@opengovsg/angular-recaptcha-fallback

Please fork this repo if you are interested in continuing using it.
Add a reCaptcha to your AngularJS project.
Demo: http://vividcortex.github.io/angular-recaptcha/
Download the latest release.
bower install --save angular-recaptcha
npm install --save angular-recaptcha
See the demo file for a quick usage example.
IMPORTANT: Keep in mind that the captcha only works when used from a real domain
and with a valid re-captcha key, so this file won't work if you just load it in
your browser.
First, you need to get a valid recaptcha key for your domain. Go to http://www.google.com/recaptcha.
Include the vc-recaptcha script and make your angular app depend on the
vcRecaptcha module.
<script type="text/javascript" src="angular-recaptcha.js"></script>
var app = angular.module('myApp', ['vcRecaptcha']);
vc-recaptcha directive on it like this:
<div
vc-recaptcha
key="'---- YOUR PUBLIC KEY GOES HERE ----'"
></div>
Here, the
key attribute is passed to the directive's scope, so you can use either a property in your scope or just a hardcoded string. Be careful to use your public key, not your private one.
By default, if placed in a form using formControl the captcha will need to be checked for the form to be valid.
If the captcha is not checked (if the user has not checked the box or the check has expired) the form will be marked as invalid. The validation key is
recaptcha.
You can opt out of this feature by setting the
required attribute to
false or a scoped variable
that will evaluate to
false. Any other value, or omitting the attribute will opt in to this feature.
You can also trigger the validation programatically if the captcha is not required, for example:
vcRecaptchaService.execute(widgetId);
If no widget ID is provided, the first created widget will be executed.
To validate this object from your server, you need to use the API described in the verify section. Validation is outside of the scope of this tool, since is mandatory to do that at the server side.
You can simple supply a value for
ng-model which will be dynamically populated and cleared as the response becomes available and expires, respectively. When you want the value of the response, you can grab it from the scoped variable that was passed to
ng-model. It works just like adding
ng-model to any other input in your form.
...
<form name="myForm" ng-submit="mySubmit(myFields)">
...
<div
vc-recaptcha
ng-model="myFields.myRecaptchaResponse"
></div>
...
</form>
...
...
$scope.mySubmit = function(myFields){
console.log(myFields.myRecaptchaResponse);
}
...
Or you can programmatically get the response that you need to send to your server, use the method
getResponse() from the
vcRecaptchaService angular service. This method receives an optional argument
widgetId, useful for getting the response of a specific reCaptcha widget (in case you render more than one widget). If no widget ID is provided, the response for the first created widget will be returned.
var response = vcRecaptchaService.getResponse(widgetId); // returns the string response
Using
ng-model is recommended for normal use as the value is tied directly to the reCaptcha instance through the directive and there is no need to manage or pass a widgetId.
You can optionally pass a
theme the captcha should use, as an HTML attribute:
<div
vc-recaptcha
ng-model="gRecaptchaResponse"
theme="---- light or dark ----"
size="---- compact, normal or invisible ----"
type="'---- audio or image ----'"
key="'---- YOUR PUBLIC KEY GOES HERE ----'"
lang="---- language code ----"
></div>
Language Codes: https://developers.google.com/recaptcha/docs/language
In this case we are specifying that the captcha should use the theme named light.
There are three listeners you can use with the directive,
on-create,
on-success, and
on-expire.
<div
vc-recaptcha
key="'---- YOUR PUBLIC KEY GOES HERE ----'"
ng-model="gRecaptchaResponse"
on-create="setWidgetId(widgetId)"
on-success="setResponse(response)"
on-expire="cbExpiration()"
lang=""
></div>
app.controller('myController', ['$scope', 'vcRecaptchaService', function ($scope, recaptcha) {
$scope.setWidgetId = function (widgetId) {
// store the `widgetId` for future usage.
// For example for getting the response with
// `recaptcha.getResponse(widgetId)`.
};
$scope.setResponse = function (response) {
// send the `response` to your server for verification.
};
$scope.cbExpiration = function() {
// reset the 'response' object that is on scope
};
}]);
If you want to use a secure token pass it along with the site key as an HTML attribute.
<div
vc-recaptcha
key="'---- YOUR PUBLIC KEY GOES HERE ----'"
stoken="'--- YOUR GENERATED SECURE TOKEN ---'"
></div>
Please note that you have to encrypt your token yourself with your private key upfront! To learn more about secure tokens and how to generate & encrypt them please refer to the reCAPTCHA Docs.
You can use the
vcRecaptchaServiceProvider to configure the recaptcha service once in your application's config function.
This is a convenient way to set your reCaptcha site key, theme, stoken, size, and type in one place instead of each
vc-recaptcha directive element instance.
The defaults defined in the service provider will be overrode by any values passed to the vc-recaptcha directive element for that instance.
myApp.config(function(vcRecaptchaServiceProvider){
vcRecaptchaServiceProvider.setSiteKey('---- YOUR PUBLIC KEY GOES HERE ----')
vcRecaptchaServiceProvider.setTheme('---- light or dark ----')
vcRecaptchaServiceProvider.setStoken('--- YOUR GENERATED SECURE TOKEN ---')
vcRecaptchaServiceProvider.setSize('---- compact, normal or invisible ----')
vcRecaptchaServiceProvider.setType('---- audio or image ----')
vcRecaptchaServiceProvider.setLang('---- language code ----')
});
Language Codes: https://developers.google.com/recaptcha/docs/language
You can also set all of the values at once.
myApp.config(function(vcRecaptchaServiceProvider){
vcRecaptchaServiceProvider.setDefaults({
key: '---- YOUR PUBLIC KEY GOES HERE ----',
theme: '---- light or dark ----',
stoken: '--- YOUR GENERATED SECURE TOKEN ---',
size: '---- compact, normal or invisible ----',
type: '---- audio or image ----',
lang: '---- language code ----'
});
});
Note: any value omitted will be undefined, even if previously set.
hl parameter to the script of the reCaptcha API (
?onload=onloadCallback&render=explicit&hl=es).
Recaptcha object methods to the service, i.e.
switch_type,
showhelp, etc.
key attribute is now a scope property of the directive
destroy() method to the service. Thanks to @endorama.
src directory) in your projects you should now use the files in the release directory.