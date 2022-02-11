The Okta Auth JavaScript SDK builds on top of our Authentication API and OpenID Connect & OAuth 2.0 API to enable you to create a fully branded sign-in experience using JavaScript.
You can learn more on the Okta + JavaScript page in our documentation.
This library uses semantic versioning and follows Okta's library version policy.
✔️ The current stable major version series is:
6.x
|Version
|Status
6.x
|✔️ Stable
5.x
|⚠️ Retiring on 2022-10-31
4.x
|❌ Retired
3.x
|❌ Retired
2.x
|❌ Retired
1.x
|❌ Retired
0.x
|❌ Retired
The latest release can always be found on the releases page.
If you run into problems using the SDK, you can:
Users migrating from previous versions of this SDK should see Migrating Guide to learn what changes are necessary.
This SDK is known to work with current versions of Chrome, Firefox, and Safari on desktop and mobile.
Compatibility with IE 11 / Edge can be accomplished by adding polyfill/shims for the following objects:
⚠️ crypto polyfills are unable to use the operating system as a source of good quality entropy used to generate pseudo-random numbers that are the key to good cryptography. As such we take the posture that crypto polyfills are less secure and we advise against using them.
This module provides an entrypoint that implements all required polyfills.
If you are using the JS on a web page from the browser, you can copy the
node_modules/@okta/okta-auth-js/dist contents to publicly hosted directory, and include a reference to the
okta-auth-js.polyfill.js file in a
<script> tag. It should be loaded before any other scripts which depend on the polyfill.
If you're using a bundler like Webpack or Browserify, you can simply import import or require
@okta/okta-auth-js/polyfill at or near the beginning of your application's code:
import '@okta/okta-auth-js/polyfill';
or
require('@okta/okta-auth-js/polyfill');
The built polyfill bundle is also available on our global CDN. Include the following script in your HTML file to load before any other scripts:
<script src="https://global.oktacdn.com/okta-auth-js/5.2.2/okta-auth-js.polyfill.js" type="text/javascript"></script>
⚠️ The version shown in this sample may be older than the current version. We recommend using the highest version available
Many browsers have started blocking cross-origin or "third party" cookies by default. Although most of the Okta APIs supported by this SDK do not rely upon cookies, there are a few methods which do. These methods will break if third party cookies are blocked:
If your application depends on any of these methods, you should try to either rewrite your application to avoid using these methods or communicate to your users that they must enable third party cookies. Okta engineers are currently working on a better long-term solution to this problem.
Installing the Authentication SDK is simple. You can include it in your project via our npm package, @okta/okta-auth-js.
You'll also need:
When creating a new Okta application, you can specify the application type. This SDK is designed to work with
SPA (Single-page Applications) or
Web applications. A
SPA application will perform all logic and authorization flows client-side. A
Web application will perform authorization flows on the server.
From the Okta Admin UI, click
Applications, then select your application. You can view and edit your Okta application's configuration under the application's
General tab.
A string which uniquely identifies your Okta application.
To sign users in, your application redirects the browser to an Okta-hosted sign-in page. Okta then redirects back to your application with information about the user. You can learn more about how this works on Okta-hosted flows.
You need to whitelist the login redirect URL in your Okta application settings.
After you sign users out of your app and out of Okta, you have to redirect users to a specific location in your application. You need to whitelist the post sign-out URL in your Okta application settings.
Using our npm module is a good choice if:
To install @okta/okta-auth-js:
# Run this command in your project root folder.
# yarn
yarn add @okta/okta-auth-js
# npm
npm install --save @okta/okta-auth-js
If you are using the JS on a web page from the browser, you can copy the
node_modules/@okta/okta-auth-js/dist contents to publicly hosted directory, and include a reference to the
okta-auth-js.min.js file in a
<script> tag.
The built library bundle is also available on our global CDN. Include the following script in your HTML file to load before your application script:
<script src="https://global.oktacdn.com/okta-auth-js/5.2.2/okta-auth-js.min.js" type="text/javascript"></script>
⚠️ The version shown in this sample may be older than the current version. We recommend using the highest version available
Then you can create an instance of the
OktaAuth object, available globally.
const oktaAuth = new OktaAuth({
// config
})
However, if you're using a bundler like Webpack or Browserify, you can simply import the module or require using CommonJS.
// ES module
import { OktaAuth } from '@okta/okta-auth-js'
const authClient = new OktaAuth(/* configOptions */)
// CommonJS
var OktaAuth = require('@okta/okta-auth-js').OktaAuth;
var authClient = new OktaAuth(/* configOptions */);
For an overview of the client's features and authentication flows, check out our developer docs. There, you will learn how to use the Auth SDK on a simple static page to:
⚠️ The developer docs may be written for an earlier version of this library. See Migrating from previous versions.
You can also browse the full API reference documentation.
⌛ Async methods return a promise which will resolve on success. The promise may reject if an error occurs.
var config = {
// Required config
issuer: 'https://{yourOktaDomain}/oauth2/default',
// Required for login flow using getWithRedirect()
clientId: 'GHtf9iJdr60A9IYrR0jw',
redirectUri: 'https://acme.com/oauth2/callback/home',
// Parse authorization code from hash fragment instead of search query
responseMode: 'fragment',
// Configure TokenManager to use sessionStorage instead of localStorage
tokenManager: {
storage: 'sessionStorage'
}
};
var authClient = new OktaAuth(config);
By default, creating a new instance of
OktaAuth will not create any asynchronous side-effects. However, certain features such as token auto renew, token auto remove and cross-tab synchronization require
OktaAuth to be running as a service. This means timeouts are set in the background which will continue working until the service is stopped. To start the
OktaAuth service, simply call the
start method. To terminate all background processes, call
stop.
var authClient = new OktaAuth(config);
authClient.start(); // start the service
authClient.stop(); // stop the service
Starting the service will also call authStateManager.updateAuthState.
Types are implicitly provided by this library through the
types entry in
package.json. Types can also be referenced explicitly by importing them.
import {
OktaAuth,
OktaAuthOptions,
TokenManager,
AccessToken,
IDToken,
UserClaims,
TokenParams
} from '@okta/okta-auth-js'
const config: OktaAuthOptions = {
issuer: 'https://{yourOktaDomain}'
}
const authClient: OktaAuth = new OktaAuth(config)
const tokenManager: TokenManager = authClient.tokenManager;
const accessToken: AccessToken = await tokenManager.get('accessToken') as AccessToken;
const idToken: IDToken = await tokenManager.get('idToken') as IDToken;
const userInfo: UserClaims = await authClient.getUserInfo(accessToken, idToken);
if (!userInfo) {
const tokenParams: TokenParams = {
scopes: ['openid', 'email', 'custom_scope'],
}
authClient.token.getWithRedirect(tokenParams);
}
Web and native clients can obtain tokens using the
authorization_code flow which uses a client secret stored in a secure location. SPA applications should use the
PKCE flow which does not use a client secret. To use the
authorization_code flow, set
responseType to
"code" and
pkce to
false:
var config = {
// Required config
issuer: 'https://{yourOktaDomain}/oauth2/default',
clientId: 'GHtf9iJdr60A9IYrR0jw',
redirectUri: 'https://acme.com/oauth2/callback/home',
// Use authorization_code flow
responseType: 'code',
pkce: false
};
var authClient = new OktaAuth(config);
The PKCE OAuth flow will be used by default. This library includes built-in support for Node applications. PKCE is widely supported by most modern browsers when running on an HTTPS connection. PKCE requires that the browser implements
crypto.subtle (also known as
webcrypto). Most modern browsers provide this when running in a secure context (on an HTTPS connection). PKCE also requires the TextEncoder object. This is available on all major browsers except IE Edge. In this case, we recommend using a polyfill/shim such as text-encoding.
If the user's browser does not support PKCE, an exception will be thrown. You can test if a browser supports PKCE before construction with this static method:
OktaAuth.features.isPKCESupported()
Implicit OAuth flow is available as an option if PKCE flow cannot be supported in your deployment. It is widely supported by most browsers, and can work over an insecure HTTP connection. Note that implicit flow is less secure than PKCE flow, even over HTTPS, since raw tokens are exposed in the browser's history. For this reason, we highly recommending using the PKCE flow if possible.
Implicit flow can be enabled by setting the
pkce option to
false
var config = {
pkce: false,
// other config
issuer: 'https://{yourOktaDomain}/oauth2/default',
};
var authClient = new OktaAuth(config);
! Routing is optional for the callback portion of the redirect strategy. Instead you can use popup or sign widget.
To sign a user in, your application must redirect the browser to the Okta-hosted sign-in page.
Note: Initial redirect to Okta-hosted sign-in page starts a transaction with a stateToken lifetime set to one hour.
After successful authentication, the browser is redirected back to your application along with information about the user. Depending on your preferences it is possible to use the following callback strategies.
According to the OAuth 2.0 spec the redirect URI "MUST NOT contain a fragment component": https://tools.ietf.org/html/rfc6749#section-3.1.2 When using a hash/fragment routing strategy and OAuth 2.0, the redirect callback will be the main / default route. The redirect callback flow will be very similar to handling the callback without routing. We recommend defining the logic that will parse redirect url at the very beginning of your app, before any other authorization checks.
Additionally, if using hash routing, we recommend using PKCE and responseMode "query" (this is the default for PKCE). With implicit flow, tokens in the hash could cause unpredictable results since hash routers may rewrite the fragment.
tokenManager
Whether you are using this SDK to implement an OIDC flow or for communicating with the Authentication API, the only required configuration option is
issuer, which is the URL to an Okta Authorization Server
You may use the URL for your Okta organization as the issuer. This will apply a default authorization policy and issue tokens scoped at the organization level.
var config = {
issuer: 'https://{yourOktaDomain}'
};
var authClient = new OktaAuth(config);
Okta allows you to create multiple custom OAuth 2.0 authorization servers that you can use to protect your own resource servers. Within each authorization server you can define your own OAuth 2.0 scopes, claims, and access policies. Many organizations have a "default" authorization server.
var config = {
issuer: 'https://{yourOktaDomain}/oauth2/default'
};
var authClient = new OktaAuth(config);
You may also create and customize additional authorization servers.
var config = {
issuer: 'https://{yourOktaDomain}/oauth2/custom-auth-server-id'
};
var authClient = new OktaAuth(config);
These options can be included when instantiating Okta Auth JS (
new OktaAuth(config)).
issuer
⚠️ This option is required
The URL for your Okta organization or an Okta authentication server. About the issuer
clientId
Client Id pre-registered with Okta for the OIDC authentication flow. Creating your Okta application
redirectUri
The url that is redirected to when using
token.getWithRedirect. This must be listed in your Okta application's Login redirect URIs. If no
redirectUri is provided, defaults to the current origin (
window.location.origin). Configuring your Okta application
postLogoutRedirectUri
Specify the url where the browser should be redirected after signOut. This url must be listed in your Okta application's Logout redirect URIs. If not specified, your application's origin (
window.location.origin) will be used. Configuring your Okta application |
scopes
Specify what information to make available in the returned
id_token or
access_token. For OIDC, you must include
openid as one of the scopes. Defaults to
['openid', 'email']. For a list of available scopes, see Scopes and Claims
state
A client-provided string that will be passed to the server endpoint and returned in the OAuth response. The value can be used to validate the OAuth response and prevent cross-site request forgery (CSRF). Defaults to a random string.
pkce
Default value is
true which enables the PKCE OAuth Flow. To use the Implicit Flow or Authorization Code Flow, set
pkce to
false.
When requesting tokens using token.getWithRedirect values will be returned as parameters appended to the redirectUri.
In most cases you will not need to set a value for
responseMode. Defaults are set according to the OpenID Connect 1.0 specification.
For PKCE OAuth Flow), the authorization code will be in search query of the URL. Clients using the PKCE flow can opt to instead receive the authorization code in the hash fragment by setting the responseMode option to "fragment".
For Implicit OAuth Flow), tokens will be in the hash fragment of the URL. This cannot be changed.
responseType
Specify the response type for OIDC authentication when using the Implicit OAuth Flow. The default value is
['token', 'id_token'] which will request both an access token and ID token. If
pkce is
true, both the access and ID token will be requested and this option will be ignored. For web/native applications using the
authorization_code flow, this value should be set to
"code" and
pkce should be set to
false.
authorizeUrl
Specify a custom authorizeUrl to perform the OIDC flow. Defaults to the issuer plus "/v1/authorize".
userinfoUrl
Specify a custom userinfoUrl. Defaults to the issuer plus "/v1/userinfo".
tokenUrl
Specify a custom tokenUrl. Defaults to the issuer plus "/v1/token".
ignoreSignature
⚠️ This option should be used only for browser support and testing purposes.
ID token signatures are validated by default when
token.getWithoutPrompt,
token.getWithPopup,
token.getWithRedirect, and
token.verify are called. To disable ID token signature validation for these methods, set this value to
true.
maxClockSkew
Defaults to 300 (five minutes). This is the maximum difference allowed between a client's clock and Okta's, in seconds, when validating tokens. Setting this to 0 is not recommended, because it increases the likelihood that valid tokens will fail validation.
ignoreLifetime
Token lifetimes are validated using the
maxClockSkew.
To override this and disable token lifetime validation, set this value to
true.
transformAuthState
Callback function. When updateAuthState is called a new authState object is produced. Providing a
transformAuthState function allows you to modify or replace this object before it is stored and emitted. A common use case is to change the meaning of isAuthenticated. By default,
updateAuthState will set
authState.isAuthenticated to true if unexpired tokens are available from tokenManager. This logic could be customized to also require a valid Okta SSO session:
const config = {
// other config
transformAuthState: async (oktaAuth, authState) => {
if (!authState.isAuthenticated) {
return authState;
}
// extra requirement: user must have valid Okta SSO session
const user = await oktaAuth.token.getUserInfo();
authState.isAuthenticated = !!user; // convert to boolean
authState.users = user; // also store user object on authState
return authState;
}
};
const oktaAuth = new OktaAuth(config);
oktaAuth.authStateManager.subscribe(authState => {
// handle latest authState
});
oktaAuth.authStateManager.updateAuthState();
restoreOriginalUri
🔗 web browser only
Callback function. When sdk.handleLoginRedirect is called, by default it uses
window.location.replace to redirect back to the originalUri. This option overrides the default behavior.
const config = {
// other config
restoreOriginalUri: async (oktaAuth, originalUri) => {
// redirect with custom router
router.replace({
path: toRelativeUrl(originalUri, baseUrl)
});
}
};
const oktaAuth = new OktaAuth(config);
if (oktaAuth.isLoginRedirect()) {
try {
await oktaAuth.handleLoginRedirect();
} catch (e) {
// log or display error details
}
}
devMode
Default to
false. It enables debugging logs when set to
true.
useInteractionCodeFlow
Enables interaction code flow for direct auth clients.
clientSecret
Used in authorization and interaction code flows by server-side web applications to obtain OAuth tokens. In a production application, this value should never be visible on the client side.
httpRequestClient
The http request implementation. By default, this is implemented using cross-fetch. To provide your own request library, implement the following interface:
var config = {
url: 'https://{yourOktaDomain}',
httpRequestClient: function(method, url, args) {
// args is in the form:
// {
// headers: {
// headerName: headerValue
// },
// data: postBodyData,
// withCredentials: true|false,
// }
return Promise.resolve(/* a raw XMLHttpRequest response */);
}
}
storageManager
The
storageManager provides access to client storage for specific purposes.
storageManager configuration is divided into named sections. The default configuration is shown below:
var config = {
storageManager: {
token: {
storageTypes: [
'localStorage',
'sessionStorage',
'cookie'
],
},
cache: {
storageTypes: [
'localStorage',
'sessionStorage',
'cookie'
]
},
transaction: {
storageTypes: [
'sessionStorage',
'localStorage',
'cookie'
]
}
}
}
Important: If neither localStorage nor sessionStorage are available, the default storage provider may fall back to using cookie storage on some clients, . If your site will always be served over a HTTPS connection, you may want to forcibly enable "secure" cookies. This option will prevent cookies from being stored on an HTTP connection.
var config = {
cookies: {
secure: true
}
}
storageType
The following values for
storageType are recognized:
memory: values are stored in a closure and will not survive a page reload
sessionStorage: will only be available to the current browser tab
localStorage: available to all browser tabs
cookie: available to all browser tabs, and server-side code
Note: If the specified
storageType is not available, but matches an entry in
storageTypes, then default fallback logic will be applied. To disable this behavior, set
storageTypes to an empty array:
var config = {
storageManager: {
token: {
storageType: 'sessionStorage',
storageTypes: []
}
}
}
or set the
storageTypes property with only one entry:
var config = {
storageManager: {
token: {
storageTypes: ['sessionStorage']
}
}
}
If fallback logic is disabled, the storageManager may throw an exception if an instance of the given
storageType cannot be created.
storageTypes
A list of storageTypes, in order of preference. If a type is not available, the next type in the list will be tried.
storageProvider
This option allows you to pass a custom storage provider instance. If a
storageProvider is set, the
storageType will be ignored.
Important: A storage provider will receive sensitive data, such as the user's raw tokens, as a readable string. Any custom storage provider should take care to save this string in a secure location which is not accessible to unauthorized users.
A
storageProvider must provide a simple but specific API to access client storage. An example of a
storageProvider is the built-in localStorage. It has a method called
getItem that returns a string for a key and a method called
setItem which accepts a string and key.
A custom storage provider must implement two functions:
getItem(key)
setItem(key, value)
Optionally, a storage provider can also implement a
removeItem function. If
removeItem is not implemented, values will be cleared but keys will persist.
const myMemoryStore = {};
const storageProvider = {
getItem: function(key) {
// custom get
return myMemoryStore[key];
},
setItem: function(key, val) {
// custom set
myMemoryStore[key] = val;
},
// optional
removeItem: function(key) {
delete myMemoryStore[key];
}
}
var config = {
storageManager: {
token: {
storageProvider: storageProvider
}
}
}
tokenManager
If
cookie storage is specified, it is possible to specify whether or not a session cookie is used by the cookie storage. This will automatically be configured if
sessionStorage is specified and you fall back to
cookie storage. If sessionCookie is not specified it will create a cookie with an expiry date of
2200-01-01T00:00:00.000Z
var config = {
cookies: {
sessionCookie: true
}
}
autoRenew
⚙️ Requires a running service
By default, the
tokenManager will attempt to renew tokens before they expire. If you wish to manually control token renewal, set
autoRenew to false to disable this feature. You can listen to
expired events to know when the token has expired.
tokenManager: {
autoRenew: false
}
Renewing tokens slightly early helps ensure a stable user experience. By default, the
expired event will fire 30 seconds before actual expiration time. If
autoRenew is set to true, tokens will be renewed within 30 seconds of expiration. You can customize this value by setting the
expireEarlySeconds option. The value should be large enough to account for network latency and clock drift between the client and Okta's servers.
NOTE
expireEarlySeconds option is only allowed in the DEV environment (localhost). It will be reset to 30 seconds when running in environments other than DEV.
// Emit expired event 2 minutes before expiration
// Tokens accessed with tokenManager.get() will auto-renew within 2 minutes of expiration
tokenManager: {
expireEarlySeconds: 120
}
autoRemove
⚙️ Requires a running service
By default, the library will attempt to remove expired tokens during initialization when
autoRenew is off. If you wish to to disable auto removal of tokens, set autoRemove to false.
syncStorage
⚙️ Requires a running service
Automatically syncs tokens across browser tabs when token storage is
localStorage. To disable this behavior, set
syncStorage to false.
storageKey
By default all tokens will be stored under the key
okta-token-storage. You may want to change this if you have multiple apps running on a single domain which share the same storage type. Giving each app a unique storage key will prevent them from reading or writing each other's token values.
storage
Specify the storage type for tokens. This will override any value set for the
token section in the storageManager configuration. By default, localStorage will be used. This will fall back to sessionStorage or cookie if the previous type is not available. You may pass an object or a string. If passing an object, it should meet the requirements of a custom storage provider. Pass a string to specify one of the built-in storage types:
localStorage (default)
sessionStorage
cookie
memory: a simple in-memory storage provider
var config = {
url: 'https://{yourOktaDomain}',
tokenManager: {
storage: 'sessionStorage'
}
};
var authClient = new OktaAuth(config);
A custom storage provider instance can also be passed here. (This will override any
storageProvider value set under the
token section of the storageManager configuration)
var myMemoryStore = {};
const storageProvider = {
getItem: function(key) {
// custom get
return myMemoryStore[key];
},
setItem: function(key, val) {
// custom set
myMemoryStore[key] = val;
},
// optional
removeItem: function(key) {
delete myMemoryStore[key];
}
}
const config = {
url: 'https://{yourOktaDomain}',
tokenManager: {
storage: storageProvider
}
};
const authClient = new OktaAuth(config);
const tokens = await authClient.token.getWithoutPrompt();
authClient.tokenManager.setTokens(tokens); // storageProvider.setItem
cookies
An object containing additional properties used when setting cookies
secure
Defaults to
true, unless the application origin is
http://localhost, in which case it is forced to
false. If
true, the SDK will set the "Secure" option on all cookies. When this option is
true, an exception will be thrown if the application origin is not using the HTTPS protocol. Setting to
false will allow setting cookies on an HTTP origin, but is not recommended for production applications.
sameSite
Defaults to
none if the
secure option is
true, or
lax if the
secure option is false. Allows fine-grained control over the same-site cookie setting. A value of
none allows embedding within an iframe. A value of
lax will avoid being blocked by user "3rd party" cookie settings. A value of
strict will block all cookies when redirecting from Okta and is not recommended.
clearPendingRemoveTokens
Defaults to
true, set this option to false if you want to opt-out of the default clearing pendingRemove tokens behaviour when
tokenManager.start() is called.
start()
Starts the
OktaAuth service. See running as a service for more details.
stop()
Starts the
OktaAuth service. See running as a service for more details.
signIn(options)
⚠️ Deprecated, this method will be removed in next major release, use signInWithCredentials instead.
signInWithCredentials(options)
See authn API.
signInWithRedirect(options)
🔗 web browser only
⌛ async
Starts the full-page redirect to Okta with optional request parameters. In this flow, there is a originalUri parameter in options to track the route before the user signIn, and the addtional params are mapped to the Authorize options. You can use storeTokensFromRedirect to store tokens and getOriginalUri to clear the intermediate state (the originalUri) after successful authentication.
if (authClient.isLoginRedirect()) {
try {
await authClient.handleLoginRedirect();
} catch (e) {
// log or display error details
}
} else if (!await authClient.isAuthenticated()) {
// Start the browser based oidc flow, then parse tokens from the redirect callback url
authClient.signInWithRedirect();
} else {
// User is authenticated
}
signOut()
⌛ async 🔗 web browser only
Signs the user out of their current Okta session and clears all tokens stored locally in the
TokenManager. By default, the refresh token (if any) and access token are revoked so they can no longer be used. Some points to consider:
postLogoutRedirectUri has not been specified or configured,
window.location.origin will be used as the return URI. This URI must be listed in the Okta application's Login redirect URIs. If the URI is unknown or invalid the redirect will end on a 400 error page from Okta. This error will be visible to the user and cannot be handled by the app.
signOut will fallback to using the XHR-based closeSession method. This method may fail to sign the user out if 3rd-party cookies have been blocked by the browser.
signOut takes the following options:
postLogoutRedirectUri - Setting a value will override the
postLogoutRedirectUri configured on the SDK.
state - An optional value, used along with
postLogoutRedirectUri. If set, this value will be returned as a query parameter during the redirect to the
postLogoutRedirectUri
idToken - Specifies the ID token object. By default,
signOut will look for a token object named
idToken within the
TokenManager. If you have stored the id token object in a different location, you should retrieve it first and then pass it here.
clearTokensBeforeRedirect - If
true (default:
false) local tokens will be removed before the logout redirect happens. Otherwise a flag (
pendingRemove) will be added to each local token instead of clearing them immediately. Calling
oktaAuth.start() after logout redirect will clear local tokens if flags are found. Use this option with care: removing local tokens before fully terminating the Okta SSO session can result in logging back in again when using
@okta/okta-react's
SecureRoute component.
revokeAccessToken - If
false (default:
true) the access token will not be revoked. Use this option with care: not revoking tokens may pose a security risk if tokens have been leaked outside the application.
revokeRefreshToken - If
false (default:
true) the refresh token will not be revoked. Use this option with care: not revoking tokens may pose a security risk if tokens have been leaked outside the application. Revoking a refresh token will revoke any access tokens minted by it, even if
revokeAccessToken is
false.
accessToken - Specifies the access token object. By default,
signOut will look for a token object named
accessToken within the
TokenManager. If you have stored the access token object in a different location, you should retrieve it first and then pass it here. This options is ignored if the
revokeAccessToken option is
false.
// Sign out using the default options
authClient.signOut()
// Override the post logout URI for this call
authClient.signOut({
postLogoutRedirectUri: `${window.location.origin}/logout/callback`
});
// In this case, the ID token is stored under the 'myIdToken' key
var idToken = await authClient.tokenManager.get('myIdToken');
authClient.signOut({
idToken: idToken
});
// In this case, the access token is stored under the 'myAccessToken' key
var accessToken = await authClient.tokenManager.get('myAccessToken');
authClient.signOut({
accessToken: accessToken
});
closeSession()
⚠️ This method requires access to third party cookies
⌛ async
Signs the user out of their current Okta session and clears all tokens stored locally in the
TokenManager. This method is an XHR-based alternative to signOut, which will redirect to Okta before returning to your application. Here are some points to consider when using this method:
window.location.
window.location.reload() after the
XHR method completes to ensure your app is properly re-initialized in an unauthenticated state.
await authClient.revokeAccessToken(); // strongly recommended
authClient.closeSession()
.then(() => {
window.location.reload(); // optional
})
.catch(e => {
if (e.xhr && e.xhr.status === 429) {
// Too many requests
}
})
revokeAccessToken(accessToken)
⌛ async
Revokes the access token for this application so it can no longer be used to authenticate API requests. The
accessToken parameter is optional. By default,
revokeAccessToken will look for a token object named
accessToken within the
TokenManager. If you have stored the access token object in a different location, you should retrieve it first and then pass it here. Returns a promise that resolves when the operation has completed. This method will succeed even if the access token has already been revoked or removed.
revokeRefreshToken(refreshToken)
⌛ async
Revokes the refresh token (if any) for this application so it can no longer be used to mint new tokens. The
refreshToken parameter is optional. By default,
revokeRefreshToken will look for a token object named
refreshToken within the
TokenManager. If you have stored the refresh token object in a different location, you should retrieve it first and then pass it here. Returns a promise that resolves when the operation has completed. This method will succeed even if the refresh token has already been revoked or removed.
forgotPassword(options)
See authn API.
unlockAccount(options)
See authn API.
verifyRecoveryToken(options)
See authn API.
webfinger(options)
⌛ async
Calls the Webfinger API and gets a response.
resource - URI that identifies the entity whose information is sought, currently only acct scheme is supported (e.g acct:dade.murphy@example.com)
rel - Optional parameter to request only a subset of the information that would otherwise be returned without the "rel" parameter
authClient.webfinger({
resource: 'acct:john.joe@example.com',
rel: 'okta:idp'
})
.then(function(res) {
// use the webfinger response to select an idp
})
.catch(function(err) {
console.error(err);
});
fingerprint(options)
⌛ async
Creates a browser fingerprint. See Primary authentication with device fingerprint for more information.
timeout - Time in ms until the operation times out. Defaults to
15000.
authClient.fingerprint()
.then(function(fingerprint) {
// Do something with the fingerprint
})
.catch(function(err) {
console.log(err);
})
isAuthenticated(timeout?)
⌛ async
Resolves with
authState.isAuthenticated from non-pending authState.
getUser()
⌛ async
Alias method of token.getUserInfo.
getIdToken()
Returns the id token string retrieved from authState if it exists.
getAccessToken()
Returns the access token string retrieved from authState if it exists.
storeTokensFromRedirect()
⌛ async
Parses tokens from the redirect url and stores them.
setOriginalUri(uri?)
Stores the current URL state before a redirect occurs.
getOriginalUri(state?)
Returns the stored URI string stored by setOriginal. An OAuth
state parameter is optional. If no value is passed for
state, the URI is retrieved from isolated session storage and will work in a single browser. If a valid OAuth
state is passed this method can return the URI stored from another browser tab.
removeOriginalUri()
Removes the stored URI string stored by setOriginal from storage.
isLoginRedirect()
🔗 web browser only
Check
window.location to verify if the app is in OAuth callback state or not. This function is synchronous and returns
true or
false.
if (authClient.isLoginRedirect()) {
// callback flow
try {
await authClient.handleLoginRedirect();
} catch (e) {
// log or display error details
}
} else {
// normal app flow
}
handleLoginRedirect(tokens?, originalUri?)
🔗 web browser only
⌛ async
Stores passed in tokens or tokens from redirect url into storage, then redirect users back to the originalUri. When using
PKCE authorization code flow, this method also exchanges authorization code for tokens. By default it calls
window.location.replace for the redirection. The default behavior can be overrided by providing options.restoreOriginalUri. By default, originalUri will be retrieved from storage, but this can be overridden by passing a value fro
originalUri to this function in the 2nd parameter.
Note:
handleLoginRedirectthrows
OAuthErroror
AuthSdkErrorin case there are errors during token retrieval.
setHeaders()
Can set (or unset) request headers after construction.
const authClient = new OktaAuth({
issuer: 'https://{yourOktaDomain}',
// headers can be set during construction
headers: {
foo: 'bar'
}
});
// Headers can be set (or modified) after construction
authClient.setHeaders({
foo: 'baz'
});
// Headers can be removed
authClient.setHeaders({
foo: undefined
})
tx.resume()
See authn API.
tx.exists()
See authn API.
transaction.status
See authn API.
session
session.setCookieAndRedirect(sessionToken, redirectUri)
See authn API.
session.exists()
🔗 web browser only
⚠️ This method requires access to [third party cookies]
(#third-party-cookies) ⌛ async
Returns a promise that resolves with
true if there is an existing Okta session, or
false if not.
authClient.session.exists()
.then(function(exists) {
if (exists) {
// logged in
} else {
// not logged in
}
});
session.get()
🔗 web browser only
⚠️ This method requires access to [third party cookies]
(#third-party-cookies) ⌛ async
Gets the active session.
authClient.session.get()
.then(function(session) {
// logged in
})
.catch(function(err) {
// not logged in
});
session.refresh()
🔗 web browser only
⚠️ This method requires access to [third party cookies]
(#third-party-cookies) ⌛ async
Refresh the current session by extending its lifetime. This can be used as a keep-alive operation.
authClient.session.refresh()
.then(function(session) {
// existing session is now refreshed
})
.catch(function(err) {
// there was a problem refreshing (the user may not have an existing session)
});
idx
See detail in IDX README
token
The following configuration options can be included in
token.getWithoutPrompt,
token.getWithPopup, or
token.getWithRedirect. If an option with the same name is accepted in the constructor, passing the option to one of these methods will override the previously set value.
|Options
|Description
sessionToken
|Specify an Okta sessionToken to skip reauthentication when the user already authenticated using the Authentication Flow.
responseType
|Specify the response type for OIDC authentication when using the Implicit OAuth Flow. The default value is
['token', 'id_token'] which will request both an access token and ID token. If
pkce is
true, both the access and ID token will be requested and this option will be ignored.
scopes
|Specify what information to make available in the returned
id_token or
access_token. For OIDC, you must include
openid as one of the scopes. Defaults to
['openid', 'email']. For a list of available scopes, see Scopes and Claims.
state
|A string that will be passed to
/authorize endpoint and returned in the OAuth response. The value is used to validate the OAuth response and prevent cross-site request forgery (CSRF). The
state value passed to getWithRedirect will be returned along with any requested tokens from parseFromUrl. Your app can use this string to perform additional validation and/or pass information from the login page. Defaults to a random string.
nonce
|Specify a nonce that will be validated in an
id_token. This is usually only provided during redirect flows to obtain an authorization code that will be exchanged for an
id_token. Defaults to a random string.
idp
|Identity provider to use if there is no Okta Session.
idpScope
|A space delimited list of scopes to be provided to the Social Identity Provider when performing Social Login These scopes are used in addition to the scopes already configured on the Identity Provider.
display
|The display parameter to be passed to the Social Identity Provider when performing Social Login.
prompt
|Determines whether the Okta login will be displayed on failure. Use
none to prevent this behavior. Valid values:
none,
consent,
login, or
consent login. See Parameter details for more information.
maxAge
|Allowable elapsed time, in seconds, since the last time the end user was actively authenticated by Okta.
loginHint
|A username to prepopulate if prompting for authentication.
For more details, see Okta's Authorize Request API.
authClient.token.getWithoutPrompt({
sessionToken: '00p8RhRDCh_8NxIin-wtF5M6ofFtRhfKWGBAbd2WmE',
scopes: [
'openid',
'email',
'profile'
],
state: '8rFzn3MH5q',
nonce: '51GePTswrm',
// Use a custom IdP for social authentication
idp: '0oa62b57p7c8PaGpU0h7'
})
.then(function(res) {
var tokens = res.tokens;
// Do something with tokens, such as
authClient.tokenManager.setTokens(tokens);
})
.catch(function(err) {
// handle OAuthError or AuthSdkError
});
token.getWithoutPrompt(options)
🔗 web browser only
⚠️ This method requires access to third party cookies
⌛ async
When you've obtained a sessionToken from the authorization flows, or a session already exists, you can obtain a token or tokens without prompting the user to log in.
options - See Authorize options
authClient.token.getWithoutPrompt({
responseType: 'id_token', // or array of types
sessionToken: 'testSessionToken' // optional if the user has an existing Okta session
})
.then(function(res) {
var tokens = res.tokens;
// Do something with tokens, such as
authClient.tokenManager.setTokens(tokens);
})
.catch(function(err) {
// handle OAuthError or AuthSdkError (AuthSdkError will be thrown if app is in OAuthCallback state)
});
token.getWithPopup(options)
🔗 web browser only
⌛ async
Create token with a popup.
options - See Authorize options
authClient.token.getWithPopup(options)
.then(function(res) {
var tokens = res.tokens;
// Do something with tokens, such as
authClient.tokenManager.setTokens(tokens);
})
.catch(function(err) {
// handle OAuthError or AuthSdkError (AuthSdkError will be thrown if app is in OAuthCallback state)
});
token.getWithRedirect(options)
🔗 web browser only
⌛ async
Create token using a redirect. After a successful authentication, the browser will be redirected to the configured redirectUri. The authorization code, access, or ID Tokens will be available as parameters appended to this URL. Values will be returned in either the search query or hash fragment portion of the URL depending on the responseMode
options - See Authorize options
authClient.token.getWithRedirect({
responseType: ['token', 'id_token'],
state: 'any-string-you-want-to-pass-to-callback' // will be URI encoded
})
.catch(function(err) {
// handle AuthSdkError (AuthSdkError will be thrown if app is in OAuthCallback state)
});
token.parseFromUrl(options)
🔗 web browser only
⌛ async
Parses the authorization code, access, or ID Tokens from the URL after a successful authentication redirect. Values are parsed from either the search query or hash fragment portion of the URL depending on the responseMode.
If an authorization code is present, it will be exchanged for token(s) by posting to the
tokenUrl endpoint.
Note: Authorization code has a lifetime of one minute and can only be used once.
The ID token will be verified and validated before available for use.
In case access token is a part of OIDC flow response, its hash will be checked against ID token's
at_hash claim.
The
state string which was passed to
getWithRedirect will be also be available on the response.
authClient.token.parseFromUrl()
.then(function(res) {
var state = res.state; // passed to getWithRedirect(), can be any string
// manage token or tokens
var tokens = res.tokens;
// Do something with tokens, such as
authClient.tokenManager.setTokens(tokens);
})
.catch(function(err) {
// handle OAuthError
});
After reading values, this method will rewrite either the hash fragment or search query portion of the URL (depending on the responseMode) so that the code or tokens are no longer present or visible to the user. For this reason, it is recommended to use a dedicated route or path for the redirectUri so that this URL rewrite does not interfere with other URL parameters which may be used by your application. A complete login flow will usually save the current URL before calling
getWithRedirect and restore the URL after saving tokens from
parseFromUrl.
// On any page while unauthenticated. Begin login flow
// Save URL
sessionStorage.setItem('url', window.location.href);
// Redirect to Okta
authClient.token.getWithRedirect({
responseType: 'token'
});
// On callback (redirectUri) page
authClient.token.parseFromUrl()
.then(function(res) {
// Save token
authClient.tokenManager.setTokens(res.tokens);
// Read saved URL from storage
const url = sessionStorage.getItem('url');
sessionStorage.removeItem('url');
// Restore URL
window.location.assign(url);
})
.catch(function(err) {
// Handle OAuthError
});
token.decode(idTokenString)
Decode a raw ID Token
idTokenString - an id_token JWT
const decodedToken = authClient.token.decode('YOUR_ID_TOKEN_JWT');
console.log(decodedToken.header, decodedToken.payload, decodedToken.signature);
token.renew(tokenToRenew)
⚠️ This method requires access to third party cookies ⌛ async
Returns a new token if the Okta session is still valid.
tokenToRenew - an access token or ID token previously provided by Okta. note: this is not the raw JWT
// this token is provided by Okta via getWithoutPrompt, getWithPopup, and parseFromUrl
var tokenToRenew = {
idToken: 'YOUR_ID_TOKEN_JWT',
claims: { /* token claims */ },
expiresAt: 1449699930,
scopes: ['openid', 'email'],
authorizeUrl: 'https://{yourOktaDomain}/oauth2/v1/authorize',
issuer: 'https://{yourOktaDomain}',
clientId: 'NPSfOkH5eZrTy8PMDlvx'
};
authClient.token.renew(tokenToRenew)
.then(function(freshToken) {
// manage freshToken
})
.catch(function(err) {
// handle OAuthError
});
token.getUserInfo(accessTokenObject, idTokenObject)
⌛ async
Retrieve the details about a user.
accessTokenObject - (optional) an access token returned by this library. Note: this is not the raw access token.
idTokenObject - (optional) an ID token returned by this library. Note: this is not the raw ID token.
By default, if no parameters are passed, both the access token and ID token objects will be retrieved from the TokenManager. It is assumed that the access token is stored using the key "accessToken" and the ID token is stored under the key "idToken". If you have stored either token in a non-standard location, this logic can be skipped by passing the access and ID token objects directly.
// access and ID tokens are retrieved automatically from the TokenManager
authClient.token.getUserInfo()
.then(function(user) {
// user has details about the user
})
.catch(function(err) {
// handle OAuthError or AuthSdkError (AuthSdkError will be thrown if app is in OAuthCallback state)
});
// In this example, the access token is stored under the key 'myAccessToken', the ID token is stored under the key "myIdToken"
Promise.all([
authClient.tokenManager.get('myAccessToken'),
authClient.tokenManager.get('myIdToken')
])
.then(([accessTokenObject, idTokenObject]) => {
return authClient.token.getUserInfo(accessTokenObject, idTokenObject);
})
.then(function(user) {
// user has details about the user
})
.catch((err) => {
// handle AuthSdkError (AuthSdkError will be thrown if app is in OAuthCallback state)
});
token.verify(idTokenObject)
⌛ async
Manually verify the validity of an ID token's claims and check the signature on browsers that support web cryptography.
Note: Token validation occurs automatically when tokens are returned via
getWithoutPrompt,
getWithPopup, and
getWithRedirect.
idTokenObject - an ID token returned by this library. note: this is not the raw ID token JWT
validationOptions - Optional object to assert ID token claim values. Defaults to the configuration passed in during client instantiation.
var validationOptions = {
issuer: 'https://{yourOktaDomain}/oauth2/{authorizationServerId}'
}
authClient.token.verify(idTokenObject, validationOptions)
.then(function() {
// the idToken is valid
})
.catch(function(err) {
// handle AuthSdkError
});
token.isLoginRedirect
🔗 web browser only
⚠️ Deprecated, this method will be removed in next major release, use sdk.isLoginRedirect instead.
token.prepareTokenParams
Returns a
TokenParams object. If
PKCE is enabled, this object will contain values for
codeVerifier,
codeChallenge and
codeChallengeMethod.
token.exchangeCodeForTokens
Used internally to perform the final step of the
PKCE authorization code flow. Accepts a
TokenParams object which should contain a
codeVerifier and an
authorizationCode.
tokenManager API
tokenManager.add(key, token)
After receiving an
access_token or
id_token, add it to the
tokenManager to manage token expiration and renew operations. When a token is added to the
tokenManager, it is automatically renewed when it expires.
key - Unique key to store the token in the
tokenManager. This is used later when you want to get, delete, or renew the token.
token - Token object that will be added
authClient.token.getWithPopup()
.then(function(res) {
authClient.tokenManager.add('idToken', res.tokens.idToken);
});
tokenManager.get(key)
⌛ async
Get a token that you have previously added to the
tokenManager with the given
key. The token object will be returned if it exists in storage. Tokens will be removed from storage if they have expired and
autoRenew is false or if there was an error while renewing the token. The
tokenManager will emit a
removed event when tokens are removed.
key - Key for the token you want to get
authClient.tokenManager.get('idToken')
.then(function(token) {
if (token && !authClient.tokenManager.hasExpired(token)) {
// Token is valid
console.log(token);
} else {
// Token has been removed due to expiration or error while renewing
}
})
.catch(function(err) {
// handle OAuthError or AuthSdkError (AuthSdkError will be thrown if app is in OAuthCallback state)
console.error(err);
});
tokenManager.getTokens()
⌛ async
Returns storage key agnostic tokens set for available tokens from storage. It returns empty object (
{}) if no token is in storage.
authClient.tokenManager.getTokens()
.then(({ accessToken, idToken }) => {
// handle accessToken and idToken
});
tokenManager.setTokens(tokens)
Adds storage key agnostic tokens to storage. It uses default token storage keys (
idToken,
accessToken) in storage.
tokenManager.hasExpired(token)
A synchronous method which returns
true if the token has expired. The
tokenManager will automatically remove expired tokens in the background. However, when the app first loads this background process may not have completed, so there is a chance that an expired token may exist in storage. This method can be called to avoid this potential race condition.
tokenManager.remove(key)
Remove a token from the
tokenManager with the given
key.
key - Key for the token you want to remove
authClient.tokenManager.remove('idToken');
tokenManager.clear()
Remove all tokens from the
tokenManager.
authClient.tokenManager.clear();
tokenManager.clearPendingRemoveTokens()
Remove all tokens with
pendingRemove flags. This method is called within
tokenManager.start() by default, you can opt-out of the default behaviour by setting
tokenManager.clearPendingRemoveTokens option to
false.
tokenManager.renew(key)
⌛ async
Manually renew a token before it expires and update the stored value.
key - Key for the token you want to renew
// Because the renew() method is async, you can wait for it to complete
// by using the returned Promise:
authClient.tokenManager.renew('idToken')
.then(function (newToken) {
console.log(newToken);
});
// Alternatively, you can subscribe to the 'renewed' event:
authClient.tokenManager.on('renewed', function (key, newToken, oldToken) {
console.log(newToken);
});
authClient.tokenManager.renew('idToken');
tokenManager.on(event, callback[, context])
Subscribe to an event published by the
tokenManager.
event - Event to subscribe to. Possible events are:
added - Fired when a new token has been added or updated (regardless of whether or not the token value was changed).
expired - Fired before a token is set to expire (using
expireEarlySeconds option, 30 seconds by default). If
autoRenew option is set to true, a listener will be attached to this event and an attempt will be made to renew the token when the event fires.
error - Fired when a token renew attempt has failed. This is a permanent error, and the token will be removed from storage.
renewed - Fired when a token has been renewed by the
tokenManager, either via the
autoRenew process or as a result of calling
tokenManager.renew
removed - Fired when a token is removed from storage as a result of renew failure, or a call to
tokenManager.remove. (This event will not fire from
tokenManager.clear)
callback - Function to call when the event is triggered
context - Optional context to bind the callback to
// Triggered when a token has expired
authClient.tokenManager.on('expired', function (key, expiredToken) {
console.log('Token with key', key, ' has expired:');
console.log(expiredToken);
});
// Triggered when a token has been renewed
authClient.tokenManager.on('renewed', function (key, newToken, oldToken) {
console.log('Token with key', key, 'has been renewed');
console.log('Old token:', oldToken);
console.log('New token:', newToken);
});
// Triggered when an OAuthError is returned via the API (typically during token renew)
authClient.tokenManager.on('error', function (err) {
console.log('TokenManager error:', err);
// err.name
// err.message
// err.errorCode
// err.errorSummary
// err.tokenKey
// err.accessToken
});
tokenManager.off(event[, callback])
Unsubscribe from
tokenManager events. If no callback is provided, unsubscribes all listeners from the event.
event - Event to unsubscribe from
callback - Optional callback that was used to subscribe to the event
authClient.tokenManager.off('renewed');
authClient.tokenManager.off('renewed', myRenewedCallback);
authStateManager
AuthStateManager evaluates and emits
AuthState based on the events from
TokenManager for downstream clients to consume.
The emitted
AuthState object includes:
isAuthenticated: true if the user is considered authenticated. Normally this is true if both an idToken and an accessToken are present in the tokenManager, but this behavior can be overridden if you passed a transformAuthState callback in the configuration.
accessToken: the JWT accessToken for the currently authenticated user (if provided by the scopes).
idToken: the JWT idToken for the currently authenticated user (if provided by the scopes).
error: contains the error returned if an error occurs in the
authState evaluation process.
Subscribes to
authStateChange event:
authClient.authStateManager.subscribe((authState) => {
// handle the latest evaluated authState, like integrate with client framework's state management store
});
authStateManager.getAuthState()
Gets latest evaluated
authState from the
authStateManager. The
authState (a unique new object) is re-evaluated when
authStateManager.updateAuthState() is called. If
updateAuthState has not been called, or it has not finished calculating an initial state,
getAuthState will return
null.
authStateManager.getPreviousAuthState()
Gets the previous evaluated
authState from the
authStateManager. This state can be used to tell when the new authState is evaluated. For example, the
authState is evaluated duing app initialization if the
previousAuthState is
null, and the
authState is evaluated during tokens auto renew process if the
previousAuthState exists.
authStateManager.updateAuthState()
Produces a unique
authState object and emits an
authStateChange event. The authState object contains tokens from the
tokenManager and a calculated
isAuthenticated value. By default,
authState.isAuthenticated will be true if both
idToken and
accessToken are present. This logic can be customized by defining a custom transformAuthState function.
The app needs call this method to call this method to initial the authState.
authClient.authStateManager.subscribe(authState => {
// handle emitted latest authState
});
if (!authClient.isLoginRedirect()) {
// Trigger an initial authState change event when the app startup
authClient.authStateManager.updateAuthState();
}
authStateManager.subscribe(handler)
Subscribes a callback that will be called when the
authStateChange event happens.
authStateManager.unsubscribe(handler?)
Unsubscribes callback for
authStateChange event. It will unregister all handlers if no callback handler is provided.
You can use this library on the server side in your Node application or mobile client side in React Native environment. Some methods are only available in a web browser environment. These methods are marked in the README with this note:
🔗 web browser only
To include this library in your project, you can follow the instructions in the Getting started section.
You only need to set the
issuer for your Okta Domain:
var OktaAuth = require('@okta/okta-auth-js').OktaAuth;
var config = {
// The URL for your Okta organization
issuer: 'https://{yourOktaDomain}'
};
var authClient = new OktaAuth(config);
http
The
http API allows customization of network requests made by internal HTTP agents.
http.setRequestHeader
Sets the value for a request header after configuration options have already been processed. Headers can also be customized by setting a
headers object in the configuration object.
Since the Node library can be used only for the Authentication flow, it implements only a subset of okta-auth-js APIs:
The main difference is that the Node library does not have a
session.setCookieAndRedirect function, so you will have to redirect by yourself (for example using
res.redirect('https://www.yoursuccesspage.com')).
The
SUCCESS transaction will still include a
sessionToken which you can use with the session APIs: https://github.com/okta/okta-sdk-nodejs#sessions.
In most cases, you won't need to build the SDK from source. If you want to build it yourself, you'll need to follow these steps:
# Clone the repo
git clone https://github.com/okta/okta-auth-js.git
# Navigate into the new `okta-auth-js` filder
cd okta-auth-js
# Install Okta node dependencies and SDK will be built under `build`
yarn install
# navigate to the `build` folder
cd build
# create a link to the built package
yarn link
# navigate to your other project which has "@okta/okta-auth-js" as a dependency and create link
cd ../../other
yarn link @okta/okta-auth-js
|Command
|Description
yarn clean
|Removes installed dependencies and build outputs
yarn install
|Install dependencies
yarn build
|Build the SDK with a sourcemap
yarn start
|Start internal test app
yarn lint
|Run eslint linting
yarn test:unit
|Run only unit tests
yarn test:e2e
|Run only E2E (end-to-end) tests
yarn test
|Run all tests
Before running the E2E tests, you will need to setup a test environment. See test/e2e/README for more information.
We have implemented a small SPA app, located at
./test/app/ which is used internally as a test harness for the E2E tests. The app can be run manually using
yarn start. This will start a webpack dev server and open a new browser window at
http://localhost:8080. The app provides a high level of feedback and configurability which make it useful as a tool for troubleshooting and manual testing scenarios. See test/app/README for more information on the test app.
⚠️ Because this test app is set up to dynamically change configuration and leak internal information, users should not use source in the test app as the basis for their own applications. Instead, use the example usage outlined elsewhere in this README.
The CHANGELOG contains details for all changes and links to the original PR.
error property on an IDX transaction object.
start will also call updateAuthState to set an initial AuthState
null until an AuthState has been calculated.
isPending has been removed from AuthState.
// 3.x used default export
import OktaAuth from '@okta/okta-auth-js'
to
// 4.x uses named exports
import { OktaAuth } from '@okta/okta-auth-js'
If using CommonJS, change
// In 3.x module.exports was the OktaAuth object
const OktaAuth = require('@okta/okta-auth-js');
to
// In 4.x module.exports has a property named 'OktaAauth'
const OktaAuth = require('@okta/okta-auth-js').OktaAuth;
For Typescript users: definitions for types in this library are now included. If you were providing your own definitions for
@okta/okta-auth-js you should remove these in favor of the types exported by this library.
onSessionExpired option has been removed. TokenManager events can be used to detect and handle token renewal errors.
Option
issuer is required. Option
url has been deprecated and is no longer used.
The object returned from
token.parseFromUrl() is no longer an array containing token objects. It is now an object with a property called
tokens which is a dictionary containing token objects.
New behavior for signOut().
The default
responseMode for PKCE flow is now
query.
We're happy to accept contributions and PRs! Please see the contribution guide to understand how to structure a contribution.