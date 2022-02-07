Okta React Native

The Okta React Native library makes it easy to add authentication to your React Native app. This library is a wrapper around Okta OIDC Android and Okta OIDC iOS.

This library follows the current best practice for native apps using:

This library also exposes APIs to interact with Authentication API directly to implement native UI for authentication. The library supports two flows in your React Native application:

Browser Sign In - redirects the user to the Okta browser login page of your Org for authentication. The user is redirected back to the React Native application after authenticating.

- redirects the user to the Okta browser login page of your Org for authentication. The user is redirected back to the React Native application after authenticating. Custom Sign In - A React Native application that adopts native authorization to take control over authorization flow and/or provide custom UI.

You can learn more on the Okta + ReactNative page in our documentation. You can also download our sample applications.

Prerequisites

If you do not already have a Developer Edition Account , you can create one at https://developer.okta.com/signup/.

, you can create one at https://developer.okta.com/signup/. If you don't have a React Native app, or are new to React Native, please continue with the React Native CLI Quickstart guide. It will walk you through the creation of a React Native app and other application development essentials.

If you are developing with an Android device emulator, make sure to check out the React Native - Android Development setup instructions.

Configure an OpenID Connect Client in Okta

In Okta, applications are OpenID Connect clients that can use Okta Authorization servers to authenticate users. Your Okta Org already has a default authorization server, so you just need to create an OIDC client that will use it.

Log into the Okta Developer Dashboard, click Applications then Add Application .

then . Choose Native as the platform, then submit the form the default values, which should look similar to this:

Setting Value App Name My Native App Login redirect URIs com.mynative.app:/ Grant Types Allowed Authorization Code, Refresh Token

After you have created the application there are two more values you will need to gather:

Setting Where to Find Client ID In the applications list, or on the "General" tab of a specific application. Org URL On the home screen of the developer dashboard, in the upper right.

Note: As with any Okta application, make sure you assign Users or Groups to the OpenID Connect Client. Otherwise, no one can use it.

These values will be used in your React application to setup the OpenID Connect flow with Okta.

Getting started

This library is available through npm. To install it, simply add it to your project:

$ npm install /okta-react- native --save

iOS Setup

To setup iOS, there are three steps that you must take.

Set iOS Deployment Target

This library supports iOS version 11.0 and above. Go to your project -> Build settings -> iOS Deployment Target , and set it to at least version 11.0 .

Install Okta Open ID Connect iOS

This library depends on the native Okta OIDC iOS library. It is not distributed as part of the React Native library to keep your dependency management consistent.

You can currently add Okta OIDC iOS through CocoaPods:

CocoaPods React Native >= 0.60: With React Native 0.60 pods are added to Podfile automatically. Run the commands to install dependencies: cd ios pod install --repo-update React Native < 0.60: Make sure your Podfile looks like this: platform :ios, '11.0' target '{YourTargetName}' do pod 'OktaOidc' , '~> 3.10.4' end Then run pod install . Carthage With Carthage, add the following line to your Cartfile: github "okta/okta-oidc-ios" ~> 3 . 10 . 4 Then run carthage update --platform iOS . Open project settings and choose your application target. Then open Build Phases and add OktaOidc.framework from ios/Carthage/Build/iOS into Embed Frameworks section

Android Setup

For Android, there are two steps that you must take:

Install Okta Open ID Connect Android

This library depends on the native Okta OIDC Android library. You have to add this library through Gradle. Follow the following steps:

Add this line to android/build.gradle , under allprojects -> repositories . mavenCentral () Make sure your minSdkVersion is 21 in android/build.gradle .

Add redirect scheme

Defining a redirect scheme to capture the authorization redirect. In android/app/build.gradle , under android -> defaultConfig , add:

manifestPlaceholders = [ appAuthRedirectScheme: 'com.sampleapplication' ]

Usage

You will need the values from the OIDC client that you created in the previous step to set up. You will also need to know your Okta Org URL, which you can see on the home page of the Okta Developer console.

Before calling any other method, it is important that you call createConfig to set up the configuration properly on the native modules.

Importing methods would follow this pattern:

import { createConfig, signIn, signOut, getAccessToken } from '@okta/okta-react-native' ;

createConfig

This method will create a configured client on the native modules. Resolves true if successfully configures a client.

issuer is an optional field in config, for more information please refer to About the Issuer.

is an optional field in config, for more information please refer to About the Issuer. redirectUri and endSessionRedirectUri must not be the same, otherwise Android will throw an error on signOut .

and must not be the same, otherwise Android will throw an error on . requireHardwareBackedKeyStore is a configurable setting only on Android devices. If you're a developer testing on Android emulators, set this field to false .

is a configurable setting only on Android devices. If you're a developer testing on Android emulators, set this field to . androidChromeTabColor is an optional field in config, and is used only by Android for the Chrome Custom Tabs color for the OIDC flow.

is an optional field in config, and is used only by Android for the Chrome Custom Tabs color for the OIDC flow. browserMatchAll is an optional field in config, and is used only by Android to match all Chrome Custom Tabs browsers.

is an optional field in config, and is used only by Android to match all Chrome Custom Tabs browsers. httpConnectionTimeout is an optional field in config, represented in seconds. Available on iOS and Android.

is an optional field in config, represented in seconds. Available on iOS and Android. httpReadTimeout is an optional field in config, represented in seconds. Available only on Android.

await createConfig({ issuer : "https://{yourOktaDomain}/oauth2/default" , clientId : "{clientId}" , redirectUri : "{redirectUri}" , endSessionRedirectUri : "{endSessionRedirectUri}" , discoveryUri : "https://{yourOktaDomain}" , scopes : [ "openid" , "profile" , "offline_access" ], requireHardwareBackedKeyStore : true , androidChromeTabColor : "#FF00AA" , browserMatchAll : true , httpConnectionTimeout : 15 , httpReadTimeout : 10 , });

getAuthClient

This method will return an instance of @okta/okta-auth-js client to communicate with Okta Authentication API. For more information, please checkout Okta AuthJs Node JS and React Native Usage section.

signIn

This method will handle both browser-sign-in and custom-sign-in scenarios based on provided options.

This async method will automatically redirect users to your Okta organziation for authentication. It will emit an event once a user successfully signs in. Make sure your event listeners are mounted and unmounted. Note: on iOS there isn't a onCancelled event. If the sign in process is cancelled, onError will be triggered.

browser-sign-in leverages device's native browser to automatically redirect users to your Okta organziation for authentication. By providing no argument, this method will trigger the browser-sign-in flow. It will emit an event once a user successfully signs in. Make sure your event listeners are mounted and unmounted.

Note: on iOS there isn't a onCancelled event. If the sign in process is cancelled, onError will be triggered.

await signInWithBrowser();

Note: IDP can be passed by specifying an argument with the idp parameter.

await signInWithBrowser({ idp : 'your_idp_here' });

Note: Prompt parameter can be specified by passing argument with the prompt parameter.

await signInWithBrowser({ prompt : 'consent' });

Note: login_hint parameter can be specified by passing argument with the login_hint parameter.

await signInWithBrowser({ login_hint : 'your_login_hint_here' });

Note: If you want to get rid of the system sign in and sign out alert on iOS, then pass the noSSO parameter when calling signInWithBrowser . The cookies will not be retained by the browser, so after logging out the user will be prompted to re-authenticate.

await signInWithBrowser({ noSSO : true });

Sample Usage

signInWithBrowser({ noSSO : true }) .then( result => { }) .catch( error => { })

custom-sign-in provides the way to authenticate the user within the native application. By providing options object with username and password fields, this method will retrieve sessionToken then exchange it for accessToken . Both Promise and Event listeners are supported. This method is leveraging @okta/okta-auth-js SDK to perform authentication API request. For more information, please checkout Okta AuthJs signIn options section.

Sample Usage

signIn({ username : "{username}" , password : "{password}" }) .then( token => { }) .catch( error => { })

Sample Usage

import { signIn, EventEmitter } from '@okta/okta-react-native' ; componentDidMount() { this .signInSuccess = EventEmitter.addListener( 'signInSuccess' , function ( e: Event ) { console .log(e.access_token); }); this .signOutSuccess = EventEmitter.addListener( 'signOutSuccess' , function ( e: Event ) { }); this .onError = EventEmitter.addListener( 'onError' , function ( e: Event ) { }); this .onCancelled = EventEmitter.addListener( 'onCancelled' , function ( e: Event ) { }); } componentWillUnmount() { this .signInSuccess.remove(); this .signOutSuccess.remove(); this .onError.remove(); this .onCancelled.remove(); }

authenticate

If you already logged in to Okta and have a valid session token, you can complete authorization by calling authenticate method. It will emit an event once a user successfully signs in. Make sure your event listeners are mounted and unmounted. Note: on iOS there isn't a onCancelled event. If the authenticate process is cancelled, onError will be triggered.

await authenticate({ sessionToken : sessionToken});

signOut

Clears the browser session and the app session (stored tokens) in memory. Fires an event once a user successfully logs out. For sample usage, refer to signIn .

Note: This method apply for browser-sign-in scenario only. Use a combination of revokeToken (optional) and clearTokens methods to sign out when use custom-sign-in.

browser-sign-in sample

await signOut();

custom-sign-in sample

await revokeAccessToken(); await revokeIdToken(); await clearTokens();

isAuthenticated

Returns a promise that resolves to true if there is a valid Access token and ID token. Otherwise false .

Note: This does not mean that the Access and the ID tokens are fresh - just that they were valid the last time they were used. You should introspect the tokens to get know whether they are valid at the time being.

await isAuthenticated();

Sample Response

If authenticated:

{ "authenticated" : true }

getAccessToken

This method returns a promise that will return the access token as a string. If no access token is available (either does not exist, or expired), then the promise will be rejected.

await getAccessToken();

Sample Response

If the access token is available:

{ "access_token" : "{accessToken}" }

getIdToken

This method returns a promise that will return the identity token as a string. The promise will be rejected if no ID token is available.

await getIdToken();

Sample Response

If the ID token is available:

{ "id_token" : "{idToken}" }

getUser

Returns a promise that will fetch the most up-to-date user claims from the OpenID Connect /userinfo endpoint.

await getUser();

Sample Response

If a user is available:

{ "sub" : "00uid4BxXw6I6TV4m0g3" , "name" : "John Doe" , "nickname" : "Jimmy" , "given_name" : "John" , "middle_name" : "James" , "family_name" : "Doe" , "profile" : "https://example.com/john.doe" , "zoneinfo" : "America/Los_Angeles" , "locale" : "en-US" , "updated_at" : 1311280970 , "email" : "john.doe@example.com" , "email_verified" : true , "address" : { "street_address" : "123 Hollywood Blvd." , "locality" : "Los Angeles" , "region" : "CA" , "postal_code" : "90210" , "country" : "US" }, "phone_number" : "+1 (425) 555-1212" }

getUserFromIdToken

Returns the user claims decoded from the identity token.

await getUserFromIdToken();

Sample Response

Sample user claims:

{ "sub" : "00uid4BxXw6I6TV4m0g3" , "name" : "John Doe" , "preferred_username" : "john.doe@example.com" "ver" : 1 , "iss" : "https://dev-example.okta.com" , "aud" : "00uid4BxXw6I6TV4m0g3" , "auth_time" : 1561679776 , "exp" : 1561683377 , "iat" : 1561679777 , "idp" : "00uid4BxXw6I6TV4m0g3" }

revokeAccessToken

Revoke the access token to make it inactive. Resolves true if access token has been successfully revoked.

await revokeAccessToken();

revokeIdToken

Revoke the identity token to make it inactive. Resolves true if id token has been successfully revoked.

await revokeIdToken();

revokeRefreshToken

Revoke the refresh token to make it inactive. Resolves true if refresh token has been successfully revoked.

await revokeRefreshToken();

clearTokens

Removes all tokens from local storage. Resolves true if tokens were successfully cleared.

await clearTokens();

introspectAccessToken

Introspect the access token.

await introspectAccessToken();

Sample Response

Sample responses can be found here.

introspectIdToken

Introspect the ID token.

await introspectIdToken();

Sample Response

Sample responses can be found here.

introspectRefreshToken

Introspect the id token.

await introspectRefreshToken();

Sample Response

Sample responses can be found here.

refreshTokens

Refreshes all tokens. Resolves with the refreshed tokens.

await refreshTokens();

Sample Response

{ "access_token" : "{accessToken}" , "id_token" : "{idToken}" , "refresh_token" : "refreshToken" }

Migrating between versions

Migrating from 1.x to 2.x

okta-react-native v2.0 has a few major changes in API.

signInWithBrowser returns Promise.

Note: Events signInSuccess , onError are still triggered.

signInWithBrowser().then( result => { }) .catch( error => { })

signOut returns Promise.

Note: Events signOutSuccess , onError are still triggered.

signOut().then( result => { }) .catch( error => { })

The event onCancelled is triggered if a user cancels (closes) a embedded-browser window or tap the button Cancel (on iOS). Additionally, signInWithBrowser and signOut throws the error: { code: '-1200', message: 'User cancelled a session' } .

Troubleshooting

CocoaPods could not find compatible versions for pod "OktaOidc" .

Solution: Navigate through Terminal to the folder ios and execute the command: pod install —repo-update .

Contributing

We welcome contributions to all of our open-source packages. Please see the contribution guide to understand how to structure a contribution.

Installing dependencies for contributions

We use yarn for dependency management when developing this package: