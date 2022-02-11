Work in Progress -- Contributions welcome!!
This is the source for the @open-policy-agent/opa-wasm NPM module which is a small SDK for using WebAssembly (wasm) compiled Open Policy Agent Rego policies.
npm install @open-policy-agent/opa-wasm
There are only a couple of steps required to start evaluating the policy.
const { loadPolicy } = require("@open-policy-agent/opa-wasm");
loadPolicy(policyWasm);
The
loadPolicy function returns a Promise with the loaded policy. Typically
this means loading it in an
async function like:
const policy = await loadPolicy(policyWasm);
Or something like:
loadPolicy(policyWasm).then((policy) => {
// evaluate or save the policy
}, (error) => {
console.error("Failed to load policy: " + error);
});
The
policyWasm needs to be either the raw byte array of the compiled policy
Wasm file, or a WebAssembly module.
For example:
const fs = require("fs");
const policyWasm = fs.readFileSync("policy.wasm");
Alternatively the bytes can be pulled in remotely from a
fetch or in some
cases (like CloudFlare Workers) the Wasm binary can be loaded directly into the
javascript context through external APIs.
The loaded policy object returned from
loadPolicy() has a couple of important
APIs for policy evaluation:
setData(data) -- Provide an external
data document for policy evaluation.
data MUST be a serializable object or
ArrayBuffer, which assumed to be a
well-formed stringified JSON
evaluate(input) -- Evaluates the policy using any loaded data and the supplied
input document.
input parameter MAY be an
object, primitive literal or
ArrayBuffer,
which assumed to be a well-formed stringified JSON
ArrayBuffersupported in the APIs above as a performance optimisation feature, given that either network or file system provided contents can easily be represented as
ArrayBufferin a very performant way.
Example:
input = '{"path": "/", "role": "admin"}';
loadPolicy(policyWasm).then((policy) => {
resultSet = policy.evaluate(input);
if (resultSet == null) {
console.error("evaluation error");
}
if (resultSet.length == 0) {
console.log("undefined");
}
console.log("allowed = " + allowed[0].result);
}).catch((error) => {
console.error("Failed to load policy: ", error);
});
For any
opa buildcreated WASM binaries the result set, when defined, will contain a
resultkey with the value of the compiled entrypoint. See https://www.openpolicyagent.org/docs/latest/wasm/ for more details.
See https://www.openpolicyagent.org/docs/latest/how-do-i-write-policies/
Either use the
Compile REST API
or
opa build CLI tool.
For example, with OPA v0.20.5+:
opa build -t wasm -e 'example/allow' example.rego
Which is compiling the
example.rego policy file with the result set to
data.example.allow. The result will be an OPA bundle with the
policy.wasm
binary included. See ./examples for a more comprehensive example.
See
opa build --help for more details.
This project is using Deno's
lint and
formatter tools in CI. With
deno
installed locally,
the same checks can be invoked using
npm:
npm run lint
npm run fmt -- this will fix the formatting
npm run fmt:check -- this happens in CI
All of these operate on git-tracked files, so make sure you've committed the
code you'd like to see checked. Alternatively, you can invoke
deno lint my_new_file.js directly, too.
The published package provides four different entrypoints for consumption:
require():
const { loadPolicy } = require("@open-policy-agent/opa-wasm");
import { loadPolicy } from "@open-policy-agent/opa-wasm";
<script type="module">
import opa from 'https://unpkg.com/@open-policy-agent/opa-wasm@latest/dist/opa-wasm-browser.esm.js';
opa.loadPolicy(...);
</script>
opa global
variable).
<script src="https://unpkg.com/@open-policy-agent/opa-wasm@latest/dist/opa-wasm-browser.js"></script>
<script>
opa.loadPolicy(...);
</script>
The browser builds are generated in the
./build.sh script and use
esbuild. All exports are defined in the
exports field in the
package.json file. More detials on how these work are described in the
Conditional Exports documentation.
For TypeScript projects we also generate an opa.d.ts declaration file that will
give correct typings and is also defined under the
types field in the
package.json.