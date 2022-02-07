G2Plot for React

Install

npm install @ opd / g2plot - react

Usage

import React, { useRef } from 'react' import { LineChart, LineChartProps } from '@opd/g2plot-react' const config: LineChartProps = { height: 350, autoFit: true, xField: 'year', yField: 'value', smooth: true, meta: { value: { max: 15, }, }, data: [ { year: '1991', value: 3 }, { year: '1992', value: 4 }, { year: '1993', value: 3.5 }, { year: '1994', value: 5 }, { year: '1995', value: 4.9 }, { year: '1996', value: 6 }, { year: '1997', value: 7 }, { year: '1998', value: 9 }, { year: '1999', value: 11 }, ], } export default () => { const chartRef = useRef() return <LineChart {...config} chartRef={chartRef} /> }

API

All config defined in G2Plot document can be used as props

Develop