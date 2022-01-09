Publish web apps to a CDN with a single command and no setup required.

This is the CLI client for the surge.sh hosted service. It’s what gets installed when you run npm install -g surge .

This CLI library manages access tokens locally and handles the upload and subsequent reporting when you publish a project using surge.

Usage

It’s easier to show than tell so let’s get to it! The following command will deploy the current working directory to the surge servers where the application will be available at sintaxi.com.

surge ./ sintaxi.com

Run surge --help to see the following overview of the surge command...

Surge – Single-command web publishing. (v0.20.3) Usage: surge <project> <domain> Options: -a, --add adds user to list of collaborators (email address) -r, --remove removes user from list of collaborators (email address) -V, --version show the version number -h, -- help show this help message Additional commands: surge whoami show who you are logged in as surge logout expire local token surge login only performs authentication step surge list list all domains you have access to surge teardown tear down a published project surge plan set account plan Guides: Getting started surge.sh/ help /getting-started-with-surge Custom domains surge.sh/ help /adding -a -custom-domain Additional help surge.sh/ help When in doubt, run surge from within your project directory.

CDN Features

Custom CNAME & custom SSL

Fallback 404.html pages

HTML5 mode 200.html pages

Stays out of git s way

s way Supports clean URLs && trailing slashes /

Implicit signup

Supports CNAME files

If you’re using tools like Grunt, Gulp, or a static site generator like Jekyll, your files are output into a compile directory like _site/ , build/ , or www/ . From the root of your project, pass Surge the path to this directory to upload your compiled assets.

surge www