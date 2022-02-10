openbase logo
@onica/runway

by onicagroup

Simplify infrastructure/app testing/deployment

Readme

Runway

CI/CD codecov PyPi npm code style: black

runway-example.gif

Runway is a lightweight integration app designed to ease management of infrastructure tools.

Its main goals are to encourage GitOps best-practices, avoid convoluted Makefiles/scripts (enabling identical deployments from a workstation or CI job), and enable developers/admins to use the best tool for any given job.

Features

  • Centralized environment-specific configuration
  • Automatic environment identification from git branches
  • Automatic linting/verification
  • Support of IAM roles to assume for each deployment
  • Terraform backend/workspace config management w/per-environment tfvars
  • Automatic kubectl/terraform version management per-environment

Supported Deployment Tools

  • AWS CDK
  • Kubectl
  • Serverless Framework
  • CFNgin (CloudFormation)
  • Static websites (build & deploy to S3+CloudFront)
  • Terraform

Example

A typical Runway configuration is unobtrusive -- it just lists the deployment order and locations (regions).

deployments:
  - modules:
      - resources.tf  # terraform resources
      - backend.sls  # serverless lambda functions
      - frontend  # static web site
    environments:  # Environments
      dev: "123456789012"  # AWS development Account ID
      prod: "234567890123"  # AWS production Account ID
    regions:
      - us-east-1

The example above contains enough information for Runway to deploy all resources, lambda functions and a static website backed by S3 and Cloudfront in either dev or prod environments

Install

Runway is available via any of the following installation methods. Use whatever works best for your project/team (it's the same application no matter how you obtain it).

HTTPS Download (e.g cURL)

Use one of the endpoints below to download a single-binary executable version of Runway based on your operating system.

Operating SystemEndpoint
Linuxhttps://oni.ca/runway/latest/linux
macOShttps://oni.ca/runway/latest/osx
Windowshttps://oni.ca/runway/latest/windows
$ curl -L oni.ca/runway/latest/osx -o runway
$ chmod +x runway
$ ./runway new

Suggested use: CloudFormation or Terraform projects

npm

$ npm i -D @onica/runway
$ npx runway new

Suggested use: Serverless or AWS CDK projects

pip (or poetry, etc)

$ pip install runway
$ runway new
# OR
$ poetry add --dev runway
$ poetry run runway new

Suggested use: Python projects

Documentation

See the doc site for full documentation.

Quickstart documentation, including CloudFormation templates and walkthrough can be found here

