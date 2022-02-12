openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

@open-wa/wa-automate

by open-wa

💬 🤖 The most reliable WhatsApp tool for chatbots with advanced features. Be sure to 🌟 this repository for updates!

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

3.1K

GitHub Stars

2.1K

Maintenance

Last Commit

4d ago

Contributors

37

Package

Dependencies

0

License

Type Definitions

Not Found

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Average Rating

4.5/54
Read All Reviews

Top Feedback

1Great Documentation
1Easy to Use
1Highly Customizable
1Bleeding Edge
1Responsive Maintainers

Readme

wa-automate-nodejs

wa-automate-nodejs is the most advanced NodeJS library which provides a high-level API to control WA.

npm version node Downloads Average time to resolve an issue Percentage of issues still open

WhatsApp_Web 2.2147.16Twitter Follow

Deploy to DO

Key FeaturesGetting StartedEasy APIDocumentationGet a License KeySupport

Installation and Updating

Use this command to install the library for the first time and to keep the library up to date.

> npm i --save @open-wa/wa-automate@latest

Usage

CLI

Want to convert your WA account to an API instantly? You can now with the CLI. For more details see Easy API

> npx @open-wa/wa-automate --help

Custom Setup

Learn more about all possible configuration options here: ConfigObject

const wa = require('@open-wa/wa-automate');

wa.create({
  sessionId: "COVID_HELPER",
  multiDevice: true, //required to enable multiDevice support
  authTimeout: 60, //wait only 60 seconds to get a connection with the host account device
  blockCrashLogs: true,
  disableSpins: true,
  headless: true,
  hostNotificationLang: 'PT_BR',
  logConsole: false,
  popup: true,
  qrTimeout: 0, //0 means it will wait forever for you to scan the qr code
}).then(client => start(client));

function start(client) {
  client.onMessage(async message => {
    if (message.body === 'Hi') {
      await client.sendText(message.from, '👋 Hello!');
    }
  });
}
After executing create() function, @open-wa/wa-automate will create an instance of WA web. If you are not logged in, it will print a QR code in the terminal. Scan it with your phone and you are ready to go!
@open-wa/wa-automate will remember the session so there is no need to authenticate every time

Multi Device Support

We're currently in a weird transitionary period where some people are being forced to adopt Multi Device (MD). Once the transition is complete, the library default will be to turn on MD support. For now, you have to set it yourself explicitly either by using the --multi-device flag (with the CLI) or setting multiDevice: true in your config (with your custom code)

Latest Changes

With the constant updates from WA. It is advisable to always use the latest version of @open-wa/wa-automate.

Functions list

FunctionReference
Receive messageonMessage
Automatic QR RefreshautoRefresh
Send textsendText
Get contactsgetContact
Get chatsgetAllChats
Get groupsgetAllGroups
Get group membersgetGroupMembersId
Send contactsendContact
Send Images (image)sendImage
Send media (audio, doc)sendFile
Send media (video)Send Videos
Send stickerssendStickerfromUrl
Decrypt media (image, audio, doc)Decrypt Media
Capturing QR CodeCapturing QR Code
Multiple SessionsMultiple Sessions
Last seengetLastSeen
isOnlineisChatOnline
📍 Send LocationsendLocation
Simulated '...typing'simulateTyping
Send GIFs!sendVideoAsGif
Send Giphy!sendGiphy
Forward MessagesforwardMessages
Listen to Read ReceiptsonAck
Listen to Live LocationsonLiveLocation
Group participant changesonParticipantsChanged
Create GroupsCreate Group
add, remove, promote, demote participantsManage Participants

Checkout all the available functions here.

Running the demo

You can clone this repo and run the demo, but you will need to use typescript/ts-node:

> git clone https://github.com/open-wa/wa-automate-nodejs.git
> cd wa-automate-nodejs
> npm i
> npm i -g ts-node typescript
> cd demo
> ts-node index.ts

Contributing

Pull requests are welcome. For major changes, please open an issue first to discuss what you would like to change.

Support

If you need paid support, consulting, or just want support/sponsor the ongoing development of this project, you can in the following ways:

DescriptionLink
Get a License keyGet a License key
Donate or Book 1 hour consultBuy me a coffee
Per-minute consultingConsulting
Hire me!Consulting Request

License

Hippocratic + Do Not Harm Version 1.0

This code is in no way affiliated with, authorized, maintained, sponsored or endorsed by WA or any of its affiliates or subsidiaries. This is an independent and unofficial software. Use at your own risk.

Cryptography Notice

This distribution includes cryptographic software. The country in which you currently reside may have restrictions on the import, possession, use, and/or re-export to another country, of encryption software. BEFORE using any encryption software, please check your country's laws, regulations and policies concerning the import, possession, or use, and re-export of encryption software, to see if this is permitted. See http://www.wassenaar.org/ for more information.

The U.S. Government Department of Commerce, Bureau of Industry and Security (BIS), has classified this software as Export Commodity Control Number (ECCN) 5D002.C.1, which includes information security software using or performing cryptographic functions with asymmetric algorithms. The form and manner of this distribution makes it eligible for export under the License Exception ENC Technology Software Unrestricted (TSU) exception (see the BIS Export Administration Regulations, Section 740.13) for both object code and source code.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation1
Easy to Use1
Performant0
Highly Customizable1
Bleeding Edge1
Responsive Maintainers1
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
Mohammed ShahLHR/JED1 Rating0 Reviews
14 days ago
Easy to Use
Bleeding Edge
Responsive Maintainers
Highly Customizable
Great Documentation
Weverton Carlos SolvaEcuador24 Ratings0 Reviews
TS SOLUTIONS ECUADOR
4 months ago
wellcoj37 Ratings1 Review
November 18, 2020
Mogaka Amos NEldoret24 Ratings0 Reviews
Frontend Engineer | Open source champion :muscle: | Javascript guru
November 4, 2020

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial