React Hooks to detect browsers user-agent using ua-parser-js as main dependency.

To install it:

yarn add @ oieduardorabelo / use - user - agent

Example

An online demo is available at CodeSandbox:

If you've any issues, open an issue with a CodeSandbox link with your issue

API Explained

In your app, you can add:

import { useUserAgent } from '@oieduardorabelo/use-user-agent' ; function App ( ) { let details = useUserAgent(uastring) ... }

details object is composed of:

details : It is either null or an ua-parser-js object.

: It is either or an ua-parser-js object. details.os : It is a Object , with keys name and version as string|undefined

: It is a , with keys and as details.browser : It is a Object , with keys name , version and major as string|undefined

: It is a , with keys , and as details.cpu : It is a Object , with keys architecture as string|undefined

: It is a , with keys as details.device : It is a Object , with keys vendor , model and type as string|undefined

: It is a , with keys , and as details.engine : It is a Object , with keys name and version as string|undefined

For full documentation, refer to ua-parser-js repository.

uastring parameter is composed of:

uastring : It is a String , should be a user-agent string, if none is passed, we default to window.navigator.userAgent

Examples

Using default value from useUserAgent() :

import { useUserAgent } from '@oieduardorabelo/use-user-agent' ; function App ( ) { let details = useUserAgent(); if (!details) { return null ; } let { os, browser, cpu, device, engine } = details; return ( < div > < p > My OS is {os.name}, on version {os.version} </ p > < p > My Browser is {browser.name}, on version {browser.version} with major {browser.major} </ p > < p > My CPU architecture is {cpu.architecture} </ p > < p > My Device is {device.vendor}, with model {device.model} of type {device.type} </ p > < p > My Engine is {engine.name} with version {engine.version} </ p > </ div > ); }

Passing a custom user-agent string:

import { useUserAgent } from '@oieduardorabelo/use-user-agent' ; function App ( ) { let uastring = "Mozilla/5.0 (PlayBook; U; RIM Tablet OS 1.0.0; en-US) AppleWebKit/534.11 (KHTML, like Gecko) Version/7.1.0.7 Safari/534.11" ; let details = useUserAgent(uastring); if (!details) { return null ; } let { os, browser, cpu, device, engine } = details; return ( < div > < p > My OS is {os.name}, on version {os.version} </ p > < p > My Browser is {browser.name}, on version {browser.version} with major {browser.major} </ p > < p > My CPU architecture is {cpu.architecture} </ p > < p > My Device is {device.vendor}, with model {device.model} of type {device.type} </ p > < p > My Engine is {engine.name} with version {engine.version} </ p > </ div > ); }

License

MIT License © Eduardo Rabelo