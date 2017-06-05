⚠️ This SDK is NOT intended for end user authentication flows. Please see the auth-js repo instead, it works for both browser and server (Node.js) applications.
This repository contains the Okta management SDK for Node.js. This SDK can be used in your server-side code to interact with the Okta management API and:
We also publish these libraries for Node.js:
You can learn more on the Okta + Node.js page in our documentation.
This library uses semantic versioning and follows Okta's library version policy.
✔️: The current stable major version series is: 4.x.x
|Version
|Status
|1.x
|❌ Retired
|2.x
|❌ Retired
|3.x
|❌ Retired
|4.x
|✔️ Stable (migration guide)
|5.x
|✔️ Stable (migration guide)
The latest release can always be found on the releases page.
If you run into problems using the SDK, you can
Requires Node.js version 12.0.0 or higher.
npm install @okta/okta-sdk-nodejs
All usage of this SDK begins with the creation of a client, the client handles the authentication and communication with the Okta API. To create a client, you need to provide it with your Okta Domain and an API token. To obtain those, see Getting Started With the Okta APIs.
We also include an opt-in default request executor that you can configure, which will automatically handle rate limiting retries for you:
const okta = require('@okta/okta-sdk-nodejs');
const client = new okta.Client({
orgUrl: 'https://dev-1234.oktapreview.com/',
token: 'xYzabc' // Obtained from Developer Dashboard
});
It is also possible to provide configuration through environment variables or YAML files. Please see Configuration for examples.
All interactions with the Okta Platform API is done through client methods. Some examples are below, but for a full list of methods please refer to the JsDoc page for the Client.
Okta allows you to interact with Okta APIs using scoped OAuth 2.0 access tokens. Each access token enables the bearer to perform specific actions on specific Okta endpoints, with that ability controlled by which scopes the access token contains.
This SDK supports this feature only for service-to-service applications. Please read this guide to learn more about how to register a new service application using a private and public key pair.
When using this approach you won't need an API Token because the SDK will request an access token for you. In order to use OAuth 2.0, construct a client instance by passing the following parameters:
const client = new okta.Client({
orgUrl: 'https://dev-1234.oktapreview.com/',
authorizationMode: 'PrivateKey',
clientId: '{oauth application ID}',
scopes: ['okta.users.manage'],
privateKey: '{JWK}' // <-- see notes below
});
The
privateKey can be passed in the following ways:
Note: in case OAuth client app uses multiple JWKs,
privateKeyshould specify
kidattribute.
This library is a wrapper for the Okta Platform API, which should be referred to as the source-of-truth for what is and isn't possible with the API. In the following sections we show you how to use your client to perform some common operations with the Okta Platform API.
The Users: Create User API can be used to create users. The most basic type of user is one that has an email address and a password to login with, and can be created with the
client.createUser() method:
const newUser = {
profile: {
firstName: 'Foo',
lastName: 'Bar',
email: 'foo@example.com',
login: 'foo@example.com'
},
credentials: {
password: {
value: 'PasswordAbc123'
}
}
};
client.createUser(newUser)
.then(user => {
console.log('Created user', user);
});
The Users: Get User API can be used to fetch a user by id or login (as defined on their
profile.login property), and is wrapped by
client.getUser(:id|:login):
client.getUser('ausmvdt5xg8wRVI1d0g3')
.then(user => {
console.log(user);
});
client.getUser('foo@bar.com')
.then(user => {
console.log(user);
});
Once you have a user instance, you can modify it and then call the
update() method to persist those changes to the API. This uses the Users: Update User API:
user.profile.nickName = 'rob';
user.update()
.then(() => console.log('User nickname change has been saved'));
Before deleting an Okta user, they must first be deactivated. Both operations are done with the Users: Lifecycle Operations API. We can chain the
deactivate() and
delete() operations on the user instance to achieve both calls:
user.deactivate()
.then(() => console.log('User has been deactivated'))
.then(() => user.delete())
.then(() => console.log('User has been deleted'));
The client can be used to fetch collections of resources, in this example we'll use the Users: List Users API. When fetching collections, you can use the
each() method to iterate through the collection. For more information see Collection.
const orgUsersCollection = client.listUsers();
orgUsersCollection.each(user => {
console.log(user);
})
.then(() => console.log('All users have been listed'));
You can also use async iterators.
for await (let user of client.listUsers()) {
console.log(user);
}
For more information about this API see Users: Get User.
The Users: List Users API provides three ways to search for users,
q,
filter, or
search, and all of these approaches can be achieved by passing them as query parameters to the
client.listUser() method. The library will URL-encode the values for you.
client.listUsers({
q: 'Robert'
}).each(user => {
console.log('User matches query: ', user);
});
client.listUsers({
search: 'profile.nickName eq "abc 1234"'
}).each(user => {
console.log('User matches search:', user);
});
client.listUsers({
filter: 'lastUpdated gt "2017-06-05T23:00:00.000Z"'
}).each(user => {
console.log('User matches filter:', user);
});
The Groups: Add Group API allows you to create Groups, and this is wrapped by
client.createGroup(:newGroup):
const newGroup = {
profile: {
name: 'Admin Users Group'
}
};
client.createGroup(newGroup)
.then(group => {
console.log('Created group', group);
});
With a user and group instance, you can use the
addToGroup(:groupId) method of the user to add the user to the known group:
user.addToGroup(group.id)
.then(() => console.log('User has been added to group'));
The Applications: Add Application API allows you to create Okta Applications. There are many different types of applications that can be created. Please refer to the Applications documentation for details about each application type and what is required when creating the application.
In this example, we create a Basic Authentication Application:
const application = {
name: 'template_basic_auth',
label: 'Sample Basic Auth App',
signOnMode: 'BASIC_AUTH',
settings: {
app: {
url: 'https://example.com/auth.htm',
authURL: 'https://example.com/login.html'
}
}
};
client.createApplication(application)
.then(application => {
console.log('Created application:', application);
});
To assign a user to an application, you must know the ID of the application and the user:
client.assignUserToApplication(createdApplication.id, {
id: createdUser.id
})
.then(appUser => {
console.log('Assigned user to app, app user instance:' appUser);
});
An App User is created, which is a new user instance that is specific to this application. An App User allows you define an application-specific profile for that user. For more information please see Applications: User Operations and Applications: Application User Profile.
To assign a group to an application, you must know the ID of the application and the group:
client.createApplicationGroupAssignment(createdApplication.id, createdGroup.id);
This is a rarely used method. See Sessions: Create Session with Session Token for the common ways to create a session. To use this method, you must have a sessionToken:
client.createSession({
sessionToken: 'your session token'
})
.then(session => {
console.log('Session details:' session);
});
To retrieve details about a session, you must know the ID of the session:
client.getSession(session.id)
.then(session => {
console.log('Session details:' session);
});
These details include when and how the user authenticated and the session expiration. For more information see Sessions: Session Properties and Sessions: Session Operations.
To refresh a session before it expires, you must know the ID of the session:
client.refreshSession(session.id)
.then(session => {
console.log('Refreshed session expiration:', session.expiresAt);
});
To end a session, you must know the ID of the session:
client.endSession(session.id)
.then(() => {
console.log('Session ended');
});
To end all sessions for a user, you must know the ID of the user:
client.clearUserSessions(user.id)
.then(() => {
console.log('All user sessions have ended');
});
To query logs, first get a collection and specify your query filter:
const collection = client.getLogs({ since: '2018-01-25T00:00:00Z' });
Please refer to the System Log API Documentation for a full query reference.
If you wish to paginate the entire result set until there are no more records, simply use
each() to paginate the collection. The promise will resolve once the first empty page is reached.
If you wish to continue polling the collection for new results as they arrive, then start a subscription:
const collection = client.getLogs({ since: '2018-01-24T23:00:00Z' });
const subscription = collection.subscribe({
interval: 5000, // Time in ms before fetching new logs when all existing logs are read
next(logItem) {
// Do something with the logItem
},
error(err) {
// HTTP/Network Request errors are given here
// The subscription will continue unless you call subscription.unsubscribe()
},
complete() {
// Triggered when subscription.unsubscribe() is called
}
});
Not every API endpoint is represented by a method in this library. You can call any Okta management API endpoint using this generic syntax:
const okta = require('@okta/okta-sdk-nodejs');
// Assumes configuration is loaded via yaml or environment variables
const client = new okta.Client();
// https://developer.okta.com/docs/reference/api/apps/#preview-saml-metadata-for-application
const applicationId = '{your custom SAML app id}';
const url = `${client.baseUrl}/api/v1/apps/${applicationId}/sso/saml/metadata`;
const request = {
method: 'get',
headers: {
'Accept': 'application/xml',
'Content-Type': 'application/json',
}
};
client.http.http(url, request)
.then(res => res.text())
.then(text => {
console.log(text);
})
.catch(err => {
console.error(err);
});
When the client is used to fetch collections of resources, a collection instance is returned. The collection encapsulates the work of paginating the API to fetch all resources in the collection (see Pagination). The collection provides the
each() method for iterating over the collection, as described below.
each()
Allows you to visit every item in the collection, while optionally doing work at each item. All calls to
each() will return a promise that is resolved when all items have been visited or rejected if you return a rejected promise from your iterator. Iteration can be stopped by rejecting a returned promise, or by returning
false (will not cause a promise rejection). The following examples show you the various use-cases.
If no value is returned,
each() will continue to the next item:
client.listUsers().each(user => {
console.log(user);
logUserToRemoteSystem(user);
})
.then(() => {
console.log('All users have been visited');
});
Returning a promise will pause the iterator until the promise is resolved:
client.listUsers().each(user => {
return new Promise((resolve, reject) => {
// do work, then resolve or reject the promise
})
});
Returning
false will end iteration:
client.listUsers().each(user => {
console.log(user);
return false;
})
.then(() => {
console.log('Only one user was visited');
});
Returning
false in a promise will also end iteration:
client.listUsers().each(user => {
console.log(user);
return Promise.resolve(false);
})
.then(() => {
console.log('Only one user was visited');
});
Rejecting a promise will end iteration with an error:
return client.listUsers().each(user => {
console.log(user);
return Promise.reject('foo error');
}).catch(err => {
console.log(err); // 'foo error'
});
subscribe(config)
A subscription allows you to continue paginating a collection until new items are available, if the REST API supports it for the collection. The only supported collection is the System Log API at this time.
A subscription fetches pages until the first empty page is reached. From that point, it fetches a new page at an interval in milliseconds defined by config (
{ interval: 5000 }). This interval defaults to 5000 milliseconds. A subscription object is returned. To terminate polling, call
unsubscribe() on the subscription object.
Depending on the polling interval you choose, you may run into rate limiting exceptions. In that case you should enable our rate limiting retry strategy, see Rate Limiting.
const subscription = collection.subscribe({
interval: 5000,
next(item) {
console.log(item);
},
error(err) {
// handle error
}
});
// In the future, unsubscribe when you want to stop polling:
subscription.unsubscribe()
There are several ways to provide configuration to the client constructor. When creating a new client, the following locations are searched in order, in a last-one-wins fashion:
okta.yaml file in
~/.okta.
okta.yaml file in the current working directory of the node process.
As such, you can create a client without passing a configuration option, e.g.
new okta.Client(), so long as you have provided the configuration in one of the other locations.
If providing a yaml file, the structure should be the same as the properties that you pass to the client constructor:
okta:
client:
orgUrl: 'https://dev-1234.oktapreview.com/'
token: 'xYzabc'
If providing environment variables, the configuration names are flattened and delimited with underscores:
OKTA_CLIENT_ORGURL=https://dev-1234.oktapreview.com/
OKTA_CLIENT_TOKEN=xYzabc
To speed up your service, we enable caching by default to prevent unnecessary requests. Both caching storage and caching strategy are configurable. You'll want to configure your cache when your service is distributed across more than one server.
By default, the SDK uses an in-memory cache,
MemoryStore.
By default, expired keys are only removed on attempted retrieval. If a key is never retrieved, it will remain in the cache, which may grow until it hits maximum size.
To prevent this behavior, and instead remove expired values from memory proactively, set a value for
expirationPoll and the
MemoryStore will periodically scan the entire store in memory to remove expired keys.
const okta = require('@okta/okta-sdk-nodejs');
const MemoryStore = require('@okta/okta-sdk-nodejs/src/memory-store');
const client = new okta.Client({
orgUrl: 'https://dev-1234.oktapreview.com/',
token: 'xYzabc', // Obtained from Developer Dashboard
cacheStore: new MemoryStore({
keyLimit: 100000,
expirationPoll: true
})
});
MemoryStore configuration options:
keyLimit - Max number of keys stored (default is 100000). The oldest keys are deleted as new keys are set.
expirationPoll - The time, in milliseconds, between memory scans. If the value is
true, a value of 15000 is used. (default is
false, no scanning)
It's easy to build your own cache store, just conform to this interface:
class CustomStore {
async get(stringKey) {}
async set(stringKey, stringValue) {}
async delete(stringKey) {}
}
The default caching middleware caches any resource that has a
self link, and invalidates the cache for any non-GET requests affecting that resource. If you'd like to disable caching entirely, set
cacheMiddleware to
null:
const okta = require('@okta/okta-sdk-nodejs');
const client = new okta.Client({
orgUrl: 'https://dev-1234.oktapreview.com/',
token: 'xYzabc', // Obtained from Developer Dashboard
cacheMiddleware: null
});
Custom middleware provides very granular control to manage caching. Middleware is simply a function that accepts a context and a callback:
async function customMiddleware(ctx, next) {
// do something before the request
await next();
// do something after the response
}
const client = new okta.Client({
orgUrl: 'https://dev-1234.oktapreview.com/',
token: 'xYzabc', // Obtained from Developer Dashboard
cacheMiddleware: customMiddleware
});
The context contains:
req - An object containing details about the request:
uri
method
body
res - An object containing details about the response. This is the same interface as a response you'd receive from
fetch.
isCollection - Whether the response is expected to be a collection.
resources - An array of resource URIs affected by the request.
cacheStore - A reference to the cache store.
If
res is attached to the context before
next is called, then a request will not be made. In order to attach a
res, do the following:
const OK = 200;
async function customMiddleware(ctx, next) {
const text = 'someText';
ctx.res = {
status: OK,
text() { return Promise.resolve(text); }
};
await next(); // will skip external request
}
Note: default cache middleware implementation does not cache collections requests as there is no one-size-fits-all solution for keeping track of modified/deleted items within collections. Developers should provide their own cache middleware implementation for collection caching.
The Okta API will return 429 responses if too many requests are made within a given time. Please see Rate Limiting at Okta for a complete list of which endpoints are rate limited. When a 429 error is received, the
X-Rate-Limit-Reset header will tell you the time at which you can retry. This section discusses methods for handling rate limiting with this SDK.
You can configure your client to use the default request executor if you wish to automatically retry on 429 errors, please the Default Request Executor section.
Note: in the next major version the default request executor will be automatically added to the client.
If you wish to manually retry the request, you can do so by reading the
X-Rate-Limit-Reset header on the 429 response. This will tell you the time at which you can retry. Because this is an absolute time value, we recommend calculating the wait time by using the
Date header on the response, as it is in sync with the API servers, whereas your local clock may not be. We also recommend adding 1 second to ensure that you will be retrying after the window has expired (there may be a sub-second relative time skew between the
X-Rate-Limit-Reset and
Date headers).
This example shows you how to determine how long you should wait before retrying the request. You then must decide how many times you would like to retry, and how you would like to call the client method again (not shown):
client.createUser()
.catch(err => {
if (err.status == 429) {
const retryEpochMs = parseInt(err.headers.get('x-rate-limit-reset'), 10) * 1000;
const retryDate = new Date(retryEpochMs);
const nowDate = new Date(err.headers.get('date'));
const delayMs = retryDate.getTime() - nowDate.getTime() + 1000;
// Wait until delayMs has passed before retrying the request
}
});
This SDK uses the concept of a request executor, the RequestExecutor class, which is a base class that is responsible for making HTTP requests to the API and fulfilling the responses for the client. This class is a simple proxy to the isomorphic-fetch library.
In addition to the base RequestExecutor, the SDK ships with a "default" request executor, DefaultRequestExecutor, which is used by default and extends the base with 429 retry logic.
You can create your own executor or extend one of ours, which allows you to define global logic for all HTTP requests made by this library. Please see the Building a Custom Request Executor section for more information.
See DefaultRequestExecutor for the class code.
The default executor extends the base executor and will automatically retry requests if a 429 error is returned. Using these configuration options, you can configure your retry tolerance for your specific use case:
maxRetries - The number of times to retry, defaults to 2. Set to 0 if you do not want to limit the number of retries.
requestTimeout - How long to wait before giving up on the request, regardless of how many retries are made. Defined in milliseconds and defaults to 0, which disables the request timeout.
const customDefaultRequestExecutor = new okta.DefaultRequestExecutor({
maxRetries: 2,
requestTimeout: 0 // Specify in milliseconds if needed
})
const client = new okta.Client({
orgUrl: 'https://dev-1234.okta.com/',
token: 'xYzabc', // Obtained from Developer Dashboard
requestExecutor: customDefaultRequestExecutor
});
Because the rate limits are different for different endpoints you may need to change the default configuration, or create multiple clients with different executor configurations.
To help with debugging and logging, the default executor will emit a
backoff event when a retry request has been scheduled, and
resume event when that request begins:
defaultRequestExecutor.on('backoff', (request, response, requestId, delayMs) => {
console.log(`Backoff ${delayMs} ${requestId}, ${request.url}`);
});
defaultRequestExecutor.on('resume', (request, requestId) => {
console.log(`Resume ${requestId} ${request.url}`);
});
The
requestId and
delayMs values are pulled from the request and passed as parameters for convenience.
See RequestExecutor for the class code.
The base request executor does nothing more than delegate the request to the isomorphic-fetch library, and emit the
request and
response events. This class has no configuration. The client will use this executor if none is provided. In the next major version you will need to explicitly pass this executor if you wish to opt-out of the default executor:
const client = new okta.Client({
orgUrl: 'https://dev-1234.oktapreview.com/',
token: 'xYzabc', // Obtained from Developer Dashboard
requestExecutor: new okta.RequestExecutor()
});
The base executor also emits
request and
response events, these can be useful for debugging and request logging:
const client = new okta.Client({
// uses the base executor by default
});
client.requestExecutor.on('request', (request) => {
console.log(`Request ${request.url}`);
});
client.requestExecutor.on('response', (response) => {
console.log(`Response ${response.status}`);
});
There are two ways you can design your own executor:
fetch method in the same way as RequestExecutor.
As an example, let's say you want to use our default 429 retry behavior, but you want to add some logging to understand how long requests are taking, including retry time. To do this, you can extend DefaultRequestExecutor, then re-implement the
fetch() method with your custom logic, while still delegating the actual call to DefaultRequestExecutor:
class DefaultExecutorWithLogging extends okta.DefaultRequestExecutor {
fetch(request) {
const start = new Date();
console.log(`Begin request for ${request.url}`);
return super.fetch(request).then(response => {
const timeMs = new Date() - start;
console.log(`Request complete for ${request.url} in ${timeMs}ms`);
return response;
});
}
}
const client = new okta.Client({
requestExecutor: new DefaultExecutorWithLogging()
})
import { Client } from '@okta/okta-sdk-nodejs'
import { LogEvent } from '@okta/okta-sdk-nodejs/src/types/models/LogEvent';
const client = new Client({
orgUrl:'https://dev-org.okta.com',
token: 'apiToken',
});
const logEvents = client.getLogs({
since: '2021-03-11'
});
const actors: Set<string> = new Set();
logEvents.each((entry: LogEvent) => {
actors.add(entry.actor.displayName);
}).then(() => {
// res.send(JSON.stringify([...actors], null, 4));
};)
Providing request body parameters:
import { Application, ApplicationOptions } from '@okta/okta-sdk-nodejs/src/types/models/Application';
import { Client } from '@okta/okta-sdk-nodejs'
import { LogEvent } from '@okta/okta-sdk-nodejs/src/types/models/LogEvent';
const client = new Client({
orgUrl:'https://dev-org.okta.com',
token: 'apiToken',
});
const bookmarkAppOptions: ApplicationOptions = {
"name": "bookmark",
"label": "Sample Bookmark App",
"signOnMode": "BOOKMARK",
"settings": {
"app": {
"requestIntegration": false,
"url": "https://example.com/bookmark.htm"
}
}
};
client.createApplication(bookmarkAppOptions).then((createdApp: Application) => {
console.log(createdApp);
});
Models can be imported from library root:
import { Client, LogEvent } from '@okta/okta-sdk-nodejs';
client.createApplication and
client.getApplication methods can be parameterized with application type:
const oidcApp: OpenIdConnectApplication = client.getApplication<OpenIdConnectApplication>(appId);
or
const oidcApp: OpenIdConnectApplication = client.getApplication(appId);
const applicationOptions: ApplicationOptions = {
name: 'bookmark',
label: 'Bookmark app',
signOnMode: 'BOOKMARK',
settings: {
app: {
requestIntegration: false,
url: 'https://example.com/bookmark.htm'
}
}
};
};
const application: BookmarkApplication = client.createApplication(applicationOptions);
Default cache middleware is affected by stream internal buffer size limitation in Node - see #56 and node-fetch for more details.
The recommended solution is to provide custom cache middleware implementation.
Alternatively, users can pass custom
highWaterMark parameter to
node-fetch by specifying parameter
defaultCacheMiddlewareResponseBufferSize in the Client config:
const client: Client = new Client({
orgUrl: 'https://orgname.okta.com',
token: 'apiToken',
defaultCacheMiddlewareResponseBufferSize: sizeInBytes
});
defaultCacheMiddlewareResponseBufferSize is ignored in case non-default cache middleware is provided.
Note: this workaround should be used with caution as it relies on
node-fetch's internal detail which can change its implementation.
Enum types from the spec are accounted for: repspective JS models are converted to enum-like modules.
Following Client methods signatures have changed:
listPolicies returns
Promise<Policy>
activateNetworkZone returns
Promise<NetworkZone>
deactivateNetworkZone returns
Promise<NetworkZone>
listGroups no longer accepts
filter parameter trhough
queryParameters
The version 5.0 of this SDK dropped support for Node 10, which is EOL (End-of-Life) since 2021-04-30. Current supported minimal Node version is 12.0.0.
Following Client methods signatures have changed:
createAuthorizationServerPolicy: added
authorizationServerPolicy: AuthorizationServerPolicyOptions parameter
listAuthorizationServerPolicies: returns
Collection<AuthorizationServerPolicy>
getAuthorizationServerPolicy: returns
Promise<AuthorizationServerPolicy>
updateAuthorizationServerPolicy: second parameter type changed to
AuthorizationServerPolicyOptions, returns
Promise<AuthorizationServerPolicy>
listPolicies returns
Promise<AuthorizationServerPolicy>
Following models' method signatures have changed:
AuthorizationServer
Change details are listed in CHANGELOG.md
All required method parameters in Client are now checked at runtime in JS code.
The version 4.0 of this SDK dropped support for Node 8, which is EOL (End-of-Life) since 2019-12-31. Current supported minimum Node version is 10.0.0.
This version 4.0 release also updated APIs latest
@okta/openapi (v2.0.0) that includes added, changed and deprecated factories/models/client methods. Change details are listed in CHANGELOG.md. For each change item:
Add stands for newly added factories/models/client methods.
Change (breaking changes) stands for renamed factories/models/client methods.
Remove (breaking changes) stands for deprecated factories/models/client methods.
Factor related factories/models/client methods to
UserFactor
client.endAllUserSessions to
client.clearUserSessions
User related operations
Rule related operations
Run
yarn build from repository root.
See CONTRIBUTING.md if you would like to propose changes to this library.