Readme

🐸 @omni-door/cli

https://www.omnidoor.org

The CLI Tool for set up standard frontend project.

NPM downloads npm version node version Build Status codecov Commitizen friendly install size license

English | 简体中文

<omni.config.js> DETAILS

CHANGELOG

install

The latest LTS version of Node.js is recommended, or at least ensure node >= 10.13.0

Several options to get up and running:

  • Clone the repo: git@github.com:omni-door/cli.git

  • Install with npm: npm install @omni-door/cli -g

  • Install with Yarn: yarn global add @omni-door/cli

  • Initial project with npx: npx @omni-door/cli init

omni --help

  Usage: index [command] [options]

  Options:

    -v, --version   output the version number
    -h, --help      output usage information

  Commands:

    init [options] [strategy]  initialize your project, [strategy] could be stable(default) or latest
    dev [options]              omni dev [-p <port>] [-H <host>] [-P <path>]
    start [options]            omni start [-p <port>] [-H <host>] [-P <path>]
    new [options] [name]       omni new [name] [-f | -c] [-P <path>]
    build [options]            build your project according to the [omni.config.js]'s build field
    release [options]          publish your project according to the [omni.config.js]'s release field

omni init

Initial your project by answer several questions

omni init

Initial your project with lastest denpendencies

omni init lastest

Initial your project without install dependencies

omni init -n

Initial your project according to some template

omni init -t [projectName]

or

omni init --react_entire [projectName]

options

Usage: omni init [strategy] [options]

initialize your project, [strategy] could be stable(default) or latest

Arguments:

  strategy                 stable or latest

Options:
  -rb, --react_basic [name]       create a basic React SPA project
  -rs, --react_standard [name]    create a standard React SPA project
  -re, --vue_entire [name]        create a most versatile React SPA project
  -vb, --vue_basic [name]         create a basic Vue SPA project
  -vs, --vue_standard [name]      create a standard Vue SPA project
  -ve, --vue_entire [name]        create a most versatile Vue SPA project
  -rS, --react_ssr [name]         create a React component library
  -rc, --react_components [name]  create a React component library
  -vc, --vue_components [name]    create a Vue component library
  -t, --toolkit [name]            create a toolkit project
  -n, --no-install                init project without install dependencies
  -P, --path <path>               the workpath for init the project
  -h, --help                      output usage information

omni dev

options

Usage: omni dev [options]

omni dev [-p <port>] [-H <host>] [-P <path>]

Options:
  -p, --port <port>      start the dev-server according to the specified port
  -H, --hostname <host>  start the dev-server according to the specified hostname
  -P, --path <path>      the workpath for start the dev-server
  -h, --help             output usage information

omni start

options

Usage: omni start [options]

omni start [-p <port>] [-H <host>] [-P <path>]

Options:
  -p, --port <port>      start the prod-server according to the specified port
  -H, --hostname <host>  start the prod-server according to the specified hostname
  -P, --path <path>      the workpath for start the prod-server
  -h, --help             output usage information

omni new

options

Usage: omni new [name] [options]

omni new [name] [-f | -c] [-P <path>]

Arguments:

  name              optional! The name of component.

Options:
  -f, --function     create a React-Function-Component
  -c, --class        create a React-Class-Component
  -r, --render       create a Vue-Render-Function
  -s, --single       create a Vue-Single-File-Component
  -P, --path <path>  the workpath for create component
  -h, --help         display help for command

omni build

options

Usage: omni build [options]

build your project according to the [omni.config.js]'s build field

Options:
  -c, --config <path>  specify the path of config file
  -n, --no-verify      bypass all pre-check before building
  -P, --path <path>    the workpath for build project
  -h, --help           output usage information

omni release

options

Usage: omni release [options]

publish your project according to the [omni.config.js]'s release field

Options:
  -a, --automatic         automatic iteration version
  -i, --ignore            ignore automatic iteration version
  -m, --manual <version>  manual iteration version
  -t, --tag <tag>         the tag will add to npm-package
  -n, --no-verify         bypass unit-test eslint and stylelint check
  -P, --path <path>       the workpath for release project
  -h, --help              output usage information

API Docs

click here

License

Copyright (c) 2019 Bobby.li

Released under the MIT License

