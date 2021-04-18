AppAuth for JavaScript is a client SDK for public clients for communicating with OAuth 2.0 and OpenID Connect providers following the best practice RFC 8252 - OAuth 2.0 for Native Apps. The library is designed for use in Web Apps , Node.js CLI applications, Chrome Apps and applications that use Electron or similar frameworks.

It strives to directly map the requests and responses of those specifications, while following the idiomatic style of the implementation language.

The library also supports the PKCE extension to OAuth which was created to secure authorization codes in public clients when custom URI scheme redirects are used. The library is friendly to other extensions (standard or otherwise) with the ability to handle additional parameters in all protocol requests and responses.

Examples

An example application using the library is included in the src/node_app folder and at https://github.com/googlesamples/appauth-js-electron-sample.

Auth Flow

AppAuth supports manual interaction with the Authorization Server where you need to perform your own token exchanges. This example performs a manual exchange.

Fetch Service Configuration

AuthorizationServiceConfiguration.fetchFromIssuer(openIdConnectUrl) .then( response => { log( 'Fetched service configuration' , response); this .configuration = response; this .showMessage( 'Completed fetching configuration' ); }) .catch( error => { log( 'Something bad happened' , error); this .showMessage( `Something bad happened ${error} ` ) });

Make Authorization Requests

this .notifier = new AuthorizationNotifier(); this .authorizationHandler = new RedirectRequestHandler(); this .authorizationHandler.setAuthorizationNotifier( this .notifier); this .notifier.setAuthorizationListener( ( request, response, error ) => { log( 'Authorization request complete ' , request, response, error); if (response) { this .code = response.code; this .showMessage( `Authorization Code ${response.code} ` ); } }); let request = new AuthorizationRequest({ client_id: clientId, redirect_uri: redirectUri, scope: scope, response_type: AuthorizationRequest.RESPONSE_TYPE_CODE, state: undefined , extras: { 'prompt' : 'consent' , 'access_type' : 'offline' } }); this .authorizationHandler.performAuthorizationRequest( this .configuration, request);

Making Token Requests

this .tokenHandler = new BaseTokenRequestHandler(); let request: TokenRequest| null = null ; if ( this .code) { let extras: StringMap| undefined = undefined ; if ( this .request && this .request.internal) { extras = {}; extras[ 'code_verifier' ] = this .request.internal[ 'code_verifier' ]; } request = new TokenRequest({ client_id: clientId, redirect_uri: redirectUri, grant_type: GRANT_TYPE_AUTHORIZATION_CODE, code: this .code, refresh_token: undefined , extras: extras }); } else if ( this .tokenResponse) { request = new TokenRequest({ client_id: clientId, redirect_uri: redirectUri, grant_type: GRANT_TYPE_REFRESH_TOKEN, code: undefined , refresh_token: this .tokenResponse.refreshToken, extras: undefined }); } this .tokenHandler.performTokenRequest( this .configuration, request) .then( response => { });

Development

Preamble

This client has been written with TypeScript.

Setup

Install the latest version of Node. NVM (Node Version Manager is highly recommended).

Use nvm install to install the recommended Node.js version.

Download the latest version of Visual Studio Code from here.

Provision Dependencies

This app uses npm to provision it dependencies.

git clone the AppAuthJS library and go to the root folder of the project containing package.json file.

the library and go to the root folder of the project containing file. npm install to install all the dev and project dependencies.

Thats it! You are now ready to start working on AppAuthJS .

Development Workflow

The project uses npm scripts to automate development workflows. These scripts are made available via the package.json file.

The following scripts are included: