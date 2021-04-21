Bootstrap Tokenfield
A jQuery tagging / tokenizer input plugin for Twitter's Bootstrap, by the guys from Sliptree
Installation
Requirements: jQuery 1.9+, Bootstrap 3+ (only CSS)
- Install via npm or bower (recommended) or manually download the package
- Include
dist/bootstrap-tokenfield.js or
dist/bootstrap-tokenfield.min.js in your HTML
- Include
dist/css/bootstrap-tokenfield.css in your HTML
Usage
$('input').tokenfield()
Features
- Copy & paste tokens with Ctrl+C and Ctrl+V
- Keyboard navigation, delete tokens with keyboard (arrow keys, Shift + arrow keys)
- Select specific tokens with Ctrl + click and Shift + click
- Twitter Typeahead and jQuery UI Autocomplete support
FAQ
How can I prevent duplicate tokens from being entered?
You can use the
tokenfield:createtoken event for that. Check the
event.attrs property for token value and label,
and the run your duplicate detection logic. If it's a duplicate token, simply do
event.preventDefault().
Here's a simple example that checks if token's value is equal to any of the existing tokens' values.
$('#my-tokenfield').on('tokenfield:createtoken', function (event) {
var existingTokens = $(this).tokenfield('getTokens');
$.each(existingTokens, function(index, token) {
if (token.value === event.attrs.value)
event.preventDefault();
});
});
And how about limiting tokens to my typeahead/autocomplete data?
Similarly, using
tokenfield:createtoken, you can check to see if a token exists in your autocomplete/typeahead
data. This example checks if the given token already exists and stops its entry if it doesn't.
$('#my-tokenfield').on('tokenfield:createtoken', function (event) {
var available_tokens = bloodhound_tokens.index.datums
var exists = true;
$.each(available_tokens, function(index, token) {
if (token.value === event.attrs.value)
exists = false;
});
if(exists === true)
event.preventDefault();
})
