RJV is a React component for displaying and editing javascript arrays and JSON objects.

This component provides a responsive interface for displaying arrays or JSON in a web browser. NPM offers a distribution of the source that's transpiled to ES5; so you can include this component with any web-based javascript application.

Check out the Interactive Demo

Implementation Example

import ReactJson from 'react-json-view' <ReactJson src={my_json_object} />

Output Examples

Default Theme

Hopscotch Theme, with Triangle Icons:

Installation Instructions

Install this component with NPM.

npm install --save react-json-view

Or add to your package.json config file:

"dependencies" : { "react-json-view" : "latest" }

Props

Name Type Default Description src JSON Object None This property contains your input JSON name string or false "root" Contains the name of your root node. Use null or false for no name. theme string "rjv-default" RJV supports base-16 themes. Check out the list of supported themes in the demo. A custom "rjv-default" theme applies by default. style object {} Style attributes for react-json-view container. Explicit style attributes will override attributes provided by a theme. iconStyle string "circle" Style of expand/collapse icons. Accepted values are "circle", triangle" or "square". indentWidth integer 4 Set the indent-width for nested objects collapsed boolean or integer false When set to true , all nodes will be collapsed by default. Use an integer value to collapse at a particular depth. collapseStringsAfterLength integer false When an integer value is assigned, strings will be cut off at that length. Collapsed strings are followed by an ellipsis. String content can be expanded and collapsed by clicking on the string value. shouldCollapse (field)=>{} false Callback function to provide control over what objects and arrays should be collapsed by default. An object is passed to the callback containing name , src , type ("array" or "object") and namespace . groupArraysAfterLength integer 100 When an integer value is assigned, arrays will be displayed in groups by count of the value. Groups are displayed with bracket notation and can be expanded and collapsed by clicking on the brackets. enableClipboard boolean or (copy)=>{} true When prop is not false , the user can copy objects and arrays to clipboard by clicking on the clipboard icon. Copy callbacks are supported. displayObjectSize boolean true When set to true , objects and arrays are labeled with size displayDataTypes boolean true When set to true , data type labels prefix values onEdit (edit)=>{} false When a callback function is passed in, edit functionality is enabled. The callback is invoked before edits are completed. Returning false from onEdit will prevent the change from being made. see: onEdit docs onAdd (add)=>{} false When a callback function is passed in, add functionality is enabled. The callback is invoked before additions are completed. Returning false from onAdd will prevent the change from being made. see: onAdd docs defaultValue string \|number \|boolean \|array \|object null Sets the default value to be used when adding an item to json onDelete (delete)=>{} false When a callback function is passed in, delete functionality is enabled. The callback is invoked before deletions are completed. Returning false from onDelete will prevent the change from being made. see: onDelete docs onSelect (select)=>{} false When a function is passed in, clicking a value triggers the onSelect method to be called. sortKeys boolean false set to true to sort object keys quotesOnKeys boolean true set to false to remove quotes from keys (eg. "name": vs. name: ) validationMessage string "Validation Error" Custom message for validation failures to onEdit , onAdd , or onDelete callbacks displayArrayKey boolean true When set to true , the index of the elements prefix values

Features

onEdit , onAdd and onDelete props allow users to edit the src variable

, and props allow users to edit the variable Object, array, string and function values can be collapsed and expanded

Object and array nodes display length

Object and array nodes support a "Copy to Clipboard" feature

String values can be truncated after a specified length

Arrays can be subgrouped after a specified length

Base-16 Theme Support

When onEdit is enabled: Ctrl/Cmd+Click Edit Mode Ctrl/Cmd+Enter Submit

is enabled:

Customizing Style

Stock Themes

RJV now supports base-16 themes!

You can specify a theme name or object when you instantiate your rjv component.

<ReactJson src={my_important_json} theme= "monokai" />

Check out the list of supported themes in the component demo.

Monokai theme example

Solarized theme example

Use Your Own Theme

You can supply your own base-16 theme object.

To better understand custom themes, take a look at my example implementation and the base-16 theme styling guidelines.

onEdit, onAdd and onDelete Interaction

Pass callback methods to onEdit , onAdd and onDelete props. Your method will be invoked when a user attempts to update your src object.

The following object will be passed to your method:

{ updated_src : src, name : name, namespace : namespace, new_value : new_value, existing_value : existing_value, }

Returning false from a callback method will prevent the src from being affected.

Contributing to the source code

Run the Dev Server

git clone git@github.com:mac -s -g/react-json-view.git && cd react-json-view npm install --save-dev npm run dev

Webpack Dev Server should automatically open up http://localhost:2000 in your web browser. If it does not, open a browser and navigate to port 2000. The hot reloader will automatically reload when files are modified in the /src/ directory.

Run the Production Build

npm run build

Please add tests for your code before posting a pull request.

You can run the test suite with npm run test or npm run test:watch to automatically reload when files are modified.

I recommend using docker for development because it enforces environmental consistency.

For information about contributing with Docker, see the README in ./docker.

Inspiration

I drew a ton of design ideas from react-json-tree. Thanks to the RJT contributors for putting together an awesome component!

I'm also inspired by users who come up with interesting feature requests. Reach out to me with ideas for this project or other projects you want to collaborate on. My email address is listed on my github user page.