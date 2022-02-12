Installation and Updating

Use this command to install the library for the first time and to keep the library up to date.

> npm i --save @open-wa/wa-automate@latest

Usage

CLI

Want to convert your WA account to an API instantly? You can now with the CLI. For more details see Easy API

> npx @open-wa/wa-automate -- help

Custom Setup

Learn more about all possible configuration options here: ConfigObject

const wa = require ( '@open-wa/wa-automate' ); wa.create({ sessionId : "COVID_HELPER" , multiDevice : true , authTimeout : 60 , blockCrashLogs : true , disableSpins : true , headless : true , hostNotificationLang : 'PT_BR' , logConsole : false , popup : true , qrTimeout : 0 , }).then( client => start(client)); function start ( client ) { client.onMessage( async message => { if (message.body === 'Hi' ) { await client.sendText(message.from, '👋 Hello!' ); } }); }

After executing create() function, @open-wa/wa-automate will create an instance of WA web. If you are not logged in, it will print a QR code in the terminal. Scan it with your phone and you are ready to go!

@open-wa/wa-automate will remember the session so there is no need to authenticate every time

Multi Device Support

We're currently in a weird transitionary period where some people are being forced to adopt Multi Device (MD). Once the transition is complete, the library default will be to turn on MD support. For now, you have to set it yourself explicitly either by using the --multi-device flag (with the CLI) or setting multiDevice: true in your config (with your custom code)

Latest Changes

With the constant updates from WA. It is advisable to always use the latest version of @open-wa/wa-automate .

Functions list

Checkout all the available functions here.

Running the demo

You can clone this repo and run the demo, but you will need to use typescript/ts-node:

> git clone https://github.com/open-wa/wa-automate-nodejs.git > cd wa-automate-nodejs > npm i > npm i -g ts-node typescript > cd demo > ts-node index.ts

Contributing

Pull requests are welcome. For major changes, please open an issue first to discuss what you would like to change.

Support

If you need paid support, consulting, or just want support/sponsor the ongoing development of this project, you can in the following ways:

Description Link Get a License key Get a License key Donate or Book 1 hour consult Per-minute consulting Hire me!

License

Hippocratic + Do Not Harm Version 1.0

Legal

This code is in no way affiliated with, authorized, maintained, sponsored or endorsed by WA or any of its affiliates or subsidiaries. This is an independent and unofficial software. Use at your own risk.

Cryptography Notice

This distribution includes cryptographic software. The country in which you currently reside may have restrictions on the import, possession, use, and/or re-export to another country, of encryption software. BEFORE using any encryption software, please check your country's laws, regulations and policies concerning the import, possession, or use, and re-export of encryption software, to see if this is permitted. See http://www.wassenaar.org/ for more information.

The U.S. Government Department of Commerce, Bureau of Industry and Security (BIS), has classified this software as Export Commodity Control Number (ECCN) 5D002.C.1, which includes information security software using or performing cryptographic functions with asymmetric algorithms. The form and manner of this distribution makes it eligible for export under the License Exception ENC Technology Software Unrestricted (TSU) exception (see the BIS Export Administration Regulations, Section 740.13) for both object code and source code.