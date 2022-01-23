https://www.omnidoor.org

The CLI Tool for set up standard frontend project.

install

The latest LTS version of Node.js is recommended, or at least ensure node >= 10.13.0

Several options to get up and running:

Clone the repo: git@github.com:omni-door/cli.git

Install with npm: npm install @omni-door/cli -g

Install with Yarn: yarn global add @omni-door/cli

Initial project with npx: npx @omni-door/cli init

omni --help

Usage: index [command] [options] Options: -v, --version output the version number -h, --help output usage information Commands: init [options] [strategy] initialize your project, [strategy] could be stable(default) or latest dev [options] omni dev [-p <port>] [-H <host>] [-P <path>] start [options] omni start [-p <port>] [-H <host>] [-P <path>] new [options] [name] omni new [name] [-f | -c] [-P <path>] build [options] build your project according to the [omni.config.js]'s build field release [options] publish your project according to the [omni.config.js]'s release field

omni init

Initial your project by answer several questions

omni init

Initial your project with lastest denpendencies

omni init lastest

Initial your project without install dependencies

omni init -n

Initial your project according to some template

omni init -t [projectName]

or

omni init --react_entire [projectName]

options

Usage: omni init [strategy] [options] initialize your project, [strategy] could be stable(default) or latest Arguments: strategy stable or latest Options: -rb, --react_basic [name] create a basic React SPA project -rs, --react_standard [name] create a standard React SPA project -re, --vue_entire [name] create a most versatile React SPA project -vb, --vue_basic [name] create a basic Vue SPA project -vs, --vue_standard [name] create a standard Vue SPA project -ve, --vue_entire [name] create a most versatile Vue SPA project -rS, --react_ssr [name] create a React component library -rc, --react_components [name] create a React component library -vc, --vue_components [name] create a Vue component library -t, --toolkit [name] create a toolkit project -n, --no-install init project without install dependencies -P, --path <path> the workpath for init the project -h, --help output usage information

omni dev

options

Usage: omni dev [options] omni dev [-p <port>] [-H <host>] [-P <path>] Options: -p, --port <port> start the dev-server according to the specified port -H, --hostname <host> start the dev-server according to the specified hostname -P, --path <path> the workpath for start the dev-server -h, --help output usage information

omni start

options

Usage: omni start [options] omni start [-p <port>] [-H <host>] [-P <path>] Options: -p, --port <port> start the prod-server according to the specified port -H, --hostname <host> start the prod-server according to the specified hostname -P, --path <path> the workpath for start the prod-server -h, --help output usage information

omni new

options

Usage: omni new [name] [options] omni new [name] [-f | -c] [-P <path>] Arguments: name optional! The name of component. Options: -f, --function create a React-Function-Component -c, --class create a React-Class-Component -r, --render create a Vue-Render-Function -s, --single create a Vue-Single-File-Component -P, --path <path> the workpath for create component -h, --help display help for command

omni build

options

Usage: omni build [options] build your project according to the [omni.config.js]'s build field Options: -c, --config <path> specify the path of config file -n, --no-verify bypass all pre-check before building -P, --path <path> the workpath for build project -h, --help output usage information

omni release

options

Usage: omni release [options] publish your project according to the [omni.config.js]'s release field Options: -a, --automatic automatic iteration version -i, --ignore ignore automatic iteration version -m, --manual <version> manual iteration version -t, --tag <tag> the tag will add to npm-package -n, --no-verify bypass unit-test eslint and stylelint check -P, --path <path> the workpath for release project -h, --help output usage information

