sur

@onfido/surge

by Brock Whitten
0.20.2

CLI for the surge.sh CDN

Popularity

Downloads/wk

1

GitHub Stars

2.5K

Maintenance

Last Commit

1mo ago

Contributors

19

Package

Dependencies

15

License

ISC

Type Definitions

Not Found

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Readme

surge(.sh)

Publish web apps to a CDN with a single command and no setup required.

NPM

This is the CLI client for the surge.sh hosted service. It’s what gets installed when you run npm install -g surge.

This CLI library manages access tokens locally and handles the upload and subsequent reporting when you publish a project using surge.

Usage

It’s easier to show than tell so let’s get to it! The following command will deploy the current working directory to the surge servers where the application will be available at sintaxi.com.

$ surge ./ sintaxi.com

Run surge --help to see the following overview of the surge command...


  Surge – Single-command web publishing. (v0.20.3)

  Usage:
    surge <project> <domain>

  Options:
    -a, --add           adds user to list of collaborators (email address)
    -r, --remove        removes user from list of collaborators (email address)
    -V, --version       show the version number
    -h, --help          show this help message

  Additional commands:
    surge whoami        show who you are logged in as
    surge logout        expire local token
    surge login         only performs authentication step
    surge list          list all domains you have access to
    surge teardown      tear down a published project
    surge plan          set account plan

  Guides:
    Getting started     surge.sh/help/getting-started-with-surge
    Custom domains      surge.sh/help/adding-a-custom-domain
    Additional help     surge.sh/help

  When in doubt, run surge from within your project directory.

CDN Features

  • Custom CNAME & custom SSL
  • Fallback 404.html pages
  • HTML5 mode 200.html pages
  • Stays out of gits way
  • Supports clean URLs && trailing slashes /
  • Implicit signup
  • Supports CNAME files

If you’re using tools like Grunt, Gulp, or a static site generator like Jekyll, your files are output into a compile directory like _site/, build/, or www/. From the root of your project, pass Surge the path to this directory to upload your compiled assets.

surge www

You may also add this directory to your .gitignore to keep your compiled assets out of your Git history.

