Device Information for React Native.
Your iOS Podfile will need to move to an iOS 10 minimum. v7 of this module no longer supports iOS9.
Using npm:
npm install --save react-native-device-info
or using yarn:
yarn add react-native-device-info
If you want to use Install Referrer tracking, you will need to add this config to your Proguard config
-keepclassmembers class com.android.installreferrer.api.** {
*;
}
If you are experiencing issues with hasGms() on your release apks, please add the following rule to your Proguard config
-keep class com.google.android.gms.common.** {*;}
This module defaults to AndroidX you should configure your library versions similar to this in your
android/build.gradle file's "ext" block
...
ext {
// dependency versions
We have 3 options for deviceId:
//Option 1 (latest):
firebaseIidVersion = "19.0.1" // default: "19.0.1"
//Option 2 (legacy GooglePlay dependency but using AndroidX):
googlePlayServicesIidVersion = "17.0.0" // default: "17.0.0" - AndroidX
//Option 3 (legacy GooglePlay dependency before AndroidX):
googlePlayServicesIidVersion = "16.0.1"
//include as needed:
compileSdkVersion = "28" // default: 28 (28 is required for AndroidX)
targetSdkVersion = "28" // default: 28 (28 is required for AndroidX)
supportLibVersion = '1.0.2' // Use '28.0.0' or don't specify for old libraries, '1.0.2' or similar for AndroidX
mediaCompatVersion = '1.0.1' // Do not specify if using old libraries, specify '1.0.1' or similar for androidx.media:media dependency
supportV4Version = '1.0.0' // Do not specify if using old libraries, specify '1.0.0' or similar for androidx.legacy:legacy-support-v4 dependency
}
...
If you need non-AndroidX you will need to use the jetifier package in reverse mode, documentation available with that package.
Linking in native modules is a frequent source of trouble for new react-native developers, resulting in errors like "RNDeviceInfo is null" etc. For this reason automatic linking was implemented, and it should be used in your project.
Automatic linking is supported for all platforms (even windows on React native >= 0.63!)
Previous versions need to do manual linking. No support is offered for these previous react-native versions but you may refer to older versions of this README if you like. Upgrade to modern versions of react-native. Use
upgrade-helper tool on the internet if needed.
import DeviceInfo from 'react-native-device-info';
// or ES6+ destructured imports
import { getUniqueId, getManufacturer } from 'react-native-device-info';
Note that many APIs are platform-specific. If there is no implementation for a platform, then the "default" return values you will receive are
"unknown" for string,
-1 for number, and
false for boolean. Arrays and Objects will be empty (
[] and
{} respectively).
Most APIs return a Promise but also have a corresponding API with
Sync on the end that operates synchronously. For example, you may prefer to call
isCameraPresentSync() during your app bootstrap to avoid async calls during the first parts of app startup.
The example app in this repository shows an example usage of every single API, consult the example app if you have questions, and if you think you see a problem make sure you can reproduce it using the example app before reporting it, thank you.
|Method
|Return Type
|iOS
|Android
|Windows
|Web
|getAndroidId()
Promise<string>
|❌
|✅
|❌
|❌
|getApiLevel()
Promise<number>
|❌
|✅
|❌
|❌
|getApplicationName()
string
|✅
|✅
|✅
|❌
|getAvailableLocationProviders()
Promise<Object>
|✅
|✅
|❌
|❌
|getBaseOs()
Promise<string>
|❌
|✅
|✅
|✅
|getBuildId()
Promise<string>
|✅
|✅
|✅
|❌
|getBatteryLevel()
Promise<number>
|✅
|✅
|✅
|✅
|getBootloader()
Promise<string>
|❌
|✅
|❌
|❌
|getBrand()
string
|✅
|✅
|✅
|❌
|getBuildNumber()
string
|✅
|✅
|✅
|❌
|getBundleId()
string
|✅
|✅
|✅
|❌
|isCameraPresent()
Promise<boolean>
|❌
|✅
|✅
|✅
|getCarrier()
Promise<string>
|✅
|✅
|❌
|❌
|getCodename()
Promise<string>
|❌
|✅
|❌
|❌
|getDevice()
Promise<string>
|❌
|✅
|❌
|❌
|getDeviceId()
string
|✅
|✅
|✅
|❌
|getDeviceType()
string
|✅
|✅
|❌
|❌
|getDisplay()
Promise<string>
|❌
|✅
|❌
|❌
|getDeviceName()
Promise<string>
|✅
|✅
|✅
|❌
|getDeviceToken()
Promise<string>
|✅
|❌
|❌
|❌
|getFirstInstallTime()
Promise<number>
|❌
|✅
|✅
|❌
|getFingerprint()
Promise<string>
|❌
|✅
|❌
|❌
|getFontScale()
Promise<number>
|✅
|✅
|✅
|❌
|getFreeDiskStorage()
Promise<number>
|✅
|✅
|✅
|✅
|getFreeDiskStorageOld()
Promise<number>
|✅
|✅
|✅
|✅
|getHardware()
Promise<string>
|❌
|✅
|❌
|❌
|getHost()
Promise<string>
|❌
|✅
|❌
|❌
|getIpAddress()
Promise<string>
|✅
|✅
|✅
|❌
|getIncremental()
Promise<string>
|❌
|✅
|❌
|❌
|getInstallerPackageName()
Promise<string>
|✅
|✅
|✅
|❌
|getInstallReferrer()
Promise<string>
|❌
|✅
|✅
|✅
|getInstanceId()
Promise<string>
|❌
|✅
|❌
|❌
|getLastUpdateTime()
Promise<number>
|❌
|✅
|❌
|❌
|getMacAddress()
Promise<string>
|✅
|✅
|❌
|❌
|getManufacturer()
Promise<string>
|✅
|✅
|✅
|❌
|getMaxMemory()
Promise<number>
|❌
|✅
|✅
|✅
|getModel()
string
|✅
|✅
|✅
|❌
|getPhoneNumber()
Promise<string>
|❌
|✅
|❌
|❌
|getPowerState()
Promise<object>
|✅
|✅
|✅
|✅
|getProduct()
Promise<string>
|❌
|✅
|❌
|❌
|getPreviewSdkInt()
Promise<number>
|❌
|✅
|❌
|❌
|getReadableVersion()
string
|✅
|✅
|✅
|❌
|getSerialNumber()
Promise<string>
|❌
|✅
|✅
|❌
|getSecurityPatch()
Promise<string>
|❌
|✅
|❌
|❌
|getSystemAvailableFeatures()
Promise<string[]>
|❌
|✅
|❌
|❌
|getSystemName()
string
|✅
|✅
|✅
|❌
|getSystemVersion()
string
|✅
|✅
|✅
|❌
|getTags()
Promise<string>
|❌
|✅
|❌
|❌
|getType()
Promise<string>
|❌
|✅
|❌
|❌
|getTotalDiskCapacity()
Promise<number>
|✅
|✅
|✅
|✅
|getTotalDiskCapacityOld()
Promise<number>
|✅
|✅
|✅
|✅
|getTotalMemory()
Promise<number>
|✅
|✅
|❌
|✅
|getUniqueId()
string
|✅
|✅
|✅
|❌
|getUsedMemory()
Promise<number>
|✅
|✅
|✅
|✅
|getUserAgent()
Promise<string>
|✅
|✅
|❌
|✅
|getVersion()
string
|✅
|✅
|✅
|❌
|hasGms()
Promise<boolean>
|❌
|✅
|❌
|❌
|hasHms()
Promise<boolean>
|❌
|✅
|❌
|❌
|hasNotch()
boolean
|✅
|✅
|✅
|❌
|hasSystemFeature()
Promise<boolean>
|❌
|✅
|❌
|❌
|isAirplaneMode()
Promise<boolean>
|❌
|✅
|❌
|✅
|isBatteryCharging()
Promise<boolean>
|✅
|✅
|✅
|✅
|isEmulator()
Promise<boolean>
|✅
|✅
|✅
|❌
|isKeyboardConnected()
Promise<bool>
|❌
|❌
|✅
|❌
|isLandscape()
Promise<boolean>
|✅
|✅
|✅
|❌
|isLocationEnabled()
Promise<boolean>
|✅
|✅
|❌
|✅
|isMouseConnected()
Promise<bool>
|❌
|❌
|✅
|❌
|isHeadphonesConnected()
Promise<boolean>
|✅
|✅
|❌
|❌
|isPinOrFingerprintSet()
Promise<boolean>
|✅
|✅
|✅
|❌
|isTablet()
boolean
|✅
|✅
|✅
|❌
|isTabletMode()
Promise<bool>
|❌
|❌
|✅
|❌
|supported32BitAbis()
Promise<string[]>
|❌
|✅
|❌
|❌
|supported64BitAbis()
Promise<string[]>
|❌
|✅
|❌
|❌
|supportedAbis()
Promise<string[]>
|✅
|✅
|❌
|❌
|syncUniqueId()
Promise<string>
|✅
|❌
|❌
|❌
Gets the API level.
DeviceInfo.getApiLevel().then((apiLevel) => {
// iOS: ?
// Android: 25
// Windows: ?
});
See API Levels
Gets the ANDROID_ID. See API documentation for appropriate use.
DeviceInfo.getAndroidId().then((androidId) => {
// androidId here
});
Gets the application name.
let appName = DeviceInfo.getApplicationName();
// AwesomeApp
The base OS build the product is based on.
DeviceInfo.getBaseOs().then((baseOs) => {
// "Windows", "Android" etc
});
Gets the battery level of the device as a float comprised between 0 and 1.
DeviceInfo.getBatteryLevel().then((batteryLevel) => {
// 0.759999
});
To be able to get actual battery level enable battery monitoring mode for application. Add this code:
[UIDevice currentDevice].batteryMonitoringEnabled = true;
to AppDelegate.m application:didFinishLaunchingWithOptions:
Returns -1 on the iOS Simulator
The system bootloader version number.
DeviceInfo.getBootloader().then((bootloader) => {
// "mw8998-002.0069.00"
});
Gets the device brand.
let brand = DeviceInfo.getBrand();
// iOS: "Apple"
// Android: "xiaomi"
// Windows: ?
Gets the application build number.
let buildNumber = DeviceInfo.getBuildNumber();
// iOS: "89"
// Android: "4"
// Windows: ?
Gets the application bundle identifier.
let bundleId = DeviceInfo.getBundleId();
// "com.example.AwesomeApp"
Tells if the device has any camera now.
DeviceInfo.isCameraPresent()
.then((isCameraPresent) => {
// true or false
})
.catch((cameraAccessException) => {
// is thrown if a camera device could not be queried or opened by the CameraManager on Android
});
- Hot add/remove of camera is supported.
- Returns the status of the physical presence of the camera. If camera present but your app don't have permissions to use it, isCameraPresent will still return the true
Gets the carrier name (network operator).
DeviceInfo.getCarrier().then((carrier) => {
// "SOFTBANK"
});
The current development codename, or the string "REL" if this is a release build.
DeviceInfo.getCodename().then((codename) => {
// "REL"
});
The name of the industrial design.
DeviceInfo.getDevice().then((device) => {
// "walleye"
});
Gets the device ID.
let deviceId = DeviceInfo.getDeviceId();
// iOS: "iPhone7,2"
// Android: "goldfish"
// Windows: "Y3R94UC#AC4"
A build ID string meant for displaying to the user.
DeviceInfo.getDisplay().then((display) => {
// "OPM2.171026.006.G1"
});
Gets the device name.
DeviceInfo.getDeviceName().then((deviceName) => {
// iOS: "Becca's iPhone 6"
// Android: ?
// Windows: ?
});
This used to require the android.permission.BLUETOOTH but the new implementation in v3 does not need it. You may remove that from your AndroidManifest.xml if you had it for this API.
Gets the device token (see DeviceCheck). Only available for iOS 11.0+ on real devices. This will reject the promise when getDeviceToken is not supported, be careful with exception handling.
DeviceInfo.getDeviceToken().then((deviceToken) => {
// iOS: "a2Jqsd0kanz..."
});
Gets the time at which the app was first installed, in milliseconds.
DeviceInfo.getFirstInstallTime().then((firstInstallTime) => {
// Android: 1517681764528
});
A string that uniquely identifies this build.
DeviceInfo.getFingerprint().then((fingerprint) => {
// "google/walleye/walleye:8.1.0/OPM2.171026.006.G1/4820017:user/release-keys"
});
Gets the device font scale. The font scale is the ratio of the current system font to the "normal" font size, so if normal text is 10pt and the system font is currently 15pt, the font scale would be 1.5 This can be used to determine if accessability settings has been changed for the device; you may want to re-layout certain views if the font scale is significantly larger ( > 2.0 )
DeviceInfo.getFontScale().then((fontScale) => {
// 1.2
});
Method that gets available storage size, in bytes, taking into account both root and data file systems calculation.
DeviceInfo.getFreeDiskStorage().then((freeDiskStorage) => {
// Android: 17179869184
// iOS: 17179869184
});
The API used by this method for Android was changed in v6.0.0. The older version has been maintained below as
getFreeDiskStorageOld(). On iOS,
getFreeDiskStorage() and
getFreeDiskStorageOld() return the same value.
Old implementation of method that gets available storage size, in bytes.
DeviceInfo.getFreeDiskStorageOld().then((freeDiskStorage) => {
// Android: 17179869184
// iOS: 17179869184
});
From developer.android.com:
This method was deprecated in API level 29.
Return the primary shared/external storage directory.
Note: don't be confused by the word "external" here. This directory can better be thought as media/shared storage. It is a filesystem that can hold a relatively large amount of data and that is shared across all applications (does not enforce permissions). Traditionally this is an SD card, but it may also be implemented as built-in storage in a device that is distinct from the protected internal storage and can be mounted as a filesystem on a computer.
The name of the hardware (from the kernel command line or /proc).
DeviceInfo.getHardware().then(hardware => {
// "walleye"
};
Hostname
DeviceInfo.getHost().then((host) => {
// "wprd10.hot.corp.google.com"
});
Deprecated Gets the device current IP address. (of wifi only) Switch to react-native-netinfo/netinfo or react-native-network-info
DeviceInfo.getIpAddress().then((ip) => {
// "92.168.32.44"
});
Support for iOS was added in 0.22.0
The internal value used by the underlying source control to represent this build.
DeviceInfo.getIncremental().then((incremental) => {
// "4820017"
});
The internal value used by the underlying source control to represent this build.
DeviceInfo.getInstallerPackageName().then((installerPackageName) => {
// Play Store: "com.android.vending"
// Amazon: "com.amazon.venezia"
// Samsung App Store: "com.sec.android.app.samsungapps"
// iOS: "AppStore", "TestFlight", "Other"
});
Gets the referrer string upon application installation.
DeviceInfo.getInstallReferrer().then((installReferrer) => {
// If the app was installed from https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.myapp&referrer=my_install_referrer
// the result will be "my_install_referrer"
});
Gets the application instance ID.
DeviceInfo.getInstanceId().then((instanceId) => {
// Android: ?
});
Gets the time at which the app was last updated, in milliseconds.
DeviceInfo.getLastUpdateTime().then((lastUpdateTime) => {
// Android: 1517681764992
});
Gets the network adapter MAC address.
DeviceInfo.getMacAddress().then((mac) => {
// "E5:12:D8:E5:69:97"
});
iOS: This method always return "02:00:00:00:00:00" as retrieving the MAC address is disabled since iOS 7
Gets the device manufacturer.
DeviceInfo.getManufacturer().then((manufacturer) => {
// iOS: "Apple"
// Android: "Google"
// Windows: ?
});
Returns the maximum amount of memory that the VM will attempt to use, in bytes.
DeviceInfo.getMaxMemory().then((maxMemory) => {
// 402653183
});
Gets the device model.
iOS warning: The list with device names is maintained by the community and could lag new devices. It is recommended to use
getDeviceId() since it's more reliable and always up-to-date with new iOS devices. We do accept pull requests that add new iOS devices to the list with device names.
let model = DeviceInfo.getModel();
// iOS: ?
// Android: ?
// Windows: ?
Gets the device phone number.
DeviceInfo.getPhoneNumber().then((phoneNumber) => {
// Android: null return: no permission, empty string: unprogrammed or empty SIM1, e.g. "+15555215558": normal return value
});
Please refer to the Android docs for information about which permission you need, depending on which version of Android you are supporting. Read the note below for more information.
This can return
undefinedin certain cases and should not be relied on. SO entry on the subject.
If the above permissions do not work, you can try using
android.permission.READ_SMS. However, this is not in the Android docs. If you are supporting Android 10 and below: android.permission.READ_PHONE_STATE. If you are supporting Android 11 and up: android.permission.READ_SMS
Gets the power state of the device including the battery level, whether it is plugged in, and if the system is currently operating in low power mode. Displays a warning on iOS if battery monitoring not enabled, or if attempted on an emulator (where monitoring is not possible)
DeviceInfo.getPowerState().then((state) => {
// {
// batteryLevel: 0.759999,
// batteryState: 'unplugged',
// lowPowerMode: false,
// }
});
The name of the overall product.
DeviceInfo.getProduct().then((product) => {
// "walleye"
});
The developer preview revision of a prerelease SDK.
DeviceInfo.getPreviewSdkInt().then((previewSdkInt) => {
// 0
});
Gets the application human readable version (same as getVersion() + '.' + getBuildNumber())
let readableVersion = DeviceInfo.getReadableVersion();
// iOS: 1.0.1.32
// Android: 1.0.1.234
// Windows: ?
Gets the device serial number. Will be 'unknown' in almost all cases unless you have a privileged app and you know what you're doing.
DeviceInfo.getSerialNumber().then((serialNumber) => {
// iOS: unknown
// Android: ? (maybe a serial number, if your app is privileged)
// Windows: ? (a serial number, if your app has the "capability smbios")
});
If you want to use this method in windows, you have to add smbios capability in your aplication. Please following this documentation for add the capability in your manifest file.
The user-visible security patch level.
DeviceInfo.getSecurityPatch().then((securityPatch) => {
// "2018-07-05"
});
Gets the device OS name.
let systemName = DeviceInfo.getSystemName();
// iOS: "iOS" on newer iOS devices "iPhone OS" on older devices (including older iPad models), "iPadOS" for iPads using iPadOS 15.0 or higher.
// Android: "Android"
// Windows: ?
Gets the device OS version.
let systemVersion = DeviceInfo.getSystemVersion();
// iOS: "11.0"
// Android: "7.1.1"
// Windows: ?
Gets build number of the operating system.
DeviceInfo.getBuildId().then((buildId) => {
// iOS: "12A269"
// tvOS: not available
// Android: "13D15"
// Windows: not available
});
Comma-separated tags describing the build.
DeviceInfo.getTags().then((tags) => {
// "release-keys, unsigned, debug",
});
The type of build.
DeviceInfo.getType().then((type) => {
// "user", "eng"
});
Method that gets full disk storage size, in bytes, taking into account both root and data file systems calculation.
DeviceInfo.getTotalDiskCapacity().then((capacity) => {
// Android: 17179869184
// iOS: 17179869184
});
The API used by this method for Android was changed in v6.0.0. The older version has been maintained below as
getTotalDiskCapacityOld(). On iOS,
getTotalDiskCapacity() and
getTotalDiskCapacityOld() return the same value.
Old implementation of method that gets full disk storage size, in bytes.
DeviceInfo.getTotalDiskCapacityOld().then((capacity) => {
// Android: 17179869184
// iOS: 17179869184
});
Gets the device total memory, in bytes.
DeviceInfo.getTotalMemory().then((totalMemory) => {
// 1995018240
});
This is a constant and may be referenced directly
Gets the device unique ID.
On Android it is currently identical to
getAndroidId() in this module.
On iOS it uses the
DeviceUID uid identifier.
On Windows it uses
Windows.Security.ExchangeActiveSyncProvisioning.EasClientDeviceInformation.id.
let uniqueId = DeviceInfo.getUniqueId();
// iOS: "FCDBD8EF-62FC-4ECB-B2F5-92C9E79AC7F9"
// Android: "dd96dec43fb81c97"
// Windows: ?
- iOS: This is
IDFVor a random string if IDFV is unavaliable. Once UID is generated it is stored in iOS Keychain and NSUserDefaults. So it would stay the same even if you delete the app or reset IDFV. You can carefully consider it a persistent, cross-install unique ID. It can be changed only in case someone manually override values in Keychain/NSUserDefaults or if Apple would change Keychain and NSUserDefaults implementations. Beware: The IDFV is calculated using your bundle identifier and thus will be different in app extensions.
- android: Prior to Oreo, this id (ANDROID_ID) will always be the same once you set up your phone.
This method is intended for iOS.
This synchronizes uniqueId with
IDFV or sets new a random string.
On iOS it uses the
DeviceUID uid identifier.
On other platforms it just call
getUniqueId() in this module.
DeviceInfo.syncUniqueId().then((uniqueId) => {
// iOS: "FCDBD8EF-62FC-4ECB-B2F5-92C9E79AC7F9"
// Android: "dd96dec43fb81c97"
// Windows: ?
});
- If user moved or restored data from one iOS device to second iOS device then he will have two different devices with same
uniqueIdin Keychain/NSUserDefaults. User can call
syncUniqueId()on new iOS device. That will update his
uniqueIdfrom
IDFVor a random string.
Gets the app memory usage, in bytes.
⚠️ A note from the Android docs.
Note: this method is only intended for debugging or building a user-facing process management UI.
DeviceInfo.getUsedMemory().then((usedMemory) => {
// 23452345
});
Gets the device User Agent.
DeviceInfo.getUserAgent().then((userAgent) => {
// iOS: "Mozilla/5.0 (iPhone; CPU iPhone OS 9_1 like Mac OS X) AppleWebKit/601.1.46 (KHTML, like Gecko) Version/9.0 Mobile/13B143"
// tvOS: not available
// Android: ?
// Windows: ?
});
Gets the application version.
let version = DeviceInfo.getVersion();
// iOS: "1.0"
// Android: "1.0"
// Windows: ?
Tells if the device is in Airplane Mode.
DeviceInfo.isAirplaneMode().then((airplaneModeOn) => {
// false
});
- This only works if the remote debugger is disabled.
Tells if the battery is currently charging.
DeviceInfo.isBatteryCharging().then((isCharging) => {
// true or false
});
Tells if the application is running in an emulator.
DeviceInfo.isEmulator().then((isEmulator) => {
// false
});
Tells if the device has a keyboard connected.
let isKeyboardConnected = DeviceInfo.isKeyboardConnected();
// true
Tells if a PIN number or a fingerprint was set for the device.
DeviceInfo.isPinOrFingerprintSet().then((isPinOrFingerprintSet) => {
if (!isPinOrFingerprintSet) {
// ...
}
});
Tells if the device is a tablet.
let isTablet = DeviceInfo.isTablet();
// true
Tells if the device is in tablet mode.
let isTabletMode = DeviceInfo.isTabletMode();
// true
Tells if the device is currently in landscape mode.
DeviceInfo.isLandscape().then((isLandscape) => {
// true
});
Tells if the device has a mouse connected.
let isMouseConnected = DeviceInfo.isMouseConnected();
// true
Tells if the device supports Google Mobile Services.
DeviceInfo.hasGms().then((hasGms) => {
// true
});
Tells if the device supports Huawei Mobile Services.
DeviceInfo.hasHms().then((hasHms) => {
// true
});
Tells if the device has a notch.
let hasNotch = DeviceInfo.hasNotch();
// true
Returns the device's type as a string, which will be one of:
Handset
Tablet
Tv
Desktop
GamingConsole
unknown
let type = DeviceInfo.getDeviceType();
// 'Handset'
An ordered list of 32 bit ABIs supported by this device.
DeviceInfo.supported32BitAbis().then((abis) => {
// ["armeabi-v7a", "armeabi"]
});
An ordered list of 64 bit ABIs supported by this device.
DeviceInfo.supported64BitAbis().then((abis) => {
// ["arm64-v8a"]
});
Returns a list of supported processor architecture version
DeviceInfo.supportedAbis().then((abis) => {
// [ "arm64 v8", "Intel x86-64h Haswell", "arm64-v8a", "armeabi-v7a", "armeabi" ]
});
Tells if the device has a specific system feature.
DeviceInfo.hasSystemFeature('amazon.hardware.fire_tv').then((hasFeature) => {
// true or false
});
Returns a list of available system features on Android.
DeviceInfo.getSystemAvailableFeatures().then((features) => {
// ["android.software.backup", "android.hardware.screen.landscape", "android.hardware.wifi", ...]
});
Tells if the device has location services turned off at the device-level (NOT related to app-specific permissions)
DeviceInfo.isLocationEnabled().then((enabled) => {
// true or false
});
Tells if the device is connected to wired headset or bluetooth headphones
DeviceInfo.isHeadphonesConnected().then((enabled) => {
// true or false
});
Returns an object of platform-specfic location providers/servcies, with
boolean value whether or not they are currently available.
NOTE: This function requires access to the Location permission on Android
DeviceInfo.getAvailableLocationProviders().then((providers) => {
// {
// gps: true
// network: true
// passive: true
// }
});
DeviceInfo.getAvailableLocationProviders().then((providers) => {
// {
// headingAvailable: false
// isRangingAvailable: false
// locationServicesEnabled: true
// significantLocationChangeMonitoringAvailable: true
// }
});
Currently iOS & Android only (web support for battery/charging-related APIs).
Fired when the battery level changes; sent no more frequently than once per minute.
import { useBatteryLevel } from 'react-native-device-info';
const batteryLevel = useBatteryLevel(); // 0.759999
<Text>{batteryLevel}</Text>;
import { NativeEventEmitter, NativeModules } from 'react-native';
const deviceInfoEmitter = new NativeEventEmitter(NativeModules.RNDeviceInfo);
deviceInfoEmitter.addListener('RNDeviceInfo_batteryLevelDidChange', (level) => {
// 0.759999
});
Fired when the battery drops is considered low
|Platform
|Percentage
|iOS
|20
|Android
|15
|Web
|20
import { useBatteryLevelIsLow } from 'react-native-device-info';
const batteryLevelIsLow = useBatteryLevelIsLow(); // 0.19
<Text>{batteryLevelIsLow}</Text>;
import { NativeEventEmitter, NativeModules } from 'react-native';
const deviceInfoEmitter = new NativeEventEmitter(NativeModules.RNDeviceInfo);
deviceInfoEmitter.addListener('RNDeviceInfo_batteryLevelIsLow', (level) => {
// 0.19
});
Fired when the battery state changes, for example when the device enters charging mode or is unplugged.
import { usePowerState } from 'react-native-device-info';
const powerState = usePowerState(); // 'charging'
<Text>{powerState}</Text>;
import { NativeEventEmitter, NativeModules } from 'react-native'
const deviceInfoEmitter = new NativeEventEmitter(NativeModules.RNDeviceInfo)
deviceInfoEmitter.addListener('RNDeviceInfo_powerStateDidChange', { batteryState } => {
// 'charging'
});
Gets the time at which the app was first installed, in milliseconds.
import { useFirstInstallTime } from 'react-native-device-info';
const { loading, result } = useFirstInstallTime(); // { loading: true, result: 1517681764528}
<Text>{loading ? 'loading...' : result}</Text>;
Gets the device name.
import { useDeviceName } from 'react-native-device-info';
const { loading, result } = useDeviceName(); // { loading: true, result: "Becca's iPhone 6"}
<Text>{loading ? 'loading...' : result}</Text>;
Tells if the device has a specific system feature.
import { useHasSystemFeature } from 'react-native-device-info';
const { loading, result } = useHasSystemFeature('amazon.hardware.fire_tv'); // { loading: true, result: false }
<Text>{loading ? 'loading...' : result}</Text>;
Get whether the application is running in an emulator.
import { useIsEmulator } from 'react-native-device-info';
const { loading, result } = useIsEmulator(); // { loading: true, result: false }
<Text>{loading ? 'loading...' : result}</Text>;
Gets the device manufacturer.
import { useManufacturer } from 'react-native-device-info';
const { loading, result } = useManufacturer(); // { loading: true, result: "Apple"}
<Text>{loading ? 'loading...' : result}</Text>;
Tells if the device is connected to wired headset or bluetooth headphones.
This hook subscribes to the event,
RNDeviceInfo_headphoneConnectionDidChange , and updates the
result field accordingly.
import { useIsHeadphonesConnected } from 'react-native-device-info';
const { loading, result } = useIsHeadphonesConnected(); // { loading: true, result: false}
<Text>{loading ? 'loading...' : result}</Text>;
=======
If you need to check for device type from the native side, you can use the following:
import com.learnium.resolver.DeviceTypeResolver
...
deviceTypeResolver = new DeviceTypeResolver(context);
...
//Check if the device is a Tablet:
if(deviceTypeResolver.isTablet){
...
}else{
...
}
When installing or using
react-native-device-info, you may encounter the following problems:
react-native-device-info uses
com.google.android.gms:play-services-gcm to provide getInstanceId().
This can lead to conflicts when building the Android application.
If you're using a different version of
com.google.android.gms:play-services-gcm in your app, you can define the
googlePlayServicesVersion gradle variable in your
build.gradle file to tell
react-native-device-info what version
it should require. See the example project included here for a sample.
If you're using a different library that conflicts with
com.google.android.gms:play-services-gcm, and you are certain you know what you are doing such that you will avoid version conflicts, you can simply
ignore this dependency in your gradle file:
compile(project(':react-native-device-info')) {
exclude group: 'com.google.android.gms'
}
Seems to be a bug caused by
react-native link. You can manually delete
libRNDeviceInfo-tvOS.a in
Xcode -> [Your iOS build target] -> Build Phrases -> Link Binary with Libraries.
This is a system level log that may be turned off by executing:
xcrun simctl spawn booted log config --mode "level:off" --subsystem com.apple.CoreTelephony.
To undo the command, you can execute:
xcrun simctl spawn booted log config --mode "level:info" --subsystem com.apple.CoreTelephony
target 'yourTargetName' do
# See http://facebook.github.io/react-native/docs/integration-with-existing-apps.html#configuring-cocoapods-dependencies
pod 'React', :path => '../node_modules/react-native', :subspecs => [
'Core',
'CxxBridge', # Include this for RN >= 0.47
'DevSupport', # Include this to enable In-App Devmenu if RN >= 0.43
'RCTText',
'RCTNetwork',
'RCTWebSocket', # Needed for debugging
'RCTAnimation', # Needed for FlatList and animations running on native UI thread
# Add any other subspecs you want to use in your project
]
# Explicitly include Yoga if you are using RN >= 0.42.0
pod 'yoga', :path => '../node_modules/react-native/ReactCommon/yoga'
# Third party deps podspec link - you may have multiple pods here, just an example
pod 'RNDeviceInfo', path: '../node_modules/react-native-device-info'
end
# if you see errors about React duplicate definitions, this fixes it. The same works for yoga.
post_install do |installer|
installer.pods_project.targets.each do |target|
if target.name == "React"
target.remove_from_project
end
end
end
react-native-device-info contains native code, and needs to be mocked. Jest Snapshot support may work though.
If you do not have a Jest Setup file configured, you should add the following to your Jest settings and create the jest.setup.js file in project root:
setupFiles: ['<rootDir>/jest.setup.js'];
You should then add the following to your Jest setup file to mock the DeviceInfo Native Module:
import mockRNDeviceInfo from 'react-native-device-info/jest/react-native-device-info-mock';
jest.mock('react-native-device-info', () => mockRNDeviceInfo);
Checkout the example project for more information.
Some of the APIs (like getBatteryState) will throw warnings in certain conditions like on tvOS or the iOS emulator. This won't be visible in production but even in development it may be irritating. It is useful to have the warnings because these devices return no state, and that can be surprising, leading to github support issues. The warnings is intended to educate you as a developer. If the warnings are troublesome you may try this in your code to suppress them:
import { YellowBox } from 'react-native';
YellowBox.ignoreWarnings(['Battery state']);
See the CHANGELOG.md.
Please see the
contributing guide.
As a courtesy to developers, this library was made compatible in v0.21.6 with react-native-dom and react-native-web by providing an empty polyfill in order to avoid breaking builds.
Only getUserAgent() will return a correct value. All other API methods will return an "empty" value of its documented return type:
0 for numbers,
'' for strings,
false for booleans.