faas-cli is the official CLI for OpenFaaS
Run a demo with
faas-cli --help
The CLI can be used to build and deploy functions to OpenFaaS. You can build OpenFaaS functions from a set of supported language templates (such as Node.js, Python, CSharp and Ruby). That means you just write a handler file such as (handler.py/handler.js) and the CLI does the rest to create a Docker image.
New user? See how it works: Morning coffee with the faas-cli Already an OpenFaaS user? Try 5 tips and tricks for the OpenFaaS CLI
You can install the CLI with a
curl utility script,
brew or by downloading the binary from the releases page. Once installed you'll get the
faas-cli command and
faas alias.
Utility script with
curl:
$ curl -sSL https://cli.openfaas.com | sudo sh
Non-root with curl (requires further actions as advised after downloading):
$ curl -sSL https://cli.openfaas.com | sh
Via brew:
$ brew install faas-cli
Note: The
brew release may not run the latest minor release but is updated regularly.
Via npm (coming soon):
$ npm install --global @openfaas/faas-cli
Note: See
npm specific installation instructions and usage in the npm README.md
To install the faas-cli on Windows go to Releases and download the latest faas-cli.exe.
Or in PowerShell:
$version = (Invoke-WebRequest "https://api.github.com/repos/openfaas/faas-cli/releases/latest" | ConvertFrom-Json)[0].tag_name
(New-Object System.Net.WebClient).DownloadFile("https://github.com/openfaas/faas-cli/releases/download/$version/faas-cli.exe", "faas-cli.exe")
The contributing guide has instructions for building from source and for configuring a Golang development environment.
The main commands supported by the CLI are:
faas-cli new - creates a new function via a template in the current directory
faas-cli login - stores basic auth credentials for OpenFaaS gateway (supports multiple gateways)
faas-cli logout - removes basic auth credentials for a given gateway
faas-cli up - a combination of
build/push and deploy
faas-cli build - builds Docker images from the supported language types
faas-cli push - pushes Docker images into a registry
faas-cli deploy - deploys the functions into a local or remote OpenFaaS gateway
faas-cli publish - build and push multi-arch images for CI and release artifacts
faas-cli remove - removes the functions from a local or remote OpenFaaS gateway
faas-cli invoke - invokes the functions and reads from STDIN for the body of the request
faas-cli store - allows browsing and deploying OpenFaaS store functions
faas-cli secret - manage secrets for your functions
faas-cli auth - initiates an OAuth2 authorization flow to obtain a token
faas-cli registry-login - generate registry auth file in correct format by providing username and password for docker/ecr/self hosted registry
The default gateway URL of
127.0.0.1:8080 can be overridden in three places including an environmental variable.
--gateway flag
--yaml /
-f flag or
stack.yml if in current directory
OPENFAAS_URL environmental variable
For Kubernetes users you may want to set this in your
.bash_rc file:
export OPENFAAS_URL=http://127.0.0.1:31112
Advanced commands:
faas-cli template pull - pull in templates from a remote git repository Detailed Documentation
The default template URL of
https://github.com/openfaas/templates.git can be overridden in two places including an environmental variable
OPENFAAS_TEMPLATE_URL environmental variable
Help for all of the commands supported by the CLI can be found by running:
faas-cli help or
faas-cli [command] --help
You can chose between using a programming language template where you only need to provide a handler file, or a Docker that you can build yourself.
faas-cli auth
The
auth command is only licensed for OpenFaaS Pro customers.
Use the
auth command to obtain a JWT to use as a Bearer token.
code grant - default
Use this flow to obtain a token for interactive use from your workstation.
The code grant flow uses the PKCE extension.
At this time the
token cannot be saved or retained in your OpenFaaS config file. You can pass the token using a CLI flag of
--token=$TOKEN.
Example:
faas-cli auth \
--auth-url https://tenant0.eu.auth0.com/authorize \
--token-url https://tenant0.eu.auth0.com/oauth/token \
--audience http://gw.example.com \
--client-id "${OAUTH_CLIENT_ID}"
client_credentials grant
Use this flow for machine to machine communication such as when you want to deploy a function to a gateway that uses OAuth2 / OIDC.
Example:
faas-cli auth \
--grant client_credentials \
--auth-url https://tenant0.eu.auth0.com/oauth/token \
--client-id "${OAUTH_CLIENT_ID}" \
--client-secret "${OAUTH_CLIENT_SECRET}"\
--audience http://gw.example.com
The CLI supports the use of
envsubst-style templates. This means that you can have a single file with multiple configuration options such as for different user accounts, versions or environments.
Here is an example use-case, in your project there is an official and a development Docker Hub username/account. For the CI server images are always pushed to
exampleco, but in development you may want to push to your own account such as
alexellis2.
functions:
url-ping:
lang: python
handler: ./sample/url-ping
image: ${DOCKER_USER:-exampleco}/faas-url-ping:0.2
Use the default:
$ faas-cli build
$ DOCKER_USER="" faas-cli build
Override with "alexellis2":
$ DOCKER_USER="alexellis2" faas-cli build
See also: envsubst package from Drone.
Command:
faas-cli new FUNCTION_NAME --lang python/node/go/ruby/Dockerfile/etc
In your YAML you can also specify
lang: node/python/go/csharp/ruby
Supports common languages
Quick and easy - just write one file
Specify dependencies on Gemfile / requirements.txt or package.json etc
Customise the provided templates
Perhaps you need to have
gcc or another dependency in your Python template? That's not a problem.
You can customise the Dockerfile or code for any of the templates. Just create a new directory and copy in the templates folder from this repository. The templates in your current working directory are always used for builds.
See also:
faas-cli new --help
Third-party community templates
Templates created and maintained by a third-party can be added to your local system using the
faas-cli template pull command.
Read more on community templates here.
Templates store
The template store is a great way to find official, incubator and third-party templates.
Find templates with:
faas-cli template store list
Note: You can set your own custom store location with
--urlflag or set
OPENFAAS_TEMPLATE_STORE_URLenvironmental variable
To pull templates from the store just write the name of the template you want
faas-cli template store pull go or the repository and name
faas-cli template store pull openfaas/go
To get more detail on a template just use the
template store describe command and pick a template of your choice, example with
go would look like this
faas-cli template store describe go
Note: This feature is still in experimental stage and in the future the CLI verbs might be changed
It is possible to sign a
faas-cli invoke request using a sha1 HMAC. To do this, the name of a header to hold the code during transmission should be specified using the
--sign flag, and the shared secret used to hash the message should be provided through
--key. E.g.
$ echo -n OpenFaaS | faas-cli invoke env --sign X-Hub-Signature --key yoursecret
Results in the following header being added:
Http_X_Hub_Signature=sha1=2fc4758f8755f57f6e1a59799b56f8a6cf33b13f
Specify
lang: Dockerfile if you want the faas-cli to execute a build or
skip_build: true for pre-built images.
skip_build: true attribute
Read the blog post/tutorial: Turn Any CLI into a Function with OpenFaaS
faas-cli registry-login
This command allows to generate the registry auth file in the correct format in the location
./credentials/config.json
If you are using Dockerhub you only need to supply your --username and --password-stdin (or --password, but this leaves the password in history).
faas-cli registry-login --username <your-registry-username> --password-stdin
(then enter your password and use ctrl+d to finish input)
You could also have you password in a file, or environment variable and echo/cat this instead of entering interactively
If you are using a different registry (that is not ECR) then also provide a
--server as well.
faas-cli registry-login --ecr --region <your-aws-region> --account-id <your-account-id>
If you're running faas-cli in a CI environment like Github Actions, CircleCI, or Travis, chances are you get the env var
CI set to true.
If the
CI env var is set to
true or
1, faas-cli change the location of the OpenFaaS config from the default
~/.openfaas/config.yml to
.openfaas/config.yml with elevated permissions for the
config.yml and the shrinkwrapped
build dir (if there is one).
This is really useful when running faas-cli as a container image. The recommended image type to use in a CI environment is the root variant, tagged with
-root suffix.
CI environments like Github Actions require you to use Docker images having a root user. Learn more about it here.
Read the YAML reference guide in the OpenFaaS docs.
A YAML stack file groups functions together and also saves on typing.
You can define individual functions or a set of them within a YAML file. This makes the CLI easier to use and means you can use this file to deploy to your OpenFaaS instance. By default the faas-cli will attempt to load
stack.yaml from the current directory.
Here is an example file using the
stack.yml file included in the repository.
provider:
name: openfaas
gateway: http://127.0.0.1:8080
functions:
url-ping:
lang: python
handler: ./sample/url-ping
image: alexellis2/faas-urlping
This url-ping function is defined in the sample/url-ping folder makes use of Python. All we had to do was to write a
handler.py file and then to list off any Python modules in
requirements.txt.
$ faas-cli build
-fspecifies the file or URL to download your YAML file from. The long version of the
-fflag is:
--yaml.
You can also download over HTTP(s):
$ faas-cli build -f https://raw.githubusercontent.com/openfaas/faas-cli/master/stack.yml
Docker along with a Python template will be used to build an image named alexellis2/faas-urlping.
Now you can use the following command to deploy your function(s):
$ faas-cli deploy
curl
You can initiate a HTTP POST via
curl:
-d flag i.e.
-d "my data here"
--data-binary @filename.txt to send a whole file including newlines
--data-binary @-
$ curl -d '{"hello": "world"}' http://127.0.0.1:8080/function/nodejs-echo
{ nodeVersion: 'v6.9.1', input: '{"hello": "world"}' }
$ curl --data-binary @README.md http://127.0.0.1:8080/function/nodejs-echo
$ uname -a | curl http://127.0.0.1:8080/function/nodejs-echo--data-binary @-
For further instructions on the manual CLI flags (without using a YAML file) read manual_cli.md
OpenFaaS Cloud provides a GitOps experience for functions on Kubernetes.
Commands:
seal
You can use the CLI to seal a secret for usage on public Git repo. The pre-requisite is that you have installed SealedSecrets and exported your public key from your cluster as
pub-cert.pem.
Install
kubeseal using
faas-cli or the SealedSecrets docs:
$ faas-cli cloud seal --download
You can also download a specific version:
$ faas-cli cloud seal --download --download-version v0.8.0
Now grab your pub-cert.pem file from your cluster, or use the official OpenFaaS Cloud certificate.
$ kubeseal --fetch-cert --controller-name ofc-sealedsecrets-sealed-secrets > pub-cert.pem
Then seal a secret using the OpenFaaS CLI:
$ faas-cli cloud seal --name alexellis-github \
--literal hmac-secret=1234 --cert=pub-cert.pem
You can then place the
secrets.yml file in any public Git repo without others being able to read the contents.
When SealedSecrets is installed by ofc-bootstrap
The scripts/export-sealed-secret-pubcert.sh does everything automatically.
OPENFAAS_TEMPLATE_URL - to set the default URL to pull templates from
OPENFAAS_PREFIX - for use with
faas-cli new - this can act in place of
--prefix
OPENFAAS_URL - to override the default gateway URL
OPENFAAS_CONFIG - to override the location of the configuration folder, which contains auth configuration.
CI - to override the location of the configuration folder, when true, the configuration folder is
.openfaas in the current working directory. This value is ignored if
OPENFAAS_CONFIG is set.
See contributing guide.
Portions of this project are licensed under the OpenFaaS Pro EULA.
The remaining source unless annotated is licensed under the MIT License.