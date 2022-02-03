OHIF Medical Imaging Viewer The OHIF Viewer is a zero-footprint medical image viewer provided by the Open Health Imaging Foundation (OHIF). It is a configurable and extensible progressive web application with out-of-the-box support for image archives which support DICOMweb.

About

The OHIF Medical Imaging Viewer is for viewing medical images. It can retrieve and load images from most sources and formats; render sets in 2D, 3D, and reconstructed representations; allows for the manipulation, annotation, and serialization of observations; supports internationalization, OpenID Connect, offline use, hotkeys, and many more features.

Almost everything offers some degree of customization and configuration. If it doesn't support something you need, we accept pull requests and have an ever improving Extension System.

Why Choose Us

Community & Experience

The OHIF Viewer is a collaborative effort that has served as the basis for many active, production, and FDA Cleared medical imaging viewers. It benefits from our extensive community's collective experience, and from the sponsored contributions of individuals, research groups, and commercial organizations.

Built to Adapt

After more than 5-years of integrating with many companies and organizations, The OHIF Viewer has been rebuilt from the ground up to better address the varying workflow and configuration needs of its many users. All of the Viewer's core features are built using it's own extension system. The same extensibility that allows us to offer:

2D and 3D medical image viewing

Multiplanar Reconstruction (MPR)

Maximum Intensity Project (MIP)

Whole slide microscopy viewing

PDF and Dicom Structured Report rendering

User Access Control (UAC)

Context specific toolbar and side panel content

and many others

Can be leveraged by you to customize the viewer for your workflow, and to add any new functionality you may need (and wish to maintain privately without forking).

Support

We offer support through GitHub Issues. You can:

For commercial support, academic collaberations, and answers to common questions; please read our documented FAQ.

Quick Start Deployment

This is only one of many ways to configure and deploy the OHIF Viewer. To learn more about your options, and how to choose the best one for your requirements, check out our deployment recipes and documentation.

The fastest and easiest way to get started is to include the OHIF Viewer with a script tag. In practice, this is as simple as:

Including the following dependencies with script tags: React React Dom The OHIF Viewer

Have an element with an ID of root on the page

on the page Configure the OHIF Viewer at window.config :

window .config = { routerBasename : '/' , servers : { dicomWeb : [ { name : 'DCM4CHEE' , qidoRoot : 'https://server.dcmjs.org/dcm4chee-arc/aets/DCM4CHEE/rs' , wadoRoot : 'https://server.dcmjs.org/dcm4chee-arc/aets/DCM4CHEE/rs' , qidoSupportsIncludeField : true , imageRendering : 'wadors' , thumbnailRendering : 'wadors' , }, ], }, };

Install the viewer: window.OHIFViewer.installViewer(window.config);

This exact setup is demonstrated in this CodeSandbox and in our Embedding The Viewer deployment recipe.

Developing

Requirements

Yarn 1.17.3+

Node 10+

Yarn Workspaces should be enabled on your machine: yarn config set workspaces-experimental true



Getting Started

Fork this repository Clone your forked repository git clone https://github.com/YOUR-USERNAME/Viewers.git Navigate to the cloned project's directory Add this repo as a remote named upstream git remote add upstream https://github.com/OHIF/Viewers.git yarn install to restore dependencies and link projects

To Develop

From this repository's root directory:

yarn config set workspaces-experimental true yarn install

Commands

These commands are available from the root directory. Each project directory also supports a number of commands that can be found in their respective README.md and project.json files.

Yarn Commands Description Develop dev or start Default development experience for Viewer dev:project <package-name> Replace with core , ui , i18n , cornerstone , vtk , etc. test:unit Jest multi-project test runner; overall coverage Deploy build * Builds production output for our PWA Viewer build:package * Builds production commonjs output for our Viewer build:package-all * Builds commonjs bundles for all projects

* - For more information on our different builds, check out our Deploy Docs

Projects

The OHIF Medical Image Viewing Platform is maintained as a monorepo . This means that this repository, instead of containing a single project, contains many projects. If you explore our project structure, you'll see the following:

. ├── extensions │ ├── _example │ ├── cornerstone │ ├── dicom-html │ ├── dicom-microscopy │ ├── dicom-pdf │ └── vtk │ ├── platform │ ├── core │ ├── i18n │ ├── ui │ └── viewer │ ├── ... ├── lerna.json ├── package.json └── README.md

Want to better understand why and how we've structured this repository? Read more about it in our Architecture Documentation.

Platform

These projects comprise the

Name Description Links @ohif/core Business logic and classes that model the data, services, and extensions that are framework agnostic NPM @ohif/i18n Language files and small API for wrapping component/ui text for translations NPM @ohif/viewer The OHIF Viewer. Where we consume and configure all platform library's and extensions NPM @ohif/ui Reusable React components we consume and compose to build our Viewer's UI NPM

Extensions

This is a list of Extensions maintained by the OHIF Core team. It's possible to customize and configure these extensions, and you can even create your own. You can read more about extensions here.

Name Description Links @ohif/extension-cornestone 2D image viewing, annotation, and segementation tools NPM @ohif/extension-dicom-html Support for viewing DICOM SR as rendered HTML NPM @ohif/extension-dicom-microscopy Whole slide microscopy viewing NPM @ohif/extension-dicom-pdf View DICOM wrapped PDFs in a viewport NPM @ohif/extension-vtk Volume rendering, reconstruction, and 3D visualizations NPM

Acknowledgments

To acknowledge the OHIF Viewer in an academic publication, please cite

LesionTracker: Extensible Open-Source Zero-Footprint Web Viewer for Cancer Imaging Research and Clinical Trials Trinity Urban, Erik Ziegler, Rob Lewis, Chris Hafey, Cheryl Sadow, Annick D. Van den Abbeele and Gordon J. Harris Cancer Research, November 1 2017 (77) (21) e119-e122 DOI: 10.1158/0008-5472.CAN-17-0334

Note: If you use or find this repository helpful, please take the time to star this repository on Github. This is an easy way for us to assess adoption and it can help us obtain future funding for the project.

This work is supported primarily by the National Institutes of Health, National Cancer Institute, Informatics Technology for Cancer Research (ITCR) program, under a grant to Dr. Gordon Harris at Massachusetts General Hospital (U24 CA199460).

Projects that contributed to OHIF Viewer

The following is a (partial) list of projects that contributed resources towards development of OHIF Viewer:

NCI Imaging Data Commons (IDC) project supported development of new features and bug fixes marked with "IDC:priority", "IDC:candidate" or "IDC:collaboration". NCI Imaging Data Commons is supported by the contract number 19X037Q from Leidos Biomedical Research under Task Order HHSN26100071 from NCI. IDC Viewer is a customized version of the OHIF Viewer.

Research notice

Please note that this repository is participating in a study into sustainability of open source projects. Data will be gathered about this repository for approximately the next 12 months, starting from June 2021.

Data collected will include number of contributors, number of PRs, time taken to close/merge these PRs, and issues closed.

For more information, please visit our informational page or download our participant information sheet.

License

MIT © OHIF