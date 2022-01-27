Okta Angular SDK

Okta Angular SDK builds on top of @okta/okta-auth-js. This SDK adds integration with @angular/router and provides additional logic and components designed to help you quickly add authentication and authorization to your Angular single-page web application.

With @okta/okta-auth-js, you can:

Login and logout from Okta using the OAuth 2.0 API

Retrieve user information

Determine authentication status

Validate the current user's session

All of these features are supported by this SDK. Additionally, using this SDK, you can:

Add "protected" routes, which will require authentication before render

Define custom logic/behavior when authentication is required

Subscribe to changes in authentication state using an Observable property

Provide an instance of the [OktaAuthService][] to your components using Dependency Injection

This SDK does not provide any UI components. This SDK does not currently support Server Side Rendering (SSR)

This library currently supports:

This library has been tested for compatibility with the following Angular versions: 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 12 ⚠️ Angular versions older than 7 may not be fully compatible with all dependencies of this library, due to an older Typescript version which does not contain a definition for the unknown type. You may be able to workaround this issue by setting skipLibChecks: true in your tsconfig.json file.

Getting Started

If you do not already have a Developer Edition Account , you can create one at https://developer.okta.com/signup/.

, you can create one at https://developer.okta.com/signup/. An Okta Application, configured for Single-Page App (SPA) mode. This is done from the Okta Developer Console and you can find instructions here. When following the wizard, use the default properties. They are are designed to work with our sample applications.

Angular Quickstart If you don't have an Angular app, or are new to Angular, please start with this guide. It will walk you through the creation of an Angular app, creating routes, and other application development essentials.

Okta Sample Application A fully functional sample application.

Okta Guide: Sign users into your single-page application Step-by-step guide to integrating an existing Angular application with Okta login.

Strategies for Obtaining Tokens Okta Angular SDK supports PathStrategy and HashStrategy for more details please check specific section of okta-auth-js



Installation

This library is available through npm. To install it, simply add it to your project:

npm install @okta/okta-angular @okta/okta-auth-js

Usage

Add OktaAuthModule to your module's imports. Create a configuration object and provide this as OKTA_CONFIG .

import { OKTA_CONFIG, OktaAuthModule } from '@okta/okta-angular' ; import { OktaAuth } from '@okta/okta-auth-js' ; const config = { issuer: 'https://{yourOktaDomain}/oauth2/default' , clientId: '{clientId}' , redirectUri: window .location.origin + '/login/callback' } const oktaAuth = new OktaAuth(config); ({ imports: [ ... OktaAuthModule ], providers: [ { provide: OKTA_CONFIG, useValue: { oktaAuth } } ], }) export class MyAppModule { }

An Angular InjectionToken used to configure the OktaAuthModule. This value must be provided by your own application.

oktaAuth (required): - OktaAuth instance. The instance that can be shared cross different components of the application. One popular use case is to share one single instance cross the application and Okta Sign-In Widget.

(required): - OktaAuth instance. The instance that can be shared cross different components of the application. One popular use case is to share one single instance cross the application and Okta Sign-In Widget. onAuthRequired (optional): - callback function. Triggered when a route protected by OktaAuthGuard is accessed without authentication. Use this to present a custom login page. If no onAuthRequired callback is defined, okta-angular will redirect directly to Okta for authentication.

(optional): - callback function. Triggered when a route protected by is accessed without authentication. Use this to present a custom login page. If no callback is defined, will redirect directly to Okta for authentication. onAuthResume (optional): - callback function. Only relevant if using a custom login page. Called when the authentication flow should be resumed by the application, typically as a result of redirect callback from an external identity provider. If not defined, onAuthRequired will be called.

OktaAuthModule

The top-level Angular module which provides these components and services:

OktaAuth - The passed in OktaAuth instance with default behavior setup.

- The passed in instance with default behavior setup. OktaAuthGuard - A navigation guard implementing CanActivate and CanActivateChild to grant access to a page (and/or its children) only after successful authentication.

- A navigation guard implementing CanActivate and CanActivateChild to grant access to a page (and/or its children) only after successful authentication. OktaCallbackComponent - Handles the implicit flow callback by parsing tokens from the URL and storing them automatically.

- Handles the implicit flow callback by parsing tokens from the URL and storing them automatically. OktaAuthStateService - A data service exposing observable authState$.

OktaAuthGuard

Routes are protected by the OktaAuthGuard , which verifies there is a valid accessToken stored. To ensure the user has been authenticated before accessing your route, add the canActivate guard to one of your routes:

import { OktaAuthGuard, ... } from '@okta/okta-angular' ; const appRoutes: Routes = [ { path: 'protected' , component: MyProtectedComponent, canActivate: [ OktaAuthGuard ], children: [{ path: 'also-protected' }] }, ... ]

You can use canActivateChild to protect children of an unprotected route:

import { OktaAuthGuard, ... } from '@okta/okta-angular' ; const appRoutes: Routes = [ { path: 'public' , component: MyPublicComponent, canActivateChild: [ OktaAuthGuard ], children: [{ path: 'protected' , component: MyProtectedComponent }] }, ... ]

You can use canLoad to achieve lazy loading for modules that are not immediately necessary to keep the initial bundle size smaller.

import { OktaAuthGuard, ... } from '@okta/okta-angular' ; const appRoutes: Routes = [ { path: 'lazy' , canLoad: [ OktaAuthGuard ], loadChildren: () => import ( './lazy-load/lazy-load.module' ).then( mod => mod.LazyLoadModule) }, ... ]

If a user does not have a valid session, then a new authorization flow will begin. By default, they will be redirected to the Okta Login Page for authentication. Once authenticated, they will be redirected back to your application's protected page. This logic can be customized by setting an onAuthRequired function on the config object.

OktaCallbackComponent

Used by the login redirect flow, begun by a call to signInWithRedirect. This component handles the callback after the redirect. By default, it parses the tokens from the uri, stores them, then redirects to / . If a protected route (using OktaAuthGuard ) caused the redirect, then the callback will redirect back to the protected route. If an error is thrown while processing tokens, the component will display the error and not perform any redirect. This logic can be customized by copying the component to your own source tree and modified as needed. For example, you may want to capture or display errors differently or provide a helpful link for your users in case they encounter an error on the callback route. The most common error is the user does not have permission to access the application. In this case, they may be able to contact an administrator to obtain access.

You should define a route to handle the callback URL ( /login/callback by default).

import { OktaCallbackComponent, ... } from '@okta/okta-angular' ; const appRoutes: Routes = [ { path: 'login/callback' , component: OktaCallbackComponent }, ... ]

OktaAuthStateService

This service exposes an observable (update to date) authState$ to the UI components.

The example below shows connecting two buttons to handle login and logout:

import { Component } from '@angular/core' ; import { OktaAuthStateService } from '@okta/okta-angular' ; ({ selector: 'app-component' , template: ` <button *ngIf="!(authStateService.authState$ | async).isAuthenticated" (click)="login()">Login</button> <button *ngIf="(authStateService.authState$ | async).isAuthenticated" (click)="logout()">Logout</button> <router-outlet></router-outlet> ` , }) export class MyComponent { constructor ( private authStateService: OktaAuthStateService ) {} async login() { await this .oktaAuth.signInWithRedirect(); } async logout() { await this .oktaAuth.signOut(); } }

OktaHasAnyGroup directive

This directive implements lite role based access control (RBAC) to only render content for authenticated users in group/s. It supports string , array and object input formats.

string : single group name. -- 'admin'

: single group name. -- array : array of group names. -- ['admin', 'it']

: array of group names. -- object : key-value pair of group names, this format of input can be used when custom claim is defined. -- { 'custom-groups': ['admin', 'it'] }

Use any format of input when groups is available from user claims:

({ template: ` <div *oktaHasAnyGroup="['admin']"> In group </div> ` }) class RBACComponent { }

Only use object format input when custom claim is defined:

({ template: ` <div *oktaHasAnyGroup="{ 'custom-groups': ['admin', 'it'] }"> In group </div> ` }) class RBACComponent { }

Using a custom login-page

Using the Okta Signin Widget, you can embed the complete authentication flow within your application. This allows users to signin without requiring any redirects. A full working example is available here

To implement a custom login page, set an onAuthRequired callback on the OktaConfig object:

function onAuthRequired ( oktaAuth, injector ) { const router = injector.get(Router); router.navigate([ '/custom-login' ]); } const oktaAuth = new OktaAuth({ ... }); ({ imports: [ ... OktaAuthModule ], providers: [ { provide: OKTA_CONFIG, useValue: { oktaAuth, onAuthRequired } } ], }) export class MyAppModule { }

Alternatively, you can add a data attribute directly to a Route :

const appRoutes: Routes = [ ... { path: 'protected' , component: MyProtectedComponent, canActivate: [ OktaAuthGuard ], data: { onAuthRequired: onAuthRequired } } ]

Resuming the authentication flow

When using a custom login page and an external identity provider your app should be prepared to handle a redirect callback from Okta to resume the authentication flow. The OktaCallbackComponent has built-in logic for this scenario.

The redirectUri of your application will be requested with a special parameter ( ?error=interaction_required ) to indicate that the authentication flow should be resumed by the application. In this case, the OktaCallbackComponent will call the onAuthResume function (if set on OktaConfig ). If onAuthResume is not defined, then onAuthRequired will be called (if defined). If neither method is set in OktaConfig , then the interaction_required error will be displayed as a string.

If the authentication flow began on the custom login page using the [Okta SignIn Widget][], the transaction will automatically resume when the widget is rendered again on the custom login page.

Note that onAuthResume has the same signature as onAuthRequired . If you do not need any special logic for resuming an authorization flow, you can define only an onAuthRequired method and it will be called both to start or resume an auth flow.

function onAuthResume ( oktaAuth, injector ) { const router = injector.get(Router); router.navigate([ '/custom-login' ]); } const oktaConfig = { ... onAuthResume: onAuthResume };

Contributing

We welcome contributions to all of our open-source packages. Please see the contribution guide to understand how to structure a contribution.

Installing dependencies for contributions

We use yarn for dependency management when developing this package:

yarn install

Commands