Publish web apps to a CDN with a single command and no setup required.
This is the CLI client for the surge.sh hosted service. It’s what gets installed when you run
npm install -g surge.
This CLI library manages access tokens locally and handles the upload and subsequent reporting when you publish a project using surge.
It’s easier to show than tell so let’s get to it! The following command will deploy the current working directory to the surge servers where the application will be available at sintaxi.com.
$ surge ./ sintaxi.com
Run
surge --help to see the following overview of the
surge command...
Surge – Single-command web publishing. (v0.20.3)
Usage:
surge <project> <domain>
Options:
-a, --add adds user to list of collaborators (email address)
-r, --remove removes user from list of collaborators (email address)
-V, --version show the version number
-h, --help show this help message
Additional commands:
surge whoami show who you are logged in as
surge logout expire local token
surge login only performs authentication step
surge list list all domains you have access to
surge teardown tear down a published project
surge plan set account plan
Guides:
Getting started surge.sh/help/getting-started-with-surge
Custom domains surge.sh/help/adding-a-custom-domain
Additional help surge.sh/help
When in doubt, run surge from within your project directory.
If you’re using tools like Grunt, Gulp, or a static site generator like Jekyll, your files are output into a compile directory like
_site/,
build/, or
www/. From the root of your project, pass Surge the path to this directory to upload your compiled assets.
surge www
You may also add this directory to your
.gitignore to keep your compiled assets out of your Git history.