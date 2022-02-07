Fast and easy installation of Okta's OIDC SDKs
This project is a Schematics implementation that allows you to easily integrate Okta into your Angular, React, Vue, Ionic, React Native, and Express projects.
This library currently supports:
Prerequisites: Node.js.
First, create an empty project with Angular CLI. You must add Angular routing for this schematic to work.
npm i -g @angular/cli
ng new secure-angular --routing
cd secure-angular
okta register to create an account, followed by
okta apps create.
http://localhost:4200/callback for the Redirect URI.
In your
secure-angular project, add
@oktadev/schematics:
ng add @oktadev/schematics
Use the values that the Okta CLI provides for the issuer and client ID when prompted.
Run
npm start, open
http://localhost:4200 in your browser, and sign in. 🥳
See the Okta Angular SDK for more information.
You can also use the Okta Admin Console:
http://localhost:4200/callback as a Login redirect URI and
http://localhost:4200 as a Logout redirect URI.
http://localhost:4200 as a Trusted Origin and click Save.
First, create an empty project with Angular CLI. You must add Angular routing for this schematic to work.
npm i -g @angular/cli
ng new secure-angular --routing
cd secure-angular
auth0 login to register your account, followed by
auth0 apps create.
http://localhost:4200/home for the Callback URLs.
http://localhost:4200 for the rest of the URLs.
In your
secure-angular project, add
@oktadev/schematics with the
--auth0 flag:
ng add @oktadev/schematics --auth0
Use the values that the Auth0 CLI provides for the issuer and client ID when prompted.
Run
npm start, open
http://localhost:4200 in your browser, and sign in. 🤩
See the Auth0 Angular SDK for more information.
You can also use the Auth0 Console:
http://localhost:4200/home as an Allowed Callback URL and
http://localhost:4200 as a Logout URL.
http://localhost:4200 as an Allowed Origin and click Save Changes at the bottom.
Create a new project with Create React App.
npx create-react-app secure-react
cd secure-react
If you'd like to use TypeScript, add the
--template typescript flag.
npx create-react-app secure-react --template typescript
cd secure-react
okta register to create an account, followed by
okta apps create
http://localhost:3000/callback for the Redirect URI
Install the Schematics CLI globally.
npm install -g @angular-devkit/schematics-cli
Then install and run the
add-auth schematic in your
secure-react project.
npm i -D @oktadev/schematics
schematics @oktadev/schematics:add-auth
Use the values that the Okta CLI provides for the issuer and client ID when prompted.
Run
npm start, open
http://localhost:3000 in your browser, and sign in. 🎉
See the Okta React SDK for more information.
You can also use the Okta Admin Console:
http://localhost:3000/callback as a Login redirect URI and
http://localhost:3000 as a Logout redirect URI.
http://localhost:3000 as a Trusted Origin and click Save.
Create a new project with Vue CLI. You must add routing for this schematic to work. If you specify TypeScript, a
src/router/index.ts will be used.
npm i -g @vue/cli
vue create secure-vue
cd secure-vue
okta register to create an account, followed by
okta apps create
http://localhost:8080/callback for the Redirect URI
Install the Schematics CLI globally.
npm install -g @angular-devkit/schematics-cli
Then install and run the
add-auth schematic in your
secure-vue project.
npm i -D @oktadev/schematics
schematics @oktadev/schematics:add-auth
Use the values that the Okta CLI provides for the issuer and client ID when prompted.
Run
npm run serve, open
http://localhost:8080 in your browser, and sign in. 💥
See the Okta Vue SDK for more information.
You can also use the Okta Admin Console:
http://localhost:8080/callback as a Login redirect URI and
http://localhost:8080 as a Logout redirect URI.
http://localhost:8080 as a Trusted Origin and click Save.
Create a new Ionic + Angular project with Ionic CLI. You must use the
tabs layout for everything to work currently.
npm install -g @ionic/cli
ionic start secure-ionic tabs --type=angular --no-interactive
cd secure-ionic
You will need an
issuer and a
clientId to begin. You can obtain those from Okta by completing the following steps.
NOTE: OIDC Login for Ionic is possible thanks to the excellent Ionic AppAuth project and its examples. This integration is not Okta-specific and should work with any identity provider that supports PKCE for browser and mobile apps.
okta register to create an account, followed by
okta apps create
[com.okta.dev-133337:/callback,http://localhost:8100/callback] for the Login redirect URIs (where
dev-133337.okta.com is your Okta domain)
[com.okta.dev-133337:/logout,http://localhost:8100/logout] for the Logout redirect URIs
In your
secure-ionic project, add
@oktadev/schematics:
ng add @oktadev/schematics
Use the values that the Okta CLI provides for the issuer and client ID when prompted.
NOTE: You can switch to Cordova by passing in
--platform=cordova. The default is Capacitor.
Start your app and authenticate with Okta. 🎉
ionic serve
You can also use the Okta Admin Console:
Log in to your Okta instance (or sign up if you don't have an account).
From the Applications page, choose Create App Integration > OIDC. Select Native Application.
Give your app a memorable name, and configure it as follows:
http://localhost:8100/callback
com.okta.dev-133337:/callback (where
dev-133337.okta.com is your Okta domain)
http://localhost:8100/logout
com.okta.dev-133337:/logout
http://localhost:8100
If you ran
ng add @oktadev/schematics without a
--platform parameter, your project has been configured for Capacitor. Build and add Capacitor for iOS with the following commands:
ionic build
npm i @capacitor/ios
npx cap add ios
Add your custom scheme to
ios/App/App/Info.plist:
<key>CFBundleURLTypes</key>
<array>
<dict>
<key>CFBundleURLName</key>
<string>com.getcapacitor.capacitor</string>
<key>CFBundleURLSchemes</key>
<array>
<string>capacitor</string>
<string>com.okta.dev-133337</string>
</array>
</dict>
</array>
Then, run your project using the Capacitor CLI:
npx cap run ios
You can also open your project in Xcode and configure code signing.
npx cap open ios
Then run your app from Xcode.
If you want to use Cordova, you must integrate this library with
ng add @oktadev/schematics --platform=cordova.
Then, generate a native project with the following command:
ionic cordova prepare ios
Open your project in Xcode, configure code signing, and run your app.
open platforms/ios/MyApp.xcworkspace
If you ran
ng add @oktadev/schematics without a
--platform parameter, your project has been configured for Capacitor. Build and add Capacitor for Android with the following commands:
ionic build
npm i @capacitor/android
npx cap add android
Add your reverse domain name as the
android:scheme in
android/app/src/main/AndroidManifest.xml by adding another
<intent-filter> above the existing one in the
<activity> element.
<intent-filter>
<action android:name="android.intent.action.VIEW" />
<category android:name="android.intent.category.DEFAULT"/>
<category android:name="android.intent.category.BROWSABLE" />
<data android:scheme="com.okta.dev-133337" />
</intent-filter>
The SafariViewController Cordova Plugin is installed as part of this project. Capacitor uses AndroidX dependencies, but the SafariViewController plugin uses an older non-AndroidX dependency. Use jetifier to patch usages of old support libraries with the following commands:
npm install jetifier
npx jetify
npx cap sync android
Then, run your project using the Capacitor CLI:
npx cap run android
You can also open your project in Android Studio and run your app.
npx cap open android
If you want to use Cordova, you must add this library with
ng add @oktadev/schematics --platform=cordova.
Then, generate a native project with the following command:
ionic cordova prepare android
Set the launchMode to
singleTask so the URL does not trigger a new instance of the app in
platforms/android/app/src/main/AndroidManifest.xml:
android:launchMode="singleTask"
Open
platforms/android in Android Studio and run your app.
If you get a Gradle error in Android Studio, go to File > Project Structure and change the Android Gradle Plugin to
4.0.1. Kudos to Stack Overflow.
See Ionic's iOS and Android Development docs for more information.
Create a new React Native project with the React Native CLI.
npx react-native init SecureApp
You will need an
issuer and a
clientId to begin. You can obtain those from Okta by completing the following steps.
okta register to create an account, followed by
okta apps create
com.okta.dev-133337:/callback (where
dev-133337.okta.com is your Okta domain)
com.okta.dev-133337:/logout for the Post Logout Redirect URI
Install the Schematics CLI globally.
npm install -g @angular-devkit/schematics-cli
Install and run the
add-auth schematic in your
SecureApp project.
cd SecureApp
npm i -D @oktadev/schematics
schematics @oktadev/schematics:add-auth --issuer=$issuer --clientId=$clientId
You can also use the Okta Admin Console:
com.okta.dev-133337:/callback as a Login redirect URI and
com.okta.dev-133337:/callback as a Logout redirect URI (where
dev-133337.okta.com is your Okta domain).
Run
pod install --project-directory=ios --repo-update to install the Okta OIDC iOS SDK.
Start your app and authenticate with Okta. 🎉
npm run ios
One change is made to Android build files to integrate the Okta OIDC Android SDK.
android/app/build.gradle, an
appAuthRedirectScheme is added in
android >
defaultConfig.
Since this modification is done for you, you can simply start your app and authenticate with Okta. 🎊
npm run android
For more information, see the Okta React Native SDK documentation.
Create a new project with express-generator and pug.
mkdir express-app
cd express-app
npx express-generator --view=pug
okta register to create an account, followed by
okta apps create
http://localhost:3000/callback for the Redirect URI
http://localhost:3000)
Install the Schematics CLI globally.
npm install -g @angular-devkit/schematics-cli
Then install and run the
add-auth schematic in your
express-app project.
The Okta CLI will create an
.okta.env file in the current directory. It will have the values you need. After you use them in the command below, you can delete this file.
npm i -D @oktadev/schematics
schematics @oktadev/schematics:add-auth --issuer=$issuer \
--clientId=$clientId --clientSecret=$clientSecret
🚨 This process will create an
.env file will be generated with your Okta credentials. Make sure to add
*.env to
.gitignore and don't check it into source control!
Start your app and authenticate with Okta at
http://localhost:3000. 🎊
npm start
See the Okta OIDC Middleware SDK for more information.
You can also create your app using the Okta Admin Console:
http://localhost:3000/callback.
http://localhost:3000.
This project supports unit tests and integration tests.
npm test will run the unit tests, using Jasmine as a runner and test framework.
./test-app.sh angular will create an Angular project with Angular CLI, install this project, and make sure all the project's tests pass. Other options include
react,
react-ts,
vue,
vue-ts,
ionic,
ionic-cordova,
react-native, and
express.
./test-all.sh will test all the options: Angular, React, React with TypeScript, Vue, Vue with TypeScript, Ionic with Cordova, Ionic with Capacitor, React Native, and Express.
To publish, simply do:
npm publish
That's it!
If you'd like to modify this library, and contribute your changes, you can start by forking it to your own GitHub repository. Then, clone it to your hard drive.
git clone git@github.com:<your username>/schematics.git
cd schematics
Create a new branch for your changes:
git checkout -b my-awesome-branch
Make the changes you want to make and add tests where appropriate. Create a new project with whatever framework you're using, then run the following command inside it to use your modified project.
npm link /path/to/schematics
You'll need to run
npm run build whenever you change anything in the schematics project.
NOTE: You can also use
npm pack in your schematics project, then
npm install /path/to/artifact.tar.gz in your test project. This mimics
npm install more than
npm link.
See the following blog posts to see OktaDev Schematics in action.
This project uses the following open source libraries from Okta:
For Ionic, it uses Ionic AppAuth.
Please post any questions as issues or ask them on the Okta Developer Forums.
Apache 2.0, see LICENSE.