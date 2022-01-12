Read this document in another language:
The Onfleet Node.js library provides convenient access to the Onfleet API.
npm install @onfleet/node-onfleet
For TypeScript, install the typed definition:
npm install @types/onfleet__node-onfleet
Kudos to @marcobeltempo for the contribution!
Before using the API wrapper, you will need to obtain an API key from one of your organization's admins.
Creation and integration of API keys are performed through the Onfleet dashboard.
To start utilizing the library, you simply need to create an
Onfleet object with your API key:
const onfleetApi = new Onfleet("<your_api_key>");
Optionally, you can introduce a customized timeout that is less than the default Onfleet API timeout (70,000 ms) by providing a 2nd parameter:
const onfleetApi = new Onfleet("<your_api_key>", 30000);
Optionally again, you can introduce an options object for Bottleneck as a 3rd parameter:
const onfleetApi = new Onfleet("<your_api_key>", 30000, {
LIMITER_RESERVOIR: 10, // Default: 20
LIMITER_WAIT_UPON_DEPLETION: 20000, // Default: 10000
LIMITER_MAX_CONCURRENT: 5, // Default: 1
LIMITER_MIN_TIME: 50, // Default: 50
});
Once the
Onfleet object is created, you can test on the authentication endpoint:
onfleetApi.verifyKey(); // Returns a boolean
npm test
docker-compose up --build
Rate limiting is enforced by the API with a threshold of 20 requests per second across all your organization's API keys. Learn more about it here.
We have also implemented a limiter on this library to avoid you from unintentionally exceeding your rate limitations and eventually be banned for.
Responses of this library are instances of Response.
Here are the operations available for each entity:
|Entity
|GET
|POST
|PUT
|DELETE
|Admins/Administrators
|get()
|create(obj), matchMetadata(obj)
|update(id, obj)
|deleteOne(id)
|Containers
|get(id, 'workers'), get(id, 'teams'), get(id, 'organizations')
|x
|update(id, obj)
|x
|Destinations
|get(id)
|create(obj), matchMetadata(obj)
|x
|x
|Hubs
|get()
|create(obj)
|update(id, obj)
|x
|Organization
|get(), get(id)
|x
|insertTask(id, obj)
|x
|Recipients
|get(id), get(name, 'name'), get(phone, 'phone')
|create(obj), matchMetadata(obj)
|update(id, obj)
|x
|Tasks
|get(query), get(id), get(shortId, 'shortId')
|create(obj), clone(id), forceComplete(id), batch(obj), autoAssign(obj), matchMetadata(obj)
|update(id, obj)
|deleteOne(id)
|Teams
|get(), get(id), getWorkerEta(id, obj)
|create(obj), autoDispatch(id, obj)
|update(id, obj), insertTask(id, obj)
|deleteOne(id)
|Webhooks
|get()
|create(obj)
|x
|deleteOne(id)
|Workers
|get(), get(query), get(id), getByLocation(obj), getSchedule(id)
|create(obj), setSchedule(id, obj), matchMetadata(obj)
|update(id, obj), insertTask(id, obj)
|deleteOne(id)
To get all the documents within an endpoint, this returns a
Promise containing an array of results:
get();
get()
onfleetApi.workers.get().then((results) => { /* ... */ });
onfleetApi.workers.get({ queryParams }).then((results) => { /* ... */ });
Optionally you can send a JSON object of query params for some certain endpoints.
Refer back to API documentation for endpoints that support query parameters.
onfleetApi.workers.get({ phones: "<phone_number>" }).then((results) => { /* ... */ });
onfleetApi.tasks.get({ from: "<from_time>", to: "<to_time>" }).then((results) => { /* ... */ });
Both
{ 'analytics': 'true' }and
{ analytics: true }work as query params since they represent a valid JSON object
To get one of the documents within an endpoint, if the optional paramName is not provided, the library will search by ID. If paramName is provided, it will search by paramName:
get(<parameter>, <paramName> (optional), <queryParam> (optional));
paramName can be any of:
id
name
phone
shortId
get(param)
onfleetApi.workers.get("<24_digit_ID>").then((result) => { /* ... */ });
onfleetApi.workers.get("<24_digit_ID>", { analytics: true }).then((result) => { /* ... */ });
onfleetApi.tasks.get("<shortId>", "shortId").then((result) => { /* ... */ });
onfleetApi.recipients.get("<phone_number>", "phone").then((result) => { /* ... */ });
onfleetApi.recipients.get("<recipient_name>", "name").then((result) => { /* ... */ });
onfleetApi.recipients
.get("<recipient_name>", "name", { skipPhoneNumberValidation: true })
.then((result) => { /* ... */ });
onfleetApi.containers.get("<24_digit_ID>", "workers").then((result) => { /* ... */ });
onfleetApi.containers.get("<24_digit_ID>", "teams").then((result) => {{ /* ... */ });
onfleetApi.containers.get("<24_digit_ID>", "organizations").then((result) => { /* ... */ });
To get a driver by location, use the
getByLocation function:
getByLocation({ queryParams });
getByLocation
const locationParams = {
longitude: -122.404,
latitude: 37.789,
radius: 10000,
};
onfleetApi.workers.getByLocation(locationParams).then((results) => { /* ... */ });
To create a document within an endpoint:
create({ data });
create()
const data = {
name: "John Driver",
phone: "+16173428853",
teams: ["<team_ID>", "<team_ID> (optional)", ...],
vehicle: {
type: "CAR",
description: "Tesla Model 3",
licensePlate: "FKNS9A",
color: "purple",
},
};
onfleetApi.workers.create(data);
Extended POST requests include
clone,
forceComplete,
batchCreate,
autoAssign on the Tasks endpoint;
setSchedule on the Workers endpoint;
autoDispatch on the Teams endpoint; and
matchMetadata on all supported entities. For instance:
onfleetApi.tasks.clone('<24_digit_ID>');
onfleetApi.tasks.forceComplete('<24_digit_ID>', { data });
onfleetApi.tasks.batchCreate({ data });
onfleetApi.tasks.autoAssign({ data });
onfleetApi.workers.setSchedule('<24_digit_ID>', { data });
onfleetApi.teams.autoDispatch('<24_digit_ID>', { data });
onfleetApi.<entity_name_pluralized>.matchMetadata({ data });
For more details, check our documentation on
clone,
forceComplete,
batchCreate,
autoAssign,
setSchedule,
matchMetadata, and
autoDispatch.
To update a document within an endpoint:
update("<24_digit_ID>", { data });
update()
const newData = {
name: "Jack Driver",
};
onfleetApi.workers.update("<24_digit_ID>", newData);
insertTask()
onfleetApi.workers.insertTask("<24_digit_ID>", { data }).then((result) => { /* ... */ });
To delete a document within an endpoint:
deleteOne("<24_digit_ID>");
deleteOne()
onfleetApi.workers.deleteOne("<24_digit_ID>");
Get all the recipients:
onfleetApi.tasks
.get({ from: "1557936000000", to: "1558022400000" })
.then((tasks) => {
for (let task of tasks) {
if (task.recipients[0] !== undefined) {
// Do something with the recipients
}
}
})
.catch((err) => { /* ... */ });
async/
await can also be used like this:
async function findAllWorkers() {
try {
let response = await onfleetApi.workers.get();
// Do something with the response
}
catch (err) { /* ... */ }
}
findAllWorkers();
Inefficient pattern, use metadata instead:
// DONT
onfleetApi.workers
.get()
.then((workers) => {
for (let worker of workers) {
for (let metadataEntry of worker.metadata) {
if (metadataEntry.name === "hasFreezer" && metadataEntry.value) {
// Do something
}
}
}
})
.catch((err) => { /* ... */ });
// DO
onfleetApi.workers
.matchMetadata([{"name": "hasFreezer", "type": "boolean", "value": true}])
.then((workers) => {
for (let worker of workers) {
// Do something
}
})
.catch((err) => { /* ... */ });
