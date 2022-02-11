Okta Auth JavaScript SDK

The Okta Auth JavaScript SDK builds on top of our Authentication API and OpenID Connect & OAuth 2.0 API to enable you to create a fully branded sign-in experience using JavaScript.

You can learn more on the Okta + JavaScript page in our documentation.

This library uses semantic versioning and follows Okta's library version policy.

Release Status

✔️ The current stable major version series is: 6.x

Version Status 6.x ✔️ Stable 5.x ⚠️ Retiring on 2022-10-31 4.x ❌ Retired 3.x ❌ Retired 2.x ❌ Retired 1.x ❌ Retired 0.x ❌ Retired

The latest release can always be found on the releases page.

Need help?

If you run into problems using the SDK, you can:

Ask questions on the Okta Developer Forums

Post issues here on GitHub (for code errors)

Users migrating from previous versions of this SDK should see Migrating Guide to learn what changes are necessary.

Browser compatibility / polyfill

This SDK is known to work with current versions of Chrome, Firefox, and Safari on desktop and mobile.

Compatibility with IE 11 / Edge can be accomplished by adding polyfill/shims for the following objects:

ES Promise

Array.from

TextEncoder

Object.assign

UInt8 typed array

webcrypto (crypto.subtle)

⚠️ crypto polyfills are unable to use the operating system as a source of good quality entropy used to generate pseudo-random numbers that are the key to good cryptography. As such we take the posture that crypto polyfills are less secure and we advise against using them.

This module provides an entrypoint that implements all required polyfills.

If you are using the JS on a web page from the browser, you can copy the node_modules/@okta/okta-auth-js/dist contents to publicly hosted directory, and include a reference to the okta-auth-js.polyfill.js file in a <script> tag. It should be loaded before any other scripts which depend on the polyfill.

If you're using a bundler like Webpack or Browserify, you can simply import import or require @okta/okta-auth-js/polyfill at or near the beginning of your application's code:

import '@okta/okta-auth-js/polyfill' ;

or

require ( '@okta/okta-auth-js/polyfill' );

The built polyfill bundle is also available on our global CDN. Include the following script in your HTML file to load before any other scripts:

< script src = "https://global.oktacdn.com/okta-auth-js/5.2.2/okta-auth-js.polyfill.js" type = "text/javascript" > </ script >

⚠️ The version shown in this sample may be older than the current version. We recommend using the highest version available

Third party cookies

Many browsers have started blocking cross-origin or "third party" cookies by default. Although most of the Okta APIs supported by this SDK do not rely upon cookies, there are a few methods which do. These methods will break if third party cookies are blocked:

session APIs require access to cookies stored on the Okta domain. session.setCookieAndRedirect session.exists session.get session.refresh closeSession

token token.getWithoutPrompt must have access to cookies on the Okta domain via an iFrame running on your application's page. token.renew uses token.getWithoutPrompt and is subject to the same limitations.



If your application depends on any of these methods, you should try to either rewrite your application to avoid using these methods or communicate to your users that they must enable third party cookies. Okta engineers are currently working on a better long-term solution to this problem.

Getting started

Installing the Authentication SDK is simple. You can include it in your project via our npm package, @okta/okta-auth-js.

You'll also need:

An Okta account, called an organization (sign up for a free developer organization if you need one)

An Okta application, which can be created using the Okta Admin UI

Creating your Okta application

When creating a new Okta application, you can specify the application type. This SDK is designed to work with SPA (Single-page Applications) or Web applications. A SPA application will perform all logic and authorization flows client-side. A Web application will perform authorization flows on the server.

Configuring your Okta application

From the Okta Admin UI, click Applications , then select your application. You can view and edit your Okta application's configuration under the application's General tab.

Client ID

A string which uniquely identifies your Okta application.

Login redirect URIs

To sign users in, your application redirects the browser to an Okta-hosted sign-in page. Okta then redirects back to your application with information about the user. You can learn more about how this works on Okta-hosted flows.

You need to whitelist the login redirect URL in your Okta application settings.

Logout redirect URIs

After you sign users out of your app and out of Okta, you have to redirect users to a specific location in your application. You need to whitelist the post sign-out URL in your Okta application settings.

Using the npm module

Using our npm module is a good choice if:

You have a build system in place where you manage dependencies with npm.

You do not want to load scripts directly from third party sites.

To install @okta/okta-auth-js:

yarn add @okta/okta-auth-js npm install --save @okta/okta-auth-js

If you are using the JS on a web page from the browser, you can copy the node_modules/@okta/okta-auth-js/dist contents to publicly hosted directory, and include a reference to the okta-auth-js.min.js file in a <script> tag.

The built library bundle is also available on our global CDN. Include the following script in your HTML file to load before your application script:

< script src = "https://global.oktacdn.com/okta-auth-js/5.2.2/okta-auth-js.min.js" type = "text/javascript" > </ script >

⚠️ The version shown in this sample may be older than the current version. We recommend using the highest version available

Then you can create an instance of the OktaAuth object, available globally.

const oktaAuth = new OktaAuth({ })

However, if you're using a bundler like Webpack or Browserify, you can simply import the module or require using CommonJS.

import { OktaAuth } from '@okta/okta-auth-js' const authClient = new OktaAuth( )

var OktaAuth = require ( '@okta/okta-auth-js' ).OktaAuth; var authClient = new OktaAuth( );

Usage guide

For an overview of the client's features and authentication flows, check out our developer docs. There, you will learn how to use the Auth SDK on a simple static page to:

Retrieve and store an OpenID Connect (OIDC) token

Get an Okta session

⚠️ The developer docs may be written for an earlier version of this library. See Migrating from previous versions.

You can also browse the full API reference documentation.

⌛ Async methods return a promise which will resolve on success. The promise may reject if an error occurs.

Example Client

var config = { issuer : 'https://{yourOktaDomain}/oauth2/default' , clientId : 'GHtf9iJdr60A9IYrR0jw' , redirectUri : 'https://acme.com/oauth2/callback/home' , responseMode : 'fragment' , tokenManager : { storage : 'sessionStorage' } }; var authClient = new OktaAuth(config);

Running as a service

By default, creating a new instance of OktaAuth will not create any asynchronous side-effects. However, certain features such as token auto renew, token auto remove and cross-tab synchronization require OktaAuth to be running as a service. This means timeouts are set in the background which will continue working until the service is stopped. To start the OktaAuth service, simply call the start method. To terminate all background processes, call stop .

var authClient = new OktaAuth(config); authClient.start(); authClient.stop();

Starting the service will also call authStateManager.updateAuthState.

Usage with Typescript

Types are implicitly provided by this library through the types entry in package.json . Types can also be referenced explicitly by importing them.

import { OktaAuth, OktaAuthOptions, TokenManager, AccessToken, IDToken, UserClaims, TokenParams } from '@okta/okta-auth-js' const config: OktaAuthOptions = { issuer: 'https://{yourOktaDomain}' } const authClient: OktaAuth = new OktaAuth(config) const tokenManager: TokenManager = authClient.tokenManager; const accessToken: AccessToken = await tokenManager.get( 'accessToken' ) as AccessToken; const idToken: IDToken = await tokenManager.get( 'idToken' ) as IDToken; const userInfo: UserClaims = await authClient.getUserInfo(accessToken, idToken); if (!userInfo) { const tokenParams: TokenParams = { scopes: [ 'openid' , 'email' , 'custom_scope' ], } authClient.token.getWithRedirect(tokenParams); }

Strategies for Obtaining Tokens

Authorization Code flow for web and native client types

Web and native clients can obtain tokens using the authorization_code flow which uses a client secret stored in a secure location. SPA applications should use the PKCE flow which does not use a client secret. To use the authorization_code flow, set responseType to "code" and pkce to false :

var config = { issuer : 'https://{yourOktaDomain}/oauth2/default' , clientId : 'GHtf9iJdr60A9IYrR0jw' , redirectUri : 'https://acme.com/oauth2/callback/home' , responseType : 'code' , pkce : false }; var authClient = new OktaAuth(config);

PKCE OAuth 2.0 flow

The PKCE OAuth flow will be used by default. This library includes built-in support for Node applications. PKCE is widely supported by most modern browsers when running on an HTTPS connection. PKCE requires that the browser implements crypto.subtle (also known as webcrypto ). Most modern browsers provide this when running in a secure context (on an HTTPS connection). PKCE also requires the TextEncoder object. This is available on all major browsers except IE Edge. In this case, we recommend using a polyfill/shim such as text-encoding.

If the user's browser does not support PKCE, an exception will be thrown. You can test if a browser supports PKCE before construction with this static method:

OktaAuth.features.isPKCESupported()

Implicit OAuth 2.0 flow

Implicit OAuth flow is available as an option if PKCE flow cannot be supported in your deployment. It is widely supported by most browsers, and can work over an insecure HTTP connection. Note that implicit flow is less secure than PKCE flow, even over HTTPS, since raw tokens are exposed in the browser's history. For this reason, we highly recommending using the PKCE flow if possible.

Implicit flow can be enabled by setting the pkce option to false

var config = { pkce : false , issuer : 'https://{yourOktaDomain}/oauth2/default' , }; var authClient = new OktaAuth(config);

Redirects and Routing

! Routing is optional for the callback portion of the redirect strategy. Instead you can use popup or sign widget.

To sign a user in, your application must redirect the browser to the Okta-hosted sign-in page.

Note: Initial redirect to Okta-hosted sign-in page starts a transaction with a stateToken lifetime set to one hour.

After successful authentication, the browser is redirected back to your application along with information about the user. Depending on your preferences it is possible to use the following callback strategies.

Handling the callback without routing

Create / configure your auth-js instance Before making any other calls with auth-js at the VERY BEGINNING of the app call token.isLoginRedirect - if this returns true, call parseFromUrl and save tokens in storage manager. It’s important that no other app logic runs until the async parseFromUrl / token manager logic is complete After continue normal app logic

Handling the callback with hash routing

According to the OAuth 2.0 spec the redirect URI "MUST NOT contain a fragment component": https://tools.ietf.org/html/rfc6749#section-3.1.2 When using a hash/fragment routing strategy and OAuth 2.0, the redirect callback will be the main / default route. The redirect callback flow will be very similar to handling the callback without routing. We recommend defining the logic that will parse redirect url at the very beginning of your app, before any other authorization checks.

Additionally, if using hash routing, we recommend using PKCE and responseMode "query" (this is the default for PKCE). With implicit flow, tokens in the hash could cause unpredictable results since hash routers may rewrite the fragment.

Handling the callback with path routing (on a dedicated route)

Right before redirect, save the route you are on (we recommend sessionStorage) Do the redirect to okta Redirect back to a dedicated route Call parseFromUrl(), retrieve tokens, add to tokenManager Read saved route and redirect to it

Configuration reference

Whether you are using this SDK to implement an OIDC flow or for communicating with the Authentication API, the only required configuration option is issuer , which is the URL to an Okta Authorization Server

About the Issuer

You may use the URL for your Okta organization as the issuer. This will apply a default authorization policy and issue tokens scoped at the organization level.

var config = { issuer : 'https://{yourOktaDomain}' }; var authClient = new OktaAuth(config);

Okta allows you to create multiple custom OAuth 2.0 authorization servers that you can use to protect your own resource servers. Within each authorization server you can define your own OAuth 2.0 scopes, claims, and access policies. Many organizations have a "default" authorization server.

var config = { issuer : 'https://{yourOktaDomain}/oauth2/default' }; var authClient = new OktaAuth(config);

You may also create and customize additional authorization servers.

var config = { issuer : 'https://{yourOktaDomain}/oauth2/custom-auth-server-id' }; var authClient = new OktaAuth(config);

Configuration options

These options can be included when instantiating Okta Auth JS ( new OktaAuth(config) ).

issuer

⚠️ This option is required

The URL for your Okta organization or an Okta authentication server. About the issuer

clientId

Client Id pre-registered with Okta for the OIDC authentication flow. Creating your Okta application

redirectUri

The url that is redirected to when using token.getWithRedirect . This must be listed in your Okta application's Login redirect URIs. If no redirectUri is provided, defaults to the current origin ( window.location.origin ). Configuring your Okta application

postLogoutRedirectUri

Specify the url where the browser should be redirected after signOut. This url must be listed in your Okta application's Logout redirect URIs. If not specified, your application's origin ( window.location.origin ) will be used. Configuring your Okta application |

scopes

Specify what information to make available in the returned id_token or access_token . For OIDC, you must include openid as one of the scopes. Defaults to ['openid', 'email'] . For a list of available scopes, see Scopes and Claims

state

A client-provided string that will be passed to the server endpoint and returned in the OAuth response. The value can be used to validate the OAuth response and prevent cross-site request forgery (CSRF). Defaults to a random string.

pkce

Default value is true which enables the PKCE OAuth Flow. To use the Implicit Flow or Authorization Code Flow, set pkce to false .

responseMode

When requesting tokens using token.getWithRedirect values will be returned as parameters appended to the redirectUri.

In most cases you will not need to set a value for responseMode . Defaults are set according to the OpenID Connect 1.0 specification.

For PKCE OAuth Flow), the authorization code will be in search query of the URL. Clients using the PKCE flow can opt to instead receive the authorization code in the hash fragment by setting the responseMode option to "fragment".

For Implicit OAuth Flow), tokens will be in the hash fragment of the URL. This cannot be changed.

responseType

Specify the response type for OIDC authentication when using the Implicit OAuth Flow. The default value is ['token', 'id_token'] which will request both an access token and ID token. If pkce is true , both the access and ID token will be requested and this option will be ignored. For web/native applications using the authorization_code flow, this value should be set to "code" and pkce should be set to false .

authorizeUrl

Specify a custom authorizeUrl to perform the OIDC flow. Defaults to the issuer plus "/v1/authorize".

userinfoUrl

Specify a custom userinfoUrl. Defaults to the issuer plus "/v1/userinfo".

tokenUrl

Specify a custom tokenUrl. Defaults to the issuer plus "/v1/token".

ignoreSignature

⚠️ This option should be used only for browser support and testing purposes.

ID token signatures are validated by default when token.getWithoutPrompt , token.getWithPopup , token.getWithRedirect , and token.verify are called. To disable ID token signature validation for these methods, set this value to true .

maxClockSkew

Defaults to 300 (five minutes). This is the maximum difference allowed between a client's clock and Okta's, in seconds, when validating tokens. Setting this to 0 is not recommended, because it increases the likelihood that valid tokens will fail validation.

ignoreLifetime

Token lifetimes are validated using the maxClockSkew . To override this and disable token lifetime validation, set this value to true .

transformAuthState

Callback function. When updateAuthState is called a new authState object is produced. Providing a transformAuthState function allows you to modify or replace this object before it is stored and emitted. A common use case is to change the meaning of isAuthenticated. By default, updateAuthState will set authState.isAuthenticated to true if unexpired tokens are available from tokenManager. This logic could be customized to also require a valid Okta SSO session:

const config = { transformAuthState : async (oktaAuth, authState) => { if (!authState.isAuthenticated) { return authState; } const user = await oktaAuth.token.getUserInfo(); authState.isAuthenticated = !!user; authState.users = user; return authState; } }; const oktaAuth = new OktaAuth(config); oktaAuth.authStateManager.subscribe( authState => { }); oktaAuth.authStateManager.updateAuthState();

restoreOriginalUri

🔗 web browser only



Callback function. When sdk.handleLoginRedirect is called, by default it uses window.location.replace to redirect back to the originalUri. This option overrides the default behavior.

const config = { restoreOriginalUri : async (oktaAuth, originalUri) => { router.replace({ path : toRelativeUrl(originalUri, baseUrl) }); } }; const oktaAuth = new OktaAuth(config); if (oktaAuth.isLoginRedirect()) { try { await oktaAuth.handleLoginRedirect(); } catch (e) { } }

devMode

Default to false . It enables debugging logs when set to true .

useInteractionCodeFlow

Enables interaction code flow for direct auth clients.

clientSecret

Used in authorization and interaction code flows by server-side web applications to obtain OAuth tokens. In a production application, this value should never be visible on the client side.

httpRequestClient

The http request implementation. By default, this is implemented using cross-fetch. To provide your own request library, implement the following interface:

Must accept: method (http method)

url (target url)

args (object containing headers and data) Must return a Promise that resolves with a raw XMLHttpRequest response

var config = { url : 'https://{yourOktaDomain}' , httpRequestClient : function ( method, url, args ) { return Promise .resolve( ); } }

storageManager

The storageManager provides access to client storage for specific purposes. storageManager configuration is divided into named sections. The default configuration is shown below:

var config = { storageManager : { token : { storageTypes : [ 'localStorage' , 'sessionStorage' , 'cookie' ], }, cache : { storageTypes : [ 'localStorage' , 'sessionStorage' , 'cookie' ] }, transaction : { storageTypes : [ 'sessionStorage' , 'localStorage' , 'cookie' ] } } }

Important: If neither localStorage nor sessionStorage are available, the default storage provider may fall back to using cookie storage on some clients, . If your site will always be served over a HTTPS connection, you may want to forcibly enable "secure" cookies. This option will prevent cookies from being stored on an HTTP connection.

var config = { cookies : { secure : true } }

storageType

The following values for storageType are recognized:

memory : values are stored in a closure and will not survive a page reload

: values are stored in a closure and will not survive a page reload sessionStorage : will only be available to the current browser tab

: will only be available to the current browser tab localStorage : available to all browser tabs

: available to all browser tabs cookie : available to all browser tabs, and server-side code

Note: If the specified storageType is not available, but matches an entry in storageTypes , then default fallback logic will be applied. To disable this behavior, set storageTypes to an empty array:

var config = { storageManager : { token : { storageType : 'sessionStorage' , storageTypes : [] } } }

or set the storageTypes property with only one entry:

var config = { storageManager : { token : { storageTypes : [ 'sessionStorage' ] } } }

If fallback logic is disabled, the storageManager may throw an exception if an instance of the given storageType cannot be created.

storageTypes

A list of storageTypes, in order of preference. If a type is not available, the next type in the list will be tried.

storageProvider

This option allows you to pass a custom storage provider instance. If a storageProvider is set, the storageType will be ignored.

Important: A storage provider will receive sensitive data, such as the user's raw tokens, as a readable string. Any custom storage provider should take care to save this string in a secure location which is not accessible to unauthorized users.

A storageProvider must provide a simple but specific API to access client storage. An example of a storageProvider is the built-in localStorage. It has a method called getItem that returns a string for a key and a method called setItem which accepts a string and key.

A custom storage provider must implement two functions:

getItem(key)

setItem(key, value)

Optionally, a storage provider can also implement a removeItem function. If removeItem is not implemented, values will be cleared but keys will persist.

const myMemoryStore = {}; const storageProvider = { getItem : function ( key ) { return myMemoryStore[key]; }, setItem : function ( key, val ) { myMemoryStore[key] = val; }, removeItem : function ( key ) { delete myMemoryStore[key]; } } var config = { storageManager : { token : { storageProvider : storageProvider } } }

tokenManager

If cookie storage is specified, it is possible to specify whether or not a session cookie is used by the cookie storage. This will automatically be configured if sessionStorage is specified and you fall back to cookie storage. If sessionCookie is not specified it will create a cookie with an expiry date of 2200-01-01T00:00:00.000Z

var config = { cookies : { sessionCookie : true } }

autoRenew

⚙️ Requires a running service

By default, the tokenManager will attempt to renew tokens before they expire. If you wish to manually control token renewal, set autoRenew to false to disable this feature. You can listen to expired events to know when the token has expired.

tokenManager: { autoRenew : false }

Renewing tokens slightly early helps ensure a stable user experience. By default, the expired event will fire 30 seconds before actual expiration time. If autoRenew is set to true, tokens will be renewed within 30 seconds of expiration. You can customize this value by setting the expireEarlySeconds option. The value should be large enough to account for network latency and clock drift between the client and Okta's servers.

NOTE expireEarlySeconds option is only allowed in the DEV environment (localhost). It will be reset to 30 seconds when running in environments other than DEV.

tokenManager : { expireEarlySeconds : 120 }

autoRemove

⚙️ Requires a running service

By default, the library will attempt to remove expired tokens during initialization when autoRenew is off. If you wish to to disable auto removal of tokens, set autoRemove to false.

syncStorage

⚙️ Requires a running service

Automatically syncs tokens across browser tabs when token storage is localStorage . To disable this behavior, set syncStorage to false.

storageKey

By default all tokens will be stored under the key okta-token-storage . You may want to change this if you have multiple apps running on a single domain which share the same storage type. Giving each app a unique storage key will prevent them from reading or writing each other's token values.

storage

Specify the storage type for tokens. This will override any value set for the token section in the storageManager configuration. By default, localStorage will be used. This will fall back to sessionStorage or cookie if the previous type is not available. You may pass an object or a string. If passing an object, it should meet the requirements of a custom storage provider. Pass a string to specify one of the built-in storage types:

localStorage (default)

(default) sessionStorage

cookie

memory : a simple in-memory storage provider

var config = { url : 'https://{yourOktaDomain}' , tokenManager : { storage : 'sessionStorage' } }; var authClient = new OktaAuth(config);

A custom storage provider instance can also be passed here. (This will override any storageProvider value set under the token section of the storageManager configuration)

var myMemoryStore = {}; const storageProvider = { getItem : function ( key ) { return myMemoryStore[key]; }, setItem : function ( key, val ) { myMemoryStore[key] = val; }, removeItem : function ( key ) { delete myMemoryStore[key]; } } const config = { url : 'https://{yourOktaDomain}' , tokenManager : { storage : storageProvider } }; const authClient = new OktaAuth(config); const tokens = await authClient.token.getWithoutPrompt(); authClient.tokenManager.setTokens(tokens);

cookies

An object containing additional properties used when setting cookies

secure

Defaults to true , unless the application origin is http://localhost , in which case it is forced to false . If true , the SDK will set the "Secure" option on all cookies. When this option is true , an exception will be thrown if the application origin is not using the HTTPS protocol. Setting to false will allow setting cookies on an HTTP origin, but is not recommended for production applications.

sameSite

Defaults to none if the secure option is true , or lax if the secure option is false. Allows fine-grained control over the same-site cookie setting. A value of none allows embedding within an iframe. A value of lax will avoid being blocked by user "3rd party" cookie settings. A value of strict will block all cookies when redirecting from Okta and is not recommended.

clearPendingRemoveTokens

Defaults to true , set this option to false if you want to opt-out of the default clearing pendingRemove tokens behaviour when tokenManager.start() is called.

API Reference

Starts the OktaAuth service. See running as a service for more details.

Starts the OktaAuth service. See running as a service for more details.

⚠️ Deprecated, this method will be removed in next major release, use signInWithCredentials instead.

See authn API.

🔗 web browser only

⌛ async

Starts the full-page redirect to Okta with optional request parameters. In this flow, there is a originalUri parameter in options to track the route before the user signIn, and the addtional params are mapped to the Authorize options. You can use storeTokensFromRedirect to store tokens and getOriginalUri to clear the intermediate state (the originalUri) after successful authentication.

if (authClient.isLoginRedirect()) { try { await authClient.handleLoginRedirect(); } catch (e) { } } else if (! await authClient.isAuthenticated()) { authClient.signInWithRedirect(); } else { }

⌛ async 🔗 web browser only

Signs the user out of their current Okta session and clears all tokens stored locally in the TokenManager . By default, the refresh token (if any) and access token are revoked so they can no longer be used. Some points to consider:

Will redirect to an Okta-hosted page before returning to your app.

If a postLogoutRedirectUri has not been specified or configured, window.location.origin will be used as the return URI. This URI must be listed in the Okta application's Login redirect URIs. If the URI is unknown or invalid the redirect will end on a 400 error page from Okta. This error will be visible to the user and cannot be handled by the app.

has not been specified or configured, will be used as the return URI. This URI must be listed in the Okta application's Login redirect URIs. If the URI is unknown or invalid the redirect will end on a 400 error page from Okta. This error will be visible to the user and cannot be handled by the app. Requires a valid ID token. If an ID token is not available, signOut will fallback to using the XHR-based closeSession method. This method may fail to sign the user out if 3rd-party cookies have been blocked by the browser.

will fallback to using the XHR-based closeSession method. This method may fail to sign the user out if 3rd-party cookies have been blocked by the browser. For more information, see Logout in the OIDC API documentation.

signOut takes the following options:

postLogoutRedirectUri - Setting a value will override the postLogoutRedirectUri configured on the SDK.

- Setting a value will override the configured on the SDK. state - An optional value, used along with postLogoutRedirectUri . If set, this value will be returned as a query parameter during the redirect to the postLogoutRedirectUri

- An optional value, used along with . If set, this value will be returned as a query parameter during the redirect to the idToken - Specifies the ID token object. By default, signOut will look for a token object named idToken within the TokenManager . If you have stored the id token object in a different location, you should retrieve it first and then pass it here.

- Specifies the ID token object. By default, will look for a token object named within the . If you have stored the id token object in a different location, you should retrieve it first and then pass it here. clearTokensBeforeRedirect - If true (default: false ) local tokens will be removed before the logout redirect happens. Otherwise a flag ( pendingRemove ) will be added to each local token instead of clearing them immediately. Calling oktaAuth.start() after logout redirect will clear local tokens if flags are found. Use this option with care : removing local tokens before fully terminating the Okta SSO session can result in logging back in again when using @okta/okta-react 's SecureRoute component.

- If (default: ) local tokens will be removed before the logout redirect happens. Otherwise a flag ( ) will be added to each local token instead of clearing them immediately. Calling after logout redirect will clear local tokens if flags are found. : removing local tokens before fully terminating the Okta SSO session can result in logging back in again when using 's component. revokeAccessToken - If false (default: true ) the access token will not be revoked. Use this option with care: not revoking tokens may pose a security risk if tokens have been leaked outside the application.

- If (default: ) the access token will not be revoked. Use this option with care: not revoking tokens may pose a security risk if tokens have been leaked outside the application. revokeRefreshToken - If false (default: true ) the refresh token will not be revoked. Use this option with care: not revoking tokens may pose a security risk if tokens have been leaked outside the application. Revoking a refresh token will revoke any access tokens minted by it, even if revokeAccessToken is false .

- If (default: ) the refresh token will not be revoked. Use this option with care: not revoking tokens may pose a security risk if tokens have been leaked outside the application. Revoking a refresh token will revoke any access tokens minted by it, even if is . accessToken - Specifies the access token object. By default, signOut will look for a token object named accessToken within the TokenManager . If you have stored the access token object in a different location, you should retrieve it first and then pass it here. This options is ignored if the revokeAccessToken option is false .

authClient.signOut()

authClient.signOut({ postLogoutRedirectUri : ` ${ window .location.origin} /logout/callback` });

var idToken = await authClient.tokenManager.get( 'myIdToken' ); authClient.signOut({ idToken : idToken });

var accessToken = await authClient.tokenManager.get( 'myAccessToken' ); authClient.signOut({ accessToken : accessToken });

⚠️ This method requires access to third party cookies

⌛ async

Signs the user out of their current Okta session and clears all tokens stored locally in the TokenManager . This method is an XHR-based alternative to signOut, which will redirect to Okta before returning to your application. Here are some points to consider when using this method:

Executes in the background. The user will see not any change to window.location .

. The method will fail to sign the user out if 3rd-party cookies are blocked by the browser.

Does not revoke the access token. It is strongly recommended to call revokeAccessToken before calling this method

It is recommended (but not required) for the app to call window.location.reload() after the XHR method completes to ensure your app is properly re-initialized in an unauthenticated state.

after the method completes to ensure your app is properly re-initialized in an unauthenticated state. For more information, see Close Current Session in the Session API documentation.

await authClient.revokeAccessToken(); authClient.closeSession() .then( () => { window .location.reload(); }) .catch( e => { if (e.xhr && e.xhr.status === 429 ) { } })

⌛ async

Revokes the access token for this application so it can no longer be used to authenticate API requests. The accessToken parameter is optional. By default, revokeAccessToken will look for a token object named accessToken within the TokenManager . If you have stored the access token object in a different location, you should retrieve it first and then pass it here. Returns a promise that resolves when the operation has completed. This method will succeed even if the access token has already been revoked or removed.

⌛ async

Revokes the refresh token (if any) for this application so it can no longer be used to mint new tokens. The refreshToken parameter is optional. By default, revokeRefreshToken will look for a token object named refreshToken within the TokenManager . If you have stored the refresh token object in a different location, you should retrieve it first and then pass it here. Returns a promise that resolves when the operation has completed. This method will succeed even if the refresh token has already been revoked or removed.

See authn API.

See authn API.

See authn API.

⌛ async

Calls the Webfinger API and gets a response.

resource - URI that identifies the entity whose information is sought, currently only acct scheme is supported (e.g acct:dade.murphy@example.com)

- URI that identifies the entity whose information is sought, currently only acct scheme is supported (e.g acct:dade.murphy@example.com) rel - Optional parameter to request only a subset of the information that would otherwise be returned without the "rel" parameter

authClient.webfinger({ resource : 'acct:john.joe@example.com' , rel : 'okta:idp' }) .then( function ( res ) { }) .catch( function ( err ) { console .error(err); });

⌛ async

Creates a browser fingerprint. See Primary authentication with device fingerprint for more information.

timeout - Time in ms until the operation times out. Defaults to 15000 .

authClient.fingerprint() .then( function ( fingerprint ) { }) .catch( function ( err ) { console .log(err); })

⌛ async

Resolves with authState.isAuthenticated from non-pending authState.

⌛ async

Alias method of token.getUserInfo.

Returns the id token string retrieved from authState if it exists.

Returns the access token string retrieved from authState if it exists.

⌛ async

Parses tokens from the redirect url and stores them.

Stores the current URL state before a redirect occurs.

Returns the stored URI string stored by setOriginal. An OAuth state parameter is optional. If no value is passed for state , the URI is retrieved from isolated session storage and will work in a single browser. If a valid OAuth state is passed this method can return the URI stored from another browser tab.

Removes the stored URI string stored by setOriginal from storage.

🔗 web browser only



Check window.location to verify if the app is in OAuth callback state or not. This function is synchronous and returns true or false .

if (authClient.isLoginRedirect()) { try { await authClient.handleLoginRedirect(); } catch (e) { } } else { }

🔗 web browser only

⌛ async

Stores passed in tokens or tokens from redirect url into storage, then redirect users back to the originalUri. When using PKCE authorization code flow, this method also exchanges authorization code for tokens. By default it calls window.location.replace for the redirection. The default behavior can be overrided by providing options.restoreOriginalUri. By default, originalUri will be retrieved from storage, but this can be overridden by passing a value fro originalUri to this function in the 2nd parameter.

Note: handleLoginRedirect throws OAuthError or AuthSdkError in case there are errors during token retrieval.

Can set (or unset) request headers after construction.

const authClient = new OktaAuth({ issuer : 'https://{yourOktaDomain}' , headers : { foo : 'bar' } }); authClient.setHeaders({ foo : 'baz' }); authClient.setHeaders({ foo : undefined })

See authn API.

See authn API.

See authn API.

session

See authn API.

🔗 web browser only

⚠️ This method requires access to [third party cookies]

(#third-party-cookies) ⌛ async

Returns a promise that resolves with true if there is an existing Okta session, or false if not.

authClient.session.exists() .then( function ( exists ) { if (exists) { } else { } });

🔗 web browser only

⚠️ This method requires access to [third party cookies]

(#third-party-cookies) ⌛ async

Gets the active session.

authClient.session.get() .then( function ( session ) { }) .catch( function ( err ) { });

🔗 web browser only

⚠️ This method requires access to [third party cookies]

(#third-party-cookies) ⌛ async

Refresh the current session by extending its lifetime. This can be used as a keep-alive operation.

authClient.session.refresh() .then( function ( session ) { }) .catch( function ( err ) { });

idx

See detail in IDX README

token

Authorize options

The following configuration options can be included in token.getWithoutPrompt , token.getWithPopup , or token.getWithRedirect . If an option with the same name is accepted in the constructor, passing the option to one of these methods will override the previously set value.

Options Description sessionToken Specify an Okta sessionToken to skip reauthentication when the user already authenticated using the Authentication Flow. responseType Specify the response type for OIDC authentication when using the Implicit OAuth Flow. The default value is ['token', 'id_token'] which will request both an access token and ID token. If pkce is true , both the access and ID token will be requested and this option will be ignored. scopes Specify what information to make available in the returned id_token or access_token . For OIDC, you must include openid as one of the scopes. Defaults to ['openid', 'email'] . For a list of available scopes, see Scopes and Claims. state A string that will be passed to /authorize endpoint and returned in the OAuth response. The value is used to validate the OAuth response and prevent cross-site request forgery (CSRF). The state value passed to getWithRedirect will be returned along with any requested tokens from parseFromUrl. Your app can use this string to perform additional validation and/or pass information from the login page. Defaults to a random string. nonce Specify a nonce that will be validated in an id_token . This is usually only provided during redirect flows to obtain an authorization code that will be exchanged for an id_token . Defaults to a random string. idp Identity provider to use if there is no Okta Session. idpScope A space delimited list of scopes to be provided to the Social Identity Provider when performing Social Login These scopes are used in addition to the scopes already configured on the Identity Provider. display The display parameter to be passed to the Social Identity Provider when performing Social Login. prompt Determines whether the Okta login will be displayed on failure. Use none to prevent this behavior. Valid values: none , consent , login , or consent login . See Parameter details for more information. maxAge Allowable elapsed time, in seconds, since the last time the end user was actively authenticated by Okta. loginHint A username to prepopulate if prompting for authentication.

For more details, see Okta's Authorize Request API.

Example

authClient.token.getWithoutPrompt({ sessionToken : '00p8RhRDCh_8NxIin-wtF5M6ofFtRhfKWGBAbd2WmE' , scopes : [ 'openid' , 'email' , 'profile' ], state : '8rFzn3MH5q' , nonce : '51GePTswrm' , idp : '0oa62b57p7c8PaGpU0h7' }) .then( function ( res ) { var tokens = res.tokens; authClient.tokenManager.setTokens(tokens); }) .catch( function ( err ) { });

🔗 web browser only

⚠️ This method requires access to third party cookies

⌛ async

When you've obtained a sessionToken from the authorization flows, or a session already exists, you can obtain a token or tokens without prompting the user to log in.

options - See Authorize options

authClient.token.getWithoutPrompt({ responseType : 'id_token' , sessionToken : 'testSessionToken' }) .then( function ( res ) { var tokens = res.tokens; authClient.tokenManager.setTokens(tokens); }) .catch( function ( err ) { });

🔗 web browser only

⌛ async

Create token with a popup.

options - See Authorize options

authClient.token.getWithPopup(options) .then( function ( res ) { var tokens = res.tokens; authClient.tokenManager.setTokens(tokens); }) .catch( function ( err ) { });

🔗 web browser only

⌛ async

Create token using a redirect. After a successful authentication, the browser will be redirected to the configured redirectUri. The authorization code, access, or ID Tokens will be available as parameters appended to this URL. Values will be returned in either the search query or hash fragment portion of the URL depending on the responseMode

options - See Authorize options

authClient.token.getWithRedirect({ responseType : [ 'token' , 'id_token' ], state : 'any-string-you-want-to-pass-to-callback' }) .catch( function ( err ) { });

🔗 web browser only

⌛ async

Parses the authorization code, access, or ID Tokens from the URL after a successful authentication redirect. Values are parsed from either the search query or hash fragment portion of the URL depending on the responseMode.

If an authorization code is present, it will be exchanged for token(s) by posting to the tokenUrl endpoint.

Note: Authorization code has a lifetime of one minute and can only be used once.

The ID token will be verified and validated before available for use. In case access token is a part of OIDC flow response, its hash will be checked against ID token's at_hash claim.

The state string which was passed to getWithRedirect will be also be available on the response.

authClient.token.parseFromUrl() .then( function ( res ) { var state = res.state; var tokens = res.tokens; authClient.tokenManager.setTokens(tokens); }) .catch( function ( err ) { });

After reading values, this method will rewrite either the hash fragment or search query portion of the URL (depending on the responseMode) so that the code or tokens are no longer present or visible to the user. For this reason, it is recommended to use a dedicated route or path for the redirectUri so that this URL rewrite does not interfere with other URL parameters which may be used by your application. A complete login flow will usually save the current URL before calling getWithRedirect and restore the URL after saving tokens from parseFromUrl .

sessionStorage.setItem( 'url' , window .location.href); authClient.token.getWithRedirect({ responseType : 'token' });

authClient.token.parseFromUrl() .then( function ( res ) { authClient.tokenManager.setTokens(res.tokens); const url = sessionStorage.getItem( 'url' ); sessionStorage.removeItem( 'url' ); window .location.assign(url); }) .catch( function ( err ) { });

Decode a raw ID Token

idTokenString - an id_token JWT

const decodedToken = authClient.token.decode( 'YOUR_ID_TOKEN_JWT' ); console .log(decodedToken.header, decodedToken.payload, decodedToken.signature);

⚠️ This method requires access to third party cookies ⌛ async

Returns a new token if the Okta session is still valid.

tokenToRenew - an access token or ID token previously provided by Okta. note: this is not the raw JWT

var tokenToRenew = { idToken : 'YOUR_ID_TOKEN_JWT' , claims : { }, expiresAt : 1449699930 , scopes : [ 'openid' , 'email' ], authorizeUrl : 'https://{yourOktaDomain}/oauth2/v1/authorize' , issuer : 'https://{yourOktaDomain}' , clientId : 'NPSfOkH5eZrTy8PMDlvx' }; authClient.token.renew(tokenToRenew) .then( function ( freshToken ) { }) .catch( function ( err ) { });

⌛ async

Retrieve the details about a user.

accessTokenObject - (optional) an access token returned by this library. Note : this is not the raw access token.

- (optional) an access token returned by this library. : this is not the raw access token. idTokenObject - (optional) an ID token returned by this library. Note: this is not the raw ID token.

By default, if no parameters are passed, both the access token and ID token objects will be retrieved from the TokenManager. It is assumed that the access token is stored using the key "accessToken" and the ID token is stored under the key "idToken". If you have stored either token in a non-standard location, this logic can be skipped by passing the access and ID token objects directly.

authClient.token.getUserInfo() .then( function ( user ) { }) .catch( function ( err ) { });

Promise .all([ authClient.tokenManager.get( 'myAccessToken' ), authClient.tokenManager.get( 'myIdToken' ) ]) .then( ( [accessTokenObject, idTokenObject] ) => { return authClient.token.getUserInfo(accessTokenObject, idTokenObject); }) .then( function ( user ) { }) .catch( ( err ) => { });

⌛ async

Manually verify the validity of an ID token's claims and check the signature on browsers that support web cryptography.

Note: Token validation occurs automatically when tokens are returned via getWithoutPrompt , getWithPopup , and getWithRedirect .

idTokenObject - an ID token returned by this library. note: this is not the raw ID token JWT

- an ID token returned by this library. note: this is not the raw ID token JWT validationOptions - Optional object to assert ID token claim values. Defaults to the configuration passed in during client instantiation.

var validationOptions = { issuer : 'https://{yourOktaDomain}/oauth2/{authorizationServerId}' } authClient.token.verify(idTokenObject, validationOptions) .then( function ( ) { }) .catch( function ( err ) { });

🔗 web browser only

⚠️ Deprecated, this method will be removed in next major release, use sdk.isLoginRedirect instead.

Returns a TokenParams object. If PKCE is enabled, this object will contain values for codeVerifier , codeChallenge and codeChallengeMethod .

Used internally to perform the final step of the PKCE authorization code flow. Accepts a TokenParams object which should contain a codeVerifier and an authorizationCode .

tokenManager API

After receiving an access_token or id_token , add it to the tokenManager to manage token expiration and renew operations. When a token is added to the tokenManager , it is automatically renewed when it expires.

key - Unique key to store the token in the tokenManager . This is used later when you want to get, delete, or renew the token.

- Unique key to store the token in the . This is used later when you want to get, delete, or renew the token. token - Token object that will be added

authClient.token.getWithPopup() .then( function ( res ) { authClient.tokenManager.add( 'idToken' , res.tokens.idToken); });

⌛ async

Get a token that you have previously added to the tokenManager with the given key . The token object will be returned if it exists in storage. Tokens will be removed from storage if they have expired and autoRenew is false or if there was an error while renewing the token. The tokenManager will emit a removed event when tokens are removed.

key - Key for the token you want to get

authClient.tokenManager.get( 'idToken' ) .then( function ( token ) { if (token && !authClient.tokenManager.hasExpired(token)) { console .log(token); } else { } }) .catch( function ( err ) { console .error(err); });

⌛ async

Returns storage key agnostic tokens set for available tokens from storage. It returns empty object ( {} ) if no token is in storage.

authClient.tokenManager.getTokens() .then( ( { accessToken, idToken } ) => { });

Adds storage key agnostic tokens to storage. It uses default token storage keys ( idToken , accessToken ) in storage.

A synchronous method which returns true if the token has expired. The tokenManager will automatically remove expired tokens in the background. However, when the app first loads this background process may not have completed, so there is a chance that an expired token may exist in storage. This method can be called to avoid this potential race condition.

Remove a token from the tokenManager with the given key .

key - Key for the token you want to remove

authClient.tokenManager.remove( 'idToken' );

Remove all tokens from the tokenManager .

authClient.tokenManager.clear();

Remove all tokens with pendingRemove flags. This method is called within tokenManager.start() by default, you can opt-out of the default behaviour by setting tokenManager.clearPendingRemoveTokens option to false .

⌛ async

Manually renew a token before it expires and update the stored value.

key - Key for the token you want to renew

authClient.tokenManager.renew( 'idToken' ) .then( function ( newToken ) { console .log(newToken); }); authClient.tokenManager.on( 'renewed' , function ( key, newToken, oldToken ) { console .log(newToken); }); authClient.tokenManager.renew( 'idToken' );

Subscribe to an event published by the tokenManager .

event - Event to subscribe to. Possible events are: added - Fired when a new token has been added or updated (regardless of whether or not the token value was changed). expired - Fired before a token is set to expire (using expireEarlySeconds option, 30 seconds by default). If autoRenew option is set to true, a listener will be attached to this event and an attempt will be made to renew the token when the event fires. error - Fired when a token renew attempt has failed. This is a permanent error, and the token will be removed from storage. renewed - Fired when a token has been renewed by the tokenManager , either via the autoRenew process or as a result of calling tokenManager.renew removed - Fired when a token is removed from storage as a result of renew failure, or a call to tokenManager.remove . (This event will not fire from tokenManager.clear )

- Event to subscribe to. Possible events are: callback - Function to call when the event is triggered

- Function to call when the event is triggered context - Optional context to bind the callback to

authClient.tokenManager.on( 'expired' , function ( key, expiredToken ) { console .log( 'Token with key' , key, ' has expired:' ); console .log(expiredToken); }); authClient.tokenManager.on( 'renewed' , function ( key, newToken, oldToken ) { console .log( 'Token with key' , key, 'has been renewed' ); console .log( 'Old token:' , oldToken); console .log( 'New token:' , newToken); }); authClient.tokenManager.on( 'error' , function ( err ) { console .log( 'TokenManager error:' , err); });

Unsubscribe from tokenManager events. If no callback is provided, unsubscribes all listeners from the event.

event - Event to unsubscribe from

- Event to unsubscribe from callback - Optional callback that was used to subscribe to the event

authClient.tokenManager.off( 'renewed' ); authClient.tokenManager.off( 'renewed' , myRenewedCallback);

authStateManager

AuthStateManager evaluates and emits AuthState based on the events from TokenManager for downstream clients to consume.

The emitted AuthState object includes:

isAuthenticated : true if the user is considered authenticated. Normally this is true if both an idToken and an accessToken are present in the tokenManager, but this behavior can be overridden if you passed a transformAuthState callback in the configuration.

: true if the user is considered authenticated. Normally this is true if both an idToken and an accessToken are present in the tokenManager, but this behavior can be overridden if you passed a transformAuthState callback in the configuration. accessToken : the JWT accessToken for the currently authenticated user (if provided by the scopes).

: the JWT accessToken for the currently authenticated user (if provided by the scopes). idToken : the JWT idToken for the currently authenticated user (if provided by the scopes).

: the JWT idToken for the currently authenticated user (if provided by the scopes). error : contains the error returned if an error occurs in the authState evaluation process.

Subscribes to authStateChange event:

authClient.authStateManager.subscribe( ( authState ) => { });

Gets latest evaluated authState from the authStateManager . The authState (a unique new object) is re-evaluated when authStateManager.updateAuthState() is called. If updateAuthState has not been called, or it has not finished calculating an initial state, getAuthState will return null .

Gets the previous evaluated authState from the authStateManager . This state can be used to tell when the new authState is evaluated. For example, the authState is evaluated duing app initialization if the previousAuthState is null , and the authState is evaluated during tokens auto renew process if the previousAuthState exists.

Produces a unique authState object and emits an authStateChange event. The authState object contains tokens from the tokenManager and a calculated isAuthenticated value. By default, authState.isAuthenticated will be true if both idToken and accessToken are present. This logic can be customized by defining a custom transformAuthState function.

The app needs call this method to call this method to initial the authState.

authClient.authStateManager.subscribe( authState => { }); if (!authClient.isLoginRedirect()) { authClient.authStateManager.updateAuthState(); }

Subscribes a callback that will be called when the authStateChange event happens.

Unsubscribes callback for authStateChange event. It will unregister all handlers if no callback handler is provided.

Node JS and React Native Usage

You can use this library on the server side in your Node application or mobile client side in React Native environment. Some methods are only available in a web browser environment. These methods are marked in the README with this note:

🔗 web browser only



To include this library in your project, you can follow the instructions in the Getting started section.

Configuration

You only need to set the issuer for your Okta Domain:

var OktaAuth = require ( '@okta/okta-auth-js' ).OktaAuth; var config = { issuer : 'https://{yourOktaDomain}' }; var authClient = new OktaAuth(config);

http

The http API allows customization of network requests made by internal HTTP agents.

Sets the value for a request header after configuration options have already been processed. Headers can also be customized by setting a headers object in the configuration object.

Supported APIs

Since the Node library can be used only for the Authentication flow, it implements only a subset of okta-auth-js APIs:

The main difference is that the Node library does not have a session.setCookieAndRedirect function, so you will have to redirect by yourself (for example using res.redirect('https://www.yoursuccesspage.com') ).

The SUCCESS transaction will still include a sessionToken which you can use with the session APIs: https://github.com/okta/okta-sdk-nodejs#sessions.

Building the SDK

In most cases, you won't need to build the SDK from source. If you want to build it yourself, you'll need to follow these steps:

git clone https://github.com/okta/okta-auth-js.git cd okta-auth-js yarn install

Linking the built SDK locally

cd build yarn link cd ../../other yarn link @okta/okta-auth-js

Build and Test Commands

Command Description yarn clean Removes installed dependencies and build outputs yarn install Install dependencies yarn build Build the SDK with a sourcemap yarn start Start internal test app yarn lint Run eslint linting yarn test:unit Run only unit tests yarn test:e2e Run only E2E (end-to-end) tests yarn test Run all tests

Test Environment

Before running the E2E tests, you will need to setup a test environment. See test/e2e/README for more information.

Test App

We have implemented a small SPA app, located at ./test/app/ which is used internally as a test harness for the E2E tests. The app can be run manually using yarn start . This will start a webpack dev server and open a new browser window at http://localhost:8080 . The app provides a high level of feedback and configurability which make it useful as a tool for troubleshooting and manual testing scenarios. See test/app/README for more information on the test app.

⚠️ Because this test app is set up to dynamically change configuration and leak internal information, users should not use source in the test app as the basis for their own applications. Instead, use the example usage outlined elsewhere in this README.

Migrating from previous versions

The CHANGELOG contains details for all changes and links to the original PR.

From 5.x to 6.x

All async IDX API methods will either resolve with an IDX transaction object or throw an exception. In the previous version some exceptions were caught and returned as the error property on an IDX transaction object.

From 4.x to 5.x

Token auto renew requires running OktaAuth as a service. To start the service, call start(). start will also call updateAuthState to set an initial AuthState

will also call updateAuthState to set an initial AuthState getAuthState will return null until an AuthState has been calculated.

until an AuthState has been calculated. isPending has been removed from AuthState.

From 3.x to 4.x

Now using named exports. You should change code like

import OktaAuth from '@okta/okta-auth-js'

to

import { OktaAuth } from '@okta/okta-auth-js'

If using CommonJS, change

const OktaAuth = require ( '@okta/okta-auth-js' );

to

const OktaAuth = require ( '@okta/okta-auth-js' ).OktaAuth;

For Typescript users: definitions for types in this library are now included. If you were providing your own definitions for @okta/okta-auth-js you should remove these in favor of the types exported by this library.

onSessionExpired option has been removed. TokenManager events can be used to detect and handle token renewal errors.

From 2.x to 3.x

Option issuer is required. Option url has been deprecated and is no longer used.

The object returned from token.parseFromUrl() is no longer an array containing token objects. It is now an object with a property called tokens which is a dictionary containing token objects.

New behavior for signOut().

The default responseMode for PKCE flow is now query .

Contributing

We're happy to accept contributions and PRs! Please see the contribution guide to understand how to structure a contribution.