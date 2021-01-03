fixpack

A package.json file scrubber for the truly insane.

It will re-write your package.json file as follows:

name first

description second

version third

author fourth

all other keys in alphabetical order

dependencies and devDependencies sorted alphabetically

newline at the end of the file

It will warn you if any of these are missing:

description

author

repository

keywords

main

bugs

homepage

license

Maintain current indentation, End of Line, and Final New Line, or set them to your configured value (see configuration).

Oh, and it will tolerate improperly quoted and comma'd JSON thanks to ALCE.

Oh, and can do same if you pass it a bower.json file or whatnot.

Oh, and it will exit with 0 when already fixed or with 1 otherwise (so combined with --dryRun flag it can be used as CI check)

Usage

install it globally

npm i -g fixpack

run it in the same directory as your package.json, that's it.

fixpack

What you might do if you're clever

npm i cool_package --save && fixpack

Configuration

It's configurable. You can create a .fixpackrc file in your project or anywhere up the tree to your $HOME directory. Or overwrite options via CLI arguments.

Uses the rc module to do this. So you can pass all these as CLI args too.

The available options and their defaults shown below:

{ sortToTop : [ 'name' , 'description' , 'version' , 'author' ], required : [ 'name' , 'version' ], warn : [ 'description' , 'author' , 'repository' , 'keywords' , 'main' , 'bugs' , 'homepage' , 'license' ], requiredOnPrivate : [], warnOnPrivate : [ 'name' , 'version' , 'description' , 'main' ], sortedSubItems : [ 'dependencies' , 'devDependencies' , 'jshintConfig' , 'scripts' , 'keywords' ], quiet : false , files : [ 'package.json' ], dryRun : false , wipe : false , indent : null , newLine : null , finalNewLine : null }

Changelog

3.0.6 - Fix false removal issue.

removal issue. 3.0.5 - Fix coloration of warnings

3.0.4 - OS specific EOL

3.0.3 - updates to remove NSP warnings in deps.

2.3.0 - add wipe option that sets all dep versions to * for easier bulk updating.

option that sets all dep versions to for easier bulk updating. 2.2.0 - add optionalDependencies to auto sorted

to auto sorted 2.1.0 - switched to standard style. Add peerDependencies to default sorted keys.

to default sorted keys. 2.0.1 - don't error on missing bower file by default.

2.0.0 - configurable via .fixpackrc file using rc module.

file using rc module. x.x.x - unknown miscellaneous madness and poor version tracking

0.0.2 diff - EOF newline

0.0.1 - initial release

Credits

This embarrassing display of insanity, type-A-ness, and OCD brought to you by @HenrikJoreteg.

License

MIT