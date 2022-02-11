Okta Sign-In Widget

The Okta Sign-In Widget is a Javascript widget that provides a fully featured and customizable login experience which can be used to authenticate users of web and mobile applications.

The widget is used on Okta's default signin page to start an Okta SSO session and set the Okta session cookie in the web browser. The widget can also perform a complete OIDC flow and/or integrate with external identity providers.

See the Usage Guide for more information on how to get started using the Sign-in Widget.

Okta Identity Engine

The Okta Identity Engine (OIE) is a platform service that allows enterprises to build more flexible access experiences that are tailored to their organizational needs. The Okta Sign-in Widget supports OIE in all usage scenarios.

The Sign-in Widget is self-contained and requires no other frameworks at runtime. However, there may be certain features your app needs such as token storage, renewal, or validation, which the widget does not provide.

These SDKs are fully compatible with the Okta Sign-in Widget and provide utilities to help integrate Okta authentication end-to-end in your own application.

Usage Guide

There are several ways to use the Okta Sign-in Widget:

Okta-hosted sign-in page (default)

Okta provides a sign-in page, available at your organization's URL, which allows the user to complete the entire authorization flow, start an SSO (Single Sign-On) session, and set the Okta session cookie in the web browser. You can customize this page with a background image and logo. By default, signing in on this page redirects the user to the Okta user dashboard.

The default Okta-hosted sign-in page can also authenticate a user in an OIDC application. Your app can redirect to a sign-in page to perform the authentication flow, after which Okta redirects the user back to the app callback. Okta provides SDKs in many languages to help construct the redirect URL and handle the login callback as part of the hosted flow.

Okta provides several complete sample applications which demonstrate how to use the Okta hosted flow.

Okta-hosted sign-in page (customizable)

Okta also provides a hosted sign-in page that can be customized so that it is available under a custom domain which is a subdomain of your company's top-level domain. Although the page is hosted by Okta, you can customize the template of this page in many powerful ways.

As far as your app is concerned, the customized widget behaves the same as the default Okta-hosted widget and you can use the same hosted flow.

Embedded (self-hosted)

For a completely seamless experience that allows for the highest level of customization, you can embed the Sign-In Widget directly into your application. This allows full use of the widget's configuration and API.

Using an embedded widget for client-side web and native apps can avoid the round-trip redirect of the hosted flow. An embedded widget can perform the OIDC flow and return OAuth tokens directly within the application. See showSignInToGetTokens.

Server-side web applications using the authorization code flow complete the OIDC flow and receive OAuth tokens on the server, so they must use a redirect flow. These apps should use showSignInAndRedirect.

Organizations using the Okta Identity Engine should follow the interaction code flow.

You can embed the Sign-In Widget in your app by either including a script from the Okta CDN or bundling the npm module @okta/okta-signin-widget with your app.

Using the Okta CDN

Loading our assets directly from the CDN is a good choice if you want an easy way to get started with the widget or don't already have an existing build process that leverages npm for external dependencies.

To embed the Sign-in Widget via CDN, include links to the JS and CSS files in your HTML:

< script src = "https://global.oktacdn.com/okta-signin-widget/6.0.1/js/okta-sign-in.min.js" type = "text/javascript" > </ script > < link href = "https://global.oktacdn.com/okta-signin-widget/6.0.1/css/okta-sign-in.min.css" type = "text/css" rel = "stylesheet" />

The CDN URLs contain a version number. This number should be the same for both the Javascript and the CSS file and match a version on the releases page.

The standard JS asset served from our CDN includes polyfills via core-js and regenerator-runtime to ensure compatibility with older browsers.

< script src = "https://global.oktacdn.com/okta-signin-widget/6.0.1/js/okta-sign-in.no-polyfill.min.js" type = "text/javascript" > </ script >

Using the npm module

Using our npm module is a good choice if:

You have a build system in place where you manage dependencies with npm

You do not want to load scripts directly from 3rd party sites

To install @okta/okta-signin-widget:

yarn add @okta/okta-signin-widget npm install @okta/okta-signin-widget --save

This installs the latest version of the Sign-in Widget to your project's node_modules directory.

The widget source files and assets are installed to node_modules/@okta/okta-signin-widget/dist , and have this directory structure:

node_modules/@okta/okta-signin-widget/dist/ ├── css/ │ │ │ └── okta-sign-in.min.css │ │ ├── font/ │ ├── img/ │ ├── js/ │ │ │ │ │ │ │ ├── okta-sign-in.min.js | | │ │ │ ├── okta-sign-in.no-polyfill.min.js │ │ │ │ │ │ │ │ │ │ │ ├── okta-sign-in.entry.js │ │ │ │ │ │ │ └── okta-sign-in.js │ │ │ ├── labels/ │ │ │ │ └── sass/

After installing:

Copy the assets to a folder that will be distributed to your publicly hosted site. The folders you'll need to copy are css , font , img , js and labels . Instead of copying the js directory and including it in your page as a global, you can require the Sign-In Widget in your build if you are using Webpack, Browserify, or another module bundling system that understands the node_modules format. var OktaSignIn = require ( '@okta/okta-signin-widget' ); var signIn = new OktaSignIn( ); Source maps are provided as an external .map file. If you are using Webpack, these can be loaded using the source-map-loader plugin. Note: If you use Browserify to bundle your app, you'll need to use the --noparse option: browserify main.js \ --noparse= $PWD /node_modules/@okta/okta-signin-widget/dist/js-okta-sign-in.entry.js \ --outfile=bundle.js Make sure you include ES6 polyfills with your bundler if you need the broadest browser support.

Examples

SPA Application

Although a redirectUri is required in the configuration, no redirection occurs using this flow. The Sign-in Widget will communicate with Okta and receive tokens directly.

var signIn = new OktaSignIn( { baseUrl : 'https://{yourOktaDomain}' , clientId : '{{clientId of your OIDC app}}' , redirectUri : '{{redirectUri configured in OIDC app}}' } ); signIn.showSignInToGetTokens({ el : '#osw-container' }).then( function ( tokens ) { }).catch( function ( error ) { });

PKCE is enabled by default for new SPA applications. (SPA applications can enable or disable PKCE in the Okta Admin Console under the General Settings for the application.) Although PKCE is recommended for SPA applications, the implicit flow is supported. To use implicit flow in a SPA Application, set authParams.pkce to false , as shown:

var signIn = new OktaSignIn( { baseUrl : 'https://{yourOktaDomain}' , clientId : '{{clientId of your OIDC app}}' , redirectUri : '{{redirectUri configured in OIDC app}}' , authParams : { pkce : false , } } );

Web Application

This example uses the authorization code flow

var signIn = new OktaSignIn( { baseUrl : 'https://{yourOktaDomain}' , clientId : '{{clientId of your OIDC app}}' , redirectUri : '{{redirectUri configured in OIDC app}}' , authParams : { pkce : false , responseType : 'code' } } ); signIn.showSignInAndRedirect({ el : '#osw-container' }).catch( function ( error ) { });

Non-OIDC Applications

In most cases, the widget will be used to authenticate users into an OIDC application. However, the Sign-in widget can also be used to authenticate a user outside of an OIDC application.

To disable OIDC, do not set an OIDC configuration. The renderEl method can be used to perform the authentication flow.

Note: API methods used to obtain tokens, such as showSignInToGetTokens or showSignInAndRedirect require an OIDC configuration

var signIn = new OktaSignIn({ baseUrl : 'https://{yourOktaDomain}' , }) signIn.renderEl({ el : '#osw-container' }).then( function ( res ) { if (res.status === 'SUCCESS' ) { console .log( 'user is authenticated' , res.user); } })

API Reference

Interaction Code Flow

Support for the interaction code grant is available for organizations with the Identity Engine feature enabled. Please visit Migrating to OIE for more details.

Documentation for configuring the Okta Sign-in Widget for the interaction code grant is available here.

OktaSignIn

Creates a new instance of the Sign-In Widget with the provided options. The widget has many config options. The only required option to get started is baseUrl , the base url for your Okta domain.

config - Options that are used to configure the widget

var signIn = new OktaSignIn( { baseUrl : 'https://{yourOktaDomain}' } );

Note: https://{yourOktaDomain} can be any Okta organization. See Basic config options for more information.

For OIDC applications, including Social Login, you will want to provide the OIDC configuration:

var signIn = new OktaSignIn( { baseUrl : 'https://{yourOktaDomain}' , clientId : '{{clientId of your OIDC app}}' , redirectUri : '{{redirectUri configured in OIDC app}}' } );

showSignIn

Note: The showSignIn method is backward compatible. You can use it with both Okta Identity Engine (as of Widget v5.5.0) and Okta Classic Engine.

Recommended for most use cases. Server-side web apps should use the showSignInAndRedirect method.

Renders the widget to the DOM to prompt the user to sign in. On success, the promise resolves. On error, the promise rejects. If a redirect, redirects to Okta or another identity provider (IdP). The responses and errors are the same as those for renderEl.

The following properties are available when using the showSignIn method:

el *(optional) - CSS selector which identifies the container element that the widget attaches to. If omitted, defaults to the value passed in during the construction of the Widget.

*(optional) - CSS selector which identifies the container element that the widget attaches to. If omitted, defaults to the value passed in during the construction of the Widget. clientId (optional) - Client Id pre-registered with Okta for the OIDC authentication flow. If omitted, defaults to the value passed in during the construction of the Widget.

(optional) - Client Id pre-registered with Okta for the OIDC authentication flow. If omitted, defaults to the value passed in during the construction of the Widget. redirectUri (optional) - The URL that is redirected to after authentication. You must be pre-register this URL as part of client registration. Defaults to the current origin.

(optional) - The URL that is redirected to after authentication. You must be pre-register this URL as part of client registration. Defaults to the current origin. scopes (optional) - Specify what information to make available in the returned access or ID token. If omitted, defaults to the value of authParams.scopes passed in during construction of the Widget. Defaults to ['openid', 'email'] .

Here is a code snippet that shows how to use showSignIn :

var signIn = new OktaSignIn({ el : ‘#osw-container’, clientId : '{{clientId of your OIDC app}}' , redirectUri : '{{redirectUri configured in OIDC app}}' , baseUrl : ‘https: authParams: { issuer : 'https://{yourOktaDomain}/oauth2/default' } }); oktaSignIn.showSignIn().then( response => { oktaSignIn.authClient.handleLoginRedirect(res.tokens); }) .catch( function ( error ) { console .log( 'login error' , error); });

showSignInToGetTokens

Returns a Promise. Renders the widget to the DOM to prompt the user to sign in. On successful authentication, the Promise will be resolved to an object containing OAuth tokens.

options el *(optional) - CSS selector which identifies the container element that the widget attaches to. If omitted, defaults to the value passed in during the construction of the Widget. clientId (optional) - Client Id pre-registered with Okta for the OIDC authentication flow. If omitted, defaults to the value passed in during the construction of the Widget. redirectUri (optional) - The url that is redirected to after authentication. This must be pre-registered as part of client registration. Defaults to the current origin. scopes (optional) - Specify what information to make available in the returned access or ID token. If omitted, defaults to the value of authParams.scopes passed in during construction of the Widget. Defaults to ['openid', 'email']



var signIn = new OktaSignIn({ el : '#osw-container' , clientId : '{{myClientId}}' , redirectUri : '{{redirectUri configured in OIDC app}}' , baseUrl : 'https://{yourOktaDomain}' }); signIn.showSignInToGetTokens({ scopes : [ 'openid' , 'profile' ] }).then( function ( tokens ) { }).catch( function ( error ) { });

showSignInAndRedirect

Returns a Promise. Renders the widget to the DOM to prompt the user to sign in. On successful authentication, the browser will be redirected to Okta with information to begin a new session. Okta's servers will process the information and then redirect back to your application's redirectUri . If successful, an authorization code will exist in the URL as the "code" query parameter. If unsuccessful, there will be an "error" query parameter in the URL.

options el *(optional) - CSS selector which identifies the container element that the widget attaches to. If omitted, defaults to the value passed in during the construction of the Widget. clientId (optional) - Client Id pre-registered with Okta for the OIDC authentication flow. If omitted, defaults to the value passed in during the construction of the Widget. redirectUri (optional) - The url that is redirected to after authentication. This must be pre-registered as part of client registration. Defaults to the current origin.



var signIn = new OktaSignIn({ el : '#osw-container' baseUrl : 'https://{yourOktaDomain}' , clientId : '{{clientId of your OIDC app}}' , redirectUri : '{{redirectUri configured in OIDC app}}' , authParams : { pkce : false , responseType : 'code' } }); signIn.showSignInAndRedirect().catch( function ( error ) { });

renderEl

Returns a Promise. Renders the widget to the DOM. On success, the promise will resolve. On error, the promise will reject. Also accepts a success or error callback function.

⚠️ This method provides access to internal and/or undocumented features for non-OIDC flows. For OIDC flows, we recommend using showSignInToGetTokens or showSignAndRedirect.

options el (optional) - CSS selector which identifies the container element that the widget attaches to. If omitted, defaults to the value passed in during the construction of the Widget.

success (optional) - Function that is called when the user has completed an authentication flow. If an OpenID Connect redirect flow is used, this function can be omitted. See below for more details.

(optional) - Function that is called when the user has completed an authentication flow. If an OpenID Connect redirect flow is used, this function can be omitted. See below for more details. error (optional) - Function that is called when the widget has been initialized with invalid config options, or has entered a state it cannot recover from. If omitted, a default function is used to output errors to the console.

success

Function that handles non-error events, including the completion of a successful authentication flow by a user. Also handles other flows such as reset password and self-registration flows.

OIDC vs Non-OIDC Configurations:

New integrations are recommended to use OIDC as it uses a more lightweight REST-based protocol and has more widespread usage. Less common is the need for non-OIDC integrations in self-hosted applications, however one example of this usage is when using the Okta-hosted sign-in widget to redirect a user to the Okta Dashboard after authentication.

res parameter:

This success function will be called with an object, that can have various properties, depending on how the widget is configured:

success({ status : String , username : optional<string>, activationToken : optional<object>, tokens : optional<object>, type : optional<string>, user : optional<object>, stepUp : optional< function >, session : optional < object >, next : optional < function >, })

status (string) - Always present. One of: FORGOT_PASSWORD_EMAIL_SENT , UNLOCK_ACCOUNT_EMAIL_SENT , ACTIVATION_EMAIL_SENT , REGISTRATION_COMPLETE , or SUCCESS

username (optional\<string>) - Only present when status is one of FORGOT_PASSWORD_EMAIL_SENT , UNLOCK_ACCOUNT_EMAIL_SENT , ACTIVATION_EMAIL_SENT , or REGISTRATION_COMPLETE .

activationToken (optional\<object>) - Only present when status is REGISTRATION_COMPLETE .

tokens (optional\<object>) - Only present when widget is in an OIDC configuration, and status is SUCCESS . Depending on the widget responseType configuration, this will contain an accessToken only or both accessToken and idToken .

type (optional\<string>) - Only present when widget is in a non-OIDC configuration and status is SUCCESS . One of SESSION_STEP_UP , or SESSION_SSO .

user (optional\<object>) - Only present when widget is in a non-OIDC configuration, status is SUCCESS , and type is SESSION_STEP_UP .

stepUp (optional\<function>) - Only present when widget is in a non-OIDC configuration, status is SUCCESS , and type is SESSION_STEP_UP . res.stepUp.finish() call redirect the user to the URL at res.stepUp.url .

next (optional\<function>) - May be present when widget is in a non-OIDC configuration, status is SUCCESS , and the response contains a redirect URL. Calling this function redirects the user.

session (optional\<object>) - Only present when widget is in a non-OIDC configuration, status is SUCCESS , and type is SESSION_SSO . res.session.setCookieAndRedirect(url) redirects the user to the passed URL.

hide

Hide the widget, but keep the widget in the DOM.

signIn.hide();

show

Show the widget if hidden.

signIn.show();

remove

Remove the widget from the DOM entirely.

signIn.remove();

on

Subscribe to an event published by the widget.

event - Event to subscribe to

- Event to subscribe to callback - Function to call when the event is triggered

signIn.on( 'ready' , onReady);

off

Unsubscribe from widget events. If no callback is provided, unsubscribes all listeners from the event.

event - Optional event to unsubscribe from

- Optional event to unsubscribe from callback - Optional callback that was used to subscribe to the event

signIn.off(); signIn.off( 'ready' ); signIn.off( 'ready' , onReady);

authClient

Returns the underlying @okta/okta-auth-js object used by the Sign-in Widget. All methods are documented in the AuthJS base library.

signIn.authClient.session.exists() .then( function ( exists ) { if (exists){ console .log( 'A session exists!' ); } else { console .log( 'A session does not exist.' ); }; });

The authClient can be set directly in the configuration:

var authClient = new OktaAuth({ issuer : 'https://{yourOktaDomain}/oauth2/default' , clientId : '{yourClientId}' }); var config = { baseUrl : 'https://{yourOktaDomain}' , authClient : authClient }; var signIn = new OktaSignIn(config);

If no authClient option is set, an instance will be created using authParams :

var config = { baseUrl : 'https://{yourOktaDomain}' , authParams : { issuer : 'https://{yourOktaDomain}/oauth2/default' , clientId : '{yourClientId}' } }; var signIn = new OktaSignIn(config);

before

Note: This function is only supported when using the Okta Identity Engine

Adds an asynchronous hook function which will execute before a view is rendered.

var config = { baseUrl : 'https://{yourOktaDomain}' , authParams : { issuer : 'https://{yourOktaDomain}/oauth2/default' , clientId : '{yourClientId}' }, useInteractionCodeFlow : true }; var signIn = new OktaSignIn(config); signIn.before( 'success-redirect' , async () => { });

after

Note: This function is only supported when using the Okta Identity Engine

Adds an asynchronous hook function which will execute after a view is rendered.

var config = { baseUrl : 'https://{yourOktaDomain}' , authParams : { issuer : 'https://{yourOktaDomain}/oauth2/default' , clientId : '{yourClientId}' }, useInteractionCodeFlow : true }; var signIn = new OktaSignIn(config); signIn.after( 'identify' , async () => { });

Configuration

For non-OIDC applications, the only required configuration option is baseUrl . All others are optional.

var config = { baseUrl : 'https://{yourOktaDomain}' , logo : '/path/to/logo.png' , logoText : 'logo text' , helpSupportNumber : '(123) 456-7890' , language : 'en' , i18n : { en : { 'primaryauth.title' : 'Sign in to Acme' } }, helpLinks : { help : 'https://acme.com/help' }, authParams : { } }; var signIn = new OktaSignIn(config);

OIDC Applications

For OIDC applications, you need to set the clientId and redirectUri . If issuer is not set, it will be inferred from baseUrl .

var config = { baseUrl : 'https://{yourOktaDomain}' , clientId : '{{clientId of your OIDC app}}' , redirectUri : '{{redirectUri configured in OIDC app}}' }

By default, the issuer (Authorization Server) will be set to the default Custom Authorization Server.

config.baseUrl + '/oauth2/default'

A different Custom Authorization Server can be specified by setting the issuer explicitly:

var config = { issuer : 'https://{yourOktaDomain}/oauth2/custom' , clientId : '{{clientId of your OIDC app}}' , redirectUri : '{{redirectUri configured in OIDC app}}' }

If issuer is set, there is no need to set baseUrl .

Some applications, such as those that require access to the Okta User API, will want to use the Okta Organization Authorization Server as the issuer. In this case the issuer should match your Okta domain:

var config = { issuer : 'https://{yourOktaDomain}' , clientId : '{{clientId of your OIDC app}}' , redirectUri : '{{redirectUri configured in OIDC app}}' , }

Basic config options

baseUrl: The base URL for your Okta organization baseUrl : 'https://acme.okta.com' baseUrl : 'https://acme.oktapreview.com'

logo: Local path or URL to a logo image that is displayed at the top of the Sign-In Widget logo : '/img/logo.png' logo : 'https://acme.com/img/logo.png'

logoText: Text for alt attribute of the logo image, logo text will only show up when logo image is not available logoText : 'logo text'

helpSupportNumber: Support phone number that is displayed in the Password Reset and Unlock Account flows. If no number is provided, no support screen is shown to the user. helpSupportNumber : '(123) 456-7890'

brandName: The brand or company name that is displayed in messages rendered by the Sign-in Widget (for example, "Reset your { brandName } password"). If no brandName is provided, a generic message is rendered instead (for example, "Reset your password"). You can further customize the text that is displayed with language and text settings. brandName: 'Spaghetti Inc.'

Username and password

username: Prefills the username input with the provided username username: 'john@acme.com'

transformUsername: Transforms the username before sending requests with the username to Okta. This is useful when you have an internal mapping between what the user enters and their Okta username. transformUsername : function ( username, operation ) { return username.indexOf( '@acme.com' ) > -1 ? username : username + '@acme.com' ; }

processCreds: Hook to handle the credentials before they are sent to Okta in the Primary Auth, Password Expiration, and Password Reset flows. If processCreds takes a single argument it will be executed as a synchronous hook: processCreds : function ( creds ) { google.principal.add({ token : creds.username, user : creds.username, passwordBytes : creds.password, keyType : 'KEY_TYPE_PASSWORD_PLAIN' }); } If processCreds takes two arguments it will be executed as an asynchronous hook: processCreds : function ( creds, callback ) { $.ajax({ method : "POST" , url : "/logintype" , data : { username : creds.username }, success : function ( logintype ) { if (logintype == "LEGACY" ) { $( '#legacyUser' ).val(creds.username); $( '#legacyPassword' ).val(creds.password); $( '#legacyLogonForm' ).submit(); } else { callback(); } } }); }

Language and text

language: Set the language of the widget. If no language is specified, the widget will choose a language based on the user's browser preferences if it is supported, or defaults to en . language : 'ja' language : function ( supportedLanguages, userLanguages ) { return supportedLanguages[ 0 ]; } Supported languages: cs - Czech da - Danish de - German el - Greek en - English es - Spanish fi - Finnish fr - French hu - Hungarian id - Indonesian it - Italian ja - Japanese ko - Korean ms - Malaysian nb - Norwegian nl-NL - Dutch pl - Polish pt-BR - Portuguese (Brazil) ro - Romanian ru - Russian sv - Swedish th - Thai tr - Turkish uk - Ukrainian zh-CN - Chinese (PRC) zh-TW - Chinese (Taiwan) Note: If you want to use language that is not supported by widget, you need to host login_{lang}.json and country_{lang}.json files that should be accesible under path {assets.baseUrl}/labels/json/ , where {lang} is your language code and {assets.baseUrl} is url to your assets (can be / to point on current domain). Example of JSON language files you can find after building widget in folder packages/@okta/i18n/src/json .

defaultCountryCode: Set the default countryCode of the widget. If no defaultCountryCode is provided, defaults to US . It sets the country calling code for phone number accordingly in the widget.

i18n: Override the text in the widget. The full list of properties can be found in the login.properties and country.properties files. i18n : { 'en' : { 'primaryauth.title' : 'Sign in to Acme' , 'primaryauth.username.placeholder' : 'Your Acme Username' }, 'ja' : { 'primaryauth.title' : 'ACMEにサインイン' , 'primaryauth.username.placeholder' : 'ACMEのユーザー名' } } i18n : { 'en' : { 'primaryAuth.title' : 'Sign in to Acme' , 'country.AF' : 'Afghanistan, edited' , 'country.AL' : 'Albania, edited' } }

assets.baseUrl: Override the base url the widget pulls its language files from. The widget is only packaged with english text by default, and loads other languages on demand from the Okta CDN. If you want to serve the language files from your own servers, update this setting. assets : { baseUrl : '/path/to/dist' }, assets : { baseUrl : 'https://acme.com/assets/dist' } Note: The json files can be accessed from the dist/labels/json folder that is published in the npm module.

assets.rewrite: You can use this function to rewrite the asset path and filename. Use this function if you will host the asset files on your own host, and plan to change the path or filename of the assets. This is useful, for example, if you want to cachebust the files. assets: { baseUrl : '/path/to/dist' , rewrite : function ( assetPath ) { return someCacheBustFunction(assetPath); } }

Colors

These options let you customize the appearance of the Sign-in Widget.

If you want even more customization, you can modify the Sass source files and build the Widget.

colors.brand: Sets the brand (primary) color. Colors must be in hex format, like #008000 . colors: { brand : '#008000' }

You can override a link URL by setting the following config options. If you'd like to change the link text, use the i18n config option.

Set the following config options to override the help link URLs on the Primary Auth page.

helpLinks : { help : 'https://acme.com/help' , forgotPassword : 'https://acme.com/forgot-password' , factorPage : { text : 'Need help with MFA?' , href : 'https://acme.com/mfa-help' , }, unlock : 'https://acme.com/unlock-account' , custom : [ { text : 'What is Okta?' , href : 'https://acme.com/what-is-okta' }, { text : 'Acme Portal' , href : 'https://acme.com' , target : '_blank' } ] }

helpLinks.help - Custom link href for the "Help" link

helpLinks.forgotPassword - Custom link href for the "Forgot Password" link

helpLinks.unlock - Custom link href for the "Unlock Account" link. For this link to display, features.selfServiceUnlock must be set to true , and the self service unlock feature must be enabled in your admin settings.

helpLinks.factorPage - Custom link object {text, href} that will be added to all MFA pages.

helpLinks.custom - Array of custom link objects {text, href, target} that will be added to the "Need help signing in?" section. The target of the link is optional.

Sign Out Link

Set the following config option to override the sign out link URL. If not provided, the widget will navigate to Primary Auth.

signOutLink: 'https://www.signmeout.com'

Buttons

You can add buttons to the Primary Auth page by setting the following config options.

Custom Buttons

You can add custom buttons underneath the login form on the primary auth page by setting the following config options. If you'd like to change the divider text, use the i18n config option.

customButtons : [{ title : 'Click Me' , className : 'btn-customAuth' , click : function ( ) { window .location.href = 'https://www.example.com' ; } }] i18n : { en : { 'customButton.title' : 'Custom Button Title' , }, }, customButtons : [{ i18nKey : 'customButton.title' , className : 'btn-customAuth' , click : function ( ) { window .location.href = 'https://www.example.com' ; } }]

customButtons.title - String that is set as the button text (set only one of title OR i18nKey )

customButtons.i18nKey - Custom translation key for button text specified in i18n config option (set only one of title OR i18nKey )

customButtons.className - Optional class that can be added to the button

customButtons.click - Function that is called when the button is clicked

Registration Button

You can add a registration link to the primary auth page by setting features.registration to true and by adding the following config options.

registration : { click : function ( ) { window .location.href = 'https://acme.com/sign-up' ; } }

registration.click - Function that is called when the registration button is clicked

Registration

To add registration into your application, configure your Okta admin settings to allow users to self register into your app. Then, set features.registration in the widget. You can add additional configs under the registration key on the OktaSignIn object.

var signIn = new OktaSignIn({ baseUrl : 'https://{yourOktaDomain}' , clientId : '{{myClientId}}' , registration : { parseSchema : function ( schema, onSuccess, onFailure ) { onSuccess(schema); }, preSubmit : function ( postData, onSuccess, onFailure ) { onSuccess(postData); }, postSubmit : function ( response, onSuccess, onFailure ) { onSuccess(response); } }, features : { registration : true } });

Optional configuration:

parseSchema: Callback used to mold the JSON schema that comes back from the Okta API. parseSchema : function ( schema, onSuccess, onFailure ) { schema.profileSchema.properties.address = { 'type' : 'string' , 'description' : 'Street Address' , 'default' : 'Enter your street address' , 'maxLength' : 255 }; schema.profileSchema.fieldOrder.push( 'address' ); onSuccess(schema); }

preSubmit: Callback used primarily to modify the request parameters sent to the Okta API. preSubmit : function ( postData, onSuccess, onFailure ) { if (postData.username.indexOf( '@acme.com' ) > 1 ) { return postData.username; } else { return postData.username + '@acme.com' ; } }

postSubmit: Callback used to primarily get control and to modify the behavior post submission to registration API . postSubmit : function ( response, onSuccess, onFailure ) { console .log(response); onSuccess(response); }

onFailure and ErrorObject: The onFailure callback accepts an error object that can be used to show a form level vs field level error on the registration form. Use the default error preSubmit: function ( postData, onSuccess, onFailure ) { onFailure(); } Use form level error preSubmit: function ( postData, onSuccess, onFailure ) { var error = { "errorSummary" : "Custom form level error" }; onFailure(error); } Use field level error preSubmit: function ( postData, onSuccess, onFailure ) { var error = { "errorSummary" : "API Error" , "errorCauses" : [ { "errorSummary" : "Custom field level error" , "reason" : "registration.error.address" , "resource" : "User" , "property" : "address" , "arguments" : [] } ] }; onFailure(error); }

IdP Discovery

IdP Discovery enables you to route users to different 3rd Party IdPs that are connected to your Okta Org. Users can federate back into the primary org after authenticating at the IdP.

To use IdP Discovery in your application, configure an identity provider routing rule in the Okta admin panel. Then, in the widget configuration, set features.idpDiscovery to true .

var signIn = new OktaSignIn({ baseUrl : 'https://{yourOktaDomain}' , ... ... features: { idpDiscovery : true } });

Note: IdP Discovery is supported for Okta-hosted Widget setup only. IdP Discovery for self-hosted Widget is not officialy supported by v1 API and requires an extra step to complete OIDC flow. This step involves calling session.exists and token.getWithoutPrompt methods which rely on third party cookies to be available. The below snippet applies to a SPA app hosting Sign-In Widget:

var signIn = new OktaSignIn({ baseUrl : 'https://{yourOktaDomain}' , clientId : '{appClientId}' , ... ... features: { idpDiscovery : true }, idpDiscovery : { requestContext : window .location.href } }); ... ... signIn.authClient.session.exists().then( function ( sessionExists ) { if (sessionExists) { signIn.authClient.token.getWithoutPrompt().then( function ( response ) { signIn.authClient.tokenManager.setTokens(response.tokens); }); } }

The IdP Discovery authentication flow in widget will be

If a routing policy with a username/domain condition is configured, the widget will enter identifier first flow Otherwise, the widget will enter primary authentication flow.

For the identifier first flow,

The widget will display an identifier first page for the user to enter an Okta userName to determine the IdP to be used for authentication. If the IdP is your Okta org, the widget will transition to the primary authentication flow. If the IdP is a 3rd party IdP or a different Okta org, the widget will automatically redirect to path of the 3rd party IdP.

Additional configuration

OpenID Connect

Options for the OAuth Open ID Connect (OIDC) authentication flow.

OIDC flow is required for Social Login.

| Note: Configuration values can be found in the Okta Admin UI under the application's "General Settings"

issuer: Specify a custom issuer to perform the OIDC flow. Defaults to the baseUrl plus "/oauth2/default". See the guide on setting up a Custom Authorization Server for more information.

clientId: Client Id of the application. Required for OIDC flow. If this option is not set, all other options in this section are ignored. clientId: 'GHtf9iJdr60A9IYrR0jw'

redirectUri: For redirect flows, this URI will be used as the callback url. If no redirectUri is provided, defaults to the current origin. (In this example, https://acme.com ) redirectUri: 'https://acme.com/oauth2/callback/home'

| Note: The value for redirectUri (or current origin) must be listed in the set of "Login Redirect URIs" shown on the application's "General Settings" in the Okta Admin UI

idps: External Identity Providers to use in OIDC authentication, also known as Social Login. Supported IDPs are declared with a type and will get distinct styling and default i18n text, while any other entry will receive a general styling and require text to be provided. Each IDP can have additional CSS classes added via an optional className property. idps: [ { type : 'GOOGLE' , id : '0oaaix1twko0jyKik0g1' }, { type : 'FACEBOOK' , id : '0oar25ZnMM5LrpY1O0g2' }, { type : 'APPLE' , id : '0oaaix1twko0jyKik0g3' }, { type : 'MICROSOFT' , id : '0oaaix1twko0jyKik0g4' }, { type : 'LINKEDIN' , id : '0oaaix1twko0jyKik0g5' }, { id : '0oabds23xM3ssMjosl0g5' , text : 'Login with Joe' , className : 'with-joe' } ] The APPLE , FACEBOOK , GOOGLE , LINKEDIN , and MICROSOFT IdP types are available to all organizations. The following IdP types are currently in Self-Service Early Access: ADOBE , AMAZON , DISCORD , FACEBOOK , GITHUB , GITLAB , LINE , ORCID , PAYPAL , PAYPAL_SANDBOX , QUICKBOOKS , SALESFORCE , SPOTIFY , XERO , YAHOO , and YAHOOJP .

idpDisplay: Display order for external identity providers relative to the Okta login form. Defaults to SECONDARY . PRIMARY - Display External IDP buttons above the Okta login form SECONDARY - Display External IDP buttons below the Okta login form idpDisplay: 'PRIMARY'

oAuthTimeout: Timeout for OIDC authentication flow requests, in milliseconds. If the authentication flow takes longer than this timeout value, an error will be thrown and the flow will be cancelled. Defaults to 12000 . oAuthTimeout: 300000

authClient: An AuthJS instance. This will be available on the widget instance as the authClient property. Note: If the authClient option is used, authParams will be ignored.

authParams: An object containing configuration which is used to create the internal authClient`. Selected options are described below. See the full set of Configuration options. Certain options, such as clientId , redirectUri , and issuer can be set either as top-level configuration options or inside authParams . Values in authParams are more specific and will override values specified at the top-level.

authParams.pkce: Set to false to disable PKCE flow

authParams.display: Specify how to display the authentication UI for external identity providers. Defaults to popup . popup - Opens a popup to the authorization server when an External Identity Provider button is clicked. responseMode will be set to okta_post_message and cannot be overridden. page - Redirect to the authorization server when an External Identity Provider button is clicked. authParams : { display : 'page' , responseType : 'token' , pkce : false } authParams : { display : 'page' }

authParams.responseMode: Specify how the [authorization][] response should be returned. You will generally not need to set this unless you want to override the default values for your authParams.display and authParams.responseType settings. okta_post_message - Used when authParams.display = 'popup' . Uses postMessage to send the response from the popup to the origin window. fragment - Used when authParams.display = 'page' . Returns the authorization response in the hash fragment of the URL after the authorization redirect. fragment is the default for Single-page applications using the implicit OIDC flow and for standard web applications where responseType != 'code' . SPA Applications using PKCE flow can set responseMode = 'fragment' to receive the authorization code in the hash fragment instead of the query. query - Used when authParams.display = 'page' . Returns the authorization response in the query string of the URL after the authorization redirect. query is the default value for standard web applications where authParams.responseType = 'code' . For SPA applications, the default will be query if using PKCE, or fragment for implicit OIDC flow. form_post - Returns the authorization response as a form POST after the authorization redirect. Use this when authParams.display = page and you do not want the response returned in the URL. authParams : { display : 'page' , responseType : 'code' , responseMode : 'form_post' }

authParams.responseType: Specify the response type for OIDC authentication. Defaults to ['id_token', 'token'] . Valid response types are id_token , access_token , and code . Note that code goes through the Authorization Code flow, which requires the server to exchange the Authorization Code for tokens. authParams : { responseType : 'token' } authParams : { responseType : [ 'id_token' , 'token' ] }

authParams.scopes: Specify what information to make available in the returned id_token or access_token . For OIDC, you must include openid as one of the scopes. Defaults to ['openid', 'email'] . Valid OIDC scopes: openid , email , profile , address , phone authParams: { scopes : [ 'openid' , 'email' , 'profile' , 'address' , 'phone' ] }

authParams.state: Specify a state that will be validated in an OAuth response. This is usually only provided during redirect flows to obtain an authorization code. Defaults to a random string. This value can be retrieved from the URL on the login redirect callback. For more information on handling the redirect callback, see authClient.token.parseFromUrl() authParams: { state : '8rFzn3MH5q' }

authParams.nonce: Specify a nonce that will be validated in an id_token. This is usually only provided during redirect flows to obtain an authorization code that will be exchanged for an id_token. Defaults to a random string. authParams: { nonce : '51GePTswrm' }

authParams.issuer: Specify a custom issuer to perform the OIDC flow. Defaults to the baseUrl plus "/oauth2/default". See the guide on setting up a Custom Authorization Server for more information. authParams: { issuer : 'https://{yourOktaDomain}/oauth2/default' }

authParams.authorizeUrl: Specify a custom authorizeUrl to perform the OIDC flow. Defaults to the issuer plus "/v1/authorize". authParams: { issuer : 'https://{yourOktaDomain}/oauth2/default' , authorizeUrl : 'https://{yourOktaDomain}/oauth2/default/v1/authorize' }

authScheme: Authentication scheme for OIDC authentication. You will normally not need to override this value. Defaults to OAUTH2 . authParams: { authScheme : 'OAUTH2' }

Smart Card IdP

ℹ️ EA feature: The Smart Card IdP feature is currently an EA feature.

Settings for authentication with a Smart Card X509 type IdP.

certAuthUrl (required) - The url property of the MTLS SSO Endpoint Object. The browser prompts the user to select a client certificate when this url is accessed.

text (optional) - Label for the Smart Card IdP button. By default, this value will be "Sign in with PIV / CAC card".

className (optional) - Class that can be added to the Smart Card IdP button.

isCustomDomain (optional) - Boolean that indicates if the request is coming from a custom domain. If omitted, it will indicate that the request is not coming from a custom domain. piv: { certAuthUrl : '/your/cert/validation/endpoint' , text : 'Authenticate with a Smart Card' , className : 'custom-style' , isCustomDomain : true , }

Bootstrapping from a recovery token

recoveryToken: Bootstrap the widget into continuing either the Forgot Password or Unlock Account flow after the recovery email has been sent to the user with the recoveryToken . recoveryToken: 'x0whAcR02i0leKtWMZVc'

Feature flags

Enable or disable widget functionality with the following options. Some of these features require additional configuration in your Okta admin settings.

features : { autoPush : true , multiOptionalFactorEnroll : true }

features.router - Set to true if you want the widget to update the navigation bar when it transitions between pages. This is useful if you want the user to maintain their current state when refreshing the page, but requires that your server can handle the widget url paths. Defaults to false .

features.rememberMe - Display a checkbox to enable "Remember me" functionality at login. Defaults to true .

features.autoPush - Display a checkbox to enable "Send push automatically" functionality in the MFA challenge flow. Defaults to false .

features.smsRecovery - Allow users with a configured mobile phone number to recover their password using an SMS message. Defaults to false .

features.callRecovery - Allow users with a configured mobile phone number to recover their password using a voice call. Defaults to false .

features.webauthn - Display and use factors supported by the FIDO 2.0 (Web Authentication) security standard. Enabling this feature will prevent the widget from invoking the legacy Windows Hello factor. Defaults to false .

features.selfServiceUnlock - Display the "Unlock Account" link to allow users to unlock their accounts. Defaults to false .

features.multiOptionalFactorEnroll - Allow users to enroll in multiple optional factors before finishing the authentication flow. Default behavior is to force enrollment of all required factors and skip optional factors. Defaults to false .

features.hideSignOutLinkInMFA - Hides the sign out link for MFA challenge. Defaults to false .

features.registration - Display the registration section in the primary auth page. Defaults to false .

features.idpDiscovery - Enable IdP Discovery. Defaults to false .

features.showPasswordToggleOnSignInPage - End users can now toggle visibility of their password on the Okta Sign-In page, allowing end users to check their password before they click Sign In. This helps prevent account lock outs caused by end users exceeding your org's permitted number of failed sign-in attempts. Note that passwords are visible for 30 seconds and then hidden automatically. Defaults to false .

features.scrollOnError - By default, errors will be scrolled into view. Set to false to disable this behavior.

features.skipIdpFactorVerificationBtn - Automatically redirects to the selected Identity Provider when selected from the list of factors. Defaults to false .

Hooks

Note: Hooks are only supported when using the Okta Identity Engine

Asynchronous callbacks can be invoked before or after a specific view is rendered. Hooks can be used to add custom logic such as tracking, logging, or additional user input. Normal execution is blocked while the hooks is executing and will resume after the Promise returned from the hook function resolves. Hooks can be added via config, as shown below, or at runtime using the before or after methods. The full list of views can be found in RemediationConstants.js.

const config = { hooks : { 'identify' : { after : [ async function afterIdentify ( ) { } ] }, 'success-redirect' : { before : [ async function afterIdentify ( ) { } ] } } }; signIn.before( 'success-redirect' , async () => { }); signIn.after( 'identify' , async () => { });

Events

Events published by the widget. Subscribe to these events using on.

ready

Triggered when the widget is ready to accept user input for the first time. Returns a context object containing the following properties:

controller - Current controller name

signIn.on( 'ready' , function ( context ) { });

afterError

The widget will handle most types of errors - for example, if the user enters an invalid password or there are issues authenticating. To capture an authentication state change error after it is handled and rendered by the Widget, listen to the afterError event. You can also capture OAuth and registration errors. For other error types, it is encouraged to handle them using the renderEl error handler.

Returns context and error objects containing the following properties:

context : controller - Current controller name

: error : name - Name of the error triggered message - Error message statusCode - HTTP status code (if available) xhr - HTTP response (if available)

:

signIn.on( 'afterError' , function ( context, error ) { console .log(context.controller); console .log(error.name); console .log(error.message); console .log(error.statusCode); });

afterRender

Triggered when the widget transitions to a new page and animations have finished. Returns a context object containing the following properties:

controller - Current controller name

signIn.on( 'afterRender' , function ( context ) { if (context.controller !== 'forgot-password' ) { return ; } var backLink = document .getElementsByClassName( 'js-back' )[ 0 ]; backLink.addEventListener( 'click' , function ( e ) { e.preventDefault(); e.stopPropagation(); }); });

pageRendered

⚠️ This event has been deprecated, please use afterRender instead.

Triggered when the widget transitions to a new page and animations have finished.

signIn.on( 'pageRendered' , function ( data ) { console .log(data); });

Building the Widget

We use Yarn as our node package manager. To install Yarn, check out their install documentation.

Clone this repo and navigate to the new okta-signin-widget folder. git clone https://github.com/okta/okta-signin-widget.git cd okta-signin-widget Install our Node dependencies. yarn install Create a .widgetrc.js file in the okta-signin-widget directory with an entry for baseUrl . module .exports = { baseUrl : 'https://{yourOktaDomain}' , logoText : 'Windico' , features : { rememberMe : true , }, } Build the widget, start a local connect server that hosts it, and launch a browser window with the widget running. yarn start or start local connect server in watch mode, changes in src/ and assets/sass/ folders will trigger browser auto reload. yarn start --watch Finally, enable CORS support for our new server by following these instructions. You can now authenticate to Okta using your very own, customizable widget!

Build and test commands

Command Description yarn start Build the widget, start the server, and open a browser window with the widget loaded yarn start --watch Build the widget, start the server, and open a browser window with the widget loaded and watch on widget js and sass changes yarn build:dev Build an unminified version of the widget yarn build:release Build a minified, uglified version of the widget ( okta-sign-in.min.js ) and a non-minified development version of the widget ( okta-sign-in.js ). yarn test -t karma Run unit tests using Karma yarn test -t karma --suiteHelp Display optional test suite options yarn test -t jest Run unit tests using Jest yarn test -t jest --suiteHelp Display optional test suite options yarn test -t testcafe <browser> Run testcafe tests on selected browser (example: yarn test -t testcafe chrome ) yarn lint Run eslint and scss linting tests

Local development workflow using yarn link

When developing locally, you may want to test local changes to the widget in another project, which is also local. To use yarn link locally, follow these steps:

In okta-signin-widget directory:

yarn build:release yarn link yarn build:webpack-dev --output-path ./dist/js --output-filename okta-sign-in.entry.js --watch

This will watch for changes in signin widget source code and automatically rebuild to the dist directory.

In your other local project directory:

yarn link @okta/okta-signin-widget

Utilizing Pseudo-loc

⚠️ This tool requires access to Okta's internal registry via the VPN.

A pseudo-localized language is a test language created to identify issues with the internationalization process. Generated from login.properties English resources, the pseudo-loc properties file can be used to test UI's for English leaks and CSS layout issues caused due to localization.

To generate pseudo-loc, run the following command:

[okta-signin-widget]$ cd packages/@okta/pseudo-loc/ [pseudo-loc]$ yarn install [pseudo-loc]$ yarn pseudo-loc

Finally, update the .widgetrc.js file to use the ok_PL language, and start the widget playground.

module .exports = { baseUrl : 'https://{yourOktaDomain}' , language : 'ok-PL' , ... }

Browser support

Need to know if the Sign-In Widget supports your browser requirements? Please see Platforms, Browser, and OS Support.

Contributing

We're happy to accept contributions and PRs! Please see the contribution guide to understand how to structure a contribution.