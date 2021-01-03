A package.json file scrubber for the truly insane.
It will re-write your package.json file as follows:
It will warn you if any of these are missing:
Maintain current indentation, End of Line, and Final New Line, or set them to your configured value (see configuration).
Oh, and it will tolerate improperly quoted and comma'd JSON thanks to ALCE.
Oh, and can do same if you pass it a
bower.json file or whatnot.
Oh, and it will exit with
0 when already fixed or with
1 otherwise (so combined with
--dryRun flag it can be used as CI check)
npm i -g fixpack
fixpack
npm i cool_package --save && fixpack
It's configurable. You can create a
.fixpackrc file in your project or anywhere up the tree to your
$HOME directory. Or overwrite options via CLI arguments.
Uses the rc module to do this. So you can pass all these as CLI args too.
The available options and their defaults shown below:
{
// will put these first in this order if present
sortToTop: [
'name',
'description',
'version',
'author'
],
// will error if these not present
required: [
'name',
'version'
],
// will warn if these not present
warn: [
'description',
'author',
'repository',
'keywords',
'main',
'bugs',
'homepage',
'license'
],
// if `private: true` in package.json will use the next two lists instead
requiredOnPrivate: [],
warnOnPrivate: ['name', 'version', 'description', 'main'],
// sub items to sort by default
sortedSubItems: [
'dependencies',
'devDependencies',
'jshintConfig',
'scripts',
'keywords'
],
// if you set quiet to true it won't do output anything to the console
quiet: false,
// files to scrub
files: ['package.json'],
// Will not fix file, only inform if is fixed
dryRun: false,
// Will set all deps to '*'
// this may be useful because then you can
// run npm update --save && npm update --save-dev
// to install latest stable releases of everything.
wipe: false,
// Sets the expected indentation. If number, is number of spaces,
// otherwise can be string to use as indentation (like a tab).
// if undefined/null (default), indentation is detected from file and preserved.
indent: null,
// Sets line endings to be either "LF" or "CRLF"
// if undefined/null (default), newLine is detected from file and preserved.
newLine: null,
// Boolean if there should be an empty line at the end of the file.
// if undefined/null (default), finalNewLine is detected from file and preserved.
finalNewLine: null
}
false removal issue.
wipe option that sets all dep versions to
* for easier bulk updating.
optionalDependencies to auto sorted
peerDependencies to default sorted keys.
.fixpackrc file using rc module.
This embarrassing display of insanity, type-A-ness, and OCD brought to you by @HenrikJoreteg.
MIT