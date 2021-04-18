AppAuth for JavaScript is a client SDK for public clients
for communicating with OAuth 2.0
and OpenID Connect providers
following the best practice
RFC 8252 - OAuth 2.0 for Native Apps.
The library is designed for use in
Web Apps,
Node.js CLI applications,
Chrome Apps and applications that use
Electron or similar frameworks.
It strives to directly map the requests and responses of those specifications, while following the idiomatic style of the implementation language.
The library also supports the PKCE extension to OAuth which was created to secure authorization codes in public clients when custom URI scheme redirects are used. The library is friendly to other extensions (standard or otherwise) with the ability to handle additional parameters in all protocol requests and responses.
An example application using the library is included in the
src/node_app folder and at https://github.com/googlesamples/appauth-js-electron-sample.
AppAuth supports manual interaction with the Authorization Server where you need to perform your own token exchanges. This example performs a manual exchange.
AuthorizationServiceConfiguration.fetchFromIssuer(openIdConnectUrl)
.then(response => {
log('Fetched service configuration', response);
this.configuration = response;
this.showMessage('Completed fetching configuration');
})
.catch(error => {
log('Something bad happened', error);
this.showMessage(`Something bad happened ${error}`)
});
this.notifier = new AuthorizationNotifier();
// uses a redirect flow
this.authorizationHandler = new RedirectRequestHandler();
// set notifier to deliver responses
this.authorizationHandler.setAuthorizationNotifier(this.notifier);
// set a listener to listen for authorization responses
this.notifier.setAuthorizationListener((request, response, error) => {
log('Authorization request complete ', request, response, error);
if (response) {
this.code = response.code;
this.showMessage(`Authorization Code ${response.code}`);
}
});
// create a request
let request = new AuthorizationRequest({
client_id: clientId,
redirect_uri: redirectUri,
scope: scope,
response_type: AuthorizationRequest.RESPONSE_TYPE_CODE,
state: undefined,
extras: {'prompt': 'consent', 'access_type': 'offline'}
});
// make the authorization request
this.authorizationHandler.performAuthorizationRequest(this.configuration, request);
this.tokenHandler = new BaseTokenRequestHandler();
let request: TokenRequest|null = null;
if (this.code) {
let extras: StringMap|undefined = undefined;
if (this.request && this.request.internal) {
extras = {};
extras['code_verifier'] = this.request.internal['code_verifier'];
}
// use the code to make the token request.
request = new TokenRequest({
client_id: clientId,
redirect_uri: redirectUri,
grant_type: GRANT_TYPE_AUTHORIZATION_CODE,
code: this.code,
refresh_token: undefined,
extras: extras
});
} else if (this.tokenResponse) {
// use the token response to make a request for an access token
request = new TokenRequest({
client_id: clientId,
redirect_uri: redirectUri,
grant_type: GRANT_TYPE_REFRESH_TOKEN,
code: undefined,
refresh_token: this.tokenResponse.refreshToken,
extras: undefined
});
}
this.tokenHandler.performTokenRequest(this.configuration, request)
.then(response => {
// ... do something with token response
});
This client has been written with TypeScript.
Install the latest version of Node. NVM (Node Version Manager is highly recommended).
Use
nvm install to install the recommended Node.js version.
Download the latest version of Visual Studio Code from here.
This app uses
npm to provision it dependencies.
git clone the
AppAuthJS library and go to the root folder of
the project containing
package.json file.
npm install to install all the dev and project dependencies.
Thats it! You are now ready to start working on
AppAuthJS.
The project uses
npm scripts to automate development workflows.
These scripts are made available via the
package.json file.
The following scripts are included:
npm run-script compile or
tsc will compile all your TypeScript files.
All compiled files go into the
built/ folder.
npm run-script watch or
tsc --watch will compile your TypeScript files
in
watch mode. Recommended if you want to get continuous feedback.
npm run-script build-app generates the output
bundle.js file in the
built/
directory. This includes the full
AppAuthJS library including all
its dependencies.
npm test provisions the
Karma test runner to run all unit tests.
All tests are written using Jasmine.
To DEBUG your tests, click on the
Debug button in the Karma test runner
to look at the actual source of the tests. You can attach break points here.
npm run-script app builds the test app on a local web server.
This is an end-to-end app which uses AppAuthJS and is a demonstration
on how to use the library.
npm run-script node-app builds a Node.js CLI sample app. This is an end-to-end app
which uses AppAuthJS in a Node.js context.