@opd/g2plot-react

by open-data-plan
2.12.0 (see all)

G2Plot for React

Overview

Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

759

GitHub Stars

67

Maintenance

Last Commit

14d ago

Contributors

4

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Not Found

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Readme

@opd/g2plot-react

G2Plot for React

Build Status npm codecov

Install

npm install @opd/g2plot-react

Usage

import React, { useRef } from 'react'
import { LineChart, LineChartProps } from '@opd/g2plot-react'

const config: LineChartProps = {
  height: 350,
  autoFit: true,
  xField: 'year',
  yField: 'value',
  smooth: true,
  meta: {
    value: {
      max: 15,
    },
  },
  data: [
    { year: '1991', value: 3 },
    { year: '1992', value: 4 },
    { year: '1993', value: 3.5 },
    { year: '1994', value: 5 },
    { year: '1995', value: 4.9 },
    { year: '1996', value: 6 },
    { year: '1997', value: 7 },
    { year: '1998', value: 9 },
    { year: '1999', value: 11 },
  ],
}

export default () => {
  const chartRef = useRef()
  return <LineChart {...config} chartRef={chartRef} />
}

Edit g2plot-react-example

API

All config defined in G2Plot document can be used as props

Develop

npm install
npm run build

