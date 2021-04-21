Bootstrap Tokenfield

A jQuery tagging / tokenizer input plugin for Twitter's Bootstrap, by the guys from Sliptree

Check out the demo and docs

Installation

Requirements: jQuery 1.9+, Bootstrap 3+ (only CSS)

Install via npm or bower (recommended) or manually download the package Include dist/bootstrap-tokenfield.js or dist/bootstrap-tokenfield.min.js in your HTML Include dist/css/bootstrap-tokenfield.css in your HTML

Usage

$( 'input' ).tokenfield()

Features

Copy & paste tokens with Ctrl+C and Ctrl+V

Keyboard navigation, delete tokens with keyboard (arrow keys, Shift + arrow keys)

Select specific tokens with Ctrl + click and Shift + click

Twitter Typeahead and jQuery UI Autocomplete support

FAQ

How can I prevent duplicate tokens from being entered?

You can use the tokenfield:createtoken event for that. Check the event.attrs property for token value and label, and the run your duplicate detection logic. If it's a duplicate token, simply do event.preventDefault() .

Here's a simple example that checks if token's value is equal to any of the existing tokens' values.

$( '#my-tokenfield' ).on( 'tokenfield:createtoken' , function ( event ) { var existingTokens = $( this ).tokenfield( 'getTokens' ); $.each(existingTokens, function ( index, token ) { if (token.value === event.attrs.value) event.preventDefault(); }); });

And how about limiting tokens to my typeahead/autocomplete data?

Similarly, using tokenfield:createtoken , you can check to see if a token exists in your autocomplete/typeahead data. This example checks if the given token already exists and stops its entry if it doesn't.

$( '#my-tokenfield' ).on( 'tokenfield:createtoken' , function ( event ) { var available_tokens = bloodhound_tokens.index.datums var exists = true ; $.each(available_tokens, function ( index, token ) { if (token.value === event.attrs.value) exists = false ; }); if (exists === true ) event.preventDefault(); })

Changelog

See release notes

Previous releases:

0.10.0

Fixed: Entering a duplicate token does not submit the underlying form anymore

Fixed: Selecting a duplicate token from autocomplete or typeahead suggestions no longer clears the input

Improved: Trying to enter a duplicate tag now animates the existing tag for a little while

Improved: Tokenfield input has now autocomplete="off" to prevent browser-specific autocomplete suggestions

to prevent browser-specific autocomplete suggestions Changed: triggerKeys has been renamed to delimiter and accepts a single or an array of characters instead of character codes.

0.9.9-1

Fixed: setTokens now respects triggerKeys option

0.9.8

New: triggerKeys option

option Fixed: Long placeholders are not being cut off anymore when initializing tokenfield with no tokens #37

Fixed: createTokensOnBlur no more breaks token editing #35

0.9.7 Valuable

Fixed: Twitter Typeahead valueKey support #18

Fixed: Removing multiple tokens returned wrong data #30

Fixed: If token is removed in beforeEdit event, no longer falls over #27, #28

Fixed: Change event was triggered on initialization #22

Fixed: When token is removed in tokenfield:preparetoken event, no longer tries to create a token

Fixed: Pressing comma key was not handled reliably

New: prevetDuplicateToken event

event Improved: Typeahead integration

Improved: styling

Minor tweaks, fixes, improvements

0.9.5 Typeable

New: Twitter Typeahead support

New: When triggering 'change' event on original input, setTokens is now called. This allows you to update tokens externally.

Fixed: Nnput labels did not work with tokenfield

Fixed: Set correct input width on fixed-width inputs

0.9.2 Maintenance release

Many small fixes and improvements

0.9.0 Bootstrappable

New: Bootstrap 3 support

New: Input group support

New: Disable/enable tokenfield

New: Tokenfield is now responsive

Deprecated: Bootstrap 2 support

0.7.1

Fixed: pressing comma did not create a token in Firefox

Fixed: tokenfield('getTokensList') returned array instead of string

0.7.0 Autocompleted

New feature: jQuery UI Autocomplete support

0.6.7 Crossable

Fixed: Firefox close icon was misplaced

New: IE 8-10 support (both CSS and Javascript)

0.6.5 Shiftable

New feature: select specific tokens with Ctrl/Shift + click

New feature: select specific tokens with Shift + arrow keys

Internal API improvements

0.6 Editable

New feature: Edit existing tokens by double-clicking or pressing enter

A lot of improvements and bugfixes

0.5 Initial release