, 'hex' ); var signature = '70bed1...' ; console .log(key.verify(msgHash, signature));

ECDH

var EC = require ( 'elliptic' ).ec; var ec = new EC( 'curve25519' ); var key1 = ec.genKeyPair(); var key2 = ec.genKeyPair(); var shared1 = key1.derive(key2.getPublic()); var shared2 = key2.derive(key1.getPublic()); console .log( 'Both shared secrets are BN instances' ); console .log(shared1.toString( 16 )); console .log(shared2.toString( 16 ));

three and more members:

var EC = require ( 'elliptic' ).ec; var ec = new EC( 'curve25519' ); var A = ec.genKeyPair(); var B = ec.genKeyPair(); var C = ec.genKeyPair(); var AB = A.getPublic().mul(B.getPrivate()) var BC = B.getPublic().mul(C.getPrivate()) var CA = C.getPublic().mul(A.getPrivate()) var ABC = AB.mul(C.getPrivate()) var BCA = BC.mul(A.getPrivate()) var CAB = CA.mul(B.getPrivate()) console .log(ABC.getX().toString( 16 )) console .log(BCA.getX().toString( 16 )) console .log(CAB.getX().toString( 16 ))

NOTE: .derive() returns a BN instance.

Supported curves

Elliptic.js support following curve types:

Short Weierstrass

Montgomery

Edwards

Twisted Edwards

Following curve 'presets' are embedded into the library:

secp256k1

p192

p224

p256

p384

p521

curve25519

ed25519

NOTE: That curve25519 could not be used for ECDSA, use ed25519 instead.

Implementation details

ECDSA is using deterministic k value generation as per RFC6979. Most of the curve operations are performed on non-affine coordinates (either projective or extended), various windowing techniques are used for different cases.

All operations are performed in reduction context using bn.js, hashing is provided by hash.js

Related projects

eccrypto: isomorphic implementation of ECDSA, ECDH and ECIES for both browserify and node (uses elliptic for browser and secp256k1-node for node)

LICENSE

This software is licensed under the MIT License.

Copyright Fedor Indutny, 2014.

Permission is hereby granted, free of charge, to any person obtaining a copy of this software and associated documentation files (the "Software"), to deal in the Software without restriction, including without limitation the rights to use, copy, modify, merge, publish, distribute, sublicense, and/or sell copies of the Software, and to permit persons to whom the Software is furnished to do so, subject to the following conditions:

The above copyright notice and this permission notice shall be included in all copies or substantial portions of the Software.

THE SOFTWARE IS PROVIDED "AS IS", WITHOUT WARRANTY OF ANY KIND, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO THE WARRANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY, FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE AND NONINFRINGEMENT. IN NO EVENT SHALL THE AUTHORS OR COPYRIGHT HOLDERS BE LIABLE FOR ANY CLAIM, DAMAGES OR OTHER LIABILITY, WHETHER IN AN ACTION OF CONTRACT, TORT OR OTHERWISE, ARISING FROM, OUT OF OR IN CONNECTION WITH THE SOFTWARE OR THE USE OR OTHER DEALINGS IN THE SOFTWARE.