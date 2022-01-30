openbase logo
@onehilltech/blueprint

by onehilltech
4.46.0 (see all)

solid framework for building APIs and backend services

npm
GitHub
CDN

Documentation
Popularity

Downloads/wk

462

GitHub Stars

103

Maintenance

Last Commit

20d ago

Contributors

3

Package

Dependencies

22

License

Apache-2.0

Type Definitions

Not Found

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

Blueprint

a solid framework for building APIs and backend services

Features

  • Bootstrap common functionality from configurations
  • Separation of concerns to maximize reuse of core business logic
  • Declarative approach to binding routes to controllers
  • Customize behavior and configuration based on execution environment
  • Encapsulate application logic into reusable components
  • Compose Blueprint applications from other Blueprint applications

Developer Resources

New Developer

Your first time using Blueprint? See our Getting Started guide.

Returning Developer

Are you a returning developer? Jump right to our Developer's Guide.

Next Steps

Interested in training classes? Contact us

