openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

@open-draft/until

by open-draft
1.0.3 (see all)

Gracefully handle Promises using async/await without try/catch.

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

780K

GitHub Stars

90

Maintenance

Last Commit

3d ago

Contributors

3

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Not Found

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

Latest release Build status

until

Gracefully handle a Promise using async/await.

Why?

With the addition of async/await keywords in ECMAScript 2017 the handling of Promises became much easier. However, one must keep in mind that the await keyword provides no standard error handling API. Consider this usage:

function getUser(id) {
  const data = await fetchUser(id)
  // Work with "data"...
}

In case fetchUser() throws an error, the entire getUser() function's scope will terminate. Because of this, it's recommended to implement error handling using try/catch block wrapping await expressions:

function getUser(id)
  let data = null

  try {
    data = await asyncAction()
  } catch (error) {
    console.error(error)
  }

  // Work with "data"...
}

While this is a semantically valid approach, constructing try/catch around each awaited operation may be tedious and get overlooked at times. Such error handling also introduces separate closures for execution and error scenarios of an asynchronous operation.

This library encapsulates the try/catch error handling in a utility function that does not create a separate closure and exposes a NodeJS-friendly API to work with errors and resolved data.

Getting started

Install

npm install @open-draft/until

Usage

import { until } from '@open-draft/until'

async function(id) {
  const [error, user] = await until(() => fetchUser(id))

  if (error) {
    return handleError(error)
  }

  return user
}

Usage with TypeScript

import { until } from '@open-draft/until'

interface User {
  firstName: string
  age: number
}

interface UserFetchError {
  type: 'FORBIDDEN' | 'NOT_FOUND'
  message?: string
}

async function(id: string) {
  const [error, user] = await until<User, UserFetchError>(() => fetchUser(id))

  if (error) {
    handleError(error.type, error.message)
  }

  return user.firstName
}

Special thanks

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial