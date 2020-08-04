|Statements
|Branches
|Functions
|Lines
|Build Status
Global Installation
npm i -g @olavoparno/jest-badges-readme
Local Installation
npm i @olavoparno/jest-badges-readme --save-dev
It may be set inside your Jest config within
package.json or inside your jest config file i.e.
jest.config.js or
jestconfig.json
"coverageReporters": [
"json-summary",
"lcov"
]
Have a README-template.md file created with the following template (please do feel free to change its presentation structure, e.g. in a table or not)
| Statements | Branches | Functions | Lines |
| -----------|----------|-----------|-------|
| ![Statements](#statements# "Make me better!") | ![Branches](#branches# "Make me better!") | ![Functions](#functions# "Make me better!") | ![Lines](#lines# "Make me better!") |
Call if from your terminal or from your NPM/YARN Scripts
For locally installed library
"make-badges": "node_modules/.bin/jest-badges-readme"
For globally installed library
"make-badges": "npm run jest-badges-readme"
You may also provide a different coverage folder path passed as arguments
"make-badges": "npm run jest-badges-readme --coverageDir='./my-custom-coverage-folder'"
And finally via the very terminal
jest-badges-readme --coverageDir='./my-custom-coverage-folder'
Open up your README-template.md and add 4 markers inside it for each Jest coverage item respectively. These markers must be as follows:
"prebuild": "echo nok > .buildstatus",
"postbuild": "echo ok > .buildstatus"
| Statements | Branches | Functions | Lines | Build Status |
| -----------|----------|-----------|-------| ------------ |
| ![Statements](#statements# "Make me better!") | ![Branches](#branches# "Make me better!") | ![Functions](#functions# "Make me better!") | ![Lines](#lines# "Make me better!") | ![BuildStatus](#buildstatus# "Building Status") |
precommit script to your package.json
Install Husky
npm install --save-dev husky
Add your precommit script
"husky": {
"hooks": {
"pre-commit": "jest && node_modules/.bin/jest-badges-readme && git add 'README.md'"
}
}
Git Commit and Push. Just use your workflow as usual. If your tests fail, no commit. If they pass, update the README.md and add the file to the commit. Nice!
The purpose of this library is to motivate developers to constantly write a solid documentation and testing. A complete and nice looking documentation is key to a successful development and code maintainability. Please feel free to open any issues you might come up with and to submit your own PRs. There is not a contributing guide yet
Thanks goes to these wonderful people (emoji key):
|
Olavo Parno
🤔 💻 ⚠️
|
nothingismagick
🤔 🐛 🖋
|
Dave Fisher
🐛
|
Martin Zagora
🤔 🐛
This project follows the all-contributors specification. Contributions of any kind welcome!
Jest Badges Readme is MIT licensed.