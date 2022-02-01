openbase logo
@openglobus/og

by openglobus
0.11.8 (see all)

JavaScript 3d maps and geospatial data visualization engine library.

233

351

20d ago

16

0

MIT

Built-In

5.0/5
Readme

OpenGlobus

OpenGlobus

English | 简体中文

OpenGlobus is a javascript library designed to display interactive 3d maps and planets with map tiles, imagery and vector data, markers and 3d objects. It uses the WebGL technology, open source and completely free.

The OpenGlobus main goal is to make 3d map features fast, good lookin, user friendly and easy to implement in any related project.

Getting Start

Installation

npm install @openglobus/og
# or
yarn add @openglobus/og

Code: using umd lib

<link rel="stylesheet" href="./libs/og.css">
<script src="./libs/og.umd.js"></script>
<div id="globus"></div>
<script>

  const osm = new og.layer.XYZ("OpenStreetMap", {
    isBaseLayer: true,
    url: "//{s}.tile.openstreetmap.org/{z}/{x}/{y}.png",
    visibility: true,
  })

  const globus = new og.Globe({
    target: "globus", // a HTMLDivElement which its id is `globus`
    name: "Earth",
    terrain: new og.terrain.GlobusTerrain(),
    layers: [osm],
    autoActivated: true,
    viewExtent: [5.56707, 45.15679, 5.88834, 45.22260]
  })

</script>

Code: using esm lib

<link rel="stylesheet" href="./libs/og.css">
<div id="globus"></div>
<script type="module">

  import { layer, Globe, terrain } from './libs/og.esm.js'
  const { XYZ } = layer
  const { GlobusTerrain } = terrain

  const osm = new XYZ("OpenStreetMap", {
    isBaseLayer: true,
    url: "//{s}.tile.openstreetmap.org/{z}/{x}/{y}.png",
    visibility: true,
  })

  const globus = new Globe({
    target: "globus", // a HTMLDivElement which its id is `globus`
    name: "Earth",
    terrain: new GlobusTerrain(),
    layers: [osm],
    autoActivated: true,
    viewExtent: [5.56707, 45.15679, 5.88834, 45.22260]
  })

</script>

Frameworks integrations

OpenGlobus integrates well with front-end frameworks like React, Angular or Vuejs Read more here.

Documentation

Check out the hosted examples, or the API documentation.

Get Started to contribute

Development

  1. Clone repository.
  2. Run in the repo folder:
npm install
# if you use yarn, you can run `yarn`
yarn

Build Library

Run

npm run build

Then, it will generate 5 files at dist/@openglobus/:

  • og.umd.js
  • og.umd.js.map
  • og.esm.js
  • og.esm.js.map
  • og.css

All JavaScript files are compressed by terser plugin.

Other scripts

npm run core - build og.core (rendering engine) stand-alone

npm run webgl - build og.webgl (webgl wrap) stand-alone

npm run api - build api documentation into /api folder

npm run serve - run local web server for develop and watch examples

npm run font - generate custom font atlas

Support the Project

There are many ways to contribute back to the project:

  • Help us test new and existing features and report bugs
  • Help answer questions on the community forum and chat
  • ⭐️ us on GitHub
  • Spread the word about OpenGlobus on social media
  • Send donations
  • Become a contributor

License

MIT

1 year ago

