A multi-series SVG progress bar component made with Svelte 3. It can be rendered as a linear, radial (circular), semicircular or even custom-shaped progressbar. Progression bars and values are fully animated.
If rendered as a linear progressbar there are 2 styles supported:
No dependencies, only 35kb when minified (11kb gzipped)!
npm i @okrad/svelte-progressbar
import ProgressBar from '@okrad/svelte-progressbar';
const pb = new ProgressBar({
target: document.getElementById('demo'),
props: {
series: 20
}
});
//main.js
import App from './App.svelte';
const app = new App({
target: document.body,
props: {
series: [20, 42]
}
});
export default app;
//App.svelte
<script>
import ProgressBar from "@okrad/svelte-progressbar";
export let series = [];
</script>
<ProgressBar {series} />
<button on:click={() => series = [50, 50]}>fill</button>
<button on:click={() => series = [0, 0]}>clear</button>
npm run build
Creates unminified index.js and index.mjs files.
Or...
npm run dist
Creates minified index.js and index.mjs files.
Either way, include index.js in your html file, then instantiate the component:
const pb = new ProgressBar({
target: document.getElementById('demo'),
props: {
series: 20
}
});
This creates a standard progressbar with 20% progression.
const pb = new ProgressBar({
target: document.getElementById('demo'),
style: 'radial',
props: {
series: [20, 10]
}
});
This creates a radial progressbar with 2 series (20% + 10%).
ProgressBar(options): The constructor. Available props are:
series: 42
series: [10, 32]
series: [
{
perc: 10,
color: '#5AB6DF'
},
{
perc: 32,
color: '#65CEA7'
}
]
updateSeries(series): update all of the series. Since the "series" property is reactive, if you are using the component in a Svelte app, you can simply bind to it and change its value as needed.
updatePerc(perc, seriesId = 0): update the specified series progress percentage. Again, since the "series" property is reactive, if you are using the component in a Svelte app, you can simply bind to it and change its value as needed.
Within a svelte app, you can add a subcomponent to a radial progress bar:
<ProgressBar style='radial' series={[80]}>
<MySubcomponent ... />
</ProgressBar>
Or you can for example add an HTML fragment by using a foreignObject tag. In this case just make sure to explicitly set the namespace with the xmlns attribute:
<ProgressBar style='radial' series={[80]}>
<foreignObject x="0" y="0" width="100" height="100" xmlns="http://www.w3.org/2000/svg">
<button on:click={...}>CLICKME</button>
</foreignObject>
</ProgressBar>
//Linear progress with single series with vanilla js
new ProgressBar({
target: document.getElementById('pb_container'),
props: {
series: [90]
}
});
//Linear progress as a Svelte component
<ProgressBar series={[90]}/>
//Linear progress with two series with vanilla js
new ProgressBar({
target: document.getElementById('pb_container'),
props: {
series: [40, 25]
}
});
//Linear progress with two series as a Svelte component
<ProgressBar series={[40, 25]}/>
//Linear progress with "thin" style and two series
new ProgressBar({
target: document.getElementById('demo3'),
props: {
style: 'thin',
series: [30, 15]
}
});
//Custom progress bar
<ProgressBar
style='custom'
series={[70]}
path="m 99.999994,28.641477 c 0,26.036253 -23.181375,32.218477 -49.999995,47.14281 C 25.522677,62.948324 0,54.67773 0,28.641477 10e-8,2.6052245 24.031722,-6.9568368 50.598798,6.1131375 78.0152,-7.6240828 99.999994,2.6052245 99.999994,28.641477 Z"/>
//Semicircular progress bar
new ProgressBar({
target: document.getElementById('demo3'),
props: {
style: 'semicircle',
series: [30]
}
});
//Or...
<ProgressBar style='semicircle' series={[30]}/>
//Radial progress bar with single series and thresholds
new ProgressBar({
target: document.getElementById('pb_container'),
props: {
style: 'radial',
series: [80],
thickness: 10,
thresholds: [
{
till: 50, //Color stays red from 0% to 50%
color: '#800000'
},
{
till: 100, //Color goes green from 51% to 100%
color: '#008000'
}
]
}
});
//Or...
<ProgressBar
style='radial'
series={[80]}
thickness={10}
thresholds={[
{
till: 50, //Color stays red from 0% to 50%
color: '#800000'
},
{
till: 100, //Color goes green from 51% to 100%
color: '#008000'
}
]}/>
Take a look at these working examples!
2021/02/23: Version 1.11.2.
2021/01/29: Version 1.11.1.
2021/01/22: Version 1.11.0.
2021/01/15: Version 1.10.0.
2020/11/23: Version 1.9.4.
2020/11/05: Version 1.9.3.
2020/11/02: Version 1.9.2. Removed "legacy" build
2020/10/27: Version 1.9.1. Improved TypeScript support.
2020/10/18: Version 1.9.0.
2020/09/22: Version 1.8.0. Add component composition handling in radial bars
2020/09/05: Version 1.7.1. Small fixes
2020/08/31: Version 1.7.0
2020/08/26: Version 1.6.2. Bugfixes for radial stacked progress bars
2020/08/12: Version 1.6.1. Semicircular bar fixes
2020/08/10: Version 1.6.0. Added semicircle bar style
2020/08/09: Version 1.5.0. series prop become reactive
2020/03/17: Version 1.4.0. Added thresholds, store refactorization
2020/02/07: Version 1.3.1. Added "addBackground", "bgColor", "stackSeries", "margin" parameters. Introduced "legacy" mode for compatibility with IE/Edge.
2019/08/07: Added dist task
2019/08/06: Refactored thin progressbars
2019/08/02: Added textSize parameter
2019/08/01: Handled svg viewport (width/height) while keeping proportions