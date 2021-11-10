openbase logo
@okta/jwt-verifier

by okta
2.3.0 (see all)

okta-oidc-js

npm
GitHub
Overview

Popularity

Downloads/wk

72.1K

GitHub Stars

379

Maintenance

Last Commit

3mos ago

Contributors

38

Package

Dependencies

2

License

Apache-2.0

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Readme

okta-oidc-js

This is a monorepo that contains Okta's OpenID Connect JavaScript resources.

Table of Contents

Getting Started

We use Yarn as our node package manager during package development. To install Yarn, check out their install documentation.

# Clone the repo and navigate to it
git clone git@github.com:okta/okta-oidc-js.git
cd okta-oidc-js

# Install dependencies
yarn install

Packages

Monorepo

The okta-oidc-js repo is managed as a monorepo using Lerna. Each package within the monorepo is a separate npm module, each with its own package.json and node_modules directory.

Packages are parsed from the packages property in lerna.json, and adhere to this structure:

packages/
  configuration-validation
  jwt-verifier

Versioning

We've configured Lerna with independent mode, which means that each package is required to manage its own version number.

Public packages

PackageStatusDescription
configuration-validationnpm versionStandard pattern for validating configuration passed into Okta JavaScript libraries and SDKs.
jwt-verifiernpm versionEasily verify JWTs from Okta
okta-angularnpm versionAngular support for Okta. This SDK is located in its own repository
okta-oidc-middlewarenpm versionMiddleware to easily add OpenID Connect to the Node.js framework of your choice. This SDK is located in its own repository
okta-reactnpm versionReact support for Okta. This SDK is located in its own repository
okta-react-nativenpm versionReact Native support for Okta. This SDK is located in its own repository
okta-vuenpm versionVue.js support for Okta. This SDK is located in its own repository

Configuration Reference

Each package is configured to look for environment variables based on the application type.

# Navigate into a specific package
cd packages/${packageName}

# Set the following environment variables
#
# ISSUER        - your authorization server
# CLIENT_ID     - the client ID of your app
# CLIENT_SECRET - the client secret of your app, required for the oidc-middleware package
# USERNAME      - username of app user, required for tests
# PASSWORD      - password of app user, required for tests
export ISSUER=https://{yourOktaDomain}/oauth2/default
...

Testing

Since the workspace contains libraries for Single-Page and Web Applications, you will need to have created a SPA and Web App in your Okta org.

Prerequisites

Create a SPA

  1. Applications > Add Application
  2. Select SPA
  3. Add the following login redirect URI:
    • http://localhost:8080/implicit/callback
    • http://localhost:8080/pkce/callback
  4. Click Done
  5. Users > Add Person
  6. Create and activate user

Create a Web App

  1. Applications > Add Application
  2. Select Web
  3. Add the following login redirect URI:
    • http://localhost:8080/authorization-code/callback
  4. Click Done
  5. Users > Add Person
  6. Create and activate user

Test an individual package

# Navigate into a specific package
cd packages/${packageName}

# Run the test suite
yarn test

Test all packages

Define the following environment variables at the project root and run the tests:

# Perform exports at the root of the repository
[okta-oidc-js]$ export ISSUER=https://{yourOktaDomain}/oauth2/default
[okta-oidc-js]$ export SPA_CLIENT_ID={SPAClientID}
[okta-oidc-js]$ export WEB_CLIENT_ID={webAppClientID}
[okta-oidc-js]$ export CLIENT_SECRET={webAppClientSecret}
[okta-oidc-js]$ export USERNAME={username}
[okta-oidc-js]$ export PASSWORD={password}

# Run all tests
[okta-oidc-js]$ yarn test

Contributing

We're happy to accept contributions and PRs! Please see the contribution guide to understand how to structure a contribution.

