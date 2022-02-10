Runway

Runway is a lightweight integration app designed to ease management of infrastructure tools.

Its main goals are to encourage GitOps best-practices, avoid convoluted Makefiles/scripts (enabling identical deployments from a workstation or CI job), and enable developers/admins to use the best tool for any given job.

Features

Centralized environment-specific configuration

Automatic environment identification from git branches

Automatic linting/verification

Support of IAM roles to assume for each deployment

Terraform backend/workspace config management w/per-environment tfvars

Automatic kubectl/terraform version management per-environment

AWS CDK

Kubectl

Serverless Framework

CFNgin (CloudFormation)

Static websites (build & deploy to S3+CloudFront)

Terraform

Example

A typical Runway configuration is unobtrusive -- it just lists the deployment order and locations (regions).

deployments: - modules: - resources.tf - backend.sls - frontend environments: dev: "123456789012" prod: "234567890123" regions: - us-east-1

The example above contains enough information for Runway to deploy all resources, lambda functions and a static website backed by S3 and Cloudfront in either dev or prod environments

Install

Runway is available via any of the following installation methods. Use whatever works best for your project/team (it's the same application no matter how you obtain it).

HTTPS Download (e.g cURL)

Use one of the endpoints below to download a single-binary executable version of Runway based on your operating system.

Operating System Endpoint Linux https://oni.ca/runway/latest/linux macOS https://oni.ca/runway/latest/osx Windows https://oni.ca/runway/latest/windows

curl -L oni.ca/runway/latest/osx -o runway chmod +x runway ./runway new

Suggested use: CloudFormation or Terraform projects

npm

npm i -D @onica/runway npx runway new

Suggested use: Serverless or AWS CDK projects

pip (or poetry, etc)

pip install runway runway new OR poetry add --dev runway poetry run runway new

Suggested use: Python projects

Documentation

See the doc site for full documentation.

Quickstart documentation, including CloudFormation templates and walkthrough can be found here