This is a monorepo that contains Okta's OpenID Connect JavaScript resources.
Table of Contents
We use Yarn as our node package manager during package development. To install Yarn, check out their install documentation.
# Clone the repo and navigate to it
git clone git@github.com:okta/okta-oidc-js.git
cd okta-oidc-js
# Install dependencies
yarn install
The okta-oidc-js repo is managed as a monorepo using Lerna. Each package within the monorepo is a separate npm module, each with its own
package.json and
node_modules directory.
Packages are parsed from the
packages property in lerna.json, and adhere to this structure:
packages/
configuration-validation
jwt-verifier
We've configured Lerna with independent mode, which means that each package is required to manage its own version number.
|Package
|Status
|Description
|configuration-validation
|Standard pattern for validating configuration passed into Okta JavaScript libraries and SDKs.
|jwt-verifier
|Easily verify JWTs from Okta
|okta-angular
|Angular support for Okta. This SDK is located in its own repository
|okta-oidc-middleware
|Middleware to easily add OpenID Connect to the Node.js framework of your choice. This SDK is located in its own repository
|okta-react
|React support for Okta. This SDK is located in its own repository
|okta-react-native
|React Native support for Okta. This SDK is located in its own repository
|okta-vue
|Vue.js support for Okta. This SDK is located in its own repository
Each package is configured to look for environment variables based on the application type.
# Navigate into a specific package
cd packages/${packageName}
# Set the following environment variables
#
# ISSUER - your authorization server
# CLIENT_ID - the client ID of your app
# CLIENT_SECRET - the client secret of your app, required for the oidc-middleware package
# USERNAME - username of app user, required for tests
# PASSWORD - password of app user, required for tests
export ISSUER=https://{yourOktaDomain}/oauth2/default
...
Since the workspace contains libraries for Single-Page and Web Applications, you will need to have created a SPA and Web App in your Okta org.
http://localhost:8080/implicit/callback
http://localhost:8080/pkce/callback
http://localhost:8080/authorization-code/callback
# Navigate into a specific package
cd packages/${packageName}
# Run the test suite
yarn test
Define the following environment variables at the project root and run the tests:
# Perform exports at the root of the repository
[okta-oidc-js]$ export ISSUER=https://{yourOktaDomain}/oauth2/default
[okta-oidc-js]$ export SPA_CLIENT_ID={SPAClientID}
[okta-oidc-js]$ export WEB_CLIENT_ID={webAppClientID}
[okta-oidc-js]$ export CLIENT_SECRET={webAppClientSecret}
[okta-oidc-js]$ export USERNAME={username}
[okta-oidc-js]$ export PASSWORD={password}
# Run all tests
[okta-oidc-js]$ yarn test
We're happy to accept contributions and PRs! Please see the contribution guide to understand how to structure a contribution.