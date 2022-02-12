Next Generation Frontend Tooling
Vite (French word for "quick", pronounced
/vit/, like "veet") is a new breed of frontend build tool that significantly improves the frontend development experience. It consists of two major parts:
A dev server that serves your source files over native ES modules, with rich built-in features and astonishingly fast Hot Module Replacement (HMR).
A build command that bundles your code with Rollup, pre-configured to output highly optimized static assets for production.
In addition, Vite is highly extensible via its Plugin API and JavaScript API with full typing support.
|Package
|Version (click for changelogs)
|vite
|@vitejs/plugin-vue
|@vitejs/plugin-vue-jsx
|@vitejs/plugin-react
|@vitejs/plugin-legacy
|create-vite
