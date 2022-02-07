G2Plot for React
npm install @opd/g2plot-react
import React, { useRef } from 'react'
import { LineChart, LineChartProps } from '@opd/g2plot-react'
const config: LineChartProps = {
height: 350,
autoFit: true,
xField: 'year',
yField: 'value',
smooth: true,
meta: {
value: {
max: 15,
},
},
data: [
{ year: '1991', value: 3 },
{ year: '1992', value: 4 },
{ year: '1993', value: 3.5 },
{ year: '1994', value: 5 },
{ year: '1995', value: 4.9 },
{ year: '1996', value: 6 },
{ year: '1997', value: 7 },
{ year: '1998', value: 9 },
{ year: '1999', value: 11 },
],
}
export default () => {
const chartRef = useRef()
return <LineChart {...config} chartRef={chartRef} />
}
All config defined in
G2Plot document can be used as
props
npm install
npm run build