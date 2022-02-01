English | 简体中文
OpenGlobus is a javascript library designed to display interactive 3d maps and planets with map tiles, imagery and vector data, markers and 3d objects. It uses the WebGL technology, open source and completely free.
The OpenGlobus main goal is to make 3d map features fast, good lookin, user friendly and easy to implement in any related project.
npm install @openglobus/og
# or
yarn add @openglobus/og
<link rel="stylesheet" href="./libs/og.css">
<script src="./libs/og.umd.js"></script>
<div id="globus"></div>
<script>
const osm = new og.layer.XYZ("OpenStreetMap", {
isBaseLayer: true,
url: "//{s}.tile.openstreetmap.org/{z}/{x}/{y}.png",
visibility: true,
})
const globus = new og.Globe({
target: "globus", // a HTMLDivElement which its id is `globus`
name: "Earth",
terrain: new og.terrain.GlobusTerrain(),
layers: [osm],
autoActivated: true,
viewExtent: [5.56707, 45.15679, 5.88834, 45.22260]
})
</script>
<link rel="stylesheet" href="./libs/og.css">
<div id="globus"></div>
<script type="module">
import { layer, Globe, terrain } from './libs/og.esm.js'
const { XYZ } = layer
const { GlobusTerrain } = terrain
const osm = new XYZ("OpenStreetMap", {
isBaseLayer: true,
url: "//{s}.tile.openstreetmap.org/{z}/{x}/{y}.png",
visibility: true,
})
const globus = new Globe({
target: "globus", // a HTMLDivElement which its id is `globus`
name: "Earth",
terrain: new GlobusTerrain(),
layers: [osm],
autoActivated: true,
viewExtent: [5.56707, 45.15679, 5.88834, 45.22260]
})
</script>
OpenGlobus integrates well with front-end frameworks like React, Angular or Vuejs Read more here.
Check out the hosted examples, or the API documentation.
npm install
# if you use yarn, you can run `yarn`
yarn
Run
npm run build
Then, it will generate 5 files at
dist/@openglobus/:
All JavaScript files are compressed by
terser plugin.
npm run core - build og.core (rendering engine) stand-alone
npm run webgl - build og.webgl (webgl wrap) stand-alone
npm run api - build api documentation into /api folder
npm run serve - run local web server for develop and watch examples
npm run font - generate custom font atlas
