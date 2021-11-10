This is a monorepo that contains Okta's OpenID Connect JavaScript resources.

Table of Contents

Getting Started

We use Yarn as our node package manager during package development. To install Yarn, check out their install documentation.

git clone git@github.com:okta/okta-oidc-js.git cd okta-oidc-js yarn install

Packages

Monorepo

The okta-oidc-js repo is managed as a monorepo using Lerna. Each package within the monorepo is a separate npm module, each with its own package.json and node_modules directory.

Packages are parsed from the packages property in lerna.json, and adhere to this structure:

packages/ configuration-validation jwt-verifier

Versioning

We've configured Lerna with independent mode, which means that each package is required to manage its own version number.

Public packages

Configuration Reference

Each package is configured to look for environment variables based on the application type.

cd packages/ ${packageName} export ISSUER=https://{yourOktaDomain}/oauth2/default ...

Testing

Since the workspace contains libraries for Single-Page and Web Applications, you will need to have created a SPA and Web App in your Okta org.

Prerequisites

Create a SPA

Applications > Add Application Select SPA Add the following login redirect URI: http://localhost:8080/implicit/callback

http://localhost:8080/pkce/callback Click Done Users > Add Person Create and activate user

Create a Web App

Applications > Add Application Select Web Add the following login redirect URI: http://localhost:8080/authorization-code/callback Click Done Users > Add Person Create and activate user

Test an individual package

cd packages/ ${packageName} yarn test

Test all packages

Define the following environment variables at the project root and run the tests:

[okta-oidc-js]$ export ISSUER=https://{yourOktaDomain}/oauth2/default [okta-oidc-js]$ export SPA_CLIENT_ID={SPAClientID} [okta-oidc-js]$ export WEB_CLIENT_ID={webAppClientID} [okta-oidc-js]$ export CLIENT_SECRET={webAppClientSecret} [okta-oidc-js]$ export USERNAME={username} [okta-oidc-js]$ export PASSWORD={password} [okta-oidc-js]$ yarn test

Contributing

We're happy to accept contributions and PRs! Please see the contribution guide to understand how to structure a contribution.