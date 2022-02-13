until

Gracefully handle a Promise using async / await .

With the addition of async / await keywords in ECMAScript 2017 the handling of Promises became much easier. However, one must keep in mind that the await keyword provides no standard error handling API. Consider this usage:

function getUser ( id ) { const data = await fetchUser(id) }

In case fetchUser() throws an error, the entire getUser() function's scope will terminate. Because of this, it's recommended to implement error handling using try / catch block wrapping await expressions:

function getUser ( id ) let data = null try { data = await asyncAction() } catch (error) { console .error(error) } }

While this is a semantically valid approach, constructing try / catch around each awaited operation may be tedious and get overlooked at times. Such error handling also introduces separate closures for execution and error scenarios of an asynchronous operation.

This library encapsulates the try / catch error handling in a utility function that does not create a separate closure and exposes a NodeJS-friendly API to work with errors and resolved data.

Getting started

Install

npm install @open-draft/until

Usage

import { until } from '@open-draft/until' async function ( id ) { const [error, user] = await until( () => fetchUser(id)) if (error) { return handleError(error) } return user }

Usage with TypeScript

import { until } from '@open-draft/until' interface User { firstName: string age: number } interface UserFetchError { type : 'FORBIDDEN' | 'NOT_FOUND' message?: string } async function ( id: string ) { const [error, user] = await until<User, UserFetchError> ( ( ) => fetchUser( id ) ) if ( error ) { handleError ( error. type , error.message ) } return user . firstName }

Special thanks