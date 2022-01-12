Onfleet Node.js Wrapper

If you have any questions, please reach us by submitting an issue here or contact support@onfleet.com.

Table of contents

Synopsis

The Onfleet Node.js library provides convenient access to the Onfleet API.

Installation

npm install @ onfleet / node - onfleet

For TypeScript, install the typed definition:

npm install @ types / onfleet__node - onfleet

Kudos to @marcobeltempo for the contribution!

Usage

Before using the API wrapper, you will need to obtain an API key from one of your organization's admins.

Creation and integration of API keys are performed through the Onfleet dashboard.

To start utilizing the library, you simply need to create an Onfleet object with your API key:

const onfleetApi = new Onfleet( "<your_api_key>" );

Optionally, you can introduce a customized timeout that is less than the default Onfleet API timeout (70,000 ms) by providing a 2nd parameter:

const onfleetApi = new Onfleet( "<your_api_key>" , 30000 );

Optionally again, you can introduce an options object for Bottleneck as a 3rd parameter:

const onfleetApi = new Onfleet( "<your_api_key>" , 30000 , { LIMITER_RESERVOIR : 10 , LIMITER_WAIT_UPON_DEPLETION : 20000 , LIMITER_MAX_CONCURRENT : 5 , LIMITER_MIN_TIME : 50 , });

Authentication

Once the Onfleet object is created, you can test on the authentication endpoint:

onfleetApi.verifyKey();

Unit Testing

npm test

Unit testing using Docker

docker-compose up --build

Throttling

Rate limiting is enforced by the API with a threshold of 20 requests per second across all your organization's API keys. Learn more about it here.

We have also implemented a limiter on this library to avoid you from unintentionally exceeding your rate limitations and eventually be banned for.

Responses

Responses of this library are instances of Response.

Supported CRUD Operations

Here are the operations available for each entity:

Entity GET POST PUT DELETE Admins/Administrators get() create(obj), matchMetadata(obj) update(id, obj) deleteOne(id) Containers get(id, 'workers'), get(id, 'teams'), get(id, 'organizations') x update(id, obj) x Destinations get(id) create(obj), matchMetadata(obj) x x Hubs get() create(obj) update(id, obj) x Organization get(), get(id) x insertTask(id, obj) x Recipients get(id), get(name, 'name'), get(phone, 'phone') create(obj), matchMetadata(obj) update(id, obj) x Tasks get(query), get(id), get(shortId, 'shortId') create(obj), clone(id), forceComplete(id), batch(obj), autoAssign(obj), matchMetadata(obj) update(id, obj) deleteOne(id) Teams get(), get(id), getWorkerEta(id, obj) create(obj), autoDispatch(id, obj) update(id, obj), insertTask(id, obj) deleteOne(id) Webhooks get() create(obj) x deleteOne(id) Workers get(), get(query), get(id), getByLocation(obj), getSchedule(id) create(obj), setSchedule(id, obj), matchMetadata(obj) update(id, obj), insertTask(id, obj) deleteOne(id)

GET Requests

To get all the documents within an endpoint, this returns a Promise containing an array of results:

get ();

Examples of get()

onfleetApi.workers.get().then( ( results ) => { }); onfleetApi.workers.get({ queryParams }).then( ( results ) => { });

Optionally you can send a JSON object of query params for some certain endpoints.

Refer back to API documentation for endpoints that support query parameters.

onfleetApi.workers.get({ phones : "<phone_number>" }).then( ( results ) => { }); onfleetApi.tasks.get({ from : "<from_time>" , to : "<to_time>" }).then( ( results ) => { });

Both { 'analytics': 'true' } and { analytics: true } work as query params since they represent a valid JSON object

To get one of the documents within an endpoint, if the optional paramName is not provided, the library will search by ID. If paramName is provided, it will search by paramName:

get (<parameter>, <paramName> (optional), <queryParam> (optional));

paramName can be any of:

id

name

phone

shortId

Examples of get(param)

onfleetApi.workers.get( "<24_digit_ID>" ).then( ( result ) => { }); onfleetApi.workers.get( "<24_digit_ID>" , { analytics : true }).then( ( result ) => { }); onfleetApi.tasks.get( "<shortId>" , "shortId" ).then( ( result ) => { }); onfleetApi.recipients.get( "<phone_number>" , "phone" ).then( ( result ) => { }); onfleetApi.recipients.get( "<recipient_name>" , "name" ).then( ( result ) => { }); onfleetApi.recipients .get( "<recipient_name>" , "name" , { skipPhoneNumberValidation : true }) .then( ( result ) => { }); onfleetApi.containers.get( "<24_digit_ID>" , "workers" ).then( ( result ) => { }); onfleetApi.containers.get( "<24_digit_ID>" , "teams" ).then( ( result ) => {{ }); onfleetApi.containers.get( "<24_digit_ID>" , "organizations" ).then( ( result ) => { });

To get a driver by location, use the getByLocation function:

getByLocation({ queryParams });

Examples of getByLocation

const locationParams = { longitude : -122.404 , latitude : 37.789 , radius : 10000 , }; onfleetApi.workers.getByLocation(locationParams).then( ( results ) => { });

POST Requests

To create a document within an endpoint:

create({ data });

Examples of create()

const data = { name : "John Driver" , phone : "+16173428853" , teams : [ "<team_ID>" , "<team_ID> (optional)" , ...], vehicle : { type : "CAR" , description : "Tesla Model 3" , licensePlate : "FKNS9A" , color : "purple" , }, }; onfleetApi.workers.create(data);

Extended POST requests include clone , forceComplete , batchCreate , autoAssign on the Tasks endpoint; setSchedule on the Workers endpoint; autoDispatch on the Teams endpoint; and matchMetadata on all supported entities. For instance:

onfleetApi.tasks.clone( '<24_digit_ID>' ); onfleetApi.tasks.forceComplete( '<24_digit_ID>' , { data }); onfleetApi.tasks.batchCreate({ data }); onfleetApi.tasks.autoAssign({ data }); onfleetApi.workers.setSchedule( '<24_digit_ID>' , { data }); onfleetApi.teams.autoDispatch( '<24_digit_ID>' , { data }); onfleetApi.<entity_name_pluralized>.matchMetadata({ data });

For more details, check our documentation on clone , forceComplete , batchCreate , autoAssign , setSchedule , matchMetadata , and autoDispatch .

PUT Requests

To update a document within an endpoint:

update( "<24_digit_ID>" , { data });

const newData = { name : "Jack Driver" , }; onfleetApi.workers.update( "<24_digit_ID>" , newData);

Examples of insertTask()

onfleetApi.workers.insertTask( "<24_digit_ID>" , { data }).then( ( result ) => { });

DELETE Requests

To delete a document within an endpoint:

deleteOne( "<24_digit_ID>" );

Examples of deleteOne()

onfleetApi.workers.deleteOne( "<24_digit_ID>" );

Examples of utilizing your CRUD operations

Get all the recipients: onfleetApi.tasks .get({ from : "1557936000000" , to : "1558022400000" }) .then( ( tasks ) => { for ( let task of tasks) { if (task.recipients[ 0 ] !== undefined ) { } } }) .catch( ( err ) => { });

async / await can also be used like this: async function findAllWorkers ( ) { try { let response = await onfleetApi.workers.get(); } catch (err) { } } findAllWorkers();

Things NOT to do

Inefficient pattern, use metadata instead: onfleetApi.workers .get() .then( ( workers ) => { for ( let worker of workers) { for ( let metadataEntry of worker.metadata) { if (metadataEntry.name === "hasFreezer" && metadataEntry.value) { } } } }) .catch( ( err ) => { }); onfleetApi.workers .matchMetadata([{ "name" : "hasFreezer" , "type" : "boolean" , "value" : true }]) .then( ( workers ) => { for ( let worker of workers) { } }) .catch( ( err ) => { });

