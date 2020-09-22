What

This is fork of awesome project typefaces, allowing to use different character subsets.

Each typeface package ships with all the necessary font files and css to self-host an open source typeface.

All Google Fonts have been added as well.

How

Couldn’t be easier. This is how you’d add Open Sans.

npm install --save @ openfonts / open - sans_latin

Then in your app or site’s entry file.

require ( "@openfonts/open-sans_latin" )

And that’s it! You’re now self-hosting Open Sans!

It should take < 5 minutes to swap out Google Fonts.

Typeface assumes you’re using webpack with loaders setup for loading css and font files (you can use Typeface with other setups but webpack makes things really really simple). Assuming your webpack configuration is setup correctly you then just need to require the typeface in the entry file for your project.