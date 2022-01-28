This SDK provides a drop-in set of screens and tools for react native applications to allow capturing of identity documents and face photos/live videos for the purpose of identity verification with Onfido. The SDK offers a number of benefits to help you create the best on-boarding/identity verification experience for your customers:
* Note: the SDK is only responsible for capturing and uploading photos/videos. You still need to access the Onfido API to create and manage checks.
In order to start integration, you will need the API token. You can use our sandbox environment to test your integration, and you will find the API tokens inside your Onfido Dashboard. You can create API tokens inside your Onfido Dashboard as well.
You must create an Onfido applicant before you start the flow.
For a document or face check the minimum applicant details required are
firstName and
lastName.
You must create applicants from your server:
$ curl https://api.onfido.com/v3/applicants \
-H 'Authorization: Token token=YOUR_API_TOKEN' \
-d 'first_name=Theresa' \
-d 'last_name=May'
The JSON response has an
id field containing a UUID that identifies the applicant. All documents or live photos/videos uploaded by that instance of the SDK will be associated with that applicant.
You will need to generate and include a short-lived JSON Web Token (JWT) every time you initialise the SDK.
To generate an SDK Token you should perform a request to the SDK Token endpoint in the Onfido API:
$ curl https://api.onfido.com/v3/sdk_token \
-H 'Authorization: Token token=YOUR_API_TOKEN' \
-F 'applicant_id=YOUR_APPLICANT_ID' \
-F 'application_id=YOUR_APPLICATION_BUNDLE_IDENTIFIER'
Make a note of the token value in the response, as you will need it later on when initialising the SDK.
Warning: SDK tokens expire 90 minutes after creation.
The
application_id is the "Application ID" or "Bundle ID" that was already set up during development.
com.your-company.app-name.
ios/YourProjectName, click on the project root, click the General tab, under Targets click your project name, and check the Bundle Identifier field.
build.config. For example, in
android/app/build.gradle, it is the value of
applicationId.
If you are starting from scratch, you can follow the React Native CLI Quickstart https://reactnative.dev/docs/getting-started. For examples, once you have installed the React Native tools, you can run:
$ npx react-native init YourProjectName
You cannot use this SDK with Expo: If your project already uses Expo, you will need to follow the eject process https://docs.expo.io/versions/latest/workflow/customizing/.
Navigate to the root directory of your React Native project. The rest of this section (section 4) will assume you are in the root directory. Run the following command:
$ npm install @onfido/react-native-sdk --save
Update your build.grade files to reference the Android SDK, and enable multi-dex. If you build your project using the
react-native init, with a
build.gradle in the
android/ and
android/app/ directories, you can run this script to do it:
$ npm --prefix node_modules/@onfido/react-native-sdk/ run updateBuildGradle
If you want to manually update your build files, you can follow the steps the script takes:
Add the maven link
android/build.gradle:
allprojects {
repositories {
mavenCentral()
}
}
Enable multidex in
android/app/build.gradle:
android {
defaultConfig {
multiDexEnabled true
}
}
Change
ios/Podfile to use version 10:
platform :ios, '10.0'
Add descriptions for camera and microphone permissions to
ios/YourProjectName/Info.plist:
<plist version="1.0">
<dict>
<!-- Add these four elements: -->
<key>NSCameraUsageDescription</key>
<string>Required for document and facial capture</string>
<key>NSMicrophoneUsageDescription</key>
<string>Required for video capture</string>
<!-- ... -->
</dict>
</plist>
Open Xcode and create an empty swift file in your project root. For example, if your project is called YourProjectName, you can open it from the command line:
open ios/YourProjectName.xcodeproj
Once Xcode is open, add an empty Swift file: File > New File > Swift > Next > "SwiftVersion" > Create > Don't create Header. This will update your iOS configuration with a Swift version. All changes are automatically saved, so you can close Xcode.
Install the pods:
cd ios
pod install
cd ..
When using React Native version <= 0.64.0 there is a dependency conflict with okhttp3 on Android that can cause requests from outside of the Onfido SDK to fail. To fix this you can add the following code to
android/app/build.gradle:
android {
configurations.all {
resolutionStrategy {
eachDependency { DependencyResolveDetails details ->
if (!details.requested.name.contains('onfido')) {
if (details.requested.group == 'com.squareup.okhttp3') {
details.useVersion '4.9.0'
}
}
}
}
}
}
This will allow the Onfido SDK to use okhttp3 v4.9.0 while still using the React Native version defined elsewhere in your app.
You can launch the app with a call to
Onfido.start. For example, once you have the
sdkTokenFromOnfidoServer, your react component might look like this:
import React, {Component} from 'react';
import {Button, View} from 'react-native';
import {
Onfido,
OnfidoCaptureType,
OnfidoCountryCode,
OnfidoDocumentType,
} from '@onfido/react-native-sdk';
export default class App extends Component {
startSDK() {
Onfido.start({
sdkToken: 'sdkTokenFromOnfidoServer',
flowSteps: {
welcome: true,
captureFace: {
type: OnfidoCaptureType.VIDEO,
},
captureDocument: {
docType: OnfidoDocumentType.DRIVING_LICENCE,
countryCode: OnfidoCountryCode.GBR,
},
},
})
.then(res => console.warn('OnfidoSDK: Success:', JSON.stringify(res)))
.catch(err => console.warn('OnfidoSDK: Error:', err.code, err.message));
}
render() {
return (
<View style={{marginTop: 100}}>
<Button title="Start Onfido SDK" onPress={() => this.startSDK()} />
</View>
);
}
}
Once you have an added the SDK as a dependency and you have a SDK token, you can configure the SDK:
Example configuration:
config = {
sdkToken: “EXAMPLE-TOKEN-123”,
flowSteps: {
welcome: true,
captureDocument: {
docType: OnfidoDocumentType.DRIVING_LICENSE,
countryCode: OnfidoCountryCode.USA
},
captureFace: {
type: OnfidoCaptureType.VIDEO
},
},
}
sdkToken: Required. This is the JWT sdk token obtained by making a call to the SDK token API. See section Configuring SDK with Tokens.
flowSteps: Required. This object is used to toggle individual screens on and off and set configurations inside the screens.
welcome: Optional. This toggles the welcome screen on or off. If omitted, this screen does not appear in the flow.
true,
false
captureDocument: Optional. This object contains configuration for the capture document screen. If docType and countryCode are not specified, a screen will appear allowing the user to choose these values. If omitted, this screen does not appear in the flow.
docType: Required if countryCode is specified.
OnfidoDocumentType:
PASSPORT,
DRIVING_LICENCE,
NATIONAL_IDENTITY_CARD,
RESIDENCE_PERMIT,
RESIDENCE_PERMIT,
VISA,
WORK_PERMIT,
GENERIC.
Note:
GENERIC document type doesn't offer an optimised capture experience for a desired document type.
countryCode: Required if docType is specified.
OnfidoCountryCode: Any ISO 3166-1 alpha-3 code. For example:
OnfidoCountryCode.USA.
captureFace: Optional. This object object containing options for capture face screen. If omitted, this screen does not appear in the flow.
type: Required if captureFace is specified.
OnfidoCaptureType:
PHOTO,
VIDEO.
userConsent: Optional. This step contains a screen to collect US end users' privacy consent for Onfido. It contains the consent language required when you offer your service to US users as well as links to Onfido's policies and terms of use. The user must click "Accept" to get past this step and continue with the flow. The content is available in English only, and is not translatable.
Note that this step does not automatically inform Onfido that the user has given their consent. At the end of the SDK flow, you still need to set the API parameter
privacy_notices_read_consent_given outside of the SDK flow when creating a check.
If you choose to disable this step, you must incorporate the required consent language and links to Onfido's policies and terms of use into your own application's flow before your user starts interacting with the Onfido SDK.
For more information about this step, and how to collect user consent, please visit Onfido Privacy Notices and Consent.
localisation: Optional. This object contains localisation configuration. See section Localization for the details.
config = {
sdkToken: “EXAMPLE-TOKEN-123”,
localisation: {
ios_strings_file_name: 'Localizable',
},
flowSteps: {
...
},
}
The response will include a
face section if
captureFace was specified,
document section if
captureDocument was specified, or both sections if thery were both requested in the config.
Example:
{
document: {
front: { id: "123-abc" },
back: { id: "345-def" }
},
face: {
id: "456-567",
variant: "VIDEO" // PHOTO or VIDEO
},
}
The SDK will reject the promise any time the Onfido SDK exits without a success. This includes cases where:
Example
{
code: "config_error",
message: "sdkToken is missing"
}
The SDK supports and maintains the following 6 languages:
However, you can add your own translations.
By default, custom localisation is enabled on Android. There is no configuration needed on React Native SDK to enable it. You could also provide custom translation for a locale that we don’t currently support, by having an additional XML strings file inside your resources folder for the desired locale. See Localisation section of Android SDK repo for the details.
You can also provide a custom translation for a locale that Onfido doesn't currently support. There is a simple configuration needed on the React Native SDK to enable custom localisation.
localisation: {
ios_strings_file_name: '<Your .strings file name in iOS app bundle>',
},
cd ios, and open your XCode workspace.
As the SDK is only responsible for capturing and uploading photos/videos, you would need to start a check on your backend server using the Onfido API.
All API requests must be made with an API token included in the request headers. You can find your API token (not to be mistaken with the mobile SDK token) inside your Onfido Dashboard.
Refer to the Authentication section in the API documentation for details. For testing, you should be using the sandbox, and not the live, token.
You will need to create a check by making a request to the create check endpoint, using the applicant id. If you are just verifying a document, you only have to include a document report as part of the check. On the other hand, if you are verifying a document and a face photo/live video, you will also have to include a facial similarity report with the corresponding values:
facial_similarity_photo for the photo option and
facial_similarity_video for the video option.
$ curl https://api.onfido.com/v3/checks \
-H 'Authorization: Token token=YOUR_API_TOKEN' \
-d 'applicant_id=YOUR_APPLICANT_ID' \
-d 'report_names=[document,facial_similarity_photo]'
Note: You can also submit the POST request in JSON format.
You will receive a response containing the check id instantly. As document and facial similarity reports do not always return actual results straightaway, you need to set up a webhook to get notified when the results are ready.
Finally, as you are testing with the sandbox token, please be aware that the results are pre-determined. You can learn more about sandbox responses here.
Note: If you're using API v2, please check out API v2 to v3 migration guide to understand which changes need to be applied before starting to use API v3.
You can customize the SDK by adding a
colors.json file to your project at the same level as your
node_modules directory. The file should contain a single json object with the desired keys and values. For example:
{
"onfidoPrimaryColor": "#FF0000",
"onfidoPrimaryButtonTextColor": "#008000",
"onfidoPrimaryButtonColorPressed": "#FFA500",
"onfidoAndroidStatusBarColor": "#A52A2A",
"onfidoAndroidToolBarColor": "#800080",
"onfidoIosSupportDarkMode": true
}
Below is a description of all available keys:
onfidoPrimaryColor: Defines the background color of views such as the document type icon, capture confirmation buttons, and back navigation button.
onfidoPrimaryButtonTextColor: Defines the text color of labels included in views such as capture confirmation buttons.
onfidoPrimaryButtonColorPressed: Defines the background color of capture confirmation buttons when pressed.
onfidoAndroidStatusBarColor: Android only. Defines the background color of the
Toolbar that guides the user through the flow.
onfidoAndroidToolBarColor: Android only. Defines the color of the status bar above the
Toolbar.
onfidoIosSupportDarkMode: iOS Only. Defines if Dark Mode will be supported on SDK screens. The value is true by default.
Once you've added the colors.json to your project, you should add colors.json file to your xcode project as bundle resource. You can create symbolic link (rather than copy paste) to prevent redundancy. You can check out SampleApp project to see example usage.
Then when running on an iOS device the values will be picked up dynamically at runtime. For Android devices to pick up the values you will need to run the following command at the same level of your
node_modules directory. This will also be run when running the
npm --prefix node_modules/@onfido/react-native-sdk/ run updateOnfido command.
$ npm --prefix node_modules/@onfido/react-native-sdk/ run updateColors
Once you are happy with your integration and are ready to go live, please contact client-support@onfido.com to obtain live versions of the API token and the mobile SDK token. You will have to replace the sandbox tokens in your code with the live tokens.
A few things to check before you go live:
Resolving dependency conflicts
Here are some helpful resources if you are experiencing dependency conflicts between this React Native SDK and other packages your app uses:
General advice
If you see issues, you can try removing
node_modules, build directories, and cache files. A good tool to help with this is react-native-clean-project
Below is a list of known differences in expected behavior between the Onfido Android and iOS SDKs this React Native SDK wraps:
passport uploaded through the iOS SDK will have the
side attribute set to
null, while those uploaded via Android will have
side as
front.
Please open an issue through GitHub. Please be as detailed as you can. Remember not to submit your token in the issue. Also check the closed issues to check whether it has been previously raised and answered.
If you have any issues that contain sensitive information please send us an email with the
ISSUE: at the start of the subject to react-native-sdk@onfido.com
Previous version of the SDK will be supported for a month after a new major version release. Note that when the support period has expired for an SDK version, no bug fixes will be provided, but the SDK will keep functioning (until further notice).
Copyright 2021 Onfido, Ltd. All rights reserved.
The Onfido React Native SDK is available under the MIT license.