The Flow Client Library (FCL) JS is a package used to interact with user wallets and the Flow blockchain. When using FCL for authentication, dapps are able to support all FCL-compatible wallets on Flow and their users without any custom integrations or changes needed to the dapp code.
It was created to make developing applications that connect to the Flow blockchain easy and secure. It defines a standardized set of communication patterns between wallets, applications, and users that is used to perform a wide variety of actions for your dapp. FCL also offers a full featured SDK and utilities to interact with the Flow blockchain.
While FCL itself is a concept and standard, FCL JS is the javascript implementation of FCL and can be used in both browser and server environments. All functionality for connecting and communicating with wallet providers is restricted to the browser. We also have FCL Swift implementation for iOS, see FCL Swift contributed by @lmcmz.
v12.0.0 or higher.
To use the FCL JS in your application, install using yarn or npm
npm i -S @onflow/fcl
yarn add @onflow/fcl
ES6
import * as fcl from "@onflow/fcl";
Node.js
const fcl = require("@onflow/fcl");
// in the browser
import * as fcl from "@onflow/fcl"
fcl.config({
"discovery.wallet": "https://fcl-discovery.onflow.org/testnet/authn", // Endpoint set to Testnet
})
fcl.authenticate()
import * as fcl from "@onflow/fcl";
const result = await fcl.query({
cadence: `
pub fun main(a: Int, b: Int, addr: Address): Int {
log(addr)
return a + b
}
`,
args: (arg, t) => [
arg(7, t.Int), // a: Int
arg(6, t.Int), // b: Int
arg("0xba1132bc08f82fe2", t.Address), // addr: Address
],
});
console.log(result); // 13
import * as fcl from "@onflow/fcl";
// in the browser, FCL will automatically connect to the user's wallet to request signatures to run the transaction
const txId = await fcl.mutate({
cadence: `
import Profile from 0xba1132bc08f82fe2
transaction(name: String) {
prepare(account: AuthAccount) {
account.borrow<&{Profile.Owner}>(from: Profile.privatePath)!.setName(name)
}
}
`,
args: (arg, t) => [arg("myName", t.String)],
});
Wallet providers on Flow have the flexibility to build their user interactions and UI through a variety of ways:
FCL is agnostic to the communication channel and be configured to create both custodial and non-custodial wallets. This enables users to interact with wallet providers without needing to download an app or extension.
The communication channels involve responding to a set of pre-defined FCL messages to deliver the requested information to the dapp. Implementing a FCL compatible wallet on Flow is as simple as filling in the responses with the appropriate data when FCL requests them. If using any of the front-channel communication methods, FCL also provides a set of wallet utilities to simplify this process.
It can be difficult to get users to discover new wallets on a chain. To solve this, we created a wallet discovery service that can be configured and accessed through FCL to display all available Flow wallet providers to the user. This means:
The discovery feature can be used via API allowing you to customize your own UI or you can use the default UI without any additional configuration.
Notice an problem or want to request a feature? Add an issue.
Discuss FCL with the community on the forum.
Join the Flow community on Discord to keep up to date and to talk to the team.