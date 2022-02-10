Runway is a lightweight integration app designed to ease management of infrastructure tools.
Its main goals are to encourage GitOps best-practices, avoid convoluted Makefiles/scripts (enabling identical deployments from a workstation or CI job), and enable developers/admins to use the best tool for any given job.
A typical Runway configuration is unobtrusive -- it just lists the deployment order and locations (regions).
deployments:
- modules:
- resources.tf # terraform resources
- backend.sls # serverless lambda functions
- frontend # static web site
environments: # Environments
dev: "123456789012" # AWS development Account ID
prod: "234567890123" # AWS production Account ID
regions:
- us-east-1
The example above contains enough information for Runway to deploy all resources, lambda functions and a static website backed by S3 and Cloudfront in either dev or prod environments
Runway is available via any of the following installation methods. Use whatever works best for your project/team (it's the same application no matter how you obtain it).
Use one of the endpoints below to download a single-binary executable version of Runway based on your operating system.
|Operating System
|Endpoint
|Linux
|https://oni.ca/runway/latest/linux
|macOS
|https://oni.ca/runway/latest/osx
|Windows
|https://oni.ca/runway/latest/windows
$ curl -L oni.ca/runway/latest/osx -o runway
$ chmod +x runway
$ ./runway new
Suggested use: CloudFormation or Terraform projects
$ npm i -D @onica/runway
$ npx runway new
Suggested use: Serverless or AWS CDK projects
$ pip install runway
$ runway new
# OR
$ poetry add --dev runway
$ poetry run runway new
Suggested use: Python projects
See the doc site for full documentation.
Quickstart documentation, including CloudFormation templates and walkthrough can be found here