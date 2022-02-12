openbase logo
@okgrow/graphql-scalars

by Uri Goldshtein
0.4.6 (see all)

A library of custom GraphQL Scalars for creating precise type-safe GraphQL schemas.

Overview

Deprecated!
The Guild took over the maintenance of the package and it is now being published under "graphql-scalars" instead of "@okgrow/graphql-scalars". So you need to install graphql-scalars instead because this package is deprecated now.

Readme

scalar

A library of custom GraphQL scalar types for creating precise type-safe GraphQL schemas.

Getting Started

Please refer to our website for all the documentation related to GraphQL Scalars

Contributions

Contributions, issues and feature requests are very welcome. If you are using this package and fixed a bug for yourself, please consider submitting a PR!

And if this is your first time contributing to this project, please do read our Contributor Workflow Guide before you get started off.

Code of Conduct

Help us keep GraphQL Scalars open and inclusive. Please read and follow our Code of Conduct as adopted from Contributor Covenant

License

Released under the MIT license.

Thanks

This library was originally published as @okgrow/graphql-scalars. It was created and maintained by the company ok-grow. We, The Guild, took over the maintenance of that library later on.

We also like to say thank you to @adriano-di-giovanni for being extremely generous and giving us the graphql-scalars name on npm which was previously owned by his own library.

And thanks to excitement-engineer for graphql-iso-date, stems for graphql-bigint, taion for graphql-type-json, langpavel for GraphQLTimestamp.js, vespertilian for Duration scalar, maxwellsmart84 for NonEmptyString scalar

