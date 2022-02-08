Open Web Component Recommendations

Open Web Components provides a set of defaults, recommendations and tools to help facilitate your web component project. Our recommendations include: developing, linting, testing, building, tooling, demoing, publishing and automating.

Usage

npm init @open-wc

This will kickstart a menu guiding you through all available actions.

$ npm init @ open -wc npx: installed 30 in 1.762 s _.,,,,,,,,,._ .d '' ``b. Open Web Components Recommendations .p ' Open `q. .d' Web Components `b. Start or upgrade your web component project with .d ' `b. ease. All our recommendations at your fingertips. :: ................. :: `p. .q' See more details at https:// open -wc.org/init/ `p. open -wc.org .q ' `b. @openWc .d' `q.. .., ' Note: you can exit any time with Ctrl+C or Esc '',,,,,,,,,,'' ? What would you like to do today? › - Use arrow-keys. Return to submit. ❯ Scaffold a new project Upgrade an existing project

Homepage

For more details please visit us at open-wc.org.

Packages

Package Version Description building-rollup Default configuration for working with rollup. chai-dom-equals Chai Plugin to compare dom and shadow dom trees. Part of open-wc recommendations. create Scaffold web components following open-wc recommendations. demoing-storybook Storybook configuration following open-wc recommendations. eslint-config Eslint configuration following open-wc recommendations. es-dev-server Development server for modern web apps. polyfills-loader Load web component polyfills using dynamic imports. prettier-config Prettier configuration following open-wc recommendations. scoped-elements Auto define custom elements to scope them and avoid the name collision. semantic-dom-diff To compare dom and shadow dom trees. Part of open-wc recommendations. testing Testing following open-wc recommendations. testing-helpers Testing Helpers following open-wc recommendations. testing-karma Testing with Karma following open-wc recommendations. testing-karma-bs Testing with Karma using Browserstack following open-wc recommendations. testing-wallaby Testing with wallaby following open-wc recommendations.

Feel free to reach out to us on twitter or create a github issue for any feedback or questions you might have.

You can also find us on the Lit & Friends slack in the #open-wc channel.

You can join the Lit & Friends slack by visiting https://lit.dev/slack-invite/.

