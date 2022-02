OpenRPC Meta JSON Schema

This is the JSON Schema file for the OpenRPC Specification. You may use it to validate your open rpc documents.

This repo also contains the code which takes the schema, and generates typings for various languages. Currently supported languages:

Typescript

Rust

Go

Python

Need help or have a question? Join us on Discord!

License

Apache-2.0

Contributing

How to contribute, build and release are outlined in CONTRIBUTING.md, BUILDING.md and RELEASING.md respectively. Commits in this repository follow the CONVENTIONAL_COMMITS.md specification.