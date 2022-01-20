Full, scoped and component-friendly CSS support for JSX (rendered on the server or the client).
Code and docs are for v3 which we highly recommend you to try. Looking for styled-jsx v2? Switch to the v2 branch.
For an overview about the features and tradeoffs of styled-jsx you may want to take a look at this presentation.
Firstly, install the package:
npm install --save styled-jsx
Next, add
styled-jsx/babel to
plugins in your babel configuration:
{
"plugins": [
"styled-jsx/babel"
]
}
Now add
<style jsx> to your code and fill it with CSS:
export default () => (
<div>
<p>only this paragraph will get the style :)</p>
{ /* you can include <Component />s here that include
other <p>s that don't get unexpected styles! */ }
<style jsx>{`
p {
color: red;
}
`}</style>
</div>
)
The following are optional settings for the babel plugin.
optimizeForSpeed
Blazing fast and optimized CSS rules injection system based on the CSSOM APIs.
{
"plugins": [
["styled-jsx/babel", { "optimizeForSpeed": true }]
]
}
When in production* this mode is automatically enabled.
Beware that when using this option source maps cannot be generated and styles cannot be edited via the devtools.
*
process.env.NODE_ENV === 'production'
sourceMaps
Generates source maps (default:
false)
vendorPrefixes
Turn on/off automatic vendor prefixing (default:
true)
The example above transpiles to the following:
import _JSXStyle from 'styled-jsx/style'
export default () => (
<div className="jsx-123">
<p className="jsx-123">only this paragraph will get the style :)</p>
<_JSXStyle styleId="123" css={`p.jsx-123 {color: red;}`} />
</div>
)
Unique classnames give us style encapsulation and
_JSXStyle is heavily optimized for:
Notice that the outer
<div> from the example above also gets a
jsx-123 classname. We do this so that
you can target the "root" element, in the same manner that
:host works with Shadow DOM.
If you want to target only the host, we suggest you use a class:
export default () => (
<div className="root">
<style jsx>{`
.root {
color: green;
}
`}</style>
</div>
)
To skip scoping entirely, you can make the global-ness of your styles explicit by adding global.
export default () => (
<div>
<style jsx global>{`
body {
background: red
}
`}</style>
</div>
)
The advantage of using this over
<style> is twofold: no need
to use
dangerouslySetInnerHTML to avoid escaping issues with CSS
and take advantage of
styled-jsx's de-duping system to avoid
the global styles being inserted multiple times.
Sometimes it's useful to skip selectors scoping. In order to get a one-off global selector we support
:global(), inspired by css-modules.
This is very useful in order to, for example, generate a global class that
you can pass to 3rd-party components. For example, to style
react-select which supports passing a custom class via
optionClassName:
import Select from 'react-select'
export default () => (
<div>
<Select optionClassName="react-select" />
<style jsx>{`
/* "div" will be prefixed, but ".react-select" won't */
div :global(.react-select) {
color: red
}
`}</style>
</div>
)
To make a component's visual representation customizable from the outside world there are three options.
Any value that comes from the component's
render method scope is treated as dynamic. This makes it possible to use
props and
state for example.
const Button = (props) => (
<button>
{ props.children }
<style jsx>{`
button {
padding: ${ 'large' in props ? '50' : '20' }px;
background: ${props.theme.background};
color: #999;
display: inline-block;
font-size: 1em;
}
`}</style>
</button>
)
New styles' injection is optimized to perform well at runtime.
That said when your CSS is mostly static we recommend to split it up in static and dynamic styles and use two separate
style tags so that, when changing, only the dynamic parts are recomputed/rendered.
const Button = (props) => (
<button>
{ props.children }
<style jsx>{`
button {
color: #999;
display: inline-block;
font-size: 2em;
}
`}</style>
<style jsx>{`
button {
padding: ${ 'large' in props ? '50' : '20' }px;
background: ${props.theme.background};
}
`}</style>
</button>
)
className toggling
The second option is to pass properties that toggle class names.
const Button = (props) => (
<button className={ 'large' in props && 'large' }>
{ props.children }
<style jsx>{`
button {
padding: 20px;
background: #eee;
color: #999
}
.large {
padding: 50px
}
`}</style>
</button>
)
Then you would use this component as either
<Button>Hi</Button> or
<Button large>Big</Button>.
style
*best for animations
Imagine that you wanted to make the padding in the button above completely customizable. You can override the CSS you configure via inline-styles:
const Button = ({ padding, children }) => (
<button style={{ padding }}>
{ children }
<style jsx>{`
button {
padding: 20px;
background: #eee;
color: #999
}
`}</style>
</button>
)
In this example, the padding defaults to the one set in
<style> (
20), but the user can pass a custom one via
<Button padding={30}>.
It is possible to use constants like so:
import { colors, spacing } from '../theme'
import { invertColor } from '../theme/utils'
const Button = ({ children }) => (
<button>
{ children }
<style jsx>{`
button {
padding: ${ spacing.medium };
background: ${ colors.primary };
color: ${ invertColor(colors.primary) };
}
`}</style>
</button>
)
Please keep in mind that constants defined outside of the component scope are treated as static styles.
styled-jsx/server
The main export flushes your styles to an array of
React.Element:
import React from 'react'
import ReactDOM from 'react-dom/server'
import flush from 'styled-jsx/server'
import App from './app'
export default (req, res) => {
const app = ReactDOM.renderToString(<App />)
const styles = flush()
const html = ReactDOM.renderToStaticMarkup(<html>
<head>{ styles }</head>
<body>
<div id="root" dangerouslySetInnerHTML={{__html: app}} />
</body>
</html>)
res.end('<!doctype html>' + html)
}
We also expose
flushToHTML to return generated HTML:
import React from 'react'
import ReactDOM from 'react-dom/server'
import { flushToHTML } from 'styled-jsx/server'
import App from './app'
export default (req, res) => {
const app = ReactDOM.renderToString(<App />)
const styles = flushToHTML()
const html = `<!doctype html>
<html>
<head>${styles}</head>
<body>
<div id="root">${app}</div>
</body>
</html>`
res.end(html)
}
It's paramount that you use one of these two functions so that the generated styles can be diffed when the client loads and duplicate styles are avoided.
In styled-jsx styles can be defined outside of the component's render method or in separate JavaScript modules using the
styled-jsx/css library.
styled-jsx/css exports three tags that can be used to tag your styles:
css, the default export, to define scoped styles.
css.global to define global styles.
css.resolve to define scoped styles that resolve to the scoped
className and a
styles element.
In an external file:
/* styles.js */
import css from 'styled-jsx/css'
// Scoped styles
export const button = css`button { color: hotpink; }`
// Global styles
export const body = css.global`body { margin: 0; }`
// Resolved styles
export const link = css.resolve`a { color: green; }`
// link.className -> scoped className to apply to `a` elements e.g. jsx-123
// link.styles -> styles element to render inside of your component
// Works also with default exports
export default css`div { color: green; }`
You can then import and use those styles:
import styles, { button, body } from './styles'
export default () => (
<div>
<button>styled-jsx</button>
<style jsx>{styles}</style>
<style jsx>{button}</style>
<style jsx global>{body}</style>
</div>
)
N.B. All the tags except for
resolve don't support dynamic styles.
resolve and
global can also be imported individually:
import { resolve } from 'styled-jsx/css'
import { global } from 'styled-jsx/css'
If you use Prettier we recommend you to use the default
css export syntax since the tool doesn't support named imports.
The
css tag from
styled-jsx/css can be also used to define styles in your components files but outside of the component itself. This might help with keeping
render methods smaller.
import css from 'styled-jsx/css'
export default () => (
<div>
<button>styled-jsx</button>
<style jsx>{button}</style>
</div>
)
const button = css`button { color: hotpink; }`
Like in externals styles
css doesn't work with dynamic styles. If you have dynamic parts you might want to place them inline inside of your component using a regular
<style jsx> element.
resolve tag
The
resolve tag from
styled-jsx/css can be used when you need to scope some CSS and want back the generated scoped
className and
styles. This is usually the case when you want to style nested components from the parent.
import React from 'react'
import Link from 'some-library'
import css from 'styled-jsx/css'
const { className, styles } = css.resolve`
a { color: green }
`
export default () => (
<div>
{/* use the className */}
<Link className={className}>About</Link>
{/* render the styles for it */}
{styles}
<style jsx>{`div { border: 5px solid green }`}</style>
</div>
)
The
resolve tag also supports dynamic styles:
import React from 'react'
import css from 'styled-jsx/css'
function getLinkStyles(color) {
return css.resolve`
a { color: ${color} }
`
}
export default (props) => {
const { className, styles } = getLinkStyles(props.theme.color)
return (
<div>
<Link className={className}>About</Link>
{styles}
</div>
)
}
resolve as a babel macro
The
resolve tag can be used as a Babel macro thanks to the
babel-plugin-macros system.
npm i --save styled-jsx
npm i --save-dev babel-plugin-macros
Next add
babel-plugin-macros to your babel configuration:
{
"plugins": [
"babel-plugin-macros"
]
}
You can then start to use
resolve by importing it from
styled-jsx/macro.
import css, { resolve } from 'styled-jsx/macro'
const stylesInfo = css.resolve`a { color: green; }`
const stylesInfo2 = resolve`a { color: green; }`
Create React App comes with
babel-plugin-macros pre-installed so you just need to install
styled-jsx and you can start to use `resolve right away.
Styles can be preprocessed via plugins.
Plugins are regular JavaScript modules that export a simple function with the following signature:
(css: string, options: Object) => string
Basically they accept a CSS string in input, optionally modify it and finally return it.
Plugins make it possible to use popular preprocessors like SASS, Less, Stylus, PostCSS or apply custom transformations to the styles at compile time.
To register a plugin add an option
plugins for
styled-jsx/babel to your
.babelrc.
plugins must be an array of module names or full paths for local plugins.
{
"plugins": [
[
"styled-jsx/babel",
{ "plugins": ["my-styled-jsx-plugin-package", "/full/path/to/local/plugin"] }
]
]
}
{
"presets": [
[
"next/babel",
{
"styled-jsx": {
"plugins": [
"styled-jsx-plugin-postcss"
]
}
}
]
]
}
This is a fairly new feature so make sure that you using a version of Next.js that supports passing options to
styled-jsx.
Plugins are applied in definition order left to right before styles are scoped.
In order to resolve local plugins paths you can use NodeJS' require.resolve.
N.B. when applying the plugins styled-jsx replaces template literals expressions with placeholders because otherwise CSS parsers would get invalid CSS E.g.
/* `ExprNumber` is a number */
%%styled-jsx-placeholder-ExprNumber%%
Plugins won't transform expressions (eg. dynamic styles).
When publishing a plugin you may want to add the keywords:
styled-jsx and
styled-jsx-plugin.
We also encourage you to use the following naming convention for your plugins:
styled-jsx-plugin-<your-plugin-name>
Users can set plugin options by registering a plugin as an array that contains the plugin path and an options object.
{
"plugins": [
[
"styled-jsx/babel",
{
"plugins": [
["my-styled-jsx-plugin-package", { "exampleOption": true }]
],
"sourceMaps": true
}
]
]
}
Each plugin receives a
options object as second argument which contains
the babel and user options:
(css, options) => { /* ... */ }
The
options object has the following shape:
{
// user options go here
// eg. exampleOption: true
// babel options
babel: {
sourceMaps: boolean,
vendorPrefixes: boolean,
isGlobal: boolean,
filename: ?string, // defined only when the filename option is passed to Babel, such as when using Babel CLI or Webpack
location: { // the original location of the CSS block in the JavaScript file
start: {
line: number,
column: number,
},
end: {
line: number,
column: number,
}
}
}
}
The following plugins are proof of concepts/sample:
jsx prop on <style> tag
If you get this warning it means that your styles were not compiled by styled-jsx.
Please take a look at your setup and make sure that everything is correct and that the styled-jsx transformation is ran by Babel.
No, this feature is not supported. However we support React Fragments, which are available in React
16.2.0 and above.
const StyledImage = ({ src, alt = '' }) => (
<React.Fragment>
<img src={src} alt={alt} />
<style jsx>{`img { max-width: 100% }`}</style>
</React.Fragment>
)
When the component accepts a
className (or ad-hoc) prop as a way to allow customizations then you can use the
resolve tag from
styled-jsx/css.
When the component doesn't accept any
className or doesn't expose any API to customize the component, then you only option is to use
:global() styles:
export default () => (
<div>
<ExternalComponent />
<style jsx>{`
/* "div" will be prefixed, but ".nested-element" won't */
div > :global(.nested-element) {
color: red
}
`}</style>
</div>
)
There's an article explaining how to bundle React components with Rollup and styled-jsx as an external dependency.
When working with template literals a common drawback is missing syntax highlighting. The following editors currently have support for highlighting CSS inside
<style jsx> elements.
If you have a solution for an editor not on the list please open a PR and let us now.
The
language-babel package for the Atom editor has an option to extend the grammar for JavaScript tagged template literals.
After installing the package add the code below to the appropriate settings entry. In a few moments you should be blessed with proper CSS syntax highlighting. (source)
"(?<=<style jsx>{)|(?<=<style jsx global>{)":source.css.styled
The IDE let you inject any language in place with Inject language or reference in an Intention Actions (default alt+enter). Simply perform the action in the string template and select CSS. You get full CSS highlighting and autocompletion and it will last until you close the IDE.
Additionally you can use language injection comments to enable all the IDE language features indefinitely using the language comment style:
import { colors, spacing } from '../theme'
import { invertColor } from '../theme/utils'
const Button = ({ children }) => (
<button>
{ children }
{ /*language=CSS*/ }
<style jsx>{`
button {
padding: ${ spacing.medium };
background: ${ colors.primary };
color: ${ invertColor(colors.primary) };
}
`}</style>
</button>
)
If you're using Emmet you can add the following snippet to
~/emmet/snippets-styledjsx.json This will allow you to expand
style-jsx to a styled-jsx block.
{
"html": {
"snippets": {
"style-jsx": "<style jsx>{`\n\t$1\n`}</style>"
}
}
}
Launch VS Code Quick Open (⌘+P), paste the following command, and press enter.
ext install vscode-styled-jsx
Launch VS Code Quick Open (⌘+P), paste the following command, and press enter.
ext install vscode-styled-jsx-languageserver
Install vim-styled-jsx with your plugin manager of choice.
If you're using
eslint-plugin-import, the
css import will generate errors, being that it's a "magic" import (not listed in package.json). To avoid these, simply add the following line to your eslint configuration:
"settings": {"import/core-modules": ["styled-jsx/css"] }
murmurhash2 (minimal and fast hashing) and an efficient style injection logic.