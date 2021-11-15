English | 简体中文
Omiu - Cross-Frameworks and Cross-Themes UI Components powered by Omi
Define cross-frameworks button element with typescript:
import { tag, WeElement, h, extractClass } from 'omi'
import * as css from './index.scss'
interface Props {
size?: 'medium' | 'small' | 'mini',
type?: 'primary' | 'success' | 'warning' | 'danger' | 'info' | 'text'
plain?: boolean,
round?: boolean,
circle?: boolean,
loading?: boolean,
disabled?: boolean,
icon?: string,
autofocus?: boolean,
nativeType?: 'button' | 'submit' | 'reset',
block?: boolean
text?: string
}
@tag('o-button')
export default class Button extends WeElement<Props>{
static css = css
static defaultProps = {
plain: false,
round: false,
circle: false,
loading: false,
disabled: false,
autofocus: false,
nativeType: 'button',
block: false
}
static propTypes = {
size: String,
type: String,
plain: Boolean,
round: Boolean,
circle: Boolean,
loading: Boolean,
disabled: Boolean,
icon: String,
autofocus: Boolean,
nativeType: String,
block: Boolean,
text: String
}
render(props) {
return <button disabled={props.disabled} {...extractClass(props, 'o-button', {
['o-button-' + props.type]: props.type,
['o-button-' + props.size]: props.size,
'is-plain': props.plain,
'is-round': props.round,
'is-circle': props.circle,
'is-disabled': props.disabled,
'is-block': props.block
})} type={props.nativeType} >
{props.loading && <i class='icon-loading'></i>}
{props.text}
<slot></slot>
</button>
}
}
$ npm i omi-cli -g # install cli
$ omi init my-app # init project
$ cd my-app
$ npm start # develop
$ npm run build # release
npx omi-cli init my-appis also supported(npm v5.2.0+).
$ npm i omi-cli -g # install cli
$ omi init-component my-component # init project
$ cd my-app
$ npm start # develop
$ npm run build # release
npx omi-cli init-component my-componentis also supported(npm v5.2.0+).
|Project
|Description
|omi-docs and codepen
|Omi official documents
|omi-router
|Omi official router in 1KB js
|omi-cli
|Project scaffolding. → Base Templates
|CEE
|Fork from custom-elements-everywhere
|Project
|Description
|omi-snake & → Touch the demo
|The Snake-Eating Game Based on MVP Architecture Written by Omi
|omi-kbone-snake
|omi-kbone 写的 MVP 架构的跨端贪吃蛇游戏，支持小程序和 H5
|Preact-snake
|The Snake-Eating Game Based on MVP Architecture Written by Preact + Preact-CSS + Omis
|[P]react-snake
|The Snake-Eating Game Based on MVP Architecture Written by React/Preact
|omix-snake
|小程序贪吃蛇
|Project
|Description
|omi-piano
|Build piano with Omi and Omi Snippets, Enjoy now!
|omi-devtools
|Browser DevTools extension
|omi-chart
|Simple HTML5 Charts using chart-x tag.
|md2site
|Static Site Generator with markdown powered by Omio.
|omi-30-seconds
|Useful Omi snippets that you can understand in 30 seconds.
|omi-canvas
|Perfect fusion of web components, jsx and canvas.
|omi-swiper
|Omi + Swiper
|omi-vscode
|VSCode extension for omi, Install now!
|omi-ex
|Omi.js extension(TypeScript)
|omi-transform
|Omi / css3transform integration. Made css3 transform super easy in your Omi project.
|omi-finger
|Support touch and gesture events in your Omi project.
|omi-touch
|Smooth scrolling, rotation, pull to refresh and any motion for the web.
|omi-native
|Render web components to native
|omi-i18n
|Internationalization solution for omi.js using i18next ecosystem
|omie
|Build cross platform desktop apps with Omi.js and Electron.js
|omi-cv
|Create a front-end engineer curriculum vitae, Get Started!
|Soo
|Has same API as omi but is great alternative if you want to create custom elements without JSX, virtual DOM and store
Compare TodoApp by Omi and React, Omi and React rendering DOM structure:
|Omi
|React
Omi uses Shadow DOM or Light DOM based style isolation and semantic structure.
|Title Name
|Other language
|Related
|Web Components bookmarks
|Snake-Eating Game Making with Web Components of Omi and MVP Architecture
|Constructable Stylesheets: seamless reusable styles
|Web Components specifications
|Web Components in a Nutshell
|Using Web Components with React in 2019
|Using Web Components in React
|Styling We Components Using A Shared Style Sheet
|Developer Tools support for Web Components in Firefox 63
|Develop W3C Web Components with WebAssembly
|60FPS Animation In Omi
|简体中文 한국어
|Render Web Components To Native
|简体中文 한국어
|Shadow Dom In Depth
|简体中文
|Part Theme Explainer
|求翻译
|Web Components MDN
|简体中文
|Web Components Google
|Web Components Org
|Web Components: the Right Way
|Proxy MDN
|简体中文 한국어
|CSS Variables
|简体中文 한국어
|CSS Shadow Parts
|Platform HTML5
|Using requestIdleCallback
|简体中文
|A polyfill
|The Power Of Web Components
|简体中文
|ShadowRoot
|简体中文
|Template Type
|Command
|Describe
|Base Template
omi init my-app
|Basic omi project template.
|Kbone Template
omi init-kbone my-app
|Developing mini program or web using omi.
Define a custom element by extending
WeElement base class:
import { define, WeElement } from 'omi'
define('hello-element', class extends WeElement {
onClick = evt => {
// trigger CustomEvent
this.fire('Abc', { name: 'dntzhang', age: 12 })
evt.stopPropagation()
}
//If you need to use <hello-element></hello-element> directly in html, you must declare propTypes
static propTypes = {
msg: String
}
static css = `
div {
color: red;
cursor: pointer;
}`
render(props) {
return (
<div onClick={this.onClick}>
Hello {props.msg}
<div>Click Me!</div>
</div>
)
}
})
Using
hello-element:
import { define, render, WeElement } from 'omi'
import './hello-element'
define('my-app', class extends WeElement {
data = { abc: 'abc' }
// define CustomEvent Handler
onAbc = evt => {
// get evt data by evt.detail
this.data.abc = ' by ' + evt.detail.name
this.update()
}
static css = `
div{
color: green;
}`
render(props) {
return (
<div>
Hello {this.data.abc}
<hello-element
onAbc={this.onAbc}
msg="WeElement"
/>
</div>
)
}
})
render(<my-app name="Omi v4.0" />, 'body')
Tell Babel to transform JSX into
Omi.h() call:
{
"presets": ["env", "omi"]
}
The following two NPM packages need to be installed to support the above configuration:
"babel-preset-env": "^1.6.0",
"babel-preset-omi": "^0.1.1",
If you use babel7, you can also use the following packages and configuration:
npm install --save-dev @babel/preset-env
npm install --save-dev @babel/preset-react
{
"presets": [
"@babel/preset-env",
[
"@babel/preset-react",
{
"pragma": "Omi.h",
"pragmaFrag": "Omi.h.f"
}
]
]
}
If you don't want to write CSS in JS, you can use to-string-loader of webpack. For example, the following configuration:
{
test: /[\\|\/]_[\S]*\.css$/,
use: [
'to-string-loader',
'css-loader'
]
}
If your CSS file starts with "
_", CSS will use
to-string-loader, such as:
import { tag, WeElement render } from 'omi'
define('my-app', class extends WeElement {
css = require('./_index.css')
...
...
...
You can also forget the tedious configuration and use omi-cli directly, no need to configure anything.
import { h, WeElement, tag, classNames } from 'omi';
import * as styles from './_index.less';
interface ButtonProps {
href?: string,
disabled?: boolean,
type?: 'default' | 'primary' | 'danger',
htmltype?: 'submit' | 'button' | 'reset',
onClick?: (e: any) => void
}
const TAG = 'o-button'
declare global {
namespace JSX {
interface IntrinsicElements {
[TAG]: Omi.Props & ButtonProps
}
}
}
@tag(TAG)
export default class oButton extends WeElement<ButtonProps> {
...
...
...
|Lifecycle method
|When it gets called
install
|before the component gets mounted to the DOM
installed
|after the component gets mounted to the DOM
uninstall
|prior to removal from the DOM
beforeUpdate
|before update
updated
|after update
beforeRender
|before
render()
receiveProps
|parent element re-render will trigger it,
return false will prevent update action
console.log(Omi.elements)
Omi works in the latest two versions of all major browsers: Safari 10+, IE 11+, and the evergreen Chrome, Firefox, and Edge.
<script src="https://unpkg.com/@webcomponents/webcomponentsjs@2.0.0/webcomponents-bundle.js"></script>
Build a example:
npm start example_name
Build omi:
npm run build
Unit testing
npm run test
Any form of contribution is welcome. The above contributors have been officially released by Tencent.
We very much welcome developers to contribute to Tencent's open source, and we will also give them incentives to acknowledge and thank them. Here we provide an official description of Tencent's open source contribution. Specific contribution rules for each project are formulated by the project team. Developers can choose the appropriate project and participate according to the corresponding rules. The Tencent Project Management Committee will report regularly to qualified contributors and awards will be issued by the official contact.
Please contact us for any questions.
MIT © Tencent