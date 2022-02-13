until
Gracefully handle a Promise using
async/
await.
With the addition of
async/
await keywords in ECMAScript 2017 the handling of Promises became much easier. However, one must keep in mind that the
await keyword provides no standard error handling API. Consider this usage:
function getUser(id) {
const data = await fetchUser(id)
// Work with "data"...
}
In case
fetchUser() throws an error, the entire
getUser() function's scope will terminate. Because of this, it's recommended to implement error handling using
try/
catch block wrapping
await expressions:
function getUser(id)
let data = null
try {
data = await asyncAction()
} catch (error) {
console.error(error)
}
// Work with "data"...
}
While this is a semantically valid approach, constructing
try/
catch around each awaited operation may be tedious and get overlooked at times. Such error handling also introduces separate closures for execution and error scenarios of an asynchronous operation.
This library encapsulates the
try/
catch error handling in a utility function that does not create a separate closure and exposes a NodeJS-friendly API to work with errors and resolved data.
npm install @open-draft/until
import { until } from '@open-draft/until'
async function(id) {
const [error, user] = await until(() => fetchUser(id))
if (error) {
return handleError(error)
}
return user
}
import { until } from '@open-draft/until'
interface User {
firstName: string
age: number
}
interface UserFetchError {
type: 'FORBIDDEN' | 'NOT_FOUND'
message?: string
}
async function(id: string) {
const [error, user] = await until<User, UserFetchError>(() => fetchUser(id))
if (error) {
handleError(error.type, error.message)
}
return user.firstName
}
until API