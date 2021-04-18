openbase logo
@openid/appauth

by openid
1.3.1 (see all)

JavaScript client SDK for communicating with OAuth 2.0 and OpenID Connect providers.

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

28K

GitHub Stars

786

Maintenance

Last Commit

10mos ago

Contributors

11

Package

Dependencies

6

License

Apache-2.0

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Readme

AppAuth for JS

AppAuth for JavaScript is a client SDK for public clients for communicating with OAuth 2.0 and OpenID Connect providers following the best practice RFC 8252 - OAuth 2.0 for Native Apps. The library is designed for use in Web Apps, Node.js CLI applications, Chrome Apps and applications that use Electron or similar frameworks.

It strives to directly map the requests and responses of those specifications, while following the idiomatic style of the implementation language.

The library also supports the PKCE extension to OAuth which was created to secure authorization codes in public clients when custom URI scheme redirects are used. The library is friendly to other extensions (standard or otherwise) with the ability to handle additional parameters in all protocol requests and responses.

Examples

An example application using the library is included in the src/node_app folder and at https://github.com/googlesamples/appauth-js-electron-sample.

Auth Flow

AppAuth supports manual interaction with the Authorization Server where you need to perform your own token exchanges. This example performs a manual exchange.

Fetch Service Configuration
AuthorizationServiceConfiguration.fetchFromIssuer(openIdConnectUrl)
  .then(response => {
    log('Fetched service configuration', response);
    this.configuration = response;
    this.showMessage('Completed fetching configuration');
  })
  .catch(error => {
    log('Something bad happened', error);
    this.showMessage(`Something bad happened ${error}`)
  });
Make Authorization Requests
this.notifier = new AuthorizationNotifier();
// uses a redirect flow
this.authorizationHandler = new RedirectRequestHandler();
// set notifier to deliver responses
this.authorizationHandler.setAuthorizationNotifier(this.notifier);
// set a listener to listen for authorization responses
this.notifier.setAuthorizationListener((request, response, error) => {
  log('Authorization request complete ', request, response, error);
  if (response) {
    this.code = response.code;
    this.showMessage(`Authorization Code ${response.code}`);
  }
});

// create a request
let request = new AuthorizationRequest({
    client_id: clientId,
    redirect_uri: redirectUri,
    scope: scope,
    response_type: AuthorizationRequest.RESPONSE_TYPE_CODE,
    state: undefined,
    extras: {'prompt': 'consent', 'access_type': 'offline'}
  });

// make the authorization request
this.authorizationHandler.performAuthorizationRequest(this.configuration, request);
Making Token Requests
this.tokenHandler = new BaseTokenRequestHandler();

let request: TokenRequest|null = null;

if (this.code) {
  let extras: StringMap|undefined = undefined;
  if (this.request && this.request.internal) {
    extras = {};
    extras['code_verifier'] = this.request.internal['code_verifier'];
  }
  // use the code to make the token request.
  request = new TokenRequest({
      client_id: clientId,
      redirect_uri: redirectUri,
      grant_type: GRANT_TYPE_AUTHORIZATION_CODE,
      code: this.code,
      refresh_token: undefined,
      extras: extras
    });
} else if (this.tokenResponse) {
  // use the token response to make a request for an access token
  request = new TokenRequest({
      client_id: clientId,
      redirect_uri: redirectUri,
      grant_type: GRANT_TYPE_REFRESH_TOKEN,
      code: undefined,
      refresh_token: this.tokenResponse.refreshToken,
      extras: undefined
    });
}

this.tokenHandler.performTokenRequest(this.configuration, request)
  .then(response => {
    // ... do something with token response
  });

Development

Preamble

This client has been written with TypeScript.

Setup

  • Install the latest version of Node. NVM (Node Version Manager is highly recommended).

  • Use nvm install to install the recommended Node.js version.

  • Download the latest version of Visual Studio Code from here.

Provision Dependencies

This app uses npm to provision it dependencies.

  • git clone the AppAuthJS library and go to the root folder of the project containing package.json file.
  • npm install to install all the dev and project dependencies.

Thats it! You are now ready to start working on AppAuthJS.

Development Workflow

The project uses npm scripts to automate development workflows. These scripts are made available via the package.json file.

The following scripts are included:

  • npm run-script compile or tsc will compile all your TypeScript files. All compiled files go into the built/ folder.

  • npm run-script watch or tsc --watch will compile your TypeScript files in watch mode. Recommended if you want to get continuous feedback.

  • npm run-script build-app generates the output bundle.js file in the built/ directory. This includes the full AppAuthJS library including all its dependencies.

  • npm test provisions the Karma test runner to run all unit tests. All tests are written using Jasmine. To DEBUG your tests, click on the Debug button in the Karma test runner to look at the actual source of the tests. You can attach break points here.

  • npm run-script app builds the test app on a local web server. This is an end-to-end app which uses AppAuthJS and is a demonstration on how to use the library.

  • npm run-script node-app builds a Node.js CLI sample app. This is an end-to-end app which uses AppAuthJS in a Node.js context.

